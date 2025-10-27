Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Wife, and more
Arguably the best centre-forward in world football today, Robert Lewandowski is a name familiar to football fans the world over and here we reveal more about his net worth, salary, and more. Known for his positioning, technique and finishing, the Pole is one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Bundesliga and is still going strong.
He has scored over 600 goals for club and country and is still going strong despite his age. He has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six seasons and broke the legendary Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season. The number stood for 49 years before Lewandowski beat it in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski’s Net Worth, Contract and Salary
Lewandowski is worth a mammoth $ 85 million. One of the best-paid players in the world, the veteran has a base salary of $20 million at Barcelona. The footballer also has a couple of business ventures and his earnings have increased over the years.
The Polish international also has endorsements with the likes of Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl, and Gillette. Lewandowski took home $ 34 million in earnings in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski Club Career
Lewandowski began his career at the local Warsaw-based club Partyzant Leszno before moving to MKS Varsovia Warsaw in 1997. He spent seven years at the club before moving to fourth division side Delta Warsaw where he got his first senior break.
He eventually moved to Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 and in his very first season was the top scorer in the Polish third division, leading his side to promotion to division 2. He continued his hot streak and topped the second-division scoring charts in 2007/08.
Sporting Gijon rejected the chance to sign the player in 2008 and he ended up moving to Lech Poznan. He led them to the 2009/10 top division league title and was linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Genoa. However, it wasn’t to be and he would go on to join Borussia Dortmund.
He replaced Lucas Barrios as the club’s ace striker in 2011/12 and has not looked back since. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Lewandowski continued his development and quickly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe. Lewandowski led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, one DFB Pokal, One DFB SuperCup and the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League final.
The Pole spent four years at the Westfalenstadion before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich on a free in 2014. He has since continued to develop and further entrenched his credentials as a world-class striker at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has broken a number of records in red and is currently in his eighth year at the club. He has since made 356 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 328 goals and making 68 assists.
Robert Lewandowski, after establishing himself as one of the best players at Bayern Munich, transferred to Barcelona in July 2022 for a fee of €45 million, potentially rising to €50 million. He became Barcelona’s new number 9 and made an impressive start, scoring in pre-season matches and making a significant impact in La Liga and the Champions League. He won the Supercopa de España and La Liga title, while also clinching his first Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer.
Robert Lewandowski International Career
Lewandowski made his senior debut for Poland at the age of 20 in 2008 against San Marino. He announced his arrival with a goal as the Poles swept aside San Marino 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.
He has since made 140 appearances for his country, scoring 78 goals. Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer at the senior level. He represented Poland at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Euros while also playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Unlike his club career, Lewandowski is yet to win a single major honour for Poland.
Lewandowski was included in the Polish national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he missed a penalty in the first game against Mexico, he scored his first World Cup goal in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and added another goal from a penalty in a 3-1 loss to France in the round of 16.
Robert Lewandowski Family, Wife, Kids and Personal Life
Robert Lewandowski’s father Krzysztof Lewandowski was a former footballer who represented second division club Hyrnik Warsaw. He was also a Polish judo champion. Lewandowski’s mother Iwona Lewandowska too was into sports and represented AZS Warsaw in volleyball. His sister, Milena, also plays volleyball and has represented the U21 national team.
Lewandowski married Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013 and they have since had two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020). Anna too has her share of talents and won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup.
Lewandowski finished his Bachelor of Physical Education (BPhEd) with coaching and management at the Academy of Sport Education in Warsaw in 2017.
Robert Lewandowski Endorsements and Sponsorships
Robert Lewandowski is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces and has a number of endorsements with companies from across the world.
He has worked with major brands such as Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl and Gillette. Lewandowski featured on the cover of the Polish edition of FIFA 15 alongside Lionel Messi. Lewandowski’s trademark “X” goal celebration appeared for the first time in FIFA 18.
Apart from philanthropy, Lewandowski also invests in startups, e-commerce and websites. This is done mainly through Protos Venture Capital, a company of which he is a shareholder. Lewandowski also owns “Stor9_”, an agency that specialises in marketing communications.
Robert Lewandowski legacy
Despite looking unlikely to hang up his boots any time soon, Lewandowski is already one of the game’s most illustrious strikers. Capable of finding the back of the net with ease, the 33-year-old is a feared striker who can go toe to toe with the best defenders.
Given his incredible strike rate, it is evident that Lewandowski has broken quite a number of records. We take a look at a few of them below.
|Poland all-time top goalscorer- 74 goals (20 January 2021)
|Most goals in European Championships qualifying – 13 (Joint with David Healy)
|Most number of goals in a European World Cup qualifying campaign-18
|First Polish player to score in three European Championships (2012,2016,2020)
|Fastest time to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League match. (Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade 2019/20)
|Won the European treble and was the top scorer in all three competitions (2019/20)
|The first player to score 100 competitive goals at the Allianz Arena.
|Bundesliga record for the most number of goals in a single campaign- 41 (2020/21)
|All-time top scorer in German Supercup history
|Most Bundesliga goals by a foreign player
|German record for the most consecutive matches with a goal in all competitions-16
Robert Lewandowski’s car collection
The Pole is an avid motorsports fan and envisages a career for him in the high adrenaline sport once he hangs up his boots.
A few of the cards in his collection include a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Porsche 911 Speedster, Two Bentley Continentals, a Mercedes-AMG CL 63, a Maserati GranTurismo Sport and an Audi RS6. It will be interesting to see if he will ever appear in a Fast and Furious movie in the future.
Robert Lewandowski Tattoos
Robert Lewandowski does not appear to have any tattoos on him. The Pole in fact does not need any permanent inking given that his goals have already immortalized his name in the sport.
Robert Lewandowski Social Media
Lewandowski is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of training. Robert Lewandowski also shared pictures of his wife.
Read More:
- Who Is Alicia Aylies? Meet the rumoured girlfriend Of Kylian Mbappe
- Who Is Rebecca Halliday? Meet The ex girlfriend Of Jesse Lingard
- Who Is Lina Meyer? Meet the wife Of Joshua Kimmich
Robert Lewandowski FAQs
How many times has Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga?
Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga nine times, twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven times at Bayern Munich.
When did Robert Lewandowski get married?
Robert Lewandowski got married to Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013.
What is the net worth of Robert Lewandowski?
Robert Lewandowski is worth $85million.
Does Robert Lewandowski have any children?
Tes Robert Lewandowski has two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020).
How many goals does Robert Lewandowski have for Poland?
Robert Lewandowski has scored 74 times for Poland, more than any other player in the country’s history.
What is Robert Lewandowski’s major passion apart from football?
Robert Lewandowski is an avid motorsports fan.
Barcelona
Ronald Araujo – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ronald Araujo is a Uruguayan centre-back who currently plays for FC Barcelona and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, salary, endorsements, and more…
Ronald Federico Araújo da Silva better known as Ronald Araujo is a centre-back by trade. He joined FC Barcelona from Boston River in 2018 and initially played for the reserve team before establishing himself as a first-team regular.
While we all know about his abilities on the football pitch, in this blog, we try to get to know more about Araujo’s background. In this blog, we will get to know more about the Uruguayan’s net worth, salary, family, and much more.
Ronald Araujo Net Worth and Salary
Ronald Araujo is said to have a net worth of 23 million euros, according to WTFoot. He is just getting started and if he continues on the same level, there is no doubt that Araujo’s net worth will increase exponentially.
Araujo has just signed a contract extension with FC Barcelona until 2026 and is set to earn a huge salary of 6.4 Million Euro per year. He is the first-choice centre-back for Xavi’s Barcelona and is an absolute rock at the back. He will continue to play for the club for another 2 seasons.
Ronald Araujo Career
Ronald Araujo started his professional career at a local club called Rentistas in Uruguay. He made his senior debut on 24 September 2016 in a 1–0 win against Tacuarembó. He then eventually became a regular starter at the back from the 2017 season.
Araujo joined Boston River in 2017 and caught the attention of many clubs around Europe with his consistent performance. Then Barcelona’s sporting director Ramon Planes was impressed by the character of the Uruguayan and brought him into Barcelona.
He joined the reserve team of Barcelona in 2018 and signed a five-year contract with the team. He made his La Liga debut on October 16 2019, replacing Jean-Clair Todibo at the back. However, he was sent off early into his debut. He also became their third captain in 2023.
Eventually, he started becoming a first-team regular and is emerging into a leader of the Barcelona back line.
Ronald Araujo Family
Ronald Araujo’s parents’ names are unknown. Ronald Araujo was born on 7 March 1999 in Rivera, Uruguay. He then married Abigail Olivera in 2018 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl Aitana in 2021.
Ronald Araujo’s Wife – Abigail Olivera
There is not much information about Olivera. The Uruguayan beauty prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight. She has been with Araujo since his formative years and has supported the Barcelona man through all his ups and downs. The beautiful couple also has a child now.
Ronald Araujo Sponsorship and Endorsement
Ronald Araujo has a sponsorship deal with Trendex, a company whose products he has been endorsing on his Instagram account. As an influential figure in the football world, Araujo’s association with Trendex highlights their collaboration and mutual support. Through his social media presence, he promotes the brand’s offerings, showcasing their appeal to his followers and fans.
Ronald Araujo Cars
Ronald Araujo, the 2mBarcelona centre-back, has been seen cruising through Barcelona in a Citroen. While it remains uncertain if he is a passionate car enthusiast, it is intriguing to witness his choice of the French automobile brand. Whether Araujo possesses additional cars in his garage remains undisclosed. As he is a rich footballer, he should be having a couple of cars at his residence.
Ronald Araujo Tattoos
Unlike most footballers, Ronald Araujo does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. It remains to be seen if he inks his body in the near future.
Read More
Barcelona
Who Is Lizanne van Zutven? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luuk de Jong
Lizanne van Zutven is famous for being the girlfriend of for Primeira Liga club Porto. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lizanne has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Luuk de Jong for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife and a caring mother, she is also a Physiotherapist. Despite having major stardom, the Dutch beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple met in 2015 and dated for many years. Luuk De Jong is lucky to have such a supportive partner.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. Impressed by his performance in Sevilla, Barcelona signed Luuk de Jong in 2021. Since then he has exceeded every expectation of the Blaugrana fans. After scoring some important goals lately, he has already cemented his place in Xavi’s team. He has been playing for the Porto club. The youngster has played 39 matches for the Holland national football team. As of now, he has scored 8 goals and it is a great start.
His on-field performance has attracted huge off-field fame. But he has kept his love life away from the public eye. We are here to bridge the gap. So, let’s find out more about the stunning wife of Luuk de Jong.
Lizanne van Zutven Childhood and Family
Lizanne was born in 1990 at Veghel, the Netherlands, making her nationality Dutch. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We couldn’t find out about her father and her mother. There is no information what job her father was doing.
We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Lizanne’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Luuk de Jong.
Lizanne van Zutven Education
Lizanne went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. After completing high school, she went to the Fontys Hogeschool Eindhoven to study Physiotherapy. She earned a diploma degree after completing the course. While completing graduation , she also met her sweetheart. .
Lizanne van Zutven career
Lizanne is a Physiotherapist by profession . She was passionate about helping others from childhood. So when she was in high school she figured medical studies aligned with her interest. After completing her diploma, she opened her own clinic in Eindhoven. As she started curing people, the number of her clients increased. But due to her partner’s job she had to move to Spain.
Lizanne van Zutven Net Worth
Lizanne’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her full-time Physiotherapist role.
Lizanne’s husband, Luuk de Jong, earns a considerable amount of money from his Barcelona contract. So the added income of the duo ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Lizanne van Zutven and Luuk de Jong relationship
Luuk de Jong and Lizanne are long term love birds as they started dating in 2015. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as de Jong gained popularity in his home country due to his impressive performances, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Lizanneto find the love of her life.
The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. The pair haven’t tied the knot yet.
We believe they might want to take some time before making the big decision. They don’t get involved in arguments frequently, hence they are a happy couple. The birth of their child has only made their bond stronger.
Lizanne van Zutven and Luuk de Jong Children
Luuk de Jong and Lizanne Van Zutven are not married yet, but they have two kids. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy – Cody de Jong in March 2021. The pair rejoiced to become parents for the first time. They love spending time with their child and hopefully, he can replicate his father on the pitch one day. Their second son Finn de Jong was born in 2022.
Lizanne van Zutven Social media
Lizanne is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. Rather she spends quality time with her family.
Read More:
Barcelona
Who Is Sara Arfaoui? Meet the Wife of Ilkay Gundogan
In this article, we will discuss about Ilkay Gundogan and his wife Sarah Arfaoui. Gundogan is a professional footballer who has represented the Germany national fc.
Sara Arfaoui Biography
Sara Arfaoui is majorly known as the stunning girlfriend of Ilkay Gundogan. The duo recently revealed their relationship on Instagram. Ilkay had a long-term relationship with ex-girlfriend Sila Sahin. The German footballer is very secretive about his personal life and doesn’t like to share much information online and in the public media. So, she kept her love life with Sara secret until a picture of the duo surfaced from Sara’s Instagram account.
Gundogan’s break-up with his previous girlfriend came as a shock to his fans. They were inseparable for a long time, and therefore the event might have made a massive impact on the Manchester City midfielder’s personal life. But, we are rejoiced to see that the footballer is over the heartbreak and has already initiated the next chapter of his love life.
Sara Arfaoui boyfriend Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. After a successful spell in Borussia Dortmund, the German star joined Manchester City and has been fabulous since. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, the midfielder has developed some unique qualities. Along with his extraordinary passing abilities, he also has a top-notch vision for the goal and often finds the net. In the 2020/21 season, the German star gave one of the best spells and guided Pep Guardiola’s team to another Premier League victory. He won his first Champions League after defeating Inter Milan in the finals in June 2023. Reports suggest that, the German International is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer on a three-year deal.
Sara Arfaoui Childhood and Family
Sara was brought into the world on July 16, 1995, by her French parents. The stunning model was born in France, but her parents moved to Italy when she was very young. Since then, Sara has stayed in Italy and has Italian citizenship. Sara has been very secretive about her family and childhood. Even though she is currently in the glamorous world, she has chosen not to disclose the identity of her father and mother to the public media. For the same reason, we couldn’t find out whether she has siblings or not. But we will keep searching, so stay tuned!
Sara Arfaoui Education
After moving to Italy, Sara completed her high school graduation from a local institution. But, we couldn’t extract any information about whether she attended university. She might have entered the modelling industry at a very young age as she was always passionate about the glamorous world, but we couldn’t verify the fact.
Sara Arfaoui career
Sara is a professional model. She rose to fame for her incredible projects. She has already worked with some big brands and is currently making it big in the glamour world. However, she hasn’t limited herself only to one industry.
Sara is very active in the Italian T.V. space. She has already appeared in some famous T.V. shows, one of them being Princes and Princesses of Love on W9. She had to perform a seduction act in front of a male candidate due to the show’s setup. However, she excelled in her job and won that season’s Princess title. She is also a T.V. presenter and hosted several reality shows.
Sara also has a fabulous social media presence. She currently has 652k followers on her Instagram page. So, she could take the influencer role later on in her career and make money using her social media presence.
Sara Arfaoui and Ilkay Gundogan’s relationship
Sara and Gundogan started dating each other in early 2021. We are uncertain where they met and how the love story began. The couple has chosen to maintain secrecy and didn’t reveal that they were seeing each other for a long time. Sara was the first to break the silence. She posted a photo with Gundogan in August last year on her Instagram page. Later the Manchester City footballer followed suit and posted a photo on her own Instagram handle. It is also reported that the couple married in 2022. They were blessed with their first child Kais, a son, in 2023.
Sara Arfaoui Social Media
Sara is very active on Instagram and mostly posts pictures of herself. Even after making the relationship public, she hasn’t shared many photos with Gundogan. The duo lives in different countries and might not get a truckload of time together. That could be a reason why many lovely moments haven’t found a way to their social media pages. Sara also posts updates about her T.V. shows and some photos from her appearances.
Read More:
Home » Bundesliga »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”