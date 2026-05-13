Everton Women’s Ruby Mace Nominated for WSL Player of the Season in Debut Campaign Despite Difficult Year for the Toffees

Ruby Mace has been nominated for the Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Season award in her first campaign with Everton Women, a remarkable recognition for a 22-year-old who has been one of the few genuine bright spots in what has been a testing season for the club.

💫 Some of Ruby's best moments in blue.



🗳️ Vote her for WSL Player of the Year here: https://t.co/5IP16fhV4E pic.twitter.com/TMjA1xPfiu — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 8, 2026

The former Arsenal academy product joined the Toffees in the summer of 2025 and has gone on to make 23 appearances, operating predominantly in the centre of defence despite midfield being her preferred position. She has formed a strong partnership with Martina Fernandez at the back and has collected multiple Player of the Match awards along the way.

The stand out players of the season 🌟



Kerstin Casparij, Kirsty Hanson, Olivia Holdt, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Alessia Russo Khadija Shaw and Alyssa Thompson 🤩



Vote for your @BarclaysFooty #BarclaysWSL Player of the season 👇https://t.co/6lXYqZ3Jw3 pic.twitter.com/c0J6X4TWNf — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) May 8, 2026

Who She Is Up Against

The nomination puts Mace in company with some of the biggest names in the division. WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw leads the field alongside Manchester City teammate Kerstin Casparij. Former Everton loanee Jess Park is also in the running, as are Kirsty Hanson, Olivia Holdt, Alyssa Thompson and Alessia Russo. Eight nominees in total, and Mace more than deserves her place among them.

👏 Ruby Mace has been nominated for the @BarclaysWSL Player of the Season Award!



🗳️ Vote for Ruby here: https://t.co/DRtIyoIiz1 pic.twitter.com/uyzGHxJlEb — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 8, 2026

What Makes Her Nomination So Impressive

Everton have had a difficult season by any measure. Injuries, a change of manager, a shift in playing style and the added weight of their first season playing home fixtures at Goodison Park have all taken their toll.

The club sit eighth in the table with two games remaining. That Mace has produced performances worthy of individual recognition against that backdrop says everything about her quality and her character.

What Comes Next for the England International

Mace made her England debut in December, and many at Everton believe her best position remains in midfield, a role she could move into more regularly with captain Megan Finnigan expected to return. Everton fans can vote for her at the WSL Football website now.

👁️ Eyeing up a strong conclusion. pic.twitter.com/drVEomjYjd — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 13, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Women Confirm Where All WSL Home Games Will Be Played