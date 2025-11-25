Sam Kerr Injury Update: How Long is the Liverpool Women’s Star Set to be on the Sidelines?

Sam Kerr will miss an unspecified period for Liverpool after suffering a back injury, dealing a significant blow to Matt Beard’s side as they battle relegation from the WSL.

The 26-year-old Scottish international was notably absent from Liverpool’s 4-1 League Cup victory over Sheffield United on Sunday, with the club confirming on Monday afternoon that she’s beginning rehabilitation. “Sam Kerr is set for a spell on the sidelines and will begin rehabilitation after sustaining a back injury,” Liverpool’s official statement read.

Sam Kerr Faces “Spell on the Sidelines” After Back Injury Rocks Liverpool’s Relegation Battle

Kerr’s absence removes one of Liverpool’s brightest performers during what’s shaping up as a nightmare season. The midfielder has featured in all eight of Liverpool’s WSL matches this campaign, providing rare consistency in a squad sitting bottom of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation.

From Loan Star to Permanent Deal

Kerr initially joined Liverpool on loan last season before making the move permanent over the summer following a successful spell. Her presence in midfield has been crucial for the Reds, making her injury particularly poorly timed as they approach a congested festive schedule.

The timing is doubly frustrating given the international break. Kerr was selected for Scotland’s final squad of 2025 but will now remain in Liverpool to focus on recovery rather than joining up with her national team, for whom she’s been a regular since her 2020 debut.

No Timeline for Return

Liverpool have provided no indication of how long Kerr will be unavailable, leaving manager Matt Beard in the dark as he plans for crucial upcoming fixtures. The Reds face Arsenal on their return to domestic action in early December, followed immediately by a tricky clash against Aston Villa.

With Liverpool already anchored to the bottom of the table after eight games, losing Kerr for any extended period could prove catastrophic to their survival hopes. The lack of a specified timeline suggests the back injury could be more serious than initially hoped, potentially ruling her out through the busy Christmas period when Liverpool desperately need points.

