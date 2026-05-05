Sam Kerr Becomes Chelsea All Time WSL Top Scorer as Lauren James Double Secures Champions League Qualification With 3-1 Victory Over Leicester

Sam Kerr made history by becoming Chelsea’s all-time leading WSL goalscorer as the Blues secured Champions League football for next season with a 3-1 victory over bottom side Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Australian striker’s early header took her tally to 64 goals in the top flight, surpassing the previous club record.

15 Goals for Sam Kerr this season.



Will be a big mistake to let her go. pic.twitter.com/smw8ouR8w5 — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 3, 2026

Kerr gave Chelsea the perfect start after just 13 minutes when she rose to nod home Niamh Charles’ cross, etching her name into the club’s history books. The 32-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to NWSL expansion team Denver Summit this summer, admitted the achievement would probably sink in years down the line when she retires from playing.

Lauren James Produces Moment of Magic

If Kerr does depart west London, Chelsea will not be short of goals with Lauren James at her brilliant best to add the second and third before halftime.

Sam Kerr 🗣️ :

" Time has obviously helped with that.

I think the first few months, you're still kind of nervous. You're making your way back.

But I think as I've got more minutes under my belt, I've just felt more and more comfortable."https://t.co/K7EzDt9bO4 pic.twitter.com/GeA3POyy3G — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 5, 2026

The England winger first took a touch 20 yards out before bending a stunning strike beyond goalkeeper Katie Keane, then six minutes later beat the youngster again with an unstoppable free kick from inside the D, which cannoned in off the crossbar.

James joked about her run-up afterwards, saying she was looking where the keeper was positioned before picking her spot in the top corner.

🗣️ Sam Kerr on becoming Chelsea’s All-time WSL Top Scorer: “It’s a big achievement for me, something I’m very proud of. I think it will probably sink in in ten years when I’m retired, but maybe someone will have broken it by then!. But every goal for me is really important, and… pic.twitter.com/tc2lSNLwr9 — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 5, 2026

Leicester Pull One Back Before Break

The game threatened to become another rout following Leicester’s 7-0 hammering at Arsenal on Wednesday, until Shannon O’Brien intercepted Lucy Bronze’s blind backpass and finished smartly past Livia Peng before halftime.

Sam Kerr 🗣️:

"But to come back from an ACL and still be the top goalscorer for a club like Chelsea, it's something to be proud of. I know I can give more.

I think the biggest challenge has been that when I got injured, there was a lot of change at Chelsea"https://t.co/vYr6HDoXkM pic.twitter.com/mKksdOOHmj — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 5, 2026

However, the Foxes failed to seriously test the Chelsea goalkeeper after the interval as Sonia Bompastor’s side ran out comfortable winners to cement a top-three finish.

Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer