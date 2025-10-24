Google News
Luana Atik Lopes – Rodrygo Girlfriend, her Family and more
Luana Atik Lopes is an Instagram star and she is famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Luana has come to the centre of attention after becoming the girlfriend of Los Blancos youngster Rodrygo. Despite being pretty young, the Brazilian beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. But she hasn’t shared much personal information on social media. Like other models, she doesn’t open up about her personal details.
Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article. After signing for Real Madrid in 2019, Rodrygo has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in European football and during the Champions League 2021/22, the Brazilian starlet justified the hype by providing one after another sensational performance against top-tier teams.
Eventually, he won the UCL that year and the amazing fact is that this is only the start of his career. Now let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Rodrygo.
Luana Atik Lopes Childhood and Family
Luana was born in 1999, in a Brazilian family, hence she is Brazilian. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. A source indicates her father was a businessman. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data.
Luana Atik Lopes Education
Luana hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution in Brazil. She later moved to the University Catholic of Santos where she met Rodrygo. We currently don’t know what major she had during college.
Luana Atik Lopes career
Luana is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body.
Her attractive appearance and charming personality have earned her a significant fanbase. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant success on social media. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Rodrygo became public.
Luana Atik Lopes Net Worth
Luana doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.
Luana Atik Lopes and Rodrygo relationship
Rodrygo met his girlfriend when he started out as a senior player in Santos. The Brazilian beauty used to attend the University Catholic of Santos at that time and that’s where they spent romantic time during the early years of their relationship.
They managed to keep their bond private for quite some time which eventually helped them enjoy their time without the media’s intervention. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they only made it public in 2022, when she posted their photo from Paris fashion week on Instagram.
The couple have separated in 2024. Rodrygo broke up with Luana Atik Lopes who was once an influencer. The footballer is now in a relationship with another model and influencer Bruna Rotta, but a source indicates the couple broke up in 2025.
Luana Atik Lopes and Rodrygo Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have a long time on their hands to make the big decision. As they are separated, the couple will not be planning for a child.
Luana Atik Lopes Social media
Luana has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Brazilian beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find many images of Rodrygo on her channel. Our guess is the couple wants to keep their relationship low-key.
Read More:
