Sam Kerr Explains Why She Still Isn’t 100 Percent After Injury as Chelsea and Australia While Admitting To ‘Self Doubt’

Sam Kerr has revealed her self doubt and explained why she still isn’t 100 percent after her spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Australian suffered an ACL injury during a warm weather training camp in Morocco with Chelsea in January 2024 that restricted the forward to just eight Women’s Super League appearances last season.

Sam Kerr Opens Up About Her Struggle with Self-Doubt and Recovery After ACL Injury#SamKerrhttps://t.co/HnePsOplp6 — VIPROW Network (@IsrarAli546657) February 28, 2026

The usual recovery time for an ACL injury is between nine and 12 months, but Kerr spent an agonising 18 months out of the game before her return to action last September. A problem with a surgical graft that went undiscovered for 10 months meant the Australian’s recovery time was longer than expected.

Feel Like I’m Probably 85 and Above

Kerr is back with the Australia squad ahead of their Asian Cup opener against the Philippines in Perth on Sunday. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the striker said, “It’s kind of come in waves. I think at the start when I came back from the ACL with Chelsea, I felt really good. And then I probably had a little bit of a dip.”

Matildas captain Sam Kerr says she feels approximately 85 per cent of the player she was prior to her torn ACL.



But after the last major tournament on home soil, at least she says she won't be starting this one injured. https://t.co/MIvsMLEDJj — Ben Smith (@BenSmith94) February 28, 2026

When asked how she feels on a scale of 1 to 100, Kerr replied, “I feel like I’m probably 85 and above. I don’t want to say I’m at 100 yet. I haven’t had one of those games yet where I felt completely myself, but I think about 85 percent and above.”

Last One Standing From 2010 Asian Cup

The Matildas are hoping to land the Asian Cup for the first time since 2010. Kerr was part of that squad as a 16 year old and is the only remaining member still playing. “That makes me sad that I’m the last one standing. Still to this day, that is one of the best moments in my footballing career,” Kerr stated.

Sam Kerr explains why she still isn’t ‘100 per cent’ after injury as Chelsea’s WSL superstar admits to ‘self doubt’ https://t.co/0hRexifKn1 via @NewsNowUK — Lynn Hamer (@evilbluebird) February 28, 2026

The 32 year old has struggled to force her way back into Sonia Bompastor’s plans at Chelsea, having started just one league match while making an additional 13 appearances off the bench for the Blues.

Also read: Naomi Girma Gets Candid About Her First Chelsea Goal and Importance of FA Cup as USA Defender Scores Extra Time Winner Against Manchester United