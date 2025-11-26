Rodrigo Bentancur Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Here is everything about Uruguayan footballer Rodrigo Bentancur and his records.

Rodrigo Bentancur, the Uruguayan international, is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur. He joined the North London club from the Italian giants Juventus in 2022. Rodrigo has been a pillar for the Spurs side since his arrival to the club. He is widely known for his transitioning play, through passes and the composure he brings in the midfield.

Hailing through the streets of Argentina, Bentancur started his career joining Boca Juniors. Afterwards, he made his move to Juventus before finally coming to Spurs.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Uruguay international’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Rodrigo Bentancur | Early Life and Family

Rodrigo Bentancur Colman was born in the city of Nueva Helvecia, Uruguay, on June 25, 1997. At a very young age, Bentancur became passionate about football. After his mom’s death, Bentancur got the needed support to become a professional footballer from his dad. Thus, at the tender age of 12, Rodrigo joined the youth academy of the historic club Boca Juniors in 2009. He honed his skills and gained deep insight into football knowledge before joining the senior team of Boca Juniors in 2015.

Bentancur was born to his father Roberto Bentancur and mother Mary Colman. He was born into a middle-class family. Bentancur also had a younger brother named Darmian. After the death of Bentancur’s mother, both the brothers were raised by his dad and his new partner, Cecilia Agredi. Along with two sons, Roberto and Cecillia had twin daughters: Cande and Mica. Rodrigo Bentancur has been dating Melanya La Banca since 2015.

https://twitter.com/RBentancur30/status/945354095220658176?t=Mm924VEO2UItLztny05cXg&s=08

Rodrigo Bentancur | Club Career

Boca Juniors

The then-17-year-old Uruguayan joined the first team of Boca Juniors in 2015. Bentancur finally made his debut after coming on as a substitute against Nueva Chicago. He scored his first goal for the club after one year against CA Newell’s Old Boys on 21 February 2016. In two consecutive seasons, Bentancur had already made 30 appearances for the club.

Bentancur(left) winning the Argentine Primera División with Boca Juniors

During the 16-17 season, Rodrigo mostly played as the starter for the team. In 22 league matches for Boca Juniors, he made 3 assists. The rising talent in Boca Juniors soon caught the eye of the Old lady from Italy. Bentancur’s immense contribution helped the team win two consecutive Primera División titles, including the Copa Argentina trophy. After the fallout between Carlos Tevez and Juventus, Boca Juniors proposed an exchange deal for the homesick Tevez, which included Bentacur.

https://twitter.com/juventusfcen/status/855472283493781505?t=WI4uY92kv205iAQAAoNWJw&s=08

Juventus

The deal between both clubs was finally agreed upon, and on July 1, 2017, Juventus announced the arrival of the young Uruguayan to the club. A team filled with stars made it difficult for Bentancur to start games at first. However, his determination and skill made it possible. He made his debut for Juventus on 26 August against Genoa. In his initial days, Bentancur struggled to play under Massimiliano Allegri as he mostly featured as a bench warmer. However, this was not the case in the following season. Bentancur soon started to become a regular starter for Allegri’s side. On October 6, 2018, he went on to score his first goal for the club in the match against Udinese Calcio.

Bentancur league debut against Genoa

The 2019-20 season proved to be Bentancur’s breakthrough season. Playing a total of 44 matches, he scored only one goal but went on to assist 8 times across all competitions. From 2018 to 2020, Bentancur won three consecutive league titles with Juventus while lifting the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia twice. Under new manager Andrea Pirlo in the 2020-21 season, he played a pivotal role before he got his transfer to the English side Tottenham Hotspur in the following season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte showed his trust in the Uruguayan and bought the Midfielder at a fee of €19 million plus add-ons. He made his debut for the club on February 5, 2022, against Brighton & Hove Albion during their FA Cup encounter. The versatile midfielder was again giving his minutes marking his debut in the Premier League against Southampton. He instantly became a crucial player for Conte’s side. Joining the club in the second half of the 2021-22 season, Bentancur played 16 of the remaining 17 matches for Spurs.

https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1488188767341092876?t=p9CS5PRb5ZQ4s6UvQ07w1A&s=08

The Uruguayan midfielder netted his first goal against Leicester City on September 17, 2022. A display of football was halted by a Cruciate ligament tear, which left Bentancur sidelined for the rest of the 2022-23 season and the first half of the 2023-24 season. He made a remarkable comeback from injury against Crystal Palace on October 28, 2023.

Bentancur has now become a regular starter for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Rodrigo Bentancur against Leicester City

Rodrigo Bentancur | International Career

On the international stage, Bentancur has represented Uruguay on various occasions. From the youth team to the senior national team, Bentancur had left his mark. He was part of the U20 Uruguay team that went on to win the South American Championship in 2017. Later that year, Betancur was called to represent the senior team for the first time.

Bentancur after scoring a goal against Venezuela

Rodrigo Bentancur made his debut for the national team on October 5, 2017, against Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifier. He started to play regularly for the national team, which earned him a call up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was part of the Uruguayan team for the 2019 and 2021 Copa America campaign. After a very long wait, Bentancur finally opened his goal-scoring tally against Venezuela on February 2, 2022. He also featured in the Uruguay squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup before getting injured in the match against Ghana.

Rodrigo Bentancur | Records and Statistics

Down below is the table, which shows Bentancur’s contribution to various clubs and his country throughout his footballing career.

Team Matches Played Goals Assist Boca Juniors 66 1 3 Juventus 181 3 18 Tottenham Hotspur 95 9 6 Uruguay 74 3 2

Rodrigo Bentancur | Net Worth

The Uruguayan midfielder’s current contract with the Spurs runs till June 30, 2026, which earns a weekly salary of £110,000 and £5,720,000 annually. The midfielder is currently valued at €50 million, while his reported net worth is £36 million.

Rodrigo Bentancur | Sponsorships and Endorsements

Rodrigo Bentancur has recently teamed up with the well-known German sports brand, Adidas. Even though Spurs are sponsored by Nike, he is mostly seen wearing Adidas Copa Sense.1 boots throughout the Premier League season.

Rodrigo Bentancur | Tattoos and Cars

Along with his spectacular form on the pitch, the Spurs midfielder also seeks to keep things aesthetic and attractive. The 26-year-old midfielder never leaves a chance to flaunt his body art. Bentancur has a lovely tattoo on his left arm, which showcases his late mother watching him play. Along with this, he also has a tattoo of his late mother on the right side of his waist.

Bentancur always likes to keep things classy off the pitch, too. During his time in Turin, he was often spotted in a black Jeep Cherokee.