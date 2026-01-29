Rita Guarino Gives First Interview as West Ham WFC Manager as Italy Legend Brings Up Lofty Objectives

West Ham Women’s new head coach, Rita Guarino, has given her first external media interview to Sky Sports since replacing Rehanne Skinner in December. The Italian legend, who won four successive Serie A titles with Juventus, is tasked with keeping the Hammers in the WSL after they struggled badly in the first part of the season.

Guarino is used to firsts. She played for Italy in the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991 and was the first manager to take charge of Juventus when they set up a women’s team in 2017. After 18 months away from management, she has taken on her first job outside Italy with West Ham sitting second bottom of the table.

TRANSFER GELİŞMESİ

Guarino: Meet the Italy legend aiming to reinvigorate West Ham



Daha fazla detay için: https://t.co/0ly0sBpSkg — Number10 (@Number10new) January 29, 2026

Players’ Total Availability Surprises New Boss

“It was very exciting to come here to one of the leagues that I think is the best in the world. It’s exciting also to join this important club in England with a big history,” Guarino told Sky Sports. “West Ham is a club with a hard working side, the winning mentality, the fact that we stay humble every time and don’t give up. It’s the value that fits my values.”

https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/2016477039738380787

The Italian admitted she was pleasantly surprised by her squad’s attitude. “Before I came here, I knew that the players had the potential and the quality, but what surprised me was the total availability of the players. When they come on the field every day, it doesn’t matter what happened before, they want to be very focused on what they can do.”

Starting From Scratch is Not Required

While Guarino built Juventus from the ground up, she insists the situation at West Ham is different. “In part, it’s similar because we need to restart, but in this case, I find also the job that others made before me, so it’s easier for me to continue that. It’s not from scratch, but it’s the right moment to build a little bit in the highest level possible.”

Also read: West Ham WFC Sign Norway International From Bayern Munich WFC as Experienced Defender Becomes Fourth January Signing for Struggling Hammers