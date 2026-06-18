Chelsea
Sam Kerr Close to Finalising Free Transfer to NWSL Champions Gotham FC After Chelsea Exit Confirmed
Sam Kerr is on the verge of completing a free transfer to NWSL champions Gotham FC following her departure from Chelsea.
The legendary Australian forward has ended her six and a half year spell at Kingsmeadow where she established herself as one of the most prolific strikers in Women’s Super League history.
Kerr’s exit marks the conclusion of a trophy laden era in west London during which she won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups. The 32 year old departs as Chelsea’s joint all time leading goalscorer with 116 goals in 158 appearances, finishing her final campaign with 17 goals across all competitions despite previously battling back from a long term ACL injury suffered in January 2024.
Return to Familiar Territory in America
The Matildas captain will reunite with Gotham, the club formerly known as Sky Blue FC where she previously played between 2015 and 2017. During that earlier stint, Kerr scored 28 goals in 40 appearances before moving to London, establishing the foundation for a career that saw her finish second in Ballon d’Or voting in 2023.
The move represents her third spell in the NWSL after also starring for the Chicago Red Stars. Gotham have been aggressive in the transfer market as reigning champions, securing several former Chelsea players including Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger while also bringing in Norway international Guro Reiten.
Gotham Build Championship Contender
Kerr’s arrival provides Gotham with world class attacking firepower as they look to defend their title. The club’s aggressive recruitment strategy extends beyond the squad, with plans for a £35 million state of the art training facility featuring advanced recovery amenities.
With Gotham currently sitting fifth in the standings, Kerr’s predatory finishing could provide the catalyst for another championship challenge.
Also read: Arsenal Women Season Ticket Renewals Open for 2026-27 Campaign as Gunners Offer Six Game Bundle Option
Chelsea
Aggie Beever-Jones Set to Commit Future to Chelsea After England Star Agrees New Contract Deal
Chelsea have secured England international Aggie Beever-Jones on a new contract after the 22 year old agreed to extend her stay at the club. The academy graduate’s deal was due to expire this summer, but she has activated an extension option and committed to fresh terms that will keep her at Stamford Bridge.
Beever-Jones has established herself as a regular goalscorer in the Women’s Super League and a valued member of the England setup. After helping the Lionesses win Euro 2025, the striker endured a frustrating 2025-26 campaign plagued by injury problems that limited her to just 11 WSL starts and four goals.
Opportunity Awaits With Kerr Departure
The new contract comes at a significant moment for Chelsea’s attacking department. Sam Kerr’s departure from the club opens the door for Beever-Jones to play a more prominent role in the coming season. The Australian’s exit means the Blues will look to utilise their homegrown talent more regularly.
Beever-Jones demonstrated her importance to Chelsea the previous season when she stepped in during Kerr’s injury absence, scoring nine goals across 22 appearances as the club claimed a domestic treble. That level of productivity suggests she has the quality required to be Chelsea’s primary striker option next season.
Strong Finish Provides Confidence
The England international ended the 2025-26 campaign on a positive note, starring in the Women’s World Sevens London series where she netted the final goal as Chelsea defeated Manchester United. Her performance in that tournament will provide encouragement heading into pre-season preparations.
With injuries behind her, Beever-Jones should be ready to make a more substantial contribution next term.
Also read: Chicago Stars Sign Spanish International Leila Ouahabi From Manchester City on Three-Year Deal Through 2028
Chelsea
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Attracting Lyon Interest as Chelsea Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time Away from Stamford Bridge
Lyon are leading the race to sign Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, with the French club positioning themselves as frontrunners for the Sweden international’s signature.
The 29-year-old has one year remaining on her Chelsea contract and has made clear her desire for more regular football, opening the door for potential suitors across Europe.
Rytting Kaneryd’s situation is straightforward. She has been part of Chelsea’s dominant squad for four years and contributed to three league titles. But Chelsea’s attacking depth means rotation is inevitable. Last season she managed 11 starts and eight substitute appearances. That level of involvement suits a squad player but not someone entering the prime years of her career seeking consistency. She is right to explore options.
Lyon make logical sense. The French giants dominated domestically but suffered a 4-0 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona last month. They are hunting a record ninth European title and have not won since 2022.
That hunger aligns perfectly with what Rytting Kaneryd offers: experience, proven quality and the mentality of a winner. She would not be a depth piece at Lyon. She would be a key attacking threat.
From Chelsea’s perspective, this creates a genuine decision. Rytting Kaneryd is valuable but allowing players to enter final contract years without clarity is risky. If she pushes for a move, Chelsea can either retain her and risk losing her on a free transfer, or restructure their attacking options now. Given their recruitment record, they would back themselves to adapt. But losing depth in attacking areas is never ideal.
The Playing Time Dynamic
Regular football matters more to established internationals than squad depth. Rytting Kaneryd is at an age where consistency drives career decisions.
The Lyon Ambition
European failure often drives recruitment. Lyon’s Champions League frustration makes them serious players in this market.
Also read: Manchester City Close in on Beth Mead and Niamh Charles Signings as WSL Champions Strengthen Attack and Defence
Chelsea
Niamh Charles Agrees Manchester City Move After Six Years with Chelsea as Left-Back Seeks Regular Football
Niamh Charles has agreed to join Manchester City from Chelsea, concluding a significant chapter at Stamford Bridge. The England left-back departs after six years and 173 appearances, during which she won five Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups. That is a genuine winning record accumulated over sustained excellence.
Charles’ move represents Manchester City’s continued ambition following their first WSL title in a decade. They are building intelligently, not reactively. She brings exactly what they need: proven pedigree at the highest level, Champions League experience and the consistency required to compete in Europe.
At the same time, Charles gains something equally valuable. Regular playing time. At Chelsea, she was part of a squad packed with talent across the defensive line. Manchester City offers her the opportunity to be a cornerstone player rather than rotation option.
The timing is telling. Katie McCabe arrived at Chelsea from Arsenal last month, suggesting the Blues were preparing for Charles’ departure. It is professional football functioning as it should. One club’s transition becomes another’s opportunity.
Charles started in England’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine on Tuesday, demonstrating her continued international relevance. She is targeting World Cup 2027 qualification next summer, and regular club football is essential for that ambition.
Charles is also expected to be part of Manchester City’s squad alongside Beth Mead, who left Arsenal. This is a statement about City’s intent to challenge across all fronts next season.
The Experience Factor
Five league titles and Champions League football provide Charles with credentials few defenders can match.
The Opportunity Dynamic
Regular football at City suits Charles more than competing for minutes at Chelsea.
Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Considers Chelsea Exit After Difficult Season as Sweden Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time
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