Roy Keane Wife Theresa Doyle Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Theresa Doyle? Meet The Wife Of Roy Keane
Theresa Doyle is famous for being the wife of Manchester United legend Roy Keane. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Theresa Doyle is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. She doesn’t have much online, hence her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Roy Keane is a complete mystery too. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning English beauty. Stay tuned to learn more about her.
Roy Keane is known for many things, but what makes him special is his temper and winning mentality. Roy’s leadership defined Manchester United’s success in the late 90s. Apart from being a natural leader, he was also one of the best defensive midfielders during his peak years. He helped the Red Devils win 7 Premier League, 1 Champions League and many other titles.
Even though he is retired, sometimes he haunts his old team from the pundit box. Enough about his professional life, let’s find out how Roy is in his love life. We will specifically discuss the life of the stunning wife of Roy Keane in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Theresa Doyle Childhood and Family
Theresa’s date of birth is December 15, 1972. The English beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.
The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Roy Keane.
Theresa Doyle Education
Theresa hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in England, we believe she went to a local high school. After completing high school, she enrolled in college to study dental science. After graduating with a degree, she went straight into the working field.
Theresa Doyle career
Theresa’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. He used to work as a dental assistant during the initial years of her career. But after meeting with Roy, she left her job.
Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple has five children together; hence the English beauty spends most of her time with her kids. She also manages household chores. Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Keane spends most of his time at work. That’s why Theresa remains in charge of the house most of the time.
Theresa Doyle Net Worth
Theresa hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. She doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, so she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Keane, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Theresa often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.
Theresa Doyle and Roy Keane relationship
Roy Keane met with his wife in 1992, when he was playing for Forest under Brian Clough. The duo first met at a club in Nottingham. But as she was already in a steady relationship, she avoided Roy. But after her breakup with her former boyfriend, she gave Roy a chance. Only after their first date Theresa was impressed by Roy’s charming nature.
Even though he wasn’t a big star of the team, she believed he could achieve greater things. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates. They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets. Despite career pressure, Roy’s love story was advancing at a rapid pace.
They were sunken in love in only a few months. After they figured they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, the duo decided to make their relationship official. They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony, where only a few of their close friends and family members were invited. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.
Theresa Doyle and Roy Keane Children
The names of their five children are- Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah and Alanna. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know when they were born.
Theresa Doyle Social media
Theresa is not a social media lover. Instead, she keeps her life private and away from the public eye. That’s why we couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. Unlike other models , she doesn’t prefer to be a social media person. Theresa Doyle doesn’t make public appearances as well.
Who is Amber Mowbray? Meet the wife of Tony Mowbray
Amber is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current head coach of West Bromwich Albion team, Tony Mowbray.
Mowbray comes from England as well, and she is known for being the partner of one of the former players and former Celtic manager Tony Mowbray. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Amber Mowbray and Tony Mowbray Families
Amber was born in England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.
Tony was born on 22 November 1963 in Saltburn, England. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a private life. It is not known whether he has any siblings or not.
Amber Mowbray’s husband, Tony Mowbray
Tony is a former English professional player and now manager of EFL club Blackburn Rovers. He started his playing career in 1982 and became the captain of Middlesbrough in 1986. He then represented Celtic for a brief period.
He later moved to Ipswich Town, where he played for five years, becoming the team captain. During this time, Ipswich won the match 4-2 and secured promotion to the FA Premier League. After that, he finished his playing career and transitioned to coaching.
In May 2004, he was appointed as the manager of Hibernian, and in his first tenure, he won the Scottish Football Writers Association manager of the year award.
Tony then moved on to West Bromwich Albion in 2006, where he won the Football League Championship in 2008 but the following year suffered relegation from the Premier League.
Mowbray was then appointed as the manager of the Celtic club but was dismissed just after nine months. He then took the manager’s role in one of his former clubs, Middlesbrough. But after a poor start, he left the club.
He was then appointed as the Blackburn Rovers manager in February 2017. Still, he could not prevent Rovers from being relegated to League One but soon won promotion back to the Championship in his first attempt.
Amber Mowbray and Tony Mowbray Kids
Tony first married Bernadette in 1994, but his wife passed away due to breast cancer during his Celtic playing days. It is often said that the “huddle” which Celtic players still perform before each match was arranged as a tribute to Bernadette.
He then married Amber Mowbray in 2001 and have been together for more than two decades. They have three children together, one girl named Oliver and two boys, Max and Lucas Mowbray. The three kids are their world and they do everything to keep their children happy.
Amber Mowbray Profession, Career, Net Worth
Amber is a homemaker but did an excellent job in giving support to the children and Tony during all the tough times.
Both husband and wife are very private in person as they are not on social media. The net worth of Amber has not been disclosed as well, but Tony has a net worth of around $4 million approx. He has been the manager of many clubs and has been earning a lucrative salary. As of 2025, he is with the West Bromwich Albion, a club that competes in the EFL championship. Based on sources, he could be earning $200k to $1 million, but it has not been revealed officially.
John Hartson – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
John Hartson is a former Wales footballer and a former coach who currently works as a television pundit for many English media and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
John played as a striker for the Scottish club Celtic and many premier league teams including Arsenal, and Westham United. He then later, even became a head coach for Wales’s Strikers. After retirement, he became head coach and media pundit. John Hartson is a part of S4C, TNT Sports, Sky Sports panel. He is also a motivational speaker.
John started his media career as a pundit in 2008 and still continues to be in the English media including Sky Sports and BT Sports and let’s see more about him in this article.
John Hartson Net Worth and Salary
John Hartson is considered to be one of the richest footballers from Wales. John is estimated to have a net worth in the range of $7 million to $10 million. Despite earning in many ways, Football was the primary contributor to his decent net worth. He earned a decent salary as a media pundit.
John is currently a pundit for many English media. John Hartson earns from $400k to $1 million currently from working as a pundit. He is a famous person in the field, so there is no doubt that he earns much here. It is also said that John Hartson has a plethora of businesses.
John Hartson Club Career
Harston turned into a professional footballer in 1992 when he debuted for Luton Town. In January 1993, Hartson was sold to Arsenal but made his debut only two years later. He established his time there and made 53 appearances scoring 14 goals for the Gunners and then joined West Ham United in 1997.
John made his West Ham debut on 15 February 1997 and scored five goals from eleven matches that season. He was the club’s top scorer in the 1997-98 season. After the controversy with his teammates involved in fights, his form dropped. And later in 1999, Hartson joined Wimbledon before joining Coventry City.
Celtic signed the Welsh striker in August 2001 where he played the most. He made 178 appearances for the club scoring 95 goals during his time there. He filled the trophy cabinet of the club by winning 6 trophies in his time. Later, John joined West Bromwich Albion in 2006 before retirement.
John Hartson International Career
John Hartson with his impressive club performances, got chances to represent the Wales national football team. He made 51 appearances for the national team scoring 14 goals. He retired from International football in 2006 to focus on his club career.
John Hartson Jobs
Hartson joined Setena Sports as a pundit in the 2008-09 season for the Scottish Premier League. In 2011, John was appointed as the part-time coach for Newport County. Sky Sports appointed the former striker to provide analysis for BT Sport Score in 2016.
John Hartson Family and Personal Life
John was born on the 5th of April 1975 in Swansea, Wales to couple Cyril and Diana Hartson. He has three siblings and he was the third child of the couple. He joined Luton Town’s youth academy when he was 16.
In 2009, Hartson was diagnosed with Testicular Cancer which had spread to his brain and received Chemotherapy. He got emergency surgery following his critical situation and the surgery turned out to be successful.
John Hartson Wife – Sarah McManus
John married Sarah McManus in 2009 and even revealed that his wife now looks after all his earnings as he was an addicted gambler. He tied the knot to Lowri Harston in 2000 and that ended up in divorce in 2005. More details about her present wife are not available and will update the section soon if received.
John Hartson Tattoo and Cars
Following the diagnosis of Testicular cancer, Hartson underwent treatment for it. During the treatment period, the Celtic fans hugely supported Hartson in his bad times. He was so touched by the gesture of the fans and had tattooed the crest of Celtic on his upper hand with a quote saying “You’ll Never Walk Alone” which he revealed later to the media.
John from just buying a Ford Escort in 1992, has upgraded his garage by adding an Audi A8, a Porsche Jeep, a Porsche Cayenne, a Range Rover, and a Bentley. He seems to be crazy about automobiles like many ballers.
Who Is Amy Hale? Meet The Girlfriend Of Kieran Tierney
Amy Hale is famous for being the girlfriend of Celtic star Kieran Tierney. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Amy loves dancing and she has been doing it for years. This multi-talented woman fell in love with Arsenal star Kieran Tierney a long time ago. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has formed a small family. In today’s article, we will cover everything there is to know about Amy Hale.
Kieran Tierney has shown that he could be a top player in the years to come. With great potential and hunger for the game, the Arsenal star is wreaking havoc in the Premier League. Despite earning such success and fame, he always maintained a low-key profile.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about his love life. The beautiful girlfriend of Kieran Tierney, Amy Hale is a pretty interesting person. So let’s find out what she is up to nowadays.
Amy Hale Childhood and Family
Amy was born in 2000 in Kirkintilloch, Scotland. She is a Scottish citizen and currently lives in her hometown. She hasn’t shared much about her family and early life on any public platform. We guess the Scottish beauty is pretty concerned about the negative effect of stardom and doesn’t want her private information leaked.
Her mother and father did an impressive job raising her, and they also taught her good ethics and values. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Kieran Tierney.
Amy Hale Education
Amy completed her education in Scotland. She was enrolled in a local high school. She was an ambitious student from childhood and had big dreams. She gave herself a good head start in the journey by excelling in academic purposes. After finishing high school, she went to the University of Strathclyde to study Primary Teaching.
Amy Hale career
Amy is a professional dancer. As soon as she fell in love with dancing, she decided to give it a shot. She participated in several dance competitions and excelled, which gave her the boost to pursue art as a profession.
She studied the skills required to be a better dancer in detail and gathered knowledge about modern dance forms. After excelling in these versatile dance forms, she got ample opportunities to perform on stage, including big reality shows.
Due to her impressive performance, she qualified for the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin.
Amy Hale Net Worth
Amy hasn’t shared details about her earnings. We could not calculate her net worth due to the lack of information. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dancing roles. She is pretty young and has a whole career ahead of herself. We think with her professional growth, her earnings would also increase. We are looking for the exact number.
Candy’s boyfriend, Kieran Tierney, has a net worth of over €33.5 Million. Tierney’s current yearly wage is €110,000. The couple’s added income is very significant. But as they like to live a simple life, they might be saving a lot.
Amy Hale and Kieran Tierney relationship
Kieran Tierney met his girlfriend when he was 17 years old. Amy is three years younger than his boyfriend, so it started as a teenage love for them. We are not sure how they got to know each other. But we believe they were impressed by each other’s personalities in their first meeting.
They shared numbers to take the relationship forward. When it got to the second and third conversations, they were really into each other. In a short period, they formed a solid bond that is still intact. The incredible trust between them has grown to become the strength of their bond. They like spending time together without the intervention of the paparazzi. That’s why they keep their relationship pretty private. There is no information about their marriage.
Amy Hale and Kieran Tierney Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have enough time to take that big decision.
Amy Hale Social media
Amy is not a social media person. She has an account on Instagram, but she has kept it private. She barely remains active on the platform as she likes to spend her time in the real world rather than on the internet.
