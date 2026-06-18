Sam Kerr Close to Finalising Free Transfer to NWSL Champions Gotham FC After Chelsea Exit Confirmed

Sam Kerr is on the verge of completing a free transfer to NWSL champions Gotham FC following her departure from Chelsea.

The legendary Australian forward has ended her six and a half year spell at Kingsmeadow where she established herself as one of the most prolific strikers in Women’s Super League history.

Matildas Superstar Sam Kerr's next move has finally been confirmed, with the 32-year-old returning to the top league in the US. The striker is reuniting with Gotham FC, known as Sky Blue FC when she last played there in a massive coup for the club | @samkerr1 @GothamFC pic.twitter.com/qAl7ZPm9mT — 10 Sport (@10SportAU) June 18, 2026

Kerr’s exit marks the conclusion of a trophy laden era in west London during which she won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups. The 32 year old departs as Chelsea’s joint all time leading goalscorer with 116 goals in 158 appearances, finishing her final campaign with 17 goals across all competitions despite previously battling back from a long term ACL injury suffered in January 2024.

Sam Kerr is set to sign for NWSL side Gotham FC on a free transfer following the expiration of her contract with Chelsea.



More details: https://t.co/ODrpp0iQQE pic.twitter.com/zr9qnSbrY2 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 17, 2026

Return to Familiar Territory in America

The Matildas captain will reunite with Gotham, the club formerly known as Sky Blue FC where she previously played between 2015 and 2017. During that earlier stint, Kerr scored 28 goals in 40 appearances before moving to London, establishing the foundation for a career that saw her finish second in Ballon d’Or voting in 2023.

🇦🇺 Sam Kerr is set to join Gotham FC on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract with Chelsea.



The 32-year-old striker is set for a return to Gotham, where she scored 28 goals in 40 appearances during her previous spell with the club (then known as Sky Blue FC). ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VpIyxAAZ4e — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 17, 2026

The move represents her third spell in the NWSL after also starring for the Chicago Red Stars. Gotham have been aggressive in the transfer market as reigning champions, securing several former Chelsea players including Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger while also bringing in Norway international Guro Reiten.

Breaking: Gotham FC and Australian forward Sam Kerr have agreed to terms to bring Kerr back to the club and the NWSL, sources told @JeffKassouf. pic.twitter.com/bYfrmjvGCo — espnW (@espnW) June 17, 2026

Gotham Build Championship Contender

Kerr’s arrival provides Gotham with world class attacking firepower as they look to defend their title. The club’s aggressive recruitment strategy extends beyond the squad, with plans for a £35 million state of the art training facility featuring advanced recovery amenities.

📍Sam Kerr will rejoin Gotham FC in the NWSL following her departure from Chelsea after six-and-a-half spell.



Kerr is reportedly set to team up with the American side on a free transfer following the expiration of her contract with Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/nyaVMpfQFF — 𝚁𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚢 𝚂𝚙𝚘𝚝 𝙼𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚊💥 (@iseoluwarachy) June 17, 2026

With Gotham currently sitting fifth in the standings, Kerr’s predatory finishing could provide the catalyst for another championship challenge.

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