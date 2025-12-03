Net Worth
Ryan Sessegnon – Net Worth, Stats, Records, & More
Kouassi Ryan Sessegnon, also known as Ryan Sessegnon, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a left-back for Fulham. He is popular for his exceptional pace and dribbling skills. Sessegnon has been an exciting young prospect since his youth career.
Growing up in a family of football enthusiasts, Sessegnon dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. He has been a fan of Gareth Bale since the age of 12. As of now, he is one of the hottest prospects under Tottenham’s coach, Ange Postecoglou.
This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Ryan Sessegnon | Early Life and Family
Ryan Sessegnon was born on May 18, 2000, in Roehampton, Southwest London, England, to parents of Beninese descent. He grew up with two siblings, his twin brother Steven and his elder brother Chris. As a child, both Ryan and Steven began playing for a local club named Wandgas FC. At just eight years of age, Ryan joined Fulham’s youth academy and honed his skills there. In his school life, Sessegnon attended Coombe Boys’ School in New Malden, London, where he and his brother, Steven, won the ESFA PlayStation Schools’ Cup in both 2014 and 2015.
Ryan Sessegnon | Club Career
Fulham
After graduating from the youth academy, Sessegnon made his senior team debut on August 9 against Leyton Orient. On 20 August, he scored his first professional goal against Cardiff City, becoming the youngest player to score in a Championship match. He also scored the winner on his FA Cup debut against Cardiff again, becoming one of the youngest goalscorers in the history of the tournament. At the end of the season, he made a total of 30 appearances for the club. He was even named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.
On November 21, 2017, on his 50th appearance, Sessegnon scored his first professional hat-trick against Sheffield United, becoming the first seventeen-year-old to score a hat-trick in the top four tiers of English league football since Dele Alli in 2014. On April 15, Sessegnon got the opportunity to become the recipient of an unprecedented five awards, the Championship Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Apprentice of the Year, Team of the Season, and EFL Club Developed XI.
On December 8, 2018, Sessegnon made his 100th appearance for the club against Manchester United.
Tottenham
On April 8, 2019, Sessegnon left his boyhood club to join Tottenham on a five-year deal on a €27m transfer. He made his debut for the club against Everton in a league match.
Sessegnon scored his first goal for Tottenham in a 4-1 victory against Southampton. Since then, he has been an integral part of Tottenham’s squad.
TSM Hoffenheim (Loan)
During his second season at Tottenham, the management made the decision to send him out for a loan spell at TSM Hoffenheim, where he played a total of 29 matches and had 6 goal contributions.
Ryan Sessegnon | International Career
In 2016, Sessegnon played up an age group to represent England in the U17 Euros. He scored his first goal for England Under-19s against Luxembourg in a European Under-19 Championship qualifier on November 10, 2016, scoring the second goal in a 2–0 win.
On June 26, 2017, Sessegnon represented England in the Euro U19 finals. He scored three goals, finishing the tournament as joint-top scorer as England were crowned champions for the first time. He was subsequently included in the team of the tournament. Aged 17, Sessegnon made his debut for England Under-21s on 27 March 2018. On 27 May 2019, Sessegnon was included in England’s 23-man squad for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
Ryan Sessegnon | Records and Statistics
Ryan Sessegnon has been a prolific goalscorer as well as a playmaker. His eight years of senior football career have many highlighting moments to cherish forever. As of now, Sessegnon has made a total of 220 senior club appearances.
|Teams
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Fulham
|134
|28
|20
|Tottenham
|57
|3
|4
|TSG Hoffenheim
|29
|3
|3
|Tottenham U23
|2
|0
|0
|Fulham U21
|1
|0
|1
|England U21
|20
|1
|2
|England U19
|14
|4
|0
|England U17
|6
|0
|1
|England U16
|10
|3
|1
Ryan Sessegnon | Net Worth and Health
Ryan Sessegnon is an excellent young prospect. In his 10 years of senior career, he has accumulated a total wealth of £20 million. As a Fulham player, he earns £53, 000 per week which is estimated to be around £2,756,000 per year. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €15.00 million.
As for his health, Ryan is currently undergoing his rehabilitation phase due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to return in the first week of June.
Ryan Sessegnon | Sponsors and Endorsements
Ryan Sessegnon is an up-and-coming footballer who is set to gain a lot of recognition in the world of football. He has already signed endorsement deals with several big brands, including Nike. These companies use his name and image to promote their products. By doing so, Sessegnon has helped to increase the popularity and credibility of these brands among consumers.
Ryan Sessegnon | Philanthropic Activities
Ryan Sessegnon, despite his young age, has already made a name for himself in the world of charity. He is a passionate advocate for children’s rights and often actively participates in the Spurs Foundation’s initiatives to improve the lives of underprivileged young people.
In addition to his philanthropic work, Ryan also uses his platform to speak out against the scourge of racism that plagues the world, showing his solidarity with those who have been affected by it and inspiring others to take a stand against it.
Ryan Sessegnon | Cars and Tattoos
Unlike many professional footballers, Ryan Sessegnon does not have any tattoos imprinted on his body. As for his car collection, Sessegnon does not own many cars. However, he is seen cruising in an Audi in the town often.
Arsenal
Bernd Leno – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Bernd Leno is a German professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Fulham in this article, we will see about Leno’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Bernd Leno, a talented German professional footballer, was born on March 4th, 1992. He is currently an esteemed goalkeeper, renowned for his exceptional skills and remarkable agility, playing for the prestigious Premier League club, Fulham.
In addition to his domestic club duties, Leno also represents his country as a member of the German national team. With a stellar track record and a promising future ahead, Leno has become a household name among football enthusiasts worldwide.
Bernd Leno Net Worth and Salary
The professional footballer in question has been playing the sport for a significant amount of time, despite being relatively young. His net worth is estimated to be around 43 Million euros. Over the years, his salary has been huge. Bernd Leno is now earning £4,836,000 every year with the Fulham club.
Recently, the player has made a move that has proven his market value to be around 25 Million euros (22 Million Pounds). This figure is expected to remain relatively stable over the upcoming years, indicating that he is a valuable asset in the football world. It is worth noting that the player’s net worth and market value are influenced by various factors such as performance, endorsements, and transfers.
Bernd Leno Club Career
Bernd Leno began his professional football career at VfB Stuttgart, where he played for the reserve team in the German Third Division. In August 2011, he was loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen and made his Bundesliga debut a few days later, becoming the third goalkeeper in Bundesliga history to keep a clean sheet in his first three games. Leno made impressive performances and his loan deal was made permanent in November 2011. He became a regular in the Leverkusen first team and made his 300th appearance for the club in April 2018.
In June 2018, Premier League club Arsenal signed Leno for a fee of £22.5 million, and he made his debut in the Europa League. He later made his Premier League debut, replacing the injured Petr Čech. Leno was the runner-up for Arsenal’s Player of the Season award in the 2019-20 season and played his 100th match for the club in February 2021.
However, he was relegated to a backup in the 2021-22 season following the signing of Aaron Ramsdale. On 2 August 2022, Leno transferred permanently to Fulham on a three-year contract for a reported fee of £8 million. His contract was again extended till 2027.
Bernd Leno International Career
Bernd Leno was called up to the senior Germany team for the first time in October 2015, where he played in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Georgia. He was then included in the team for the final tournament the following summer. Leno was also selected for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and played one game in the tournament against Australia.
Although he was named in Germany’s provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he was not selected for the final 23-man squad. However, Leno was included in the squad for the UEFA Euro 2020, which was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bernd Leno Family
Despite facing obstacles, Bernd Leno’s parents played a crucial role in supporting his football career, which ultimately contributed to his success. While not much is known about his family, their determination emphasizes the significance of parental support in athletes’ progress. The dedication of both families highlights the essential role of familial backing in the journey to athletic success.
Bernd Leno Wife- Sophie Christin
Bernd Leno married his long-term girlfriend, Sophie Christin, in 2021. The couple has been together for several years and got engaged in 2020. Sophie Christin is a German model and influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She has also modelled for several popular brands, including L’Oreal Paris and Tommy Hilfiger. The couple keeps their personal life private and rarely shares pictures together on social media.
Bernd Leno Sponsorship and Endorsement
Bernd Leno has a sponsorship deal with Puma. The sportswear brand sponsors many high-profile athletes and sports teams around the world, and Leno is one of their ambassadors. As part of the sponsorship deal, Leno often wears Puma football boots during matches and promotes the brand’s products on his social media accounts.
Bernd Leno Cars and Tattoos
Bernd Leno, the renowned German footballer, reportedly owned an Opel 206 during his time playing in Germany. However, after joining Arsenal, it is believed that Leno has upgraded his car game. Although there is no definitive information about the cars he owns currently, it is likely that he has added some high-end vehicles to his collection. Interestingly, Leno is known for not having any tattoos on his skin.
Brighton
Enock Mwepu – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Enock Mwepu is a former Zambian football player who used to play for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League before being forced to retire early due to a heart condition. In this blog, we will see about the Zambian’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Enock Mwepu, is a Zambian midfielder who used to play for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. A talented midfielder, he was a key part of the Seagulls’ set-up until an unfortunate early retirement. He retired due to hereditary heart condition. The footballer announced his retirement in October 2022 which came as a shocking news for mahy.
Mwepu started off the season pretty well for the then Graham Potter’s side. However, the midfielder has not played since the international break when the Zambian fell ill and he has since then been diagnosed with a heart condition that has forced him to retire early on October 10, 2022.
Enock Mwepu Net Worth and Salary
The former RB Salzburg midfielder is said to have an estimated net worth $2 Million. Playing in the Premier League for a fairly mid-table side, it is not surprising that is pretty well off until now. He has retired from the game and has been managing his ventures.
During his time in Austria, Mwepu made a supposed £4,300 a week. His salary at Brighton though was never revealed. Mwepu joined the Seagulls from Salzburg on a permanent transfer in 2021 for a rumored fee of 19.2 million pounds.
Enock Mwepu Club Career
At a fairly young age, the 24-year-old has a fairly distinguished CV boasting of clubs like RB Salzburg and Brighton which is no mean feat. Mwepu started off his professional career at Chambishi Rising and Youth Academy.
After impressing at his hometown club, the Zambian made the switch to Kafue Celtic in 2014 where he started off on a very bright note. Mwepu stayed there until 2017 after which he chose to join FC Leifering but he did not stay there for too long.
RB Salzburg came calling, just the next summer and Mwepu didn’t think twice before he jumped ship. It was at the Austrian club that Mwepu really caught the eye with his performances and this meant that he had offers from bigger leagues.
After spending three seasons for the best part with the Austrian club, Mwepu joined Brighton in the Premier League. Establishing himself as an important player for the club in his first season, big things were expected of Mwepu.
However, in what was an unfortunate turn of events, Mwepu was diagnosed with a heart ailment which meant that he couldn’t continue what was shaping up to be a very promising career.
Enock Mwepu International career
Mwepu has won 24 caps for the senior Zambia national team until now scoring six goals. He was the captain of the team and talisman in midfield and will be a huge miss to a nation who doesn’t produce star footballers that often.
Prior to this, Mwepu has progressed through almost all the youth ranks of the Zambian team. He was a regular at the U-20 level but did not feature much for the U-23 side though as he was fast-tracked to the senior team.
Enock Mwepu Early Life
Enock was born in January 1998 in Lusaka, Zambia to the couple Robby Mwepu and Emmalle Mwepu. he was one of the 6 kids of the couple. Being stuck with poverty, the family found it so difficult to even have a meal of good food. His parents were farmers who failed to make enough income before moving to Lusaka.
With the thought of escaping poverty, Enock and his siblings started playing football without boots or shirts and spent time till evening on the pitch. Mwepu’s career began with Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.
Enock Mwepu Wife – Matilda Mwepu
Enock married his longtime lover Matilda Mwepu in January 2021. The event surprised the entire nation, as many were invited to the marriage despite being in Covid-19 pandemic. The couple has just married recently, and will hope to enjoy their time together.
Enock Mwepu Sponsors and Endorsements
The Zambian former football player has just ended his footballing career and will try to spend more time with his family and other work. Enock has not been seen endorsing a product on his social media. He is currently retired, and the sponsor details when he was a player is not available.
Enock Mwepu Cars and Tattoos
Enock is crazy about automobiles and already has a G-Wagon, BMW, and has also gifted a fancy car to his wife. Looks like there won’t be enough space to park his cars in his garage if he tries to buy more cars. Enock doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body and maybe in future if his mind changes he might ink himself.
Faiq Bolkiah is the Richest Footballer with $20 Billion
Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, born on May 9, 1998, is a professional footballer who plays as a winger for Ratchaburi in the Thai League 1 and for the Brunei national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, a member of the Bruneian Royal Family, is a professional footballer playing as a winger for Ratchaburi in Thai League 1. He has represented Brunei at various youth levels and serves as the captain of the national team. Bolkiah had stints with Southampton, Chelsea, and Leicester City’s youth academies before joining Marítimo in Portugal.
He later moved to Chonburi in Thailand. Standing at 1.75m, he made his senior international debut in 2016. Let us get to know about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Faiq Bolkiah Net Worth and Salary
Faiq Bolkiah is reported to be the richest footballer with an estimated net worth of $20 billion. Coming from the Bruneian Royal family, he has stepped into football to achieve something unlike his brothers and is currently playing in the Thai League. He reportedly earns a salary of 100,000 baht or approximately $2,900 USD per month which barely contributes to his net worth.
Faiq Bolkiah Club Career
Bolkiah started playing football with numerous clubs’ youth squads. After practising with Reading and going on trial with Arsenal, he signed a one-year contract with the Southampton F.C. club in 2009 and later joined Chelsea’s development club in 2014. He left Chelsea in December 2015 and agreed to a three-year professional deal with Leicester City. In the summer of 2019, he extended his deal with Leicester City for one additional year.
Bolkiah made a free transfer to Martimo in Portugal’s Primeira Liga in September 2020. He made his senior debut with Martimo B in April 2021 after making his debut with the under-23 team. Bolkiah became the first Bruneian to sign with a Thai team when he joined Chonburi in the Thai League 1 in December 2021. In November 2022, he scored the team’s opening goal. He declared in May 2023 that he would leave Chonburi after the 2022–2023 Thai League 1 season.
Faiq Bolkiah International Career
Bolkiah represented Brunei at various youth levels, including the U19 and U23 teams. He made his senior international debut in October 2016 in a match against Timor-Leste during the 2016 AFF Championship qualification.
Faiq Bolkiah Family
Faiq Bolkiah is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family. He is the son of Jefri Bolkiah, a prince of Brunei, and the nephew of the current Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. Faiq Bolkiah’s family holds significant political and economic influence in Brunei. Apart from his football career, Faiq maintains a connection to his royal heritage through his family.
Faiq Bolkiah Girlfriend
The player has mentioned that he is committed fully to his profession and doesn’t seem to spend time with women. As per his statements to the media, he is currently single and might date someone in the future.
Faiq Bolkiah Sponsors and Endorsements
He has collaborated with well-known sportswear manufacturer Nike, opulent watchmaker Tag Heuer, pharmaceutical firm Abbott Laboratories, and dietary supplement maker Mango. These collaborations reflect his marketability and appeal as a professional athlete. Such partnerships with reputable companies showcase Bolkiah’s rising stature in the sporting community and his ability to secure considerable financial backing.
Faiq Bolkiah Cars and Tattoos
The Burenian Prince doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body and kept his body away from inking. His family is said to own a number of cars including a Golden Rolls Royce and many which account for up to 600 cars in total. Despite being the Richest footballer he lives in a rented house paying a rent of 170 USD per month with a modest life in Thai and drives a Toyota Yaris there.
