Who Is Theresa Doyle? Meet The Wife Of Roy Keane

Theresa Doyle is famous for being the wife of Manchester United legend Roy Keane. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Theresa Doyle is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. She doesn’t have much online, hence her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Roy Keane is a complete mystery too. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning English beauty. Stay tuned to learn more about her.

Roy Keane is known for many things, but what makes him special is his temper and winning mentality. Roy’s leadership defined Manchester United’s success in the late 90s. Apart from being a natural leader, he was also one of the best defensive midfielders during his peak years. He helped the Red Devils win 7 Premier League, 1 Champions League and many other titles.

Even though he is retired, sometimes he haunts his old team from the pundit box. Enough about his professional life, let’s find out how Roy is in his love life. We will specifically discuss the life of the stunning wife of Roy Keane in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Theresa Doyle Childhood and Family

Theresa’s date of birth is December 15, 1972. The English beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.

The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Roy Keane.

Theresa Doyle is an English woman. (Picture was taken from tumgir.com)

Theresa Doyle Education

Theresa hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in England, we believe she went to a local high school. After completing high school, she enrolled in college to study dental science. After graduating with a degree, she went straight into the working field.

Theresa Doyle career

Theresa’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. He used to work as a dental assistant during the initial years of her career. But after meeting with Roy, she left her job.

Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple has five children together; hence the English beauty spends most of her time with her kids. She also manages household chores. Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Keane spends most of his time at work. That’s why Theresa remains in charge of the house most of the time.

Theresa Doyle was a dental assistant before meeting with Roy. (Pictures: VIPIRELAND.COM)

Theresa Doyle Net Worth

Theresa hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. She doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, so she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Keane, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Theresa often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Theresa Doyle and Roy Keane relationship

Roy Keane met with his wife in 1992, when he was playing for Forest under Brian Clough. The duo first met at a club in Nottingham. But as she was already in a steady relationship, she avoided Roy. But after her breakup with her former boyfriend, she gave Roy a chance. Only after their first date Theresa was impressed by Roy’s charming nature.

Roy Keane met with his wife in 1992. (Credit: Getty Images)

Even though he wasn’t a big star of the team, she believed he could achieve greater things. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates. They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets. Despite career pressure, Roy’s love story was advancing at a rapid pace.

They were sunken in love in only a few months. After they figured they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, the duo decided to make their relationship official. They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony, where only a few of their close friends and family members were invited. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.

Theresa Doyle and Roy Keane Children

The names of their five children are- Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah and Alanna. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know when they were born.

Roy Keane walks out with his children ahead of his testimonial match between Manchester United and Glasgow Celtic at Old Trafford. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Theresa Doyle Social media

Theresa is not a social media lover. Instead, she keeps her life private and away from the public eye. That’s why we couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. Unlike other models , she doesn’t prefer to be a social media person. Theresa Doyle doesn’t make public appearances as well.

