Roony Bardghji – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Roony Bardghji is a Swedish professional football player who plays as a right winger for La Liga club Barcelona and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Roony Bardghji is a product of Copenhagen’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He played 60 matches for the club before moving to Barcelona in 2025. He has now gotten the opportunity to compete in the bigg football league of Spain. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian.

The player has represented Sweden’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Roony Bardghji signed his first professional contract with Copenhagen in 2021. (Credits: @roony.bardghji Instagram)

Roony Bardghji’s Net Worth and Salary

Roony is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £1.8 million per year playing for Barcelona. His value has increased by 100% and the youngster is here to stay.

Roony Bardghji Club Career

Roony started footballing at a very young age at Kallinge SK. He left the club’s academy in 2015 to join Rodeby AIF. He stayed with the youths for 5 years before moving to Malmo FF in 2019. After passing the trials with Copenhagen in 2020, he joined the youth academy.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021. He made his professional debut against AGF in the league match on 21 November 202. He scored his first goal for the club against AaB and the match ended in a 3-1 victory.

He signed his contract extension with the club on 7 January 2023 until December 2025. He was named by the British newspaper The Guardian in September 2022 as one of the Top 60 Footballers born in 2005 worldwide. He joined Barcelona in 2025 for a record deal that’s active till the end of the 2029 season.

Roony Bardghji International Career

Rooney has represented Sweden’s U17 and U21 teams at the international level. He was included in Sweden’s U17 team in 2021 for the matches and went on to make 6 appearances for the team and scored 5 goals despite playing as a midfielder. He was a part of the U21 team of Sweden in 2022 and currently plays for the side.

Roony Bardghji Family

Roony was born on 15 November 2005 in Uster, Switzerland. His family is originally from Syria, but he himself was born in Kuwait – and has Swedish citizenship. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Roony Bardghji’s Girlfriend

Roony is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Roony Bardghji is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @roony.bardghji Instagram)

Roony Bardghji Sponsors and Endorsements

The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. As he is one of the best players of Barcelona, the youngster is surely getting new brand deals soon.

Roony Bardghji Cars and Tattoos

Roony Bardghji has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Kuwait. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

