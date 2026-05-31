Everton Dragon
Ruby Mace Backs ‘This’ Manager for Permanent Everton Women Role After Winning Young Player of the Season Award
Ruby Mace has made a compelling case for Scott Phelan to be given the Everton Women job on a permanent basis. Speaking at the end of season awards ceremony, the 22-year-old midfielder praised the interim manager’s impact since his arrival in February, crediting him with transforming the club’s trajectory during what she described as an up and down inaugural season at Goodison Park.
Mace was named Young Player of the Season, while goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan claimed both the overall Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards. It was a good night for Everton individually, even if the campaign itself was decidedly mixed.
Phelan arrived with the season already going badly wrong and managed three straight league wins before form dipped again with four consecutive defeats. Three of those losses came against the division’s top four, so context matters.
What Mace Has Achieved This Season
The midfielder signed from Leicester for a club record fee and has been one of the few genuine bright spots in a difficult year. Deployed primarily as a centre-back in her 21 appearances, she has made 43 tackles and 33 interceptions, demonstrating the kind of impact expected from someone who cost Everton serious money. Her performances earned her a senior England call-up, and she made her international debut against Switzerland in December.
The Case for Phelan
Mace’s endorsement matters because she is a player that experienced the season under multiple regimes. She knows what came before Phelan and what came after. The fact she is publicly backing him tells you something about the respect he has earned in the dressing room.
Looking Ahead
Everton ended their season with a 1-0 win over Leicester courtesy of Maz Pacheco’s first goal. That victory gives Phelan some momentum heading into conversations about his future. Mace’s words have made it clear the squad wants him to stay.
Also read: Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley
Everton Dragon
Everton Women’s Ruby Mace Nominated for WSL Player of the Season in Debut Campaign Despite Difficult Year for the Toffees
Ruby Mace has been nominated for the Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Season award in her first campaign with Everton Women, a remarkable recognition for a 22-year-old who has been one of the few genuine bright spots in what has been a testing season for the club.
The former Arsenal academy product joined the Toffees in the summer of 2025 and has gone on to make 23 appearances, operating predominantly in the centre of defence despite midfield being her preferred position. She has formed a strong partnership with Martina Fernandez at the back and has collected multiple Player of the Match awards along the way.
Who She Is Up Against
The nomination puts Mace in company with some of the biggest names in the division. WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw leads the field alongside Manchester City teammate Kerstin Casparij. Former Everton loanee Jess Park is also in the running, as are Kirsty Hanson, Olivia Holdt, Alyssa Thompson and Alessia Russo. Eight nominees in total, and Mace more than deserves her place among them.
What Makes Her Nomination So Impressive
Everton have had a difficult season by any measure. Injuries, a change of manager, a shift in playing style and the added weight of their first season playing home fixtures at Goodison Park have all taken their toll.
The club sit eighth in the table with two games remaining. That Mace has produced performances worthy of individual recognition against that backdrop says everything about her quality and her character.
What Comes Next for the England International
Mace made her England debut in December, and many at Everton believe her best position remains in midfield, a role she could move into more regularly with captain Megan Finnigan expected to return. Everton fans can vote for her at the WSL Football website now.
Also read: Arsenal Women Confirm Where All WSL Home Games Will Be Played
Everton Dragon
Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
Everton Women and London City Lionesses have been confirmed as the latest participants in the inaugural World Sevens Football London Edition tournament taking place from 28 to 30 May at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.
The addition of both clubs strengthens a field that already includes Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, with the final two teams set to be announced shortly.
The competition will feature eight elite clubs competing in a fast paced 7v7 format designed to showcase creativity and intensity in the women’s game. The London event follows earlier editions in Portugal and the United States and represents W7F’s expansion into major football markets across the globe.
Everton Excited for New Format Experience
Everton Women’s Director of Women’s Football Operations Catherine Wright expressed the club’s enthusiasm for participating in the first W7F tournament held in the UK. She described the format as an exciting opportunity for players, staff and supporters to experience something different within the women’s game at the end of the WSL season.
London City Lionesses Chief Executive Martin Semmens said the competition offered a fitting finale to the club’s first season in the top flight. He emphasised that innovation and fan experience remain central to the growth of women’s football and that the W7F format provides a fresh way for supporters to engage with the sport.
Tickets on Sale Starting at £17
W7F Chief Executive Sarah Cummins explained that the tournament is designed to bring supporters closer to the game and celebrate the end of the WSL season with an event that is fast moving, entertaining and full of energy. Tickets are now on general sale at worldsevens.com with adult prices starting at £17.
Supporters can purchase single day passes, three day packages or family tickets for the tournament.
Also read: Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Everton Fixture Details Confirmed as WSL Round 21 Clash Rescheduled for Emirates Stadium on ‘This’ Date
Arsenal Women’s Barclays Women’s Super League Round 21 fixture against Everton has now been confirmed following broadcast selections.
The clash against the Toffees will take place at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday May 13 with kick off scheduled for 7pm which represents the final home game of the season.
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports which ensures fans unable to attend can still watch the action. Arsenal confirmed the fixture details on Thursday following the completion of broadcast scheduling for the final rounds of the WSL campaign.
Tickets Already on Sale from £15
Tickets for the final home game of the season are already on sale from £15 for adults and £7.50 for juniors. The pricing makes it affordable for families to attend Emirates Stadium as the Gunners close off the 2025/26 WSL season which is absolutely brilliant.
Arsenal are encouraging supporters to grab their tickets early for what promises to be an important fixture. The club wants a strong crowd to help push the team over the line in their final home match of the campaign at the Emirates.
Crucial Period for Gunners
The timing of the fixture comes during a crucial period as Arsenal continue their push for a top three finish. The Gunners remain in contention for Champions League qualification with every point proving vital in the final weeks of the season.
Everton meanwhile will be looking to finish their campaign strongly after an inconsistent season. The Toffees have shown they can be dangerous opponents on their day which means Arsenal cannot afford to take anything for granted in this fixture.
The 7pm kick off time on a Wednesday evening should attract a decent crowd with Arsenal hoping home advantage proves decisive as they aim to secure three crucial points.
Also read: Arsenal Women Launch Historic First Ever Fashion Collaboration as Gunners Partner with ‘This’ Brand for 13 Piece Collection
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