Rita Guarino Praises Kelly Gago Impact as West Ham Prepare Everton Reunion Following London City Victory

Rita Guarino has expressed explicit satisfaction regarding Kelly Gago’s early West Ham institutional integration, highlighting the forward’s training excellence and performance focus following her Everton departure. The 27-year-old Everton departure combined with her immediate goal contribution against London City Lionesses establishes credible early impact foundation validating Guarino’s confidence in her attacking appointment, suggesting meaningful institutional addition supporting West Ham’s championship campaign establishment.

The pass, the pace, the finish 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/tIMpFgGxwC — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) September 13, 2026

Guarino’s explicit recognition that Gago “trains very well and performs in a way where she can show her strength” combined with her assertion that Gago “wants to show every week the improvement” demonstrates sophisticated player development appreciation suggesting elite coaching framework prioritising both current contribution and progressive player development trajectory.

That comprehensive perspective combined with her acknowledgement that Gago faces “a special game” against her former Everton club suggests appropriate emotional recognition balanced against professional perspective.

Kelly Gago, clinical and composed ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/QRnEJE4L3f — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) September 13, 2026

Everton Reunion Establishes Motivational Framework

Guarino’s measured assessment that Gago’s former Everton engagement represents “just a game” despite acknowledging “maybe she has more motivation” establishes realistic competitive framework recognising emotional dimension whilst maintaining professional perspective. That balanced assessment combined with her explicit focus upon “ourselves” rather than opponent-centric engagement suggests appropriate managerial philosophy supporting sustained West Ham concentration transcending merely competitive fixture emotion.

Rita reacts to today's win 🗣️



🔗 https://t.co/S5oKvwwxLA pic.twitter.com/apXEeo2de7 — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) September 12, 2026

London City Victory Establishes Momentum Foundation

Guarino’s assessment that their London City engagement represented “a fantastic game” and “very, very high” performance combined with her recognition that they “suffered a lot in the last 10 minutes” establishes honest performance evaluation validating their championship-level quality. Her explicit happiness regarding both “performance and result” suggests appropriate satisfaction foundation supporting their Everton engagement momentum maintenance.

Words from Rita ahead of our clash with Everton 🗣️



🔗 https://t.co/CsVXRmOazl pic.twitter.com/C2KM0YjbBL — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) September 17, 2026

This reunion feels strategically important for West Ham’s competitive trajectory. Rather than pursuing emotionally-charged opponent engagement, Guarino establishes professional framework prioritising their stadium energy and sustained performance consistency supporting their championship campaign establishment throughout their anticipated season progression.

Kelly Gago and Viviane Asseyi with the goals as West Ham earn first win of season against London City Lionesses ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/QJo9XVFOL1 — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) September 12, 2026

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