Abigail Olivera – Ronald Araújo Wife, her Family and more
Abigail Olivera is famous for being the wife of FC Barcelona and Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Abigail Olivera is the gorgeous Uruguayan beauty who has become the life partner of Ronald Araújo. Despite leading a luxurious life, Abigail has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Italian beauty including her family, education and career information. So, read on to find out more about the stunning wife of Ronald Araújo.
Ronald Araújo was signed by Barcelona B in 2018. Since then the Uruguayan has developed himself into an important asset to the Catalan team. His on and off work on the ball has kept many La Liga commentators flattered. It seems the central defender has an extensive future ahead and with the pace at which he is advancing, he could reach the heights very soon.
Abigail Olivera Childhood and Family
Abigail’s date of birth is currently unknown. She hasn’t revealed much about her family and childhood either. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the Uruguayan beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.
Abigail Olivera Education
Abigail completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Araújo at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.
Abigail Olivera career
Abigail’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has barely posted any content there. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Abigail has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Uruguayan beauty has been with Araújo from the initial stages of his career. She helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own.
Having such an optimistic person helped the Uruguayan defender overcome barriers in his personal and professional life. She is also the mother of one child, which makes her day-to-day job even harder. Nevertheless, she enjoys her motherhood and has been a caring mom.
Abigail Olivera Net Worth
Abigail’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Uruguayan beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. On the other hand, her husband’s earnings will be hers as well. The couple might have businesses and there is no information about the same.
Abigail’s husband Araújo recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona, which gave him a significant boost in wages. His income should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Abigail Olivera and Ronald Araújo relationship
Ronald Araújo is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend. They were pretty young at the time of their meeting, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The duo kept their bond out of the media’s lens. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. From that perspective, Araújo is the lucky person as he has tied the knot with Abigail. After years of dating , Abigail Olivera and Ronald Araújo married in 2025. Their wedding took place amid friends and families in Montevideo.
Abigail Olivera and Ronald Araújo Children
The couple welcomed their first child, a son in 2021. Even though they were pretty young at that time, they thought they were ready for the big role and considering how they are managing their parenthood, we believe they have become successful in their task.
Abigail Olivera Social media
Abigail doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she barely posts anything on it. Unlike other girls, Abigail Olivera doesn’t post frequent and it is very rare to see such things .
Who Is Anne-Laure Louis? Meet The Wife Of Martin Braithwaite
Anne-Laure Louis is a TV host by profession and is famous for being the wife of Barcelona star Martin Braithwaite. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Anne has achieved huge success in the professional area. She has worked hard for every bit of it. She is a woman of strong will and top-level mindset. Her incredible qualities attracted the former Barcelona star, Martin Braithwaite. He is currently playing with one of the biggest clubs in the world and there is a huge possibility that you know much about his career. However, the love of his life also leads an exciting life that is pretty unknown to a lot of the fans. In this article, you’ll get to know the Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, and Family of the wife of Martin Braithwaite.
Anne-Laure Louis Childhood and Family
Anne-Laure Louis was born on September 27, 1991. She maintains a low profile online and doesn’t share much private information in the public media. That’s why we couldn’t fetch details about her parents. Whether she has a sibling is also unknown at this point. We are still searching for the missing pieces and will update the article as soon as we find new information. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Martin Braithwaite.
Anne-Laure Louis Education
Anne-Laure completed her high school graduation from a local institution. She enrolled in the curriculum of a university straight after that. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the institution’s name and what course she took. We don’t have an information regarding her school name and graduation as well. She studied at a popular university and became a journalist at a very young age.
Anne-Laure Louis career
Anne-Laure is a successful TV host and journalist. She saw rapid growth due to massive effort and hardship in her professional area. She rose the corporate ladder swiftly, and now she is a respected TV personality.
She has also achieved success with her own business. She founded a clothing brand named Trente. She has also ventured into the food and dining business. In 2020, she opened a restaurant in Barcelona with the help of her husband.
Anne-Laure Louis Net Worth
Anne’s net worth is believed to be around £1 Million. The primary source of her earnings is her business line and her wages from the TV job. She is a bossy woman who likes to lead a luxurious life, and her high achievements in her career have provided her with the comfort to do so.
Braithwaite’s yearly salary is £7 Million, and his net worth is believed to be £15 Million.
Anne-Laure Louis husband Martin Braithwaite
Martin Braithwaite started his career from the bottom of the chain with a small Danish team named FC Midtjylland Youth. After that, he went to France and England but finally chose to settle in Spain with CD Leganés. The scouting team of FC Barcelona picked out his incredible striking abilities. The Catalan giants signed him in 2020. Braithwaite showed great composure during his first season. Due to a severe knee injury, he has taken a hit in this campaign. But, his career seems only on the rise at this point.
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite relationship
Martin Braithwaite met with his wife while still playing for the French team Toulouse. We are uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But the duo was swift enough to understand the attraction. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in June 2019. Many guests attended their Grand wedding ceremony.
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite Children
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite have four beautiful children. The duo first felt the happiness of being father and mother In April 2015 when their first son Romeo was born. Due to the lack of information available online, we could not track down the birth date and names of their following two sons. In 2020, the couple welcomed their youngest son, Valentino. Recently the couple confirmed that they are expecting a baby girl.
Anne-Laure Louis Social media
Anne has gained a lot of fame on social media. She has a massive fanbase of 34.9k followers on Instagram. She likes to show her baby bump to the world as she has posted many pictures on social media platforms. She is already the mother of four children, and from her feed, it’s evident that she likes to spend quality time with her sons.
Cesc Fabregas Wife Daniella Semaan Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Daniella Semaan is famous for being the wife of Spanish legend Cesc Fabregas. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Daniella Semaan has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Daniella Semaan was once in a relationship with a Lebanese businessman, but she broke up with him. She has now formed a beautiful relationship with Spain legend Cesc Fabregas. Today we are going to reveal all the secrets about their love life.
Cesc Fabregas has played with some of the biggest clubs in the world including Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. But wherever he has gone, he has shown incredible qualities and skills. Fabregas has 2 Premier League and 1 Las Liga to his name. He also won the Fifa World Cup 2010 with Spain. As of 2026, he is the manager of the club team Como, which is from Italy.
But his most outstanding achievements are in international football. The Spaniard helped his nation win 2 Euro Cups and 1 World Cup in the span of 5 years. The Spanish International has decided to retire from football in 2023 and has left a mark on the country’s history. But today we are not taking another look at his career, because we have decided to focus on the exciting life of the wife of Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella Semaan Childhood and Family
On June 4, 1975, Daniella was born in Lebanon, making her Lebanese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. Every celebrity doesn’t like to share their personal details. Daniella Semaan has not shared much about her family in interviews as well.
We don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. Our information suggests Daniella has four brothers, Romeo, Nazar, Majd and Amir, and one sister, Suzanna. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella Semaan Education
Daniella went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. We are unsure whether she enrolled for further studies after that. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality.
Daniella Semaan Career
Daniella is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. When she was very little, Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies and gradually climbed the ladder leveraging her incredible skills.
After her modelling career took off, her online fame also kept rising. Being the wife of a famous football star, she earned a huge fan following from football supporters. The Lebanese beauty has become an Instagram star due to her immense popularity. She is one of the highest-followed WAGs in the social media space.
Daniella Semaan Net Worth
Daniella’s net worth is $5 Million, primarily representing her earnings from a successful modelling and influencing career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about the massive sacrifices she has made to get to the position she is in today. However, the Lebanese beauty spends a lot, considering she bought a lavish property in London that cost $1.4 million.
Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas’s relationship
Cesc Fabregas met with his girlfriend in 2011. The Spaniard was playing for Barcelona at that time, and he was already a superstar. However, Daniella wasn’t single at that time as she was married to Elie Taktouk. The Lebanese model wasn’t happy in the marriage, so she divorced after meeting with Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella was convinced that the Spaniard was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. It’s a complete mystery when the pair tied the knot as they mostly kept their marriage private. Daniella stood by her husband and supported him in every career step.
Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas Children
Daniella is the mother of six children. She has three kids from his previous marriage – Elie Taktouk, Maria Taktouk and Joseph Taktouk. She gave birth to three more children after moving in with Fabregas – Lia Fàbregas, Capri Fàbregas and Leonardo Fàbregas.
Daniella Semaan Social media
Daniella is very famous on Instagram. She has 4.1m followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a horse lover.
Alexandra Dulauroy – Samuel Umtiti Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more
Alexandra Dulauroy is a Real Estate agent and she is famous for being the former girlfriend of Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned Real Estate agent. However, she started her career as a model and received massive fame through her work. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.
Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016. Even though the French defender was a regular in the initial few years of his Barca career, he lost his spot owing to injuries and some devastating performances. The Frenchman’s Barcelona career seems over, but he has won the most prestigious trophy in football, the World Cup, which might be enough to remind everyone how good he was.
Alexandra Dulauroy Childhood and Family
Alexandra was born in Lyon, France, but she has Colombian roots. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. There is also no information about her date of birth.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new.
Alexandra Dulauroy Education
Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The French beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college. She was always interested in modelling and did photoshoots with top models.
Alexandra Dulauroy career
Alexandra is a Real Estate agent based out of Rhone-Alpes, France. The French beauty gave up her career in modelling after her breakup with Umtiti and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love.
Alexandra was a professional bikini model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several bikini modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.
Alexandra Dulauroy Net Worth
Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.
Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti relationship
Samuel Umtiti was in a relationship with Alexandra between 2016 and 2017. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they wanted to spend time together. However, only after a few months into the relationship, they broke up and got separated from each other without any drama.
The duo didn’t welcome any children during the tenure of their relationship. They were close for a few months and bringing a child that early might not be a good decision and it proved to be right. Alexandra has welcomed a son recently with her current partner. They live a happy life in France and enjoy their work.
Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti Children
Alexandra Dulauroy Social media
Alexandra doesn’t have a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and current husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days. She is active on the platform and shares her beautiful moments .
