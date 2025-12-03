Kouassi Ryan Sessegnon, also known as Ryan Sessegnon, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a left-back for Fulham. He is popular for his exceptional pace and dribbling skills. Sessegnon has been an exciting young prospect since his youth career.

Growing up in a family of football enthusiasts, Sessegnon dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. He has been a fan of Gareth Bale since the age of 12. As of now, he is one of the hottest prospects under Tottenham’s coach, Ange Postecoglou.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Ryan Sessegnon | Early Life and Family

Ryan Sessegnon was born on May 18, 2000, in Roehampton, Southwest London, England, to parents of Beninese descent. He grew up with two siblings, his twin brother Steven and his elder brother Chris. As a child, both Ryan and Steven began playing for a local club named Wandgas FC. At just eight years of age, Ryan joined Fulham’s youth academy and honed his skills there. In his school life, Sessegnon attended Coombe Boys’ School in New Malden, London, where he and his brother, Steven, won the ESFA PlayStation Schools’ Cup in both 2014 and 2015.

Ryan Sessegnon | Club Career

Fulham

After graduating from the youth academy, Sessegnon made his senior team debut on August 9 against Leyton Orient. On 20 August, he scored his first professional goal against Cardiff City, becoming the youngest player to score in a Championship match. He also scored the winner on his FA Cup debut against Cardiff again, becoming one of the youngest goalscorers in the history of the tournament. At the end of the season, he made a total of 30 appearances for the club. He was even named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

On November 21, 2017, on his 50th appearance, Sessegnon scored his first professional hat-trick against Sheffield United, becoming the first seventeen-year-old to score a hat-trick in the top four tiers of English league football since Dele Alli in 2014. On April 15, Sessegnon got the opportunity to become the recipient of an unprecedented five awards, the Championship Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Apprentice of the Year, Team of the Season, and EFL Club Developed XI.

On December 8, 2018, Sessegnon made his 100th appearance for the club against Manchester United.

Tottenham

On April 8, 2019, Sessegnon left his boyhood club to join Tottenham on a five-year deal on a €27m transfer. He made his debut for the club against Everton in a league match.

Sessegnon scored his first goal for Tottenham in a 4-1 victory against Southampton. Since then, he has been an integral part of Tottenham’s squad.

Tottenham Hotspur’s English midfielder Ryan Sessegnon (L) vies with Chelsea’s German midfielder Kai Havertz (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on August 14, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

TSM Hoffenheim (Loan)

During his second season at Tottenham, the management made the decision to send him out for a loan spell at TSM Hoffenheim, where he played a total of 29 matches and had 6 goal contributions.

Ryan Sessegnon | International Career

In 2016, Sessegnon played up an age group to represent England in the U17 Euros. He scored his first goal for England Under-19s against Luxembourg in a European Under-19 Championship qualifier on November 10, 2016, scoring the second goal in a 2–0 win.

On June 26, 2017, Sessegnon represented England in the Euro U19 finals. He scored three goals, finishing the tournament as joint-top scorer as England were crowned champions for the first time. He was subsequently included in the team of the tournament. Aged 17, Sessegnon made his debut for England Under-21s on 27 March 2018. On 27 May 2019, Sessegnon was included in England’s 23-man squad for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Ryan Sessegnon for England (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Ryan Sessegnon | Records and Statistics

Ryan Sessegnon has been a prolific goalscorer as well as a playmaker. His eight years of senior football career have many highlighting moments to cherish forever. As of now, Sessegnon has made a total of 220 senior club appearances.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 134 28 20 Tottenham 57 3 4 TSG Hoffenheim 29 3 3 Tottenham U23 2 0 0 Fulham U21 1 0 1 England U21 20 1 2 England U19 14 4 0 England U17 6 0 1 England U16 10 3 1

Ryan Sessegnon | Net Worth and Health

Ryan Sessegnon is an excellent young prospect. In his 10 years of senior career, he has accumulated a total wealth of £20 million. As a Fulham player, he earns £53, 000 per week which is estimated to be around £2,756,000 per year. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €15.00 million.

As for his health, Ryan is currently undergoing his rehabilitation phase due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to return in the first week of June.

Ryan Sessegnon | Sponsors and Endorsements

Ryan Sessegnon is an up-and-coming footballer who is set to gain a lot of recognition in the world of football. He has already signed endorsement deals with several big brands, including Nike. These companies use his name and image to promote their products. By doing so, Sessegnon has helped to increase the popularity and credibility of these brands among consumers.

Ryan Sessegnon | Philanthropic Activities

Ryan Sessegnon, despite his young age, has already made a name for himself in the world of charity. He is a passionate advocate for children’s rights and often actively participates in the Spurs Foundation’s initiatives to improve the lives of underprivileged young people.

In addition to his philanthropic work, Ryan also uses his platform to speak out against the scourge of racism that plagues the world, showing his solidarity with those who have been affected by it and inspiring others to take a stand against it.

Ryan Sessegnon | Cars and Tattoos

Unlike many professional footballers, Ryan Sessegnon does not have any tattoos imprinted on his body. As for his car collection, Sessegnon does not own many cars. However, he is seen cruising in an Audi in the town often.

