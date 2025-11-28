Ruesha Littlejohn Breaks Silence on “WWE-Style Takedown” of Hannah Cain as Carla Ward Condemns “Disgusting” Abuse

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has admitted regret after being shown a straight red card for violently throwing Leicester City‘s Hannah Cain to the ground during Crystal Palace’s League Cup clash on Sunday.

The 35-year-old faces an extended ban from the FA beyond the typical three-match suspension for violent conduct, with a disciplinary hearing outcome expected within days.

The Incident That Sparked Outrage

The flashpoint occurred when Leicester’s Olivia McLoughlin tangled with Crystal Palace’s Annabel Blanchard, prompting Cain to step between the pair. Littlejohn intervened with a shove to Cain, who responded by pushing the Ireland midfielder in the back.

Littlejohn reacted furiously, appearing to grab Cain around her head before executing what social media users described as a “WWE-style takedown” on the Leicester player.

Despite the red card, Crystal Palace held on for a 3-0 victory. Littlejohn submitted her response to the FA’s charge of violent conduct yesterday and now awaits the disciplinary panel’s verdict.

Ruesha Littlejohn Addresses the Incident With Regret

Speaking at Friday’s Republic of Ireland press conference, Littlejohn addressed the incident directly. “Obviously, I regret letting my emotions spill over on the pitch. I’m quite an emotional person and player. That’s not who I want to be on the pitch, so I will learn from it and move forward.”

The veteran midfielder declined to elaborate further, stating: “I’ve been working with my team and hopefully it’s all dealt with properly and it’s fairly dealt with, but I can’t say too much on that right now. I don’t want to harm the process.”

Littlejohn acknowledged receiving significant support since the incident, expressing gratitude for being “surrounded by good people” on international duty.

Ward Blasts “Disgraceful” Social Media Abuse

Ireland manager Carla Ward launched a passionate defence of her player, condemning the torrent of online abuse directed at Littlejohn. “She’s a human being. She’s someone’s daughter and sister. It’s not okay. I look at Ruesha, and it’s not just because I’ve got a long-standing relationship with her. Some of the stuff I’ve seen this week has been disgusting.”

Ward criticized social media platforms for failing to curb abuse, insisting they must “do better” as the situation grows “worse and worse.” Her comments followed England midfielder Keira Walsh revealing that the majority of WSL players have experienced online abuse.

