Who Is Mariana Luccon? Meet The Wife Of Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos Wife Mariana Luccon Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Mariana Luccon is famous for being the wife of Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Mariana has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Roberto Carlos for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.

That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. Roberto Carlos is considered one of the greatest full-backs of all time. In his prime, strikers dared to cross paths with him and opponent defenders feared his ruthless runs down the flank. He was a part of the Real Madrid ‘Galacticos’ team.

He has also played with Inter Milan, Corinthians, Fenerbahce. He was massively famous at his peak time. But many fans don’t know that his wife has an equally exciting life. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Roberto Carlos.

Mariana Luccon Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 18 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Partner Roberto Carlos Job Actress Instagram @mari18freitas Height 5 ft 5 in (167 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Mariana Luccon Childhood and Family

Mariana was born on June 18 in Brazil, making her Brazilian nationality. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Roberto Carlos and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.

That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Mariana’s characteristics.

We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Roberto Carlos.

Mariana Luccon, Roberto Carlos and Paula Zanetti walk the red carpet. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Bocelli & Zanetti Night)

Mariana Luccon Education

Mariana went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.

Mariana Luccon career

Mariana hasn’t revealed anything about her current role. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she is a full-time housewife.

She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.

But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Mariana is also an excellent wife. She has supported Carlos in every move. The Brazilian footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Mariana ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.

Mariana Luccon is a housewife. (Picture was taken from okdiario.com)

Mariana Luccon Net Worth

Mariana’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth.

But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Mariana’s husband, Roberto Carlos, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.

Mariana Luccon and Roberto Carlos relationship

Roberto Carlos and Mariana are long-term love birds. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as Carlos was one of the famous Brazilian footballers at that time, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Mariana to find the love of her life.

The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2009 at a grand wedding ceremony that was organized in São Paulo, Brazil.

Despite having a solid bond with Mariana, Roberto Carlos couldn’t stay loyal to one woman. During his peak years, he dated several girls. He has a total of 11 children from seven different relationships. However, Mariana forgave the Brazilian every time.

Mariana Luccon and Roberto Carlos are long-term partners. (Credit: Abaca)

Mariana Luccon and Roberto Carlos Children

The duo has two beautiful children together. Their first daughter, Manuela da Silva Rocha was born in March 2010. Mariana gave birth to their second daughter, Nina da Silva Rocha in July 2017. However, these are not the only children that Carlos has. He has another nine children from other relationships. He even became a grandfather when his daughter, Giovanna da Silva Rocha, welcomed a son.

Roberto Carlos with his wife and two children. (Credit: Instagram)

Mariana Luccon Social media

Mariana is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments.

FAQs about Mariana Luccon

When did Mariana Luccon and Roberto Carlos get married? They got married in 2009. What is Mariana Luccon doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Mariana Luccon? She is in her 30s. Nationality of Mariana Luccon? She is Brazilian. What is Mariana Luccon’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

