Ryan Fraser – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ryan Fraser is a Scottish professional footballer who has made a name for himself as a talented winger and currently plays for Southampton in the EFL Championship and for the Scotland national team, in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Born on 24 February 1994, Fraser began his career at Aberdeen, joining the club in 2010 at the age of 16. He quickly made an impact, making his debut for the first team in October 2010. Fraser’s performances during the early part of the 2012-2013 Scottish Premier League season caught attention, and he was awarded the Young Player of the Month award for September and October 2012.

Ryan Fraser’s journey from Aberdeen to AFC Bournemouth and then Newcastle United showcases his talent and potential as a winger. Although he faced challenges and setbacks along the way, his performances have earned him recognition and opportunities at both club and international levels. Fraser’s skill, creativity, and goal-scoring ability make him an exciting player to watch, and his future in the world of football holds great potential.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Ryan Fraser’s Net Worth and Salary

Ryan Fraser, the Scottish professional footballer, currently earns an impressive salary of £37,000 per week, which amounts to £1,924,000 million per year, playing as an attacking midfielder on both the right and left sides for Southampton. Fraser’s success on the field has contributed to his substantial net worth, estimated at £20 million.

Ryan Fraser’s Club Career

Fraser signed a three-year deal with League One team AFC Bournemouth in January 2013. Bournemouth paid Aberdeen a £400,000 transfer fee. In his first season, Fraser was crucial to Bournemouth’s promotion to the Championship. Fraser was loaned to Championship team Ipswich Town for the 2015–2016 season after Bournemouth was promoted to the Premier League in order to get more playing time and experience.

On December 4, 2016, Fraser made his Premier League debut when he scored his first goal in a 4-3 victory over Liverpool. Fraser continued to demonstrate his prowess as a creator and goal scorer with standout performances, including scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory over Everton on December 30, 2017.

https://twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1625932964428120085?s=20

Fraser became one of the league’s leading assist producers during the 2018–19 Premier League season. He gained attention and rumours of a prospective move to Arsenal with his 14 assists and 7 goals. In order to reduce his risk of injury during the 2019–2020 season that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Fraser declined a short-term extension of his Bournemouth contract, which was set to expire on June 30, 2020. As a result, Eddie Howe, the club’s manager, declared that Fraser would not participate in another game.

On 7 September 2020, Fraser joined Newcastle United on a five-year contract. He made an immediate impact, scoring the winning goal in his debut for the club against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup. However, his playing time was reduced during the 2022-2023 season, and he was eventually training with the club’s under-21 squad.

He moved to Southampton in 2024. Ryan Fraser has played 57 games for the club and scored 6 goals. He has been having a good season. The youngster will look forward to carry the momentum.

Ryan Fraser International Career

Fraser made his debut for the senior Scotland national team in June 2017, appearing as a substitute in a match against England. He has represented Scotland in various competitions and scored a goal in a 1-0 victory against the Czech Republic on 14 October 2020.

Ryan Fraser of Scotland has a net worth of £15.3 Million. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ryan Fraser’s Family

Ryan Fraser hails from an encouraging family. His mother Debbie Fraser and father Graeme Fraser have both had major influences on his life and profession. Even if information on his family is scarce, it is clear that their encouragement and support were crucial to his development as a professional football player.

Ryan Fraser’s Girlfriend

As of now, Ryan Fraser is reported to be single. There have been no public announcements or information regarding his current relationship status or any romantic partner. The player prefers to improve his game rather than to date someone.

Ryan Fraser’s Sponsors and Endorsements

Ryan hasn’t been seen endorsing any company publicly. Although he is a professional player who competes in the Premier League, little is known to the general public regarding his specific sponsorship agreements or endorsements.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United is currently single. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ryan Fraser’s Cars and Tattoos

Ryan Fraser owns a black Mercedes A45, a car known for its speed and performance. He seems to have a strong attachment to his vehicle and enjoys driving it. In terms of tattoos, based on a picture taken during his holidays, it appears that he does not have any tattoos.

