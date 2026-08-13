Everton Re-Sign Goalkeeper Rylee Foster-Inman on Permanent Deal as Experienced Goalkeeper Returns for Second Stint

Everton have completed the permanent re-signing of goalkeeper Rylee Foster-Inman, bringing the 27-year-old back to Goodison Park following her previous stint during the first half of the 2024-25 season.

Foster’s return represents significant goalkeeping recruitment for the Toffees, establishing experienced competition within their goalkeeper structures as Scott Phelan’s squad prepares for their championship campaign.

🔵 Everton have signed goalkeeper Rylee Foster-Inman from Canadian side Halifax Tides – the shot-stopper returning to L4 following a short spell with the Blues in 2024.



👋 Welcome back, Rylee! pic.twitter.com/OFq3SZPsXf — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) August 12, 2026

Foster brings genuine elite-level experience accumulated through her three-and-a-half-year Liverpool tenure where she established herself as capable performer before her road traffic accident disrupted her competitive pathway. Her successful recovery and return to football demonstrates remarkable resilience, validating Everton’s decision to invest in her proven quality despite her injury history.

🚨 TRANSFER NEWS 🚨



Halifax Tides FC has completed the transfer of goalkeeper Rylee Foster-Inman to @EvertonWomen of the Barclays Women’s Super League for an undisclosed fee.



The move marks the first-ever player transfer from the Northern Super League to England’s WSL, a… pic.twitter.com/RyzCuqX5dB — Halifax Tides FC (@hfxtidesfc) August 12, 2026

Goalkeeper Expresses Genuine Everton Commitment and Cultural Alignment

Foster articulated authentic emotional connection regarding her Everton return, specifically emphasising the badge’s significance and the club’s core values regarding hard work and unified culture. Her language suggests genuine pride in representing Everton rather than viewing her return purely as career progression, indicating deep attachment to the institution’s competitive philosophy.

The goalkeeper’s specific recognition of her goalkeeping partnership with Courtney Brosnan and Ian McCaldon suggests meaningful professional relationships extending beyond purely technical coaching, validating the interpersonal dimension of Everton’s squad cohesion.

Experienced Goalkeeper Provides Established Competition Within Structures

Foster’s return to Everton establishes meaningful goalkeeping competition supporting their championship campaign objectives. Her previous Liverpool experience combined with her Everton familiarity establishes her as genuinely established performer capable of immediate contribution rather than requiring extensive adaptation period.

🏃‍♀️ Back running with a smile on her face!



💪 Vamos, Inma! pic.twitter.com/wGBeEOR2Bk — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) August 12, 2026

This signing feels strategically important for Everton’s goalkeeper development. Rather than relying exclusively upon emerging talent, they invest in experienced performer bringing proven elite-level capability and established institutional knowledge.

Goalkeeper Inês Pereira has left Everton to join Deportivo La Coruna on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.



Everyone at Everton wishes Inês the best of luck in her next chapter. pic.twitter.com/QMLkWR2tCI — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) August 11, 2026

Foster’s willingness to commit to Everton following her Liverpool success validates the club’s competitive direction whilst providing quality goalkeeping depth supporting their championship pursuit.

Also read: Chelsea Winger Eva Hendle Joins Rangers on Season-Long Loan for Competitive Development