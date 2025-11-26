Net Worth
Rodrigo Bentancur Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career
Here is everything about Uruguayan footballer Rodrigo Bentancur and his records.
Rodrigo Bentancur, the Uruguayan international, is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur. He joined the North London club from the Italian giants Juventus in 2022. Rodrigo has been a pillar for the Spurs side since his arrival to the club. He is widely known for his transitioning play, through passes and the composure he brings in the midfield.
Hailing through the streets of Argentina, Bentancur started his career joining Boca Juniors. Afterwards, he made his move to Juventus before finally coming to Spurs.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Uruguay international’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Early Life and Family
Rodrigo Bentancur Colman was born in the city of Nueva Helvecia, Uruguay, on June 25, 1997. At a very young age, Bentancur became passionate about football. After his mom’s death, Bentancur got the needed support to become a professional footballer from his dad. Thus, at the tender age of 12, Rodrigo joined the youth academy of the historic club Boca Juniors in 2009. He honed his skills and gained deep insight into football knowledge before joining the senior team of Boca Juniors in 2015.
Bentancur was born to his father Roberto Bentancur and mother Mary Colman. He was born into a middle-class family. Bentancur also had a younger brother named Darmian. After the death of Bentancur’s mother, both the brothers were raised by his dad and his new partner, Cecilia Agredi. Along with two sons, Roberto and Cecillia had twin daughters: Cande and Mica. Rodrigo Bentancur has been dating Melanya La Banca since 2015.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Club Career
Boca Juniors
The then-17-year-old Uruguayan joined the first team of Boca Juniors in 2015. Bentancur finally made his debut after coming on as a substitute against Nueva Chicago. He scored his first goal for the club after one year against CA Newell’s Old Boys on 21 February 2016. In two consecutive seasons, Bentancur had already made 30 appearances for the club.
During the 16-17 season, Rodrigo mostly played as the starter for the team. In 22 league matches for Boca Juniors, he made 3 assists. The rising talent in Boca Juniors soon caught the eye of the Old lady from Italy. Bentancur’s immense contribution helped the team win two consecutive Primera División titles, including the Copa Argentina trophy. After the fallout between Carlos Tevez and Juventus, Boca Juniors proposed an exchange deal for the homesick Tevez, which included Bentacur.
Juventus
The deal between both clubs was finally agreed upon, and on July 1, 2017, Juventus announced the arrival of the young Uruguayan to the club. A team filled with stars made it difficult for Bentancur to start games at first. However, his determination and skill made it possible. He made his debut for Juventus on 26 August against Genoa. In his initial days, Bentancur struggled to play under Massimiliano Allegri as he mostly featured as a bench warmer. However, this was not the case in the following season. Bentancur soon started to become a regular starter for Allegri’s side. On October 6, 2018, he went on to score his first goal for the club in the match against Udinese Calcio.
The 2019-20 season proved to be Bentancur’s breakthrough season. Playing a total of 44 matches, he scored only one goal but went on to assist 8 times across all competitions. From 2018 to 2020, Bentancur won three consecutive league titles with Juventus while lifting the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia twice. Under new manager Andrea Pirlo in the 2020-21 season, he played a pivotal role before he got his transfer to the English side Tottenham Hotspur in the following season.
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte showed his trust in the Uruguayan and bought the Midfielder at a fee of €19 million plus add-ons. He made his debut for the club on February 5, 2022, against Brighton & Hove Albion during their FA Cup encounter. The versatile midfielder was again giving his minutes marking his debut in the Premier League against Southampton. He instantly became a crucial player for Conte’s side. Joining the club in the second half of the 2021-22 season, Bentancur played 16 of the remaining 17 matches for Spurs.
The Uruguayan midfielder netted his first goal against Leicester City on September 17, 2022. A display of football was halted by a Cruciate ligament tear, which left Bentancur sidelined for the rest of the 2022-23 season and the first half of the 2023-24 season. He made a remarkable comeback from injury against Crystal Palace on October 28, 2023.
Bentancur has now become a regular starter for Ange Postecoglou’s men.
Rodrigo Bentancur | International Career
On the international stage, Bentancur has represented Uruguay on various occasions. From the youth team to the senior national team, Bentancur had left his mark. He was part of the U20 Uruguay team that went on to win the South American Championship in 2017. Later that year, Betancur was called to represent the senior team for the first time.
Rodrigo Bentancur made his debut for the national team on October 5, 2017, against Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifier. He started to play regularly for the national team, which earned him a call up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was part of the Uruguayan team for the 2019 and 2021 Copa America campaign. After a very long wait, Bentancur finally opened his goal-scoring tally against Venezuela on February 2, 2022. He also featured in the Uruguay squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup before getting injured in the match against Ghana.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Records and Statistics
Down below is the table, which shows Bentancur’s contribution to various clubs and his country throughout his footballing career.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Assist
|Boca Juniors
|66
|1
|3
|Juventus
|181
|3
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|95
|9
|6
|Uruguay
|74
|3
|2
Rodrigo Bentancur | Net Worth
The Uruguayan midfielder’s current contract with the Spurs runs till June 30, 2026, which earns a weekly salary of £110,000 and £5,720,000 annually. The midfielder is currently valued at €50 million, while his reported net worth is £36 million.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Sponsorships and Endorsements
Rodrigo Bentancur has recently teamed up with the well-known German sports brand, Adidas. Even though Spurs are sponsored by Nike, he is mostly seen wearing Adidas Copa Sense.1 boots throughout the Premier League season.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Tattoos and Cars
Along with his spectacular form on the pitch, the Spurs midfielder also seeks to keep things aesthetic and attractive. The 26-year-old midfielder never leaves a chance to flaunt his body art. Bentancur has a lovely tattoo on his left arm, which showcases his late mother watching him play. Along with this, he also has a tattoo of his late mother on the right side of his waist.
Bentancur always likes to keep things classy off the pitch, too. During his time in Turin, he was often spotted in a black Jeep Cherokee.
Celtic FC
Charlotte Searle: Brendan Rodgers wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Charlotte Searle is the former travel manager of Liverpool FC, and she is known for being the wife of a Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers.
Searle comes from Leicestershire, and she is known for being the partner of the best football manager of all time, Brendan Rodgers. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic football club won the Scottish Premiership title. He was also the manager of top football clubs all over the world like Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester City. He has led the clubs to many titles in a short time.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Families
Charlotte was born in 1984 in the Merseyside region of North West England. Unfortunately, there is no such information regarding her parents.
Brendan Rodgers was born on 26 January 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. His father Malachi was a painter and decorator and his mother Christina was a volunteer for the Irish charity Trocaire. He also has a younger brother.
Charlotte Searle’s husband, Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is one of the top managers of the Premier League, having managed over 7 clubs in his tenure to date. Rodgers began his career as a defender at Ballymena United and was signed by Reading at 18. But due to a generic knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 20.
Brendan was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as a Youth Manager in 2004. He managed Swansea City in 2010 to promotion to the Premier League, the first Welsh team to do so.
Rodgers led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season in his first year and trebles in his first two seasons. He also led Leicester City to its 2021 FA Cup in its second entire season. After placing third in their Europa League group, Leicester City was demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021–22 season. They advanced to their first-ever European semi-final but fell to Roma, managed by José Mourinho’s former teammate, 2-1 on aggregate.
With seven losses in their first 10 Premier League games of the 2022–23 season, Leicester started off poorly, and Rodgers came under fire from supporters. After a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, he departed the club by mutual consent, expressing confidence in his abilities to keep them in the Premier League.
Later, in June 2023, Rodgers returned to Celtic and signed a three-year contract. Celtic won to start the 2023–24 campaign, but their form quickly started to slip.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Kids
Charlotte started dating Brendan while working for Liverpool FC soon after separating from his wife Susan Rodgers, after 24 years of marriage. Searle also was married for seventeen months before that to Steven Hind. She also has a daughter with her named Lola, who was born in 2013.
Rodgers got engaged to Charlotte in February 2016, and they married in a lavish ceremony on the shores of Scotland’s Loch Lamond at the Loch Lamond Golf Club. They don’t have any children yet. Brendan has two children from his earlier marriage, a son named Anton and a daughter named Mischa.
Charlotte Searle Profession, Career, Net Worth
Charlotte Searle is an English travel coordinator and manager who has worked for Liverpool FC as well. Unfortunately, there is no other information regarding what she is doing at present. There is no information about her salary and earnings. She and Brendan have a net worth of roughly $20 million. They have their own business ventures as well.
Read More on Football:
Atletico Madrid
Memphis Depay – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Memphis Depay is one of the most popular footballers in Europe right now, and here we find out about his net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, and more.
Memphis Depay Net Worth and Salary
Memphis Depay has a net worth of approximately £45 million which is largely down to his football career. However, some of it could be attributed to his hobby of producing hip-hop music as well. At 32, he would only expect that amount to increase in the future.
Depay signed for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021. While he was initially offered a contract worth €7million plus add-ons per year, Depay agreed to a 30% salary cut to help the Catalan club register him for the season. He is believed to be earning a yearly salary of £4,680,000 now at Corinthians in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.
Memphis Depay Club Career
Depay started out his club career at Moordrecht as a 6-year-old. After moves to the youth teams of Sparta and PSV Eindhoven, he was promoted to the latter’s first team in the 2011-12 season. After scoring 50 goals in 124 appearances for them, he caught the eye of Manchester United in 2015.
The Red Devils signed the then 21-year-old forward, but things did not work out well for him there. Even though he won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League during his time at Old Trafford, Depay largely struggled under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, managing just 7 goals in 53 games for the club. His career received a lifeline when Olympique Lyon finally gave him an escape route in 2017.
He then became the main man in Lyon’s attack and his best season came in 2020/21, where he made the Ligue 1 Team of the Year. In his three and a half years at the club, Memphis managed 63 goals in 139 appearances. His dream move then came in the summer of 2021, when he was signed by Barcelona – who had just lost Lionel Messi to PSG – as a free agent.
Memphis Depay’s football journey continued with his move to Atletico Madrid in a significant transfer announcement on January 20, 2023. He inked a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, marking a new chapter in his career. The initial transfer fee for this move was reported to exceed €4 million, underlining Atlético’s investment in the talented Dutchman.
Depay made an immediate impact in his new team, showcasing his goal-scoring abilities. On February 12, 2023, he netted his first goal for Atlético Madrid in a crucial 1-0 victory against Celta de Vigo.
Memphis Depay International Career
Depay has been a regular for the Netherlands and has represented them at the U15, U16, U17, U19, and U21 levels before making his bow for the senior team in his debut against Turkey in October 2013. He starred for the U17 Netherlands side that won the UEFA European Championship in 2011 and scored in the final.
He has also represented the U17 team in the U17 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Depay has a decent record for the national team so far and is one of their star players. He was particularly impressive for the senior team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup and has been a permanent fixture in the squad since then.
Depay also featured for Oranje in the 2020 UEFA Euros. He scored three times during the tournament but could not help his team progress further than the last-16 stage.
Memphis Depay Music Career and Rap Albums
Depay has another talent up his sleeves. The Dutch superstar has used the fame and wealth acquired from football towards furthering a career in Music on the sides. He started out by releasing non-Album freestyles, with his debut track ‘LA Vibes’ also featuring Netherlands teammate, Quincy Promes.
He has also combined on hit tracks with Dutch hip-hop stars Winnie as well as Broederliefde. Depay released several singles including ‘No Love’, which came after he broke off his engagement with his then-fiancee, Lori Harvey. The former Lyon superstar’s debut album dropped in 2020, which was titled ‘Heavy Stepper EP’, and did fairly well on the Dutch charts.
Memphis Depay Family, Girlfriend, and Personal Life
Memphis Depay was born in 1994 to his Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and Dutch mother, Cora Schensema. His father supposedly walked out on his family when he was 4, which is why Memphis prefers if people address him just by his first name.
Depay famously dated model Lori Harvey, the daughter of American TV star Steve Harvey, and the couple were even engaged up until 2018, when they announced their break-up. He is believed to have also dated actress Karrueche Tran in 2015, and most recently dated American singer Chloe Bailey (2020-21).
Memphis Depay Tattoos and Cars
The star forward has numerous tattoos on his body. One of them is a tattoo on his left arm that is a tribute to his grandfather, who passed away just before Memphis’ 15th birthday. He has a tattoo that states ‘succesvol’ on the inside of his lips, which translates to ‘successful in English and a big lion inked on his back.
Memphis also has the words ‘Dream Chaser’ tattooed on his upper torso. The Dutch international also has a Christ the Redeemer tattoo on his left torso with the date ‘18.06.14’. That goal came against Australia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Depay has a large collection of cars. Some of his prized assets include a Mercedes Maybach S650 – $350,000, Rolls Royce Wraith – $600,000+, Mercedes AMG G63 – $150,000, and an Audi RS6 – $100,000. He also owned a Mercedes G-Wagon as of 2016 and is also believed to have owned a Ferrari.
Memphis Depay Sponsorships and Endorsements
Memphis Depay was sponsored by Under Armour for a while up until a supposed split in early 2021. He has sported Adidas boots heavily and even featured in a 2014 advertisement for them. Apart from them, Memphis Depay’s endorsements and sponsorships aren’t known.
Memphis Depay Social Media
Read More:
Chelsea
Mason Mount Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Mason Mount is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Manchester United and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming out of the Chelsea academy, Mason Mount stepped up when he was needed the most. During Chelsea’s transfer ban, Frank Lampard didn’t have any option but to use academy stars. However, rather than backfiring, the process worked and brought significant success to the club. Mount has been one of the most crucial parts of the process and was a hero in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph.
Despite being very young, Mason Mount has achieved incredible success, which he has been able to handle properly. The young English prodigy is set to play for Man United from the 2023/24 season. To understand his day-to-day life properly we have to dive deep into his professional and personal journey. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Mason Mount’s net worth and salary
After a successful spell with the first team, Mason Mount signed a lucrative five-year deal with Chelsea in 2019. Considering the growth of the academy star, The Blues didn’t want to lose a prospect. Hence they agreed to a considerable wage offer. He then moved to the Manchester United for the 2024 season. Mason Mount earns £10,400,000 at Manchester United every year. This is almost 3 times higher than his salary at Chelsea. His value has increased over the years after great stats. The youngster is one of the best midfielders of this generation.
Mason Mount Club Career
Mason Mount’s father was a non-league football player during his time; hence his excitement and love for football in Mount probably came from his father. He started his football journey with local club Boarhunt Rovers and United Services Portsmouth. Due to his rapid growth, it didn’t take long for him to attract the eyes of some big teams.
At the age of 4, Mount spent one week at Chelsea. In 2005, the Englishman officially joined the academy. Later, he featured in U-18, U-21 level games for the Blues youth team. He played a significant role in the youth team’s 2016–17 U18 Premier League triumph by scoring ten goals in 30 matches. He won two FA Youth Cups, the UEFA Youth League.
During 2017 and 2018, Mount spent two loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County. He scored 11 goals and assisted six more in 44 matches for the English team and bagged 14 goals and ten assists while at the Dutch team. The experience helped him to improve his game.
Mount got his breakthrough in the first team in July 2019. He made his senior debut on 11 August 2019 in a 0–4 away defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. The academy star scored eight goals and six assists in that season, helping Chelsea finish fourth in the Premier League.
Mount became more mature in the following season. He knew what he needed to do and excelled in his role as a midfielder. He became a star player in the team after current manager Thomas Tuhcel took over the charge in 2021. Mount scored nine goals, and nine assists in 54 matches, including a goal in the UCL semi-final against Real Madrid and an assist in the final against Manchester City.
Mason Mount lifted the UEFA Champions League last season with the team and became a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge. Mount has been one of the best players in the team this campaign so far, scoring 12 goals and assisting 14 times. It remains to be seen what other accolades he achieves this term.
Mount is set to leave his boyhood club Chelsea to join Manchester United after the clubs agreeing a transfer fee of 55 million pounds. Erig Ten Hag is a huge fan of the player, and the player wishes to succeed with the Red Devils.
Mason Mount International career
Mason Mount has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels. Following his rapid growth at Chelsea, he was called up by manager Gareth Southgate to train with the senior team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He made his Three Lions debut on 7 September 2019 in England’s 4–0 home win over Bulgaria in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.
Mount participated in all the matches except two in the UEFA Euro tournament for England. The Chelsea playmaker was named in England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Mason Mount Family
Mount was born on 10 January 1999 to Tony Mount and Debbie Mount. His father played non-league football during his youth. Later he coached local clubs, including Havant Town. We currently don’t know the occupation of her mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings as well.
Mason Mount Girlfriend – Chloe Wealleans-Watts
Mason Mount is in a beautiful relationship with London-based girl group 303’s lead vocalist Chloe Wealleans-Watts. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe the duo formed a connection during their first meeting. It evolved into love in no time, and they have been together since then.
Mason Mount Sponsorship and Endorsement
Nike sponsors Mason Mount. The English star endorses their products and promotes campaigns on all his social media accounts. Combat Gaming recently appointed him as their brand ambassador, earning lucratively.
Mason Mount Car and Tattoo
Mount doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a black sedan at this point.
Mason Mount Social Media
Mount is active on major social media platforms. His followers are slowly increasing as he is the face of his team.
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”