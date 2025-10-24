Ronald Araujo is a Uruguayan centre-back who currently plays for FC Barcelona and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, salary, endorsements, and more…

Ronald Federico Araújo da Silva better known as Ronald Araujo is a centre-back by trade. He joined FC Barcelona from Boston River in 2018 and initially played for the reserve team before establishing himself as a first-team regular.

While we all know about his abilities on the football pitch, in this blog, we try to get to know more about Araujo’s background. In this blog, we will get to know more about the Uruguayan’s net worth, salary, family, and much more.

Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Spotify Camp Nou. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo Net Worth and Salary

Ronald Araujo is said to have a net worth of 23 million euros, according to WTFoot. He is just getting started and if he continues on the same level, there is no doubt that Araujo’s net worth will increase exponentially.

Araujo has just signed a contract extension with FC Barcelona until 2026 and is set to earn a huge salary of 6.4 Million Euro per year. He is the first-choice centre-back for Xavi’s Barcelona and is an absolute rock at the back. He will continue to play for the club for another 2 seasons.

Ronald Araujo Career

Ronald Araujo started his professional career at a local club called Rentistas in Uruguay. He made his senior debut on 24 September 2016 in a 1–0 win against Tacuarembó. He then eventually became a regular starter at the back from the 2017 season.

Araujo joined Boston River in 2017 and caught the attention of many clubs around Europe with his consistent performance. Then Barcelona’s sporting director Ramon Planes was impressed by the character of the Uruguayan and brought him into Barcelona.

He joined the reserve team of Barcelona in 2018 and signed a five-year contract with the team. He made his La Liga debut on October 16 2019, replacing Jean-Clair Todibo at the back. However, he was sent off early into his debut. He also became their third captain in 2023.

Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona has a net worth of 17 Million euros. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Eventually, he started becoming a first-team regular and is emerging into a leader of the Barcelona back line.

Ronald Araujo Family

Ronald Araujo’s parents’ names are unknown. Ronald Araujo was born on 7 March 1999 in Rivera, Uruguay. He then married Abigail Olivera in 2018 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl Aitana in 2021.

Ronald Araujo’s Wife – Abigail Olivera

There is not much information about Olivera. The Uruguayan beauty prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight. She has been with Araujo since his formative years and has supported the Barcelona man through all his ups and downs. The beautiful couple also has a child now.

Ronald Araújo with his wife Abigail Olivera. (Credit: Instagram)

Ronald Araujo Sponsorship and Endorsement

Ronald Araujo has a sponsorship deal with Trendex, a company whose products he has been endorsing on his Instagram account. As an influential figure in the football world, Araujo’s association with Trendex highlights their collaboration and mutual support. Through his social media presence, he promotes the brand’s offerings, showcasing their appeal to his followers and fans.

Ronald Araujo Cars

Ronald Araujo, the 2mBarcelona centre-back, has been seen cruising through Barcelona in a Citroen. While it remains uncertain if he is a passionate car enthusiast, it is intriguing to witness his choice of the French automobile brand. Whether Araujo possesses additional cars in his garage remains undisclosed. As he is a rich footballer, he should be having a couple of cars at his residence.

Ronald Araujo Tattoos

Unlike most footballers, Ronald Araujo does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. It remains to be seen if he inks his body in the near future.

