West Ham United Sign Saki Kumagai From London City Lionesses as Japan Legend Completes Permanent Move Following Transfer Deadline

West Ham United have secured Japan midfielder Saki Kumagai from London City Lionesses on permanent one-year arrangement, establishing elite veteran talent bringing unparalleled championship experience and institutional leadership credentials.

The 35-year-old Japan international’s 173 international appearances, combined with her 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner status establishes legendary career trajectory transcending merely contemporary competitive engagement, suggesting profound institutional value extending beyond statistical performance contribution.

(+1) message from Saki 💌 pic.twitter.com/kbQg6vrFl6 — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) September 4, 2026

Kumagai’s five UEFA Women’s Champions League titles with Lyon combined with her league championship victories across four distinct continental nations establishes extraordinary elite-level pedigree suggesting institutional gravitas supporting West Ham’s competitive aspirations. Her explicit recognition that “I have played in many different countries and leagues throughout my career” combined with her emphasis upon transferring that accumulated experience establishes appropriate veteran perspective regarding her meaningful contribution potential supporting Rita Guarino’s tactical requirements.

"I'll try to give my everything, my best for the team. Let's fight together." 👊



Saki Kumagai speaks for the first time as a Hammer 🎙️



🔗 https://t.co/dTZYpQYkQG pic.twitter.com/83PiZWKDhH — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) September 4, 2026

Champions League Legacy Establishes Elite Institutional Foundation

Kumagai’s five Lyon Champions League achievements combined with her international championship victories across multiple continental structures establishes legendary competitive foundation transcending purely statistical accumulation. Her World Cup championship achievement alongside her 173 international caps suggests sustained elite performance consistency across extended career trajectory, validating her quality credentials meriting West Ham’s permanent commitment despite her veteran status.

Our new number 8️⃣ 💫 pic.twitter.com/YCEXG39XXW — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) September 4, 2026

That championship legacy combined with her versatile positional capability establishes meaningful institutional value.

Veteran Leadership Supports Guarino’s Tactical Implementation

Kumagai’s explicit recognition of Rita Guarino alongside her willingness to engage “wherever the team needs” establishes appropriate veteran mentality supporting tactical flexibility requirements. Her emphasis upon using “all of my experience to help the team” combined with her excitement regarding West Ham’s competitive environment suggests genuine institutional attachment transcending merely contractual arrangement, validating her meaningful contribution potential supporting West Ham’s championship aspirations.

This signing feels strategically important for West Ham’s competitive establishment. Rather than pursuing exclusively youth-focused recruitment, they invest confidently in legendary experience bringing World Cup credentials and unparalleled continental championship pedigree.

Our deadline day deal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yIKdQbXa19 — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) September 4, 2026

Kumagai’s one-year commitment combined with her veteran leadership positions her as meaningful midfield addition supporting West Ham’s Women’s Super League campaign objectives throughout her anticipated tenure.

Also read: Jayde Riviere Targets Attacking Improvement as Manchester United Pursue First WSL Title Following Fourth Place Disappointment and Champions League Absence