Sam Kerr Injury Update: How Long is the Liverpool Women’s Star Set to be on the Sidelines?
Sam Kerr will miss an unspecified period for Liverpool after suffering a back injury, dealing a significant blow to Matt Beard’s side as they battle relegation from the WSL.
The 26-year-old Scottish international was notably absent from Liverpool’s 4-1 League Cup victory over Sheffield United on Sunday, with the club confirming on Monday afternoon that she’s beginning rehabilitation. “Sam Kerr is set for a spell on the sidelines and will begin rehabilitation after sustaining a back injury,” Liverpool’s official statement read.
Sam Kerr Faces “Spell on the Sidelines” After Back Injury Rocks Liverpool’s Relegation Battle
Kerr’s absence removes one of Liverpool’s brightest performers during what’s shaping up as a nightmare season. The midfielder has featured in all eight of Liverpool’s WSL matches this campaign, providing rare consistency in a squad sitting bottom of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation.
From Loan Star to Permanent Deal
Kerr initially joined Liverpool on loan last season before making the move permanent over the summer following a successful spell. Her presence in midfield has been crucial for the Reds, making her injury particularly poorly timed as they approach a congested festive schedule.
The timing is doubly frustrating given the international break. Kerr was selected for Scotland’s final squad of 2025 but will now remain in Liverpool to focus on recovery rather than joining up with her national team, for whom she’s been a regular since her 2020 debut.
No Timeline for Return
Liverpool have provided no indication of how long Kerr will be unavailable, leaving manager Matt Beard in the dark as he plans for crucial upcoming fixtures. The Reds face Arsenal on their return to domestic action in early December, followed immediately by a tricky clash against Aston Villa.
With Liverpool already anchored to the bottom of the table after eight games, losing Kerr for any extended period could prove catastrophic to their survival hopes. The lack of a specified timeline suggests the back injury could be more serious than initially hoped, potentially ruling her out through the busy Christmas period when Liverpool desperately need points.
While Liverpool Get Hammered Against Nottingham Forest, Their Women’s Team Provide Respite With a Statement Victory
While Liverpool men crashed to an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest on Friday, marking their sixth Premier League loss in seven matches, the Women’s team offered supporters some respite with a 4-1 League Cup victory over Sheffield United.
Arne Slot’s title defence lies in tatters after goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White condemned the Reds to an historic low at Anfield. Forest became only the fourth visiting side to win at Anfield by three or more goals in the Premier League era, with Liverpool dropping to 11th in the table.
The men’s side have lost eight of their last 11 matches across all competitions, with Slot admitting “losing 3-0 at home is a very, very bad result” while captain Virgil van Dijk described the atmosphere as “very bad.”
Olsson Hat-Trick Leads Liverpool Women to Comfortable Win
Liverpool Women delivered a far more positive performance at Sheffield United. Beata Olsson grabbed a clinical hat-trick, scoring inside two minutes before adding a second just before half-time and completing her treble just before the hour mark.
Lauren Thomas pulled one back for the Blades immediately after Olsson’s second, slamming home her first goal for Sheffield United from close range following a chaotic corner. But former Blade Mia Enderby sealed the result six minutes after Olsson’s hat-trick with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.
The victory ensures Liverpool Women progress in the Subway Women’s League Cup, maintaining their strong start to the season under Beard’s management.
While the men’s team face a crisis of confidence ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with PSV on Wednesday, at least the Women’s side are providing some much-needed positivity for supporters during what’s becoming an increasingly difficult campaign at Anfield.
The men’s defeat was Liverpool’s heaviest home loss since a 4-1 thrashing by Manchester City in 2021, and represents their first back-to-back league defeats by three or more goals since April 1965 under Bill Shankly.
Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women Player Ratings: Alyssa Thompson Scores Stunner But Record-Breaker Millie Bright Struggles in Damaging Draw
Chelsea Women set a new WSL record with their 34th consecutive match unbeaten streak but dropped crucial points in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Liverpool. Alyssa Thompson’s early stunner was cancelled out by Beata Olsson’s composed finish. The champions now trail Manchester City by three points in the title race.
The Standout Performer:
Alyssa Thompson – 8.5/10 Produced another moment of brilliance with a magnificent ninth-minute goal, collecting Wieke Kaptein’s through ball before cutting inside and curling a sublime effort into the top corner past Faye Kirby.
The American winger constantly threatened Liverpool’s backline with her pace and movement, firing another effort over the bar in the second half before switching flanks to try unlocking the Reds’ stubborn defence. Attempted to turn provider for Erin Cuthbert late on but couldn’t find the breakthrough Chelsea desperately needed. Her third goal of the season demonstrated why she’s become indispensable to Sonia Bompastor’s attack.
Other Notable Performances:
Erin Cuthbert – 7/10 Arguably Chelsea’s best midfielder despite dragging an early effort wide in the opening minute after excellent work from Thompson. Worked tirelessly off the ball throughout, pressing Liverpool’s midfield relentlessly whilst keeping play ticking over in the middle of the park.
Wieke Kaptein – 7/10 Played the perfect pass through for Thompson’s opener, threading the ball into space with precision timing. Solid if unspectacular afterwards as she kept possession moving in midfield, though struggled to create further openings against Liverpool’s organized block.
Keira Walsh – 6.5/10 Kept play ticking over in the middle of the park with her usual composure. Solid if unspectacular performance from the England international, who maintained Chelsea’s possession without unlocking Liverpool’s defence.
Livia Peng – 6/10 Made her WSL debut deputizing for injured Hannah Hampton and came off her line quickly to deny Beata Olsson early on after Millie Bright’s sloppy pass. Could do little to prevent the Liverpool striker’s composed 33rd-minute equalizer when left exposed one-on-one.
Niamh Charles – 6/10 Solid if unspectacular before being replaced by Lauren James as Chelsea pushed for the winner. Provided defensive stability down the left without making significant attacking contributions.
Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea Women travel to St. Helens Stadium on Sunday afternoon with history beckoning, sitting just one match away from setting a new WSL record for the longest unbeaten run. The reigning champions currently match their own 33-game streak, with struggling Liverpool representing the last team to beat them in league competition back in May 2024.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea Women (4-2-3-1): Peng; Carpenter, Bright, Bjorn, Charles; Kaptein, Walsh; Rytting Kaneryd, Cuthbert, Macario; Thompson
Liverpool Women (4-3-3): Kirby; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Woodham; Nagano, Kerr; Holland, Kapocs, Enderby; Olsson
Chelsea’s Record-Breaking Run
Sonia Bompastor’s side equalled their 33-game unbeaten mark with last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal, though the dropped points allowed Manchester City to leapfrog them into first place. Chelsea now sit second, one point behind City with both teams having played eight matches.
The Blues bounced back midweek, demolishing St Polten 6-0 in the Champions League. Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr each grabbed braces, extending Chelsea’s tally to seven points from three European matches. Chelsea have scored 15 league goals already this season, with seven arriving inside the opening 15 minutes.
Captain Millie Bright is set to make her 211th WSL appearance, breaking the league’s all-time appearance record.
Liverpool’s Struggles Continue
Gareth Taylor has endured a torrid start to his first season as Liverpool boss. The Reds have managed just one point from eight league games, leaving them in 11th position.
Liverpool finally claimed their first point last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Beata Olsson’s 26th-minute opener had them positioned for victory, only for Brighton to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser. Liverpool have scored just four league goals all season whilst conceding 13 times.
Long-term injuries to Zara Shaw, Marie Hobinger, and Sophie Roman Haug have depleted the squad. Chelsea remain without Kadeisha Buchanan, Brooke Aspin and Mayra Ramirez, while Hannah Hampton faces an extended absence with a quad injury.
Kick-off: 12:00 PM Sunday, November 17th, 2025
Venue: St Helens Stadium
TV and Live Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football (UK)
