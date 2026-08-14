Everton Restore Goalkeeping Depth With Rylee Foster-Inman Return as Familiar Performer Rejoins Following Match Experience Development

Everton have completed the re-signing of Canadian goalkeeper Rylee Foster-Inman from Halifax Tides, restoring goalkeeping depth following Inês Pereira’s permanent departure to Dépor ABANCA.

The 28-year-old returns to Merseyside after her previous three month stint spanning September 2024 through January 2025, arriving enriched through accumulated match experience across multiple competitive environments including Durham, Dallas Trinity and Halifax.

Everton Re-Sign Goalkeeper Rylee Foster-Inman on Permanent Deal as Experienced Goalkeeper Returns for Second Stint. [Image via Everton]

Foster-Inman’s return establishes meaningful goalkeeping competition supporting Scott Phelan’s squad development, with her established relationships with Courtney Brosnan and goalkeeping coach Ian McCaldon facilitating straightforward reintegration within Everton’s technical structures. Her accumulated international exposure combined with proven elite-level credentials establishes her as experienced performer capable of immediate contribution.

🔵 Everton have signed goalkeeper Rylee Foster-Inman from Canadian side Halifax Tides – the shot-stopper returning to L4 following a short spell with the Blues in 2024.



👋 Welcome back, Rylee! pic.twitter.com/OFq3SZPsXf — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) August 12, 2026

Established Relationships Enable Rapid Squad Integration

Foster-Inman’s existing familiarity with Brosnan and McCaldon eliminates typical adaptation periods associated with new goalkeeper arrivals, suggesting her reintegration represents natural squad continuity rather than requiring external relationship building. Technical Director Nick Cox specifically highlighted those established connections as decisive factors, validating the strategic advantage of reuniting proven working relationships.

Everton have added to their goalkeeping options with the signing of Rylee Foster-Inman!



She signs from NSL side Halifax Tides, and rejoins Everton after a spell with the club in 2024 ✍️#EFCWomen #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/BflZ1FX1s0 — Women's Football Talk (@WFTalks) August 12, 2026

The goalkeeper’s own assessment of the “tight-knit and special union” she experienced previously suggests genuine professional relationships transcending purely technical coaching, indicating cultural alignment supporting sustained squad cohesion.

Match Experience Provides Meaningful Development Enhancement

Foster-Inman’s departure following her initial Everton spell pursued competitive minutes ultimately proving beneficial, with her accumulated experience across Durham’s Women’s Super League 2, Dallas Trinity and Halifax’s Northern Super League providing genuine development enhancement. Her dual Save of the Week recognition within Halifax suggests sustained elite-level performance capability, validating her development trajectory during her absence.

Rylee Foster has signed for Everton — despite being a lifelong Liverpool fan with a ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ tattoo. 😅



But the 28-year-old Canadian goalkeeper’s journey to the WSL is incredible.



In October 2021, Foster was involved in a serious car accident that left her with… pic.twitter.com/9IivjnSzAr — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) August 13, 2026

This signing feels strategically important for Everton’s goalkeeper depth. Rather than replacing established performer Pereira with unfamiliar alternative, they restore proven performer enriched through meaningful international experience.

Rylee Foster-Inman is back at Everton. 🧤



The goalkeeper joins from Halifax Tides, returning to the Blues after her short spell with Everton in 2024. pic.twitter.com/b9lK0M8QSK — WosoTransferNews (@Wosotransfer1) August 12, 2026

Foster-Inman’s willingness to commit to Everton following her developmental journey validates the club’s competitive direction whilst providing quality goalkeeping security supporting their championship campaign.

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