Ruby Mace Backs ‘This’ Manager for Permanent Everton Women Role After Winning Young Player of the Season Award

Ruby Mace has made a compelling case for Scott Phelan to be given the Everton Women job on a permanent basis. Speaking at the end of season awards ceremony, the 22-year-old midfielder praised the interim manager’s impact since his arrival in February, crediting him with transforming the club’s trajectory during what she described as an up and down inaugural season at Goodison Park.

Scott Phelan is set to be appointed Everton Women head coach on a full-time basis.



The former Under-18s men’s coach was appointed interim manager following Brian Sorensen’s sacking in February.



The deal is not yet finalised but all signs point to Phelan replacing Sorensen on a… pic.twitter.com/oJIzK3FHUh — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 26, 2026

Mace was named Young Player of the Season, while goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan claimed both the overall Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards. It was a good night for Everton individually, even if the campaign itself was decidedly mixed.

Phelan arrived with the season already going badly wrong and managed three straight league wins before form dipped again with four consecutive defeats. Three of those losses came against the division’s top four, so context matters.

What Mace Has Achieved This Season

The midfielder signed from Leicester for a club record fee and has been one of the few genuine bright spots in a difficult year. Deployed primarily as a centre-back in her 21 appearances, she has made 43 tackles and 33 interceptions, demonstrating the kind of impact expected from someone who cost Everton serious money. Her performances earned her a senior England call-up, and she made her international debut against Switzerland in December.

"For us to be able to show a different side of our personality (over) this last two or three days is important because we've got some unbelievable footballers, but actually some even better people in the group." 💙https://t.co/PmcTHgAiUe — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 30, 2026

The Case for Phelan

Mace’s endorsement matters because she is a player that experienced the season under multiple regimes. She knows what came before Phelan and what came after. The fact she is publicly backing him tells you something about the respect he has earned in the dressing room.

Mace praises @EvertonWomen boss at club awards evening, should Scott Phelan get the role on a permanent basis: https://t.co/uP9r2f3TK1 — John Howard (@JHowEFC08) May 29, 2026

Looking Ahead

Everton ended their season with a 1-0 win over Leicester courtesy of Maz Pacheco’s first goal. That victory gives Phelan some momentum heading into conversations about his future. Mace’s words have made it clear the squad wants him to stay.

"The energy that this tournament brings and the concept has been really, really good." 🙌



Scott Phelan says the Toffees are loving being part of @worldsevens_ London! 💙 pic.twitter.com/nEgsbqe2uV — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 28, 2026

Also read: Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley



