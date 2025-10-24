Google News
Roony Bardghji – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Roony Bardghji is a Swedish professional football player who plays as a right winger for La Liga club Barcelona and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Roony Bardghji is a product of Copenhagen’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He played 60 matches for the club before moving to Barcelona in 2025. He has now gotten the opportunity to compete in the bigg football league of Spain. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian.
The player has represented Sweden’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Roony Bardghji’s Net Worth and Salary
Roony is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of £1.8 million per year playing for Barcelona. His value has increased by 100% and the youngster is here to stay.
Roony Bardghji Club Career
Roony started footballing at a very young age at Kallinge SK. He left the club’s academy in 2015 to join Rodeby AIF. He stayed with the youths for 5 years before moving to Malmo FF in 2019. After passing the trials with Copenhagen in 2020, he joined the youth academy.
He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021. He made his professional debut against AGF in the league match on 21 November 202. He scored his first goal for the club against AaB and the match ended in a 3-1 victory.
He signed his contract extension with the club on 7 January 2023 until December 2025. He was named by the British newspaper The Guardian in September 2022 as one of the Top 60 Footballers born in 2005 worldwide. He joined Barcelona in 2025 for a record deal that’s active till the end of the 2029 season.
Roony Bardghji International Career
Rooney has represented Sweden’s U17 and U21 teams at the international level. He was included in Sweden’s U17 team in 2021 for the matches and went on to make 6 appearances for the team and scored 5 goals despite playing as a midfielder. He was a part of the U21 team of Sweden in 2022 and currently plays for the side.
Roony Bardghji Family
Roony was born on 15 November 2005 in Uster, Switzerland. His family is originally from Syria, but he himself was born in Kuwait – and has Swedish citizenship. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.
Roony Bardghji’s Girlfriend
Roony is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Roony Bardghji Sponsors and Endorsements
The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. As he is one of the best players of Barcelona, the youngster is surely getting new brand deals soon.
Roony Bardghji Cars and Tattoos
Roony Bardghji has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Kuwait. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Who Is Lizanne van Zutven? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luuk de Jong
Lizanne van Zutven is famous for being the girlfriend of for Primeira Liga club Porto. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lizanne has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Luuk de Jong for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife and a caring mother, she is also a Physiotherapist. Despite having major stardom, the Dutch beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple met in 2015 and dated for many years. Luuk De Jong is lucky to have such a supportive partner.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. Impressed by his performance in Sevilla, Barcelona signed Luuk de Jong in 2021. Since then he has exceeded every expectation of the Blaugrana fans. After scoring some important goals lately, he has already cemented his place in Xavi’s team. He has been playing for the Porto club. The youngster has played 39 matches for the Holland national football team. As of now, he has scored 8 goals and it is a great start.
His on-field performance has attracted huge off-field fame. But he has kept his love life away from the public eye. We are here to bridge the gap. So, let’s find out more about the stunning wife of Luuk de Jong.
Lizanne van Zutven Childhood and Family
Lizanne was born in 1990 at Veghel, the Netherlands, making her nationality Dutch. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We couldn’t find out about her father and her mother. There is no information what job her father was doing.
We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Lizanne’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Luuk de Jong.
Lizanne van Zutven Education
Lizanne went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. After completing high school, she went to the Fontys Hogeschool Eindhoven to study Physiotherapy. She earned a diploma degree after completing the course. While completing graduation , she also met her sweetheart. .
Lizanne van Zutven career
Lizanne is a Physiotherapist by profession . She was passionate about helping others from childhood. So when she was in high school she figured medical studies aligned with her interest. After completing her diploma, she opened her own clinic in Eindhoven. As she started curing people, the number of her clients increased. But due to her partner’s job she had to move to Spain.
Lizanne van Zutven Net Worth
Lizanne’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her full-time Physiotherapist role.
Lizanne’s husband, Luuk de Jong, earns a considerable amount of money from his Barcelona contract. So the added income of the duo ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Lizanne van Zutven and Luuk de Jong relationship
Luuk de Jong and Lizanne are long term love birds as they started dating in 2015. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as de Jong gained popularity in his home country due to his impressive performances, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Lizanneto find the love of her life.
The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. The pair haven’t tied the knot yet.
We believe they might want to take some time before making the big decision. They don’t get involved in arguments frequently, hence they are a happy couple. The birth of their child has only made their bond stronger.
Lizanne van Zutven and Luuk de Jong Children
Luuk de Jong and Lizanne Van Zutven are not married yet, but they have two kids. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy – Cody de Jong in March 2021. The pair rejoiced to become parents for the first time. They love spending time with their child and hopefully, he can replicate his father on the pitch one day. Their second son Finn de Jong was born in 2022.
Lizanne van Zutven Social media
Lizanne is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. Rather she spends quality time with her family.
Conor Hourihane – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Conor Geraroid Hourihane is an Irish professional footballer who played as a central midfielder for Derby County and for the Republic of Ireland national team, in this article, we will see his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Conor Hourihane is a professional Irish footballer who last played as a central midfielder for Derby County and the Republic of Ireland national team. He has played for several clubs in England, including Aston Villa, Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland, and Ipswich Town. He is now the head coach of the EFL League One Club, Barnsley.
Hourihane has represented the Republic of Ireland at various levels, including the senior side. He has represented the Republic of Ireland senior side at the international level as well as at under-19 and under-21 levels.
Conor Hourihane Net Worth and Salary
Back in July 2019, Conor Hourihane secured a lucrative contract with Aston Villa that made him one of the highest-earning midfielders in the Premier League. He was set to earn a massive salary of 1.7 million euros every year. The amount he earns per day and per hour is truly astounding. In fact, his daily earnings translate to a whopping 8,428 Euros and he earns an incredible 351 Euro per hour. The net worth of Conor Hourihane is estimated at £13,280,800.
Conor Hourihane Club Career
Conor Hourihane is a professional footballer who started his career in the youth team of Sunderland, where he stayed until his contract expired in 2010. He then signed for Roy Keane’s Ipswich Town but failed to make any appearances during the 2010-11 season.
He then joined Plymouth Argyle in 2011, where he made his professional debut in a draw with Shrewsbury Town. After impressing for Plymouth, he joined Barnsley in 2014, where he won the League One Player of the Month award and helped the club win two trophies at Wembley Stadium.
Hourihane then joined Aston Villa in 2017, where he played a key role in helping the team win promotion to the Premier League and signed a new three-year deal in 2019. He later went on loan to Swansea City and Sheffield United before being released by Aston Villa in 2022. In July of the same year, he signed with Derby County on a two-year deal. He retired as a player and remains as the head coach of Barnsley.
Conor Hourihane International Career
On the 28th of March 2017, Conor Hourihane made his debut for the Republic of Ireland’s senior international team. He started in a friendly match against Iceland, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Ireland, held at the Aviva Stadium. Hourihane’s impressive performance earned him his second cap in a friendly match against Mexico on June 2nd, 2017.
It wasn’t until March 26th, 2019, that Hourihane scored his first senior international goal in a 1-0 win over Georgia. The game was played at the Aviva Stadium and marked a significant milestone in the player’s international career.
Conor Hourihane Family
Conor Hourihane, the talented Irish footballer, has a close family tie to his cousin, Marie Hourihan, who also happens to be a skilled goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland. Conor and Marie share a special bond as second cousins, both excelling in their respective positions on the field. Conor’s father, John Hourihane, has also been a major influence on his career, providing unwavering support and guidance. John’s commitment to his son’s success is evident in Conor’s impressive achievements both on and off the field. Conor Hourihane’s passion for football runs in the family, and he continues to inspire young players with his dedication and hard work.
Conor Hourihane Girlfriend
Conor Hourihane was in a relationship with the model Olivia Rose. After years of dating, he married Olivia Rose in 2022 on the Greek island of Mykonos. He enjoys his time as a husband.
Conor Hourihane Sponsorship and Endorsement
Despite being a highly talented sportsman, Conor Hourihane has not been actively seeking sponsorship opportunities. The midfielder has always prioritized his footballing career and has remained focused on improving his skills and achieving success on the pitch. While many professional athletes tend to engage in endorsement deals and partnerships, Hourihane has preferred to let his performances speak for themselves. His dedication and commitment to the game have earned him a loyal fan base and the respect of his peers, who admire him for his work ethic and passion for the sport.
Conor Hourihane Cars and Tattoos
Despite his success as a footballer, Conor Hourihane has remained focused on the sport and has not been known for any flashy lifestyle choices. Unlike some of his peers, he has not been seen driving around in fancy cars or sporting an extensive collection of tattoos. It seems clear that Hourihane is wholly dedicated to his profession, and his focus is solely on improving his skills in the field. This level of dedication has undoubtedly played a crucial role in his success so far, and many fans admire his commitment to the sport.
Virgil van Dijk wife Rike Nooitgedagt Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family, and more
Rike comes from a humble beginning. She earned success professionally and climbed the corporate ladder to become a top-notch salesperson. However, There was one time she had to choose between her work and love, and her choice completely changed the course of her life. So read the full article to know more about the Dutch beauty.
Rike Nooitgedagt Childhood and Family
From what we know, Rike likes to keep a low profile. She is not the typical WAG that enjoys stardom and media attention. For similar reasons, she hasn’t appeared in a lot of interviews. Furthermore, she has chosen not to disclose any information about her early life, father and mother. That’s why we couldn’t find her birthdate. We even don’t know whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating and will update the article as soon as we find new information. So keep checking!
Rike Nooitgedagt Education
Rike completed high school education at a local university. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find out whether she attended university. But from what we know, she was hard working from a young age and didn’t hesitate to take bold steps.
Rike Nooitgedagt career
Rike started her career as a sales associate. Her efforts and hard work helped her to climb the corporate ladder rapidly. She became a fashion sales manager in a short time and made an incredible amount of sales. Professionally she was booming, but her love life needed attention. Van Dijk got an offer from Celtic in 2013, and the Dutch star was convinced to take the step. Rike chose to move with her boyfriend in such a moment, leaving behind all the heights she achieved professionally.
Rike has a strong personality and doesn’t give up on her dreams that easily. She is currently believed to be a fashion designer and earns a decent amount of money. In one of interviews she said, “I worked as a sales manager and sold different fashion brands to the stores in the Netherlands. I loved it but had to resign to follow my man everywhere football takes him to.”
Rike Nooitgedagt Net Worth
Rike’s net worth is believed to be around $200,000, which mainly represents her earnings from a budding fashion designing career. Van Dijk’s annual salary is £12 Million has a net worth of $25 Million. The net income of the couple takes care of their luxurious life. Both have businesses and will earn a lot of income every year.
Rike Nooitgedagt husband Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk has developed himself into one of the best midfielders in the world in the last few years. The Dutch international started his career with Willem II/RKC Y. His abilities helped him rise through the ranks and become an essential player for the senior team. In 2013, Celtic came in for the defender and for the next two years, Virgil enjoyed a successful spell in Europe. Southampton signed him in 2015, which became an excellent choice for the club as the defender gave some incredible performances.
His career took a huge turn when Liverpool signed him in 2018. Under Jurgen Klopp, he became a ferocious defender that some top Premier League strikers fear to date. His ability in the air and top-notch physicality make him a top central defender. Virgil helped the Reds win the Premier League and the Champions League. He is currently assisting the team in securing significant titles in this campaign.
Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil Van Dijk relationship
Virgil Van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt are teenage friends. They have known each other for a long time as they grew up in a close neighbourhood. Soon their friendship turned into a relationship when they felt an attraction. The couple started dating in their teens and continued to stay close. However, in 2013 Van Dijk got a call up from Celtic and keeping his football career in mind, the move seemed to be an entrance to the European elite competition. However, Rike was also doing professionally well, and it was hard for her to leave everything and move with Van Dijk. But she chose to pick her love, and they have been inseparable since. In 2016, the duo finally tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended mainly by their close friends.
Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil van Dijk Children
Virgil van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt are blessed with two daughters. Nila van Dijk is their first child who came to earth in 2014. The couple welcomed their second daughter Jadi in 2016. It is also reported that the couple have two more kids, but there is no information about the same and we couldn’t track or find any details about the same.
Rike Nooitgedagt Social media
As we said earlier, Rike liked to keep her private life away from the public eye. She doesn’t have any social media accounts on the major platforms. However, Van Dijk has an Instagram handle by the name @virgilvandijk, where he posts pictures with Rike.
