Chelsea
Ryan Bertrand Girlfriend Mari Burch – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Mari Burch is famous for being the girlfriend of former Leicester City left-back Ryan Bertrand. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from an affluent background Mari Burch has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a professional model and a caring mother. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has a beautiful relationship with Leicester City player Ryan Bertrand.
The 32-year-old has played with some of the top clubs in England including Chelsea, Southampton, Norwich etc. Despite having incredible qualities, Ryan couldn’t hold his consistency and hence was transferred several times in his career. He is yet to earn a permanent spot in his current team as well.
Mari Burch Childhood and Family
On May 30, 1988, Mari was born in Brazil, making her a Brazilian. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs. She has a younger sister named Olivia. Going through her Instagram profile, we realised that Mari maintains a healthy relationship with her mother and sister.
They often spend time together and post pictures on social media. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Ryan Bertrand.
Mari Burch Education
Mari went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She moved to London at a very young age; hence we believe she might have enrolled in a college in London. We will be able to verify the details after we receive relevant data.
Mari Burch career
Mari is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big brands like Hyla.
Mari is also a caring mother. Sometimes she takes care of her daughter staying at home. She also does house chores. That may sound easy, but playing the role of a responsible housewife is pretty tricky, and the fact that Mari has excelled in her job proves that she is a strong woman.
Mari Burch Net Worth
Mari’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. Her partner Ryan Bertrand earns a significant amount of money which ensures all the needs and wants of the family. Mari is a classy woman and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. We will update her total worth once we find relevant data.
Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand relationship
Ryan Bertrand met with his girlfriend when he was playing for Southampton. He wasn’t the superstar that we know today. However, he won the heart of the stunning beauty only after their first meeting. The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common.
They are very confident about their bonding and hence have remained inseparable. Over the years, they have been through some low points, but none could separate them from each other. Finally, in 2019, Ryan romantically proposed to her. The Leicester City star took his girlfriend to the place they first met, Carnaby, London.
Then while on the street, he got on his knees and asked whether she would want to spend the rest of her life with him. Obviously, he got a favourable answer. So, Mari is now Ryan’s fiance. But we don’t know when they are planning to get married.
Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand Children
The couple has two beautiful daughters. One of them is Celina Rose. They don’t want their daughters to face any problems due to stardom. That’s why they have kept the identity of their daughters pretty secret. They also don’t post many pictures of their little girls on the internet.
Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand Social media
Mari doesn’t have a lot of followers on Instagram. That is because she rarely remains active on any social media platform. Rather than scrolling through the internet, she likes to spend time with her near and dear ones. It is yet to be confirmed whether Mari Burch has an official Instagram account. Ryan Bertrand has not followed anyone in the name Mari Burch.
Read More:
Bayern Munich
Arjen Robben Wife Bernadien Eillert Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Bernadien Eillert is famous for being the wife of Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Bernadien is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Arjen Robben for quite some time, she barely comes in front of cameras. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Bernadien Eillert prefers to avoid social media and she is an introvert. But she appears together with her husband during events.
However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Arjen Robben. The Dutchman has played with some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid, but his career peaked at Bayern Munich.
The Dutch star left the German team with a legendary status due to his contributions including a goal in the Champions League final against bitter rival Dortmund. He also became a centre of attraction in his home country for helping the Netherland national team to reach the FIFA world cup final in 2010. We are not going to discuss his career, because we are interested in his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Arjen Robben.
Bernadien Eillert Childhood and Family
Bernadien was born in 1984 in Groningen, Netherlands, making her a Dutch citizen. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. There is also no information about her alma mater.
We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Arjen Robben.
Bernadien Eillert Education
Bernadien spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Groningen, Netherlands. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She and her husband, Arjen Robben, used to study in the same high school. Whether she enrolled in college for further education is a complete mystery to us.
Bernadien Eillert career
Bernadien’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. Some rumours suggest she works with the Foundation Stichting Aktie Benin (FSAB), but we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of reliable data.
We believe the Dutch beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother. The duo has three children together, with whom Bernadien spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.
Bernadien is also a huge supporter of her husband. She used to attend most of her husband’s matches in the stadium. She helps Robben maintain a cheerful and calm mental state even at home.
Bernadien Eillert Net Worth
Bernadien’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Bernadien’s husband Robben makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for the family’s needs and wants.
Bernadien Eillert and Arjen Robben relationship
Arjen Robben met his wife in high school. It was love at first sight as they both were impressed by each other’s charm. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates.
They were pretty committed from the beginning of their relationship and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Finally, on June 9, 2007, the Dutch striker tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now. After Robben ended his career in Germany, he moved to his home city Groningen, Netherlands, with his family.
Bernadien Eillert and Arjen Robben Children
The couple has only three children together – Kai Robben (Oldest), Lynn Robben (Middle) and Luka Robben (youngest).
Bernadien Eillert Social media
Bernadien is not a big fan of social media. She maintains strict privacy regarding her private information; naturally, she doesn’t risk being tracked down by the press through social activities. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on famous social media platforms. Bernadien Eillert is a supporting wife and doesn’t share her activities on social media.
Read More:
Arsenal
Rice vs. Caicedo vs. Rodri: 3 Reasons Why the Arsenal Midfielder Is the Best in the League
Declan Rice has established himself as the Premier League’s premier midfielder, surpassing Chelsea‘s Moises Caicedo and Manchester City‘s Rodri through three distinct qualities that separate him from his rivals.
Complete Box-to-Box Impact
Rice’s attacking output dwarfs both competitors. His nine goals and 10 assists last season demonstrate a level of offensive contribution neither Caicedo nor Rodri can match. While Rodri scored seven goals in his most productive campaign, Rice’s ability to arrive in dangerous positions and create chances makes him a genuine two-way threat.
The England international operates across the entire pitch, driving forward with purpose while maintaining defensive responsibilities. His late runs into the box have produced crucial goals against Manchester United and Luton Town, showcasing timing and finishing ability beyond typical holding midfielders.
Read More: Revealed: What Liverpool Legends Steven Gerrard and Others Have to Say About This Arsenal Team
Defensive Superiority in Key Metrics
Rice averages more interceptions, blocks, and clearances than Rodri according to comparative analysis. His defensive work rate exceeds both rivals, constantly breaking up opposition attacks and initiating Arsenal‘s transitions from deep positions.
While Caicedo records higher tackle numbers (3.3 per game versus Rice’s 1.8), Rice’s positioning intelligence means he intercepts danger before tackles become necessary. His reading of the game prevents attacks from developing rather than reacting after opponents gain momentum.
Leadership and Big-Game Mentality
Rice captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory before joining Arsenal, demonstrating leadership qualities neither Caicedo nor Rodri possessed at similar ages. His performances in crucial matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid showcase mental strength under pressure.
Steven Gerrard identified Rice’s mentality as his defining characteristic, praising how he’s “gone to the next level at Arsenal” and continues “adding different things to his game.” This constant evolution separates elite midfielders from merely good ones.
Rice’s combination of attacking threat, defensive excellence, and leadership makes him the complete midfielder the Premier League demands.
Read More: Chloe Kelly Husband Scott Moore: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Timeline
Chelsea
Who Is Natalia Leteri? Meet the ex Wife Of Jorginho
Natalia Leteri is the ex-wife of Footballer Jorginho. Here is everything about her.
Natalia Leteri Biography
Natalia Leteri is the former wife of Chelsea star Jorginho. The Italian couple is currently divorced, but they have shared a beautiful relationship for many years. Right after their divorce, Natalia chose to keep a shallow profile and kept information about her life and whereabouts very secret from the public eye. That was very strange for the fans in the initial years, given that she often liked posting pictures with Jorginho when they were together. The couple married in 2017 and had a happy life. It was reported that Jorginho and Natalia Leteri separated in 2019. Jorginho is in a relationship with Catherine Harding, a singer and model. Catherine Harding is a professional stylist as well and she accompanies the footballer everywhere.
If you follow European football, you might very well know about Jorginho. The midfield star rose to fame for his exceptionally productive spell at Napoli. His rapid growth was tracked by the Chelsea board, who signed him in 2018. The story after that only has gone upwards for the Italian. The Italian star achieved a lot during last year. It all started with Chelsea’s Champions League triumph, where the deep-lying midfielder played an influential role.
But the silverware didn’t stop coming as the Blues star also won the prestigious EURO 2020 with the Italian national football team. Furthermore, for his incredible output in the last season, Jorginho was considered a leading competitor for the Ballon d’Or, the highest individual prize in football. He joined Arsenal in 2023.
Jorginho’s achievements made him one of the most celebrated football personalities in the world. But, very few know about the unsuccessful wedding of the Italian star. So today, we will discuss his incredible love story with Natalia which started back in 2009.
Natalia Leteri Childhood and Family
Natalia Leteri was brought into the world in 1991 by her Italian parents. Even when she was the wife of a celebrity in Italy, Natalia chose to keep her private life secret. Therefore, we could not extract a lot of information about the identity of her father and mother. The whereabouts of her siblings are unknown.
Natalia completed her high school graduation and University studies from local institutions in Italy. We currently don’t know the exact name and address of the institutions.
Natalia Leteri Profession and Career
Natalia isn’t a fan of stardom and excessive public interest. So, she mostly kept her professional details away from the public eye. We were unable to find any LinkedIn profile or Facebook bio from where we could have been able to extract the information. But we will continue our hunt and search for relevant data related to Natalia’s career.
A beautiful love story tumbled right after marriage
Natalia started dating Jorginho back in 2009. It is still unknown how they met, but spending eight long years together isn’t a sign of dispute between their opinions. The pair finally decided to make their relationship official and got married in 2017. However, only after two years of their marriage, everything collapsed. Jorginho started a new family then, which could be termed a viable reason for the breakup. Still, we could not confirm exactly why the pair decided to separate. The couple also have 2 beautiful children.
Jorginho was a budding Chelsea star at the time of their divorce. Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was the person who helped Jorginho to adapt to English football. The Italian star enjoyed a good spell under axed manager Frank Lampard, but his deep-lying skills were still undiscovered. The situation completely changed after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel on the side. With years of managerial experience, the German manager extracted the best out of the former Napoli star.
The importance of the central midfielder has immensely increased in the Blues side for the last two years, primarily because of his ability to control the game from midfield and his excellent penalty-taking skills. He soon became the ‘penalty king’ of the Premier League after his hop, and shoot technique earned emphatic results.
After ten years of relationship, the separation might have been rigid on the Italian star. But it didn’t hamper his on-field performances.
Natalia Leteri and Jorginho’s children
Natalia got pregnant for the first time even before she tied the knot with Jorginho. Their first child was a baby boy named Vitor. She was blessed with another girl child in 2018.
However, these two are not the only children of Jorginho. The Italian star got involved in a relationship with famous singer Catherine Harding, and currently, they have a son together.
We could not find any information on whether Natalia is taking care of both of her children solely after the divorce. She is focusing on her life and is said to be dating another celebrity.
Read More on Football:
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”