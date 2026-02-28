Chelsea Dragon
Sam Kerr Explains Why She Still Isn’t 100 Percent After Injury as Chelsea and Australia While Admitting To ‘Self Doubt’
Sam Kerr has revealed her self doubt and explained why she still isn’t 100 percent after her spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Australian suffered an ACL injury during a warm weather training camp in Morocco with Chelsea in January 2024 that restricted the forward to just eight Women’s Super League appearances last season.
The usual recovery time for an ACL injury is between nine and 12 months, but Kerr spent an agonising 18 months out of the game before her return to action last September. A problem with a surgical graft that went undiscovered for 10 months meant the Australian’s recovery time was longer than expected.
Feel Like I’m Probably 85 and Above
Kerr is back with the Australia squad ahead of their Asian Cup opener against the Philippines in Perth on Sunday. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the striker said, “It’s kind of come in waves. I think at the start when I came back from the ACL with Chelsea, I felt really good. And then I probably had a little bit of a dip.”
When asked how she feels on a scale of 1 to 100, Kerr replied, “I feel like I’m probably 85 and above. I don’t want to say I’m at 100 yet. I haven’t had one of those games yet where I felt completely myself, but I think about 85 percent and above.”
Last One Standing From 2010 Asian Cup
The Matildas are hoping to land the Asian Cup for the first time since 2010. Kerr was part of that squad as a 16 year old and is the only remaining member still playing. “That makes me sad that I’m the last one standing. Still to this day, that is one of the best moments in my footballing career,” Kerr stated.
The 32 year old has struggled to force her way back into Sonia Bompastor’s plans at Chelsea, having started just one league match while making an additional 13 appearances off the bench for the Blues.
Also read: Naomi Girma Gets Candid About Her First Chelsea Goal and Importance of FA Cup as USA Defender Scores Extra Time Winner Against Manchester United
Chelsea
WWE’s Chelsea Green snubs talkSPORT host’s shirt in show of loyalty to Marc Cucurella
WWE wrestler Chelsea Green enjoyed the full Chelsea experience when she was the guest of honour at Stamford Bridge against Brentford last month. The former two time and inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion made her first trip to the stadium to watch the Blues beat the Bees 2-0.
The 34 year old watched on from the Dugout Club as Liam Rosenior’s men secured victory after goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. Green, who has Chelsea roots in her family with her mother and extended family being British, also sent a congratulatory message to the west London outfit on Instagram following the Club World Cup triumph last summer.
Dove in Headfirst as Chelsea Fans Do
The former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion told talkSPORT, “I had the best time, I drank lots of champagne, I got a jersey. I really just like dove in headfirst as the Chelsea fans do.”
Green, who joined talkSPORT as part of WWE 2K26 Creator Fest, was speaking to ex Chelsea star Tony Cascarino on Weekend Breakfast. However, she broke the 63 year old’s heart by admitting she would not don his retro kit after being gifted a shirt by Blues ace Marc Cucurella.
I’m a Kuk’s Girl Right Now
On the prospect of wearing a Cascarino kit, Green replied: “I don’t think so. I feel like, I’m sorry, but I feel like I’m a Kuk’s girl right now.” This is brilliant loyalty from Green, who clearly understands the importance of supporting current players over legends from the past.
Chelsea Fan for Life
Green recently opened up on her connection with Chelsea that goes far beyond simply sharing a name. “I’ve been a Chelsea fan for life. My grandparents are British, my mum is British, my cousins and uncle are here, and I also lived in Devon when I was seven and eight years old,” she told the Blues’ website.
The Canadian born wrestler was gifted a custom Chelsea FC belt and a Cucurella shirt during her memorable first visit to Stamford Bridge.
Also read: England Women to Make Hill Dickinson Stadium Debut Against ‘This’ Team in Final World Cup 2027 Qualifier as Lionesses Head to Everton’s New Home
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what could prove decisive for the Gunners’ Premier League title ambitions. Arsenal sit top of the table with 61 points from 28 matches, five points clear of Manchester City, who still have a game in hand, while Chelsea occupy 7th with 45 points after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
This represents a huge opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack before facing Brighton away on Wednesday. Chelsea arrive at the Emirates in patchy form under Liam Rosenior, who has won just two of his eight league matches since replacing Enzo Maresca in January despite an encouraging start to his tenure.
Kick-off: 4:30 GMT, Sunday, March 1, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports
Kai Havertz Returns to Haunt Former Club
Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Kai Havertz will train on Saturday ahead of the Chelsea clash, giving the German a chance to feature against his former employers. Havertz has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since early February, but scored the winner in Arsenal’s 1-0 Carabao Cup semi final victory over Chelsea earlier this month.
The 26 year old has endured a nightmare campaign with injuries limiting him to just 158 Premier League minutes this season, though he has still managed two goals and two assists when available. Viktor Gyokeres has flourished in Havertz’s absence, scoring twice in the 4-1 North London Derby demolition of Tottenham last weekend.
Rosenior Yet to Face Top Six Opposition
Liam Rosenior faces his first test against a top six side in the league since taking charge of Chelsea, having only faced teams sitting 7th or lower during his opening eight matches. His winning run needs proper context, given the quality of opposition, with recent dropped points against Leeds and Burnley at Stamford Bridge exposing serious vulnerabilities.
Arteta has beaten Rosenior twice already this season in the two legged Carabao Cup semi final, and the Spanish manager will fancy his chances of completing a treble over the Chelsea boss. Bukayo Saka should be fit despite limping off late against Spurs, while Ben White remains doubtful with a niggle.
Predicted Lineups: Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson
Also read: Kai Havertz Injury Update: Real Timeline and Medical Details Revealed!
Chelsea
Chelsea FC Women Appoint New Sporting Director as Club Fill Power Vacuum Left by Paul Green Departure Earlier This Month
Chelsea FC Women have appointed Phil Radley as their new sporting director following the departure of long time general manager Paul Green earlier this month. The club has moved quickly to fill the power vacuum at the top of their women’s football organization with Radley set to start in his new role next month.
Radley had spent most of the past decade at Danish Super League club FC Nordsjælland, initially as legal counsel before becoming chief operating officer and, most recently, director of football. He stepped down at the start of this season and had been taking a break from the game for the last six months.
Looking Forward to the Challenge
“I am looking forward to the challenge of how we build on the already brilliant club Chelsea FC Women is, both in terms of today and what the club needs in the long term, and working with Sonia, the players and staff,” Radley stated after his appointment was confirmed.
The new sporting director added: “I know the ambition the club has, the huge ambition Sonia and this squad has and the winning mentality Sonia sees in the squad. I absolutely share that and can’t wait to get started on the road to greater success.”
Green’s Departure Caused Upheaval
Paul Green’s exit earlier this month came after 13 years at the club, during which Chelsea Women won 19 trophies. His departure followed a review that concluded fresh structure was needed following Emma Hayes’ exit to the United States.
Many expected Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart from the men’s side to step into the void, but Chelsea has instead opted to bring in an external appointment. Radley brings significant experience from his time in Denmark and will be tasked with maintaining Chelsea’s position as one of the top clubs in women’s football.
Chelsea face Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals next month in what promises to be a huge tie for both clubs.
Also read: Teenage Chelsea Full Back Signs First Professional Deal as 17 Year Old Defender Commits Future to Blues Until Summer 2028
Home » Dragon Feeds » Chelsea Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”