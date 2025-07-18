Arsenal
OTD 12 Years Ago: ‘Running Man’ Vietnamese Fan Runs 5km Behind Arsenal’s Team Bus – What Arsenal Did Next Will Surprise You
Twelve years ago, during Arsenal‘s 2013 Asia Tour, one Vietnamese fan’s incredible display of devotion captured the world’s attention and became football folklore. His 5-kilometer sprint behind Arsenal’s team coach not only made headlines but earned him recognition from the club itself.
The Moment That Went Viral
Arsenal Media Group produced a special video – ‘The Running Man’ – in acknowledgment of the fan who ran 5km after the Gunners’ team coach during their pre-season tour. The extraordinary scene unfolded as Arsenal’s bus made its way through Vietnamese streets, with the determined supporter keeping pace alongside the vehicle for an incredible distance.
The fan’s relentless pursuit became an instant sensation, showcasing the passionate football culture that exists in Vietnam. His dedication resonated far beyond the streets of Vietnam, capturing the imagination of Arsenal supporters worldwide and highlighting the global reach of Premier League football.
Read More: Granit Xhaka’s Return: Can He Finally Silence His Premier League Doubters at Sunderland?
Arsenal’s Recognition of True Devotion
The club’s decision to create a dedicated video tribute demonstrated their appreciation for such unwavering support. This gesture elevated the running fan from a local curiosity to an international symbol of football passion, and the video became a testament to how deeply European football had penetrated Asian markets, particularly in Vietnam.
Arsenal’s acknowledgment of the fan’s efforts marked a significant moment in football’s relationship with its global fanbase. It showed how clubs were beginning to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary lengths supporters would go to show their love for the game.
Read More: Ethan Nwaneri New Contract Details: Young Stars Commits Future to Arsenal with Lucrative 4-Year Extension
The Legacy of Vietnam’s Running Man
The Vietnamese fan’s 5-kilometer run became more than just a viral moment – it embodied the spirit of Asian football fandom. His story highlighted how football transcends geographical boundaries and cultural differences, creating connections between fans thousands of miles from their favorite clubs.
This incident occurred during a pivotal period for football in Asia, when European clubs were increasingly touring the continent to tap into growing markets. The running fan’s dedication perfectly captured the enthusiasm that made these tours so successful and meaningful.
A Lasting Impact on Football Culture
Twelve years later, the story continues to inspire discussions about fan culture and dedication. The Vietnamese running man proved that passion for football knows no limits, setting a standard for supporter devotion that remains unmatched. His 5-kilometer tribute to Arsenal became a defining moment in how we understand the global nature of football fandom.
The legacy lives on as a reminder that sometimes the most powerful football stories happen not on the pitch, but in the hearts and actions of those who love the game most deeply.
Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Watford Closed-Doors Game: Summer Signings Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga Could Be Involved
Arsenal kick off their 2025-26 pre-season campaign today with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Watford at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. The noon kick-off marks the first opportunity for fans to see the Gunners’ impressive summer recruitment drive in action, with three major signings potentially making their debuts.
New Faces Ready for First Arsenal Appearances
Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga have all completed moves to the Emirates, with the Spanish midfielder costing £51m from Real Sociedad, Norgaard arriving for £9m from Brentford, and Kepa joining for £5m from Chelsea. Today’s fixture presents the perfect low-pressure environment for Mikel Arteta to assess how his new signings integrate with the existing squad.
Zubimendi’s arrival addresses a long-standing need in Arsenal’s midfield. The 26-year-old Spain international brings the deep-lying playmaker qualities that have been missing since the departure of Granit Xhaka. His ability to dictate tempo from deep positions and break lines with progressive passing should complement Arsenal’s attacking philosophy perfectly.
Norgaard offers a different dimension entirely. The Danish midfielder’s physicality and aerial dominance provide Arsenal with a Plan B option they’ve often lacked. His set-piece prowess – both defensively and offensively – could prove crucial in tight matches. The 31-year-old’s experience captaining Brentford through their Premier League campaigns demonstrates the leadership qualities Arteta values.
Kepa’s signing addresses the goalkeeper situation with David Raya now firmly established as number one. The Spanish shot-stopper arrives as a proven Premier League performer, offering genuine competition and depth.
Read More: Ethan Nwaneri New Contract Details: Young Stars Commits Future to Arsenal with Lucrative 4-Year Extension
Tactical Integration Under Arteta
The friendly comes just hours before the squad departs for Singapore and their Asia Tour, making this fixture particularly significant for squad assessment. Arteta will likely experiment with different combinations to see how his new signings fit into Arsenal’s established 4-3-3 system.
Zubimendi’s presence could allow Declan Rice to operate in a more advanced role, similar to how he thrived for England in recent tournaments. The Spaniard’s positional discipline and press resistance would provide the platform for Rice and Martin Ødegaard to create further up the pitch.
Norgaard’s inclusion might signal a shift toward more direct play in certain situations. His ability to win aerial duels and offer a physical presence in both boxes gives Arsenal tactical flexibility they’ve previously lacked. Against deeper defensive blocks, his height and timing could prove invaluable.
For Kepa, today represents a chance to demonstrate his shot-stopping ability and distribution skills. His experience in high-pressure situations should serve Arsenal well, particularly in knockout competitions where squad depth becomes crucial.
What This Means for Arsenal’s Season
The integration of these three signings reflects Arsenal’s ambition to challenge on multiple fronts. Zubimendi’s technical ability addresses their need for midfield control, while Norgaard provides the physicality that was often missing in crucial moments last season. Kepa’s arrival ensures they have reliable options between the posts.
With reports linking Arsenal to a potential £80m move for Viktor Gyokeres, today’s performance could influence how quickly Arteta looks to complete his squad overhaul. The behind-closed-doors nature allows for honest assessment without external pressure, giving the new signings the perfect environment to showcase their capabilities.
The friendly against Watford might be played away from the spotlight, but it marks the beginning of what could be Arsenal’s most promising season in years. With £65m worth of new talent potentially making their debuts, Arteta’s tactical evolution continues to take shape ahead of the new campaign.
Read More: Beyond Declan Rice: Is Arsenal’s Unexpected €30M Transfer a Solution to Their Midfield Problem?
Arsenal
Viktor Gyokeres Caught Moving House – Arsenal Fans Go Crazy Over Transfer Clue
Viktor Gyokeres has taken matters into his own hands as pictures emerged of the Sporting striker seemingly moving furniture from his Lisbon home, sending Arsenal fans into overdrive and potentially forcing through his Emirates move. The dramatic scenes suggest the Swedish international is determined to complete his transfer despite ongoing disputes between the clubs.
Read More: Why Bayern Munich’s Reported €30M Loss on Joao Palhinha is a Strategic Win for Arsenal
Removal Van Spotted Outside Gyokeres’ Lisbon Home
Arsenal fans went into meltdown yesterday after pictures emerged online showing Gyokeres’ house “undergoing changes with a house removal van,” with the striker spotted moving furniture from his Lisbon residence. The images spread rapidly across social media, with supporters interpreting the house move as confirmation that their £55m target is finally Arsenal-bound.
Here are some of the fan reactions:
The timing couldn’t be more significant. Gyokeres was due back at Sporting for pre-season training on Friday but failed to report, leading club president to confirm the forward will face disciplinary action. His apparent decision to start packing his belongings suggests he’s forcing the issue despite no official agreement between the clubs.
Arsenal have agreed to pay around £55m for the 27-year-old Sweden international, with negotiations continuing over add-ons. However, Sporting want £60.4m as a fixed fee plus £8.6m in add-ons, creating the valuation gap that’s delayed the transfer.
Read More: RUTHLESS: Viktor Gyokeres Reportedly Destroys Romance to Unleash Arsenal Dream as Stunning Split Devastates Sporting
Viktor Gyokeres Forces the Issue
The striker’s decision to begin moving house represents a calculated gamble. By taking this visible step, he’s effectively declaring his intention to leave Sporting regardless of the clubs’ ongoing negotiations. Reports suggest Sporting could “file a lawsuit” against Gyokeres for his actions, highlighting how seriously the Portuguese club views his behavior.
This bold move echoes other high-profile transfer sagas where players have effectively gone on strike to force moves. Gyokeres clearly believes Arsenal represents his best chance of Champions League football and Premier League success, particularly after Sporting’s strong European campaigns under previous management.
The Swedish striker’s 43 goals in 50 appearances last season made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards. His physical presence, clinical finishing, and ability to lead the line would address Arsenal’s long-standing striker shortage.
Arsenal’s Strategic Patience Tested
Mikel Arteta’s side have been methodical in their pursuit, with Arsenal encouraged by Gyokeres’ desire to join and Sporting giving permission for his delayed pre-season return. The house move suggests their patience may finally pay off.
The Sporting forward has reportedly “agreed” to join Arsenal ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, making this transfer more about when rather than if. Arsenal’s willingness to meet most of Sporting’s demands indicates their determination to land their primary target.
What This Means Moving Forward
The dramatic house move puts pressure on both clubs to resolve their differences quickly. Sporting risk losing their star asset for less than his asking price if they maintain their hardline stance, while Arsenal could find themselves with an unhappy player if negotiations collapse.
Gyokeres’ actions demonstrate the modern reality of big-money transfers – players increasingly take control when clubs can’t agree terms. His house move might just be the catalyst that finally brings this saga to its conclusion, with Arsenal fans hoping their new striker will soon be unpacking in North London rather than packing in Lisbon.
Read More: Jakub Kiwior’s Arsenal Future: Why Squad Value Beats €35M Sale
Arsenal
Ranked: 10 Worst Arsenal Away/Third Kits, Fans wanted a Refund for #3
Top 10 Worst Arsenal Third and Away Kits: Fashion Disasters That Still Haunt the Emirates
Arsenal‘s kit history reads like a tale of triumph and tragedy. While the Gunners have produced some iconic strips over the decades, certain designs have left supporters wincing in horror.
In the wake of Arsenal’s clean third kit for 2025/26 season, here is look at some bizarre color combinations to questionable patterns, these disasters serve as cautionary tales in football fashion.
The Hall of Shame
10. Third Kit 2007/08 – The Dark Confusion
The navy base with burgundy horizontal stripes and metallic gold elements created a kit where colors were sometimes difficult to distinguish. While the gold was attractive, the two dark base colors shouldn’t have been used together.
9. Away Kit 2020/21 – The Blood Splatter Special
Adidas’ marble-effect away kit became notorious for resembling blood splatter more than elegant stone patterns. The red veins across the white base created an unsettling visual that had fans comparing it to horror movie costumes rather than football attire.
8. Away Kit 2012/13 – The Striped Catastrophe
Nike’s attempt at stripes went horribly wrong, creating a mess of navy and sky blue that looked like a training ground accident. The pattern was neither retro nor modern, just confused, making it one of the most forgettable kits in Arsenal’s recent history.
Read More: Beyond Declan Rice: Is Arsenal’s Unexpected €30M Transfer a Solution to Their Midfield Problem?
7. Third Kit 2018/19 – The Mint Mistake
Puma’s farewell season produced this mint green aberration with navy accents. The button-up collar was a nice touch, but the color choice was baffling, while the kit’s heat-absorption properties made sweat embarrassingly visible during matches.
6. Away Kit 2010/11 – The Mustard Mishap
The yellow and burgundy combination should have worked in theory, but the mustard shade chosen by Nike was deeply unflattering. The colors clashed rather than complemented, creating a kit that looked more like a fashion accident than a football shirt.
5. Away Kit 2007/08 – The White Mistake Nike’s decision to make white the primary color for a club whose biggest rivals are Tottenham showed questionable judgment. The darker red elements couldn’t save a kit that fundamentally misunderstood Arsenal’s identity, despite memorable moments like the victory at San Siro.
4. Away Kit 2017/18 – The Gradient Failure
This Puma effort featured a light-to-dark blue gradient that felt completely un-Arsenal. The color transition looked more like a printing error than intentional design, with the Gunners managing just two wins in twelve outings while wearing this forgettable strip.
Read More: Granit Xhaka’s Return: Can He Finally Silence His Premier League Doubters at Sunderland?
3. Away Kit 2023/24 – The Fluorescent Failure
Adidas’ latest effort combined fluorescent yellow with unnecessary tire track patterns in a design that seemed more suitable for high-visibility workwear than football.
Coming after their excellent all-black strip, this represented a significant step backwards, with fans even wanting a refund for this kit.
2. Third Kit 2014/15 – The Lime Green Nightmare
Puma’s first Arsenal effort remains their most catastrophic. The navy base wasn’t problematic, but the lime green elements scattered across the shirt created a design that looked more suited to a radioactive waste facility than a football pitch. The bizarre diagonal stripes and garish highlights made this kit an instant candidate for worst ever.
1. Third Kit 2015/16 – The Diagonal Disaster
Another Puma monstrosity featuring dark grey as the base color with metallic gold accents. The kit’s downfall came from the bizarre diagonal stripes on the lower half, combining white, gold, and turquoise blocks in a pattern that defied logic. It was football kit design at its most confused.
The Lasting Impact
These kit disasters serve as reminders that even the biggest brands can stumble spectacularly. Each represents a moment when creativity went too far, when manufacturers prioritized novelty over Arsenal’s rich visual heritage. Fortunately, the club’s recent partnership with Adidas has largely returned to form, suggesting these fashion nightmares will remain confined to history’s dustbin where they belong.
Read More: Why Reiss Nelson’s £100k/week Arsenal Deal Creates a Unique Transfer Challenge
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines12 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines12 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”