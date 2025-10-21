Aberdeen
Ryan Fraser – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ryan Fraser is a Scottish professional footballer who has made a name for himself as a talented winger and currently plays for Southampton in the EFL Championship and for the Scotland national team, in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Born on 24 February 1994, Fraser began his career at Aberdeen, joining the club in 2010 at the age of 16. He quickly made an impact, making his debut for the first team in October 2010. Fraser’s performances during the early part of the 2012-2013 Scottish Premier League season caught attention, and he was awarded the Young Player of the Month award for September and October 2012.
Ryan Fraser’s journey from Aberdeen to AFC Bournemouth and then Newcastle United showcases his talent and potential as a winger. Although he faced challenges and setbacks along the way, his performances have earned him recognition and opportunities at both club and international levels. Fraser’s skill, creativity, and goal-scoring ability make him an exciting player to watch, and his future in the world of football holds great potential.
Ryan Fraser’s Net Worth and Salary
Ryan Fraser, the Scottish professional footballer, currently earns an impressive salary of £37,000 per week, which amounts to £1,924,000 million per year, playing as an attacking midfielder on both the right and left sides for Southampton. Fraser’s success on the field has contributed to his substantial net worth, estimated at £20 million.
Ryan Fraser’s Club Career
Fraser signed a three-year deal with League One team AFC Bournemouth in January 2013. Bournemouth paid Aberdeen a £400,000 transfer fee. In his first season, Fraser was crucial to Bournemouth’s promotion to the Championship. Fraser was loaned to Championship team Ipswich Town for the 2015–2016 season after Bournemouth was promoted to the Premier League in order to get more playing time and experience.
On December 4, 2016, Fraser made his Premier League debut when he scored his first goal in a 4-3 victory over Liverpool. Fraser continued to demonstrate his prowess as a creator and goal scorer with standout performances, including scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory over Everton on December 30, 2017.
Fraser became one of the league’s leading assist producers during the 2018–19 Premier League season. He gained attention and rumours of a prospective move to Arsenal with his 14 assists and 7 goals. In order to reduce his risk of injury during the 2019–2020 season that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Fraser declined a short-term extension of his Bournemouth contract, which was set to expire on June 30, 2020. As a result, Eddie Howe, the club’s manager, declared that Fraser would not participate in another game.
On 7 September 2020, Fraser joined Newcastle United on a five-year contract. He made an immediate impact, scoring the winning goal in his debut for the club against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup. However, his playing time was reduced during the 2022-2023 season, and he was eventually training with the club’s under-21 squad.
He moved to Southampton in 2024. Ryan Fraser has played 57 games for the club and scored 6 goals. He has been having a good season. The youngster will look forward to carry the momentum.
Ryan Fraser International Career
Fraser made his debut for the senior Scotland national team in June 2017, appearing as a substitute in a match against England. He has represented Scotland in various competitions and scored a goal in a 1-0 victory against the Czech Republic on 14 October 2020.
Ryan Fraser’s Family
Ryan Fraser hails from an encouraging family. His mother Debbie Fraser and father Graeme Fraser have both had major influences on his life and profession. Even if information on his family is scarce, it is clear that their encouragement and support were crucial to his development as a professional football player.
Ryan Fraser’s Girlfriend
As of now, Ryan Fraser is reported to be single. There have been no public announcements or information regarding his current relationship status or any romantic partner. The player prefers to improve his game rather than to date someone.
Ryan Fraser’s Sponsors and Endorsements
Ryan hasn’t been seen endorsing any company publicly. Although he is a professional player who competes in the Premier League, little is known to the general public regarding his specific sponsorship agreements or endorsements.
Ryan Fraser’s Cars and Tattoos
Ryan Fraser owns a black Mercedes A45, a car known for its speed and performance. He seems to have a strong attachment to his vehicle and enjoys driving it. In terms of tattoos, based on a picture taken during his holidays, it appears that he does not have any tattoos.
Teddy Jenks 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Teddy Christopher Graham Jenks, born on March 12, 2002, is a talented English midfielder currently playing for EFL League Two’s Forest Green Rovers and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
In September 2019, Jenks made his debut for Brighton & Hove Albion, where he started his professional career. During his 2021–22 season loan at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, he demonstrated his versatility by scoring important goals.
He started a season-long loan with Crawley Town of EFL League Two in July 2022. In June 2023, after being released from Brighton, Jenks was able to secure a transfer to Forest Green Rovers. He competed for England in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, which is part of his international experience.
Teddy Jenks and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Brighton, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Net Worth
|£416 K
|Age
|21
|Birthday
|12 March 2002
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Brighton & Hove Albion, Aberdeen, Crawley Town, and Forest Green Rovers.
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Teddy Jenks’s Net Worth and Salary
Teddy Jenks, an English football player, is a promising young player at Forest Green. He can play both attacking and defensive midfield. He is only 21 years old. With a weekly salary of £1,600 and an annual salary of £83,200, Jenks has a net worth of £416,520. His market value is €300,000, which highlights his potential as a significant asset to Forest Green and reflects the recognition of his skills in the football world. His contract expires on June 30, 2025.
Teddy Jenks Career
Jenks began his professional career with Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made his debut in the EFL Cup against Aston Villa in September 2019. Later, he contributed to Brighton’s victories and gained valuable experience. His loan spell at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership during the 2021–22 season also showed his versatility and ability to score crucial goals.
In July 2022, Jenks moved to Crawley Town in EFL League Two, and in June 2023, after being released from Brighton, he signed a contract with Forest Green Rovers permanently. His growing reputation is enhanced by this exposure to a global audience, suggesting a bright future for him.
Young, talented, and adaptable, Jenks is still developing into one of the most dynamic players in English football. He is a player to watch as he makes his way through the thrilling world of professional football because of his contributions to numerous clubs and his national representation, both of which highlight his potential. Football fans and enthusiasts are eager to see more of Jenks’ on-field exploits as he dons the Forest Green Rovers jersey and looks forward to the next phases of his developing career.
Teddy Jenks Family
Teddy Jenks, who was born in Brighton, England, on March 12, 2002, keeps his family a secret. It makes sense that, at this early point in his football career, information about his parents and siblings is not public knowledge. While navigating the early stages of his career, Jenks maintains the attention on the pitch, keeping the details of his private life hidden so that supporters can recognize his abilities on their own.
Teddy Jenks’s Girlfriend
The Midfielder Teddy Jenks, 21, is currently focusing his energies on furthering his career while navigating the single life. Jenks is single and focused on improving his skills. He wants to make a big impact in the fast-paced football industry, so he embraces being single while pursuing his career goals.
Teddy Jenks Sponsors and Endorsements
As Teddy Jenks embarks on his football career, information regarding sponsors and sponsorships is still confidential. Jenks concentrates on demonstrating his abilities in the field during this developmental stage in order to pave the way for future partnerships. As the up-and-coming talent is ready to wow sponsors with his growing abilities, the expectation grows.
Teddy Jenks Cars and Tattoos
Teddy Jenks embraces simplicity in personal aesthetics by choosing a canvas devoid of tattoos. Information regarding his car tastes is nonexistent, and details about his selection are kept completely under wraps. Jenks keeps his attention on the game and doesn’t reveal his driving preferences or personal style.
FAQs about Teddy Jenks
|What is the net worth of Teddy Jenks?
|The net worth of Teddy Jenks is £416 K.
|How many clubs have Teddy Jenks played for?
|Teddy Jenks has played with four clubs at the senior level – Brighton & Hove Albion, Aberdeen, Crawley Town, and Forest Green Rovers.
|How old is Teddy Jenks?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Teddy Jenks?
|He is English.
|Has Teddy Jenks ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Calvin Ramsay 2023 Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars and more
Calvin Ramsay is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for Championship club Preston North End on loan from Premier League team Liverpool and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Calvin Ramsay is a Scottish professional footballer who made his professional debut with Aberdeen and spent two seasons with the club and has been tipped to be one of the rising stars of Scottish Football.
In his first full season with Aberdeen, he won the SFWA Young Player of the Year and made a big switch to UEFA Champions League finalist Liverpool. He would surely be looking to make a strong impression in front of the Liverpool faithful and cement a place in the first team.
Calvin Ramsay Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Aberdeen, Scotland
|Father’s Name
|Dylan Ramsay
|Mother’s Name
|Susan Ramsay
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|$1-2m
|Age
|19 years
|Date of Birth
|31 July 2003
|Nationality
|Scottish
|Position
|Right-back
|Youth Clubs
|Aberdeen
|Senior Clubs
|Aberdeen, Liverpool, Preston North End
|Achievements (Selected)
|Girlfriend
|Leah Caitlin
|Children
|N.A
|Sponsorships
|N.A
|Social Media
|Twitter , Instagram
Calvin Ramsay Net Worth and Salary
Calvin Ramsay’s net worth is $1-2m and his basic salary is 17k a week. With a move to Liverpool, the youngster would be looking to prove his worth and fight for a starting place in the first team and eventually earn himself a bigger contract.
Calvin Ramsay Club Career
Calvin Ramsay’s career started with Aberdeen and progressed through the youth ranks and made his first team debut in March 2020 against Dundee United and went on to make another five appearances in the 2020/21 season. Ramsay took a big step in his development and showed great potential in his next season with Aberdeen, winning the SFWA Young Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.
His impressive performances attracted the interest of Liverpool and the club made their interest concrete by signing the young Scottish full-back for an initial fee of £4.2 million which is a club-record sale for Aberdeen.
He would be looking to make his mark in the Premier League after initially suffering an injury in pre-season and would be looking to provide tough competition to Trent Alexander Arnold for the right-back position.
His limited play time pushed him for a loan to the Championship club Preston North End until the end of 2023-24 season. The young English prodigy is one of the best players who has played for the academy of Liverpool.
Calvin Ramsay International career
Calvin Ramsay has not yet made his senior international debut for Scotland. He has represented the national team at the U-16, U-17 and U-21 levels.
With his big switch to Liverpool, it would surely catch the eye of the Scotland board and the player would be looking to become a part of a younger Scotland squad that will be looking to bounce back from the missed World Cup qualification in the 2022 edition.
Calvin Ramsay Family
Calvin Ramsay was born on 31st July 2003 to Mr Dylan Ramsay and Mrs Susan Ramsay. We don’t know much about his family as he has maintained secrecy regarding the matter. It seems he doesn’t want to disrupt the lives of his near and dear ones by putting them in excessive media attention. He has two siblings- one brother and one sister.
Calvin Ramsay Girlfriend – Leah Caitlin
Calvin Ramsay is in a relationship with Leah Caitlin, who is also Scottish. She is regularly seen on various social media such as Twitter and Instagram for her support of the talented Scottish right-back. She would be really proud of her boyfriend, having made a big switch to Anfield at such a young age.
Calvin Ramsay Sponsorship and Endorsement
There is no information available about Calvin Ramsay’s sponsorship and endorsement deals. He hasn’t proposed any product lately through his social media channels, making our task even tricky.
Calvin Ramsay Car and Tattoo
There is no information available on Calvin Ramsay’s Car as well as whether he has tattoos on his body.
Calvin Ramsay Social Media
Ramsay is active on major social media platforms.
FAQs about Sergio Reguilón
|What is Calvin Ramsay’s net worth?
|Ramsay’s net worth is $1-2million.
|How many clubs have Calvin Ramsay played for?
|Ramsay has played with three clubs at the senior level – Aberdeen, Liverpool and Preston North End.
|How old is Calvin Ramsay?
|He is 20 years old.
|Nationality of Calvin Ramsay?
|He is Scottish.
|Has Calvin Ramsay ever won a World Cup?
|No, he has never won a world cup.
Dilan Markanday 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dilan Markanday is an English professional footballer who plays as a winger for the Premier League for Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen, on loan from EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dilan Kumar Markanday is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a winger for Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen on loan from Blackburn Rovers of the English Football League Championship. Born on August 20, 2001, in Harrow, London, Markanday is considered one of the most promising young talents in English football.
Dilan Kumar Markanday is a young talent with a bright future ahead of him. He has already made history by becoming the first British Asian and the first player of Indian descent to play for Tottenham’s first team in a competitive game.
Dilan Markanday Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Barnet, England
|Father’s Name
|Arun Markanday
|Mother’s Name
|Deepa
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|£431 K
|Age
|21
|Birthday
|20 August 2001
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers, Aberdeen
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Dilan Markanday’s Net Worth and Salary
Dilan Markanday is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £431 K as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €400 K by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £176 K per year playing for Tottenham Hotspur.
Dilan Markanday Club Career
Markanday started playing football in the youth academy of Tottenham Hotspur. He rose through the ranks very rapidly, displaying his remarkable speed, dribbling skills, and precise finishing. He extended his contract with Spurs in January 2021, keeping him with the team through June 2022.
On October 21, 2021, Markanday made his professional debut for Tottenham in a 1-0 away loss to Dutch team Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League. By doing so, he made history by being the first player of Indian heritage and the first British Asian to play for Tottenham’s first team in a competitive match. The significance of this incident in the history of English football is evidence of Markanday’s talent and dedication.
In January 2022, Blackburn Rovers signed Markanday on a three-and-a-half-year deal with an option to extend for twelve months. He was brought in to add depth to Blackburn’s attacking options, and he quickly showed why he was highly rated at Spurs. On August 10, 2022, he scored his first goal for Blackburn Rovers in a 4-0 EFL Cup win over Hartlepool United.
Markanday’s performances at Blackburn Rovers have caught the attention of several clubs in England and Scotland. On January 31, 2023, he joined Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Dilan Markanday International Career
Dilan is an England-born player but hasn’t appeared for the national team at both senior and junior levels. He is young and has a lot of time left in his career to mark his importance as a player in the game.
Dilan Markanday Family
Dilan Markanday was born on 20 August 2001 in Barnet, England. His parents Hans Rob and Deepa struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Dilan Markanday’s Girlfriend
The Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Dilan Markanday Sponsors and Endorsements
Dilan Markanday has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Dilan Markanday Cars and Tattoos
Dilan Markanday’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Dilan Markanday has not inked his skin yet.
FAQs about Dilan Markanday
|What is the net worth of Dilan Markanday?
|The net worth of Dilan Markanday is £431 K.
|How many clubs have Dilan Markanday played for?
|Dilan Markanday has played with three clubs at the senior level – Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers, and Aberdeen.
|How old is Dilan Markanday?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Dilan Markanday?
|He is English.
|Has Dilan Markanday ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
