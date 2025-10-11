Mari Burch is famous for being the girlfriend of former Leicester City left-back Ryan Bertrand. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from an affluent background Mari Burch has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a professional model and a caring mother. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has a beautiful relationship with Leicester City player Ryan Bertrand.

The 32-year-old has played with some of the top clubs in England including Chelsea, Southampton, Norwich etc. Despite having incredible qualities, Ryan couldn’t hold his consistency and hence was transferred several times in his career. He is yet to earn a permanent spot in his current team as well.

Mari Burch Childhood and Family

On May 30, 1988, Mari was born in Brazil, making her a Brazilian. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs. She has a younger sister named Olivia. Going through her Instagram profile, we realised that Mari maintains a healthy relationship with her mother and sister.

They often spend time together and post pictures on social media. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Ryan Bertrand.

Mari Burch is Brazilian. (Picture was taken from dailymail.co.uk)

Mari Burch Education

Mari went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She moved to London at a very young age; hence we believe she might have enrolled in a college in London. We will be able to verify the details after we receive relevant data.

Mari Burch career

Mari is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big brands like Hyla.

Mari is also a caring mother. Sometimes she takes care of her daughter staying at home. She also does house chores. That may sound easy, but playing the role of a responsible housewife is pretty tricky, and the fact that Mari has excelled in her job proves that she is a strong woman.

Mari is a model. (Credit: Instagram)

Mari Burch Net Worth

Mari’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. Her partner Ryan Bertrand earns a significant amount of money which ensures all the needs and wants of the family. Mari is a classy woman and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. We will update her total worth once we find relevant data.

Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand relationship

Ryan Bertrand met with his girlfriend when he was playing for Southampton. He wasn’t the superstar that we know today. However, he won the heart of the stunning beauty only after their first meeting. The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common.

They are very confident about their bonding and hence have remained inseparable. Over the years, they have been through some low points, but none could separate them from each other. Finally, in 2019, Ryan romantically proposed to her. The Leicester City star took his girlfriend to the place they first met, Carnaby, London.

Then while on the street, he got on his knees and asked whether she would want to spend the rest of her life with him. Obviously, he got a favourable answer. So, Mari is now Ryan’s fiance. But we don’t know when they are planning to get married.

Ryan Bertrand with his wife, Mari Burch during vacation. (Credit: Instagram)

Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand Children

The couple has two beautiful daughters. One of them is Celina Rose. They don’t want their daughters to face any problems due to stardom. That’s why they have kept the identity of their daughters pretty secret. They also don’t post many pictures of their little girls on the internet.

Ryan Bertrand and his children are seen after the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand Social media

Mari doesn’t have a lot of followers on Instagram. That is because she rarely remains active on any social media platform. Rather than scrolling through the internet, she likes to spend time with her near and dear ones. It is yet to be confirmed whether Mari Burch has an official Instagram account. Ryan Bertrand has not followed anyone in the name Mari Burch.

Read More: