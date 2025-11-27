Arsenal
Rob Holding – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Robert Holding is an English professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids, in this article, we will see his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Rob Holding is a highly skilled English footballer, born on September 20, 1995. He is an accomplished centre-back who currently plays for Arsenal, one of the top football clubs in the English Premier League. Holding has established himself as a key player for Arsenal, showcasing his exceptional defensive skills and ability to read the game. He is a player who is always willing to go the extra mile for his team, and his tenacity on the field has earned him the respect of his teammates and the admiration of the fans.
In addition to his success at the club level, Holding has also represented his country at the under-21 level, demonstrating his potential as a rising star in English football. Despite his young age, Holding has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with, and his continued development promises great things for both Arsenal and the English national team.
Rob Holding Net Worth and Salary
As of 2025, Rob Holding’s estimated net worth stands at €1.8 million. Holding signed a contract with Arsenal FC worth £13 million, with an annual salary of £2 million. Prior to joining Arsenal, Holding played for Bolton Wanderers, where he earned a weekly wage of only £250. He is now a part of the Major League Soccer club, Colorado Rapids, earning £780,000.
Holding’s current market value is estimated at €10 million, a decrease from its peak of €18 million in June of 2021. Despite the fluctuation in his market value, Holding remains a valuable player for his club with his impressive defensive skills and dedication to the team.
Rob Holding Club Career
Rob Holding started his football career with Stalybridge Celtic Juniors and later joined Bolton Wanderers’ youth system at the age of seven. He made his professional debut for Bolton in August 2015 and was voted as the club’s Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season. Holding was signed by Arsenal in July 2016 for around £2 million.
He made his debut for Arsenal against Liverpool in August 2016 and went on to become a regular member of the team. Holding won his first FA Cup with Arsenal in May 2017 and scored his first goal for the club in September of that year. Holding suffered a serious knee injury in December 2018 but returned to the team in September 2019.
He has since made over 100 appearances for Arsenal and signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in January 2021. Holding scored his first Premier League goal in May 2022 but was also sent off for the first time in his career in a match against Tottenham Hotspur. He is now playing for the Colorado Rapids.
Rob Holding International Career
In May 2016, Holding was added to the England under-21 squad for the Toulon Tournament to replace Brendan Galloway. He made his debut for the team against Guinea on May 23, 2016. Holding played two matches and was an unused substitute in the final, which England won 2-1 against France.
He was later chosen for the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship squad in Poland but did not feature in any of the matches as England was knocked out in the semi-final. Between 2016 and 2017, Holding played five times for the under-21 team.
Rob Holding Family
When Rob Holding completed his move from Bolton Wanderers to Arsenal in 2016, it was a moment of great pride for his father Stuart. Stuart had watched his son progress through the ranks of Bolton Wanderers, and to see him make the jump to a top Premier League club like Arsenal did a dream come true. Stuart had always believed in his son’s abilities and had supported him throughout his journey as a footballer.
Rob Holding Girlfriend
Rob Holding is currently dating Paige Almendariz, who is not only an Instagram model but also a footballer. Paige used to play for UNLV and is currently a member of SC Braga. The couple first met in 2018 and have been together ever since. Holding and Almendariz often share pictures of each other on social media, showing their love for each other.
Rob Holding Sponsorship and Endorsement
As of 2023, Rob Holding wears Nike apparel during matches but does not have a formal sponsorship deal. Despite this, he has been known to collaborate with Nike on social media, posting pictures and videos in their gear. While some players rely heavily on sponsorship deals for income, Holding’s focus remains on his on-field performance and he has not actively pursued any major endorsement deals.
Rob Holding Cars and Tattoos
As of 2023, it appears that the player is the owner of a Range Rover car. However, tattoos are not currently a concern for him. While some footballers are known for their intricate and sometimes controversial tattoos, the player seems to have chosen to focus on other aspects of his life and career.
Read More:
Arsenal
Luke Ayling – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Ayling is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the EFL Championship club Middlesbrough and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Luke David Ayling famously called Luke Ayling joined the club Leeds United in 2016 from the Championship club Bristol City. Ayling then moved to the Middlesbrough club in 2024. He is an experienced player and has been a role model for many other youngsters. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about his profile in the following paragraphs.
Luke Ayling’s Net Worth and Salary
Luke is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £8.8 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €5.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £780,000 per year playing for the EFL Championship club, Middlesbrough.
Luke Ayling Club Career
Luke began footballing at Arsenal’s academy when he was 8 years old. He successfully went past every division of the club and got promoted to the senior team in 2009 and signed his first professional contract with the club. He was an unused substitute for the team in the 2009 December UEFA Champions League match against Olympiacos which ended in a 1-0 defeat.
He joined League One club Yeovil Town on loan for a month in March 2010 and after impressing the staff, his loan was extended till the end of the season. He joined the club on a long-term deal after his contract with Arsenal expired in 2010. He made 40 appearances in his first season with the club. He played in the 2013 League One final against Brentford and the match ended in a 2-1 victory and gained promotion to the Championship.
He joined Bristol City on a long-term deal in July 2014 after his contract expired with Yeovil Town. He made his debut for the club against Sheffield United in August 2014 which ended in a victory. He made 88 league appearances for the club in his 2 years before leaving for Leeds United. He joined Leeds on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 200k pounds. He made nine appearances under the new coach in the 2017/18 season and got his contract extended for another 4 years. He was chosen as the right-back of the season in December 2019 for “Football League Team of the Decade” by The Guardian.
He scored his first goal for the club in the Premier League against Manchester United which ended in a 5-1 defeat. Ayling’s playing time was limited due to fitness and injuries before the World Cup season. He made only seven league appearances, mostly as a substitute. His contract was extended until 2024, and he scored his first Premier League goal in his 250th appearance for the club.
Luke Ayling International Career
Born in England and with over 13 years of professional footballing, Luke has not played for his nation yet. The experienced full-back still hopes to represent his country at the national level one day.
Luke Ayling Family
Luke Ayling was born on 25 August 1991 in Lambeth, London. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Luke Ayling’s Wife – Poppy Weller Ayling
Luke Ayling is living a happily married life with his wife Poppy Weller Ayling. They got married on June 9, 2021. Ayling has one daughter, Maisie, who was born in March 2017. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced their child who was born on 23.02.2023.
Luke Ayling Sponsors and Endorsements
Luke has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Luke earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Luke Ayling Cars and Tattoos
The player is one of the richest footballers and certainly has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-1 Hammering of Bayern Munich in the Champions League
Arsenal’s dominant 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich wasn’t just another win—it was a statement. The Gunners are now the only team with a perfect record in the Champions League, sitting top of the table after five matches. Here’s what we learned from this impressive performance at the Emirates.
Eberechi Eze is growing in confidence
The former Crystal Palace man is finding his rhythm in Arsenal colours. His movement between the lines caused Bayern constant problems, almost playing as a false nine at times.
He went close to scoring after a neat one-two with Merino in the first half, and his vision was on full display when he slipped that deft pass over the top for Martinelli’s goal. That kind of awareness comes from a player who’s settling in nicely.
Noni Madueke can prove critical in the long run
Thrown on earlier than expected after Trossard’s injury, Madueke grabbed his chance with both hands. His first Arsenal goal came from perfect positioning, arriving ahead of Konrad Laimer to tap home Calafiori’s low cross.
He stayed lively throughout, offering pace and directness that stretched Bayern‘s backline. With fixture congestion ahead, having a player who can deliver in big moments off the bench could be massive for Arteta.
Arsenal’s set-piece dominance is becoming a weapon even in Gabriel Magalhaes’ absence
Timber’s opener from Saka’s corner highlighted what’s becoming a serious threat. Bayern’s weakness from set pieces was exposed ruthlessly, and Arsenal created multiple chances from dead balls throughout. Rice and Saka’s delivery combined with aggressive runners is giving Arteta another dimension in tight matches against elite opposition.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Tottenham: Eberechi Eze’s Historic Hat-Trick Demolishes Spurs in North London Derby
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners Put 3 Past the German Giants in a Statement UCL Win
Arsenal maintained their perfect Champions League record with a commanding 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates. The Gunners dominated the second half to extend their winning streak to five matches, sitting top of the table as the only unbeaten side left in the competition.
David Raya – 6/10 Bayern managed just two shots on target, one of which was their goal. Quiet night for the Spaniard with decent distribution throughout.
Jurrien Timber – 8/10 Opened the scoring by flicking home Bukayo Saka’s corner. Defensively excellent down the right flank, giving Bayern little joy on his side.
William Saliba – 7/10 Steady leadership from the Frenchman, stepping up in Gabriel’s absence. Commanded the backline with authority.
Cristhian Mosquera – 7/10 Solid performance from the Spaniard, keeping Harry Kane quiet for most of the evening. Showed composure on the ball.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5/10 A tough evening for the teenager up against Michael Olise. Caught out by a ball over the top for Bayern’s goal. Learning experience against top opposition.
Eberechi Eze – 7/10 Nearly scored after clever link-up with Merino. Created Martinelli’s goal with a deft pass over Bayern’s high line.
Martin Zubimendi – 8/10 Combative in midfield, winning tackles and helping Arsenal regain control after the break.
Declan Rice – 9/10 ⭐ Rose to the occasion, as he so often does for a big game. Won the ball for the move that resulted in Madueke’s goal. A monster performance. Dominated the midfield battle.
Bukayo Saka – 7/10 Created the opening goal of the game with a corner that Timber headed home and his set-piece delivery was on point all night.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Linked play well but spurned a golden chance from a corner. Worked hard dropping deep.
Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Forced off with injury before half-time, disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm.
Substitutes:
Noni Madueke – 8/10 Seized the opportunity by scoring his first goal for Arsenal. Lively all game after replacing the injured Trossard.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Made an immediate impact after coming off the bench as he crossed for Madueke to score.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Marked his return from injury with a well-taken goal on the counter after Manuel Neuer’s costly error.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why Arsenal Will Comfortably Win the Premier League
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”