Sam Matterface – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more
Sam Matterface is an English commentator who currently works for ITV sport, Talksport and TalkSport and in this blog, we will see about Sam Matterface’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more
Samuel Peter Matterface has been working in the media since 1992 and is a well-known commentator and sports broadcaster for talkSport. He was also a commentator for the dance reality show ‘Dance on Ice’ and below we will see more about him. Matterface is a hardcore Chelsea fan and never misses out on their matches.
Sam Matterface Net worth and Salary
Sam had a successful career as a radio presenter and owing to that, he is estimated to have a net worth of $600k. He has been in the field for almost 30 years now and is one of the most popular radio presenters in England. Sam currently earns around $24k – $89k annually. This is an estimation and the original salary may differ.
Sam Matterface Professional Career
Sam started his professional career by working as a sports commentator for the local hospital radio station OHR in 1992 at the age of 16. Then joined BBC Radio Kent in 1998, and later worked at Capital Radio Sport from 1999.
Sam then joined 107.4 The Quay and presented a variety of sports-related shows from 2001 – 2007. Then in 2007, Matterface joined Sky Sports News and worked there till 2010.
In 2018 January, ITV confirmed that Matterface will be replacing Matt Chapman as the main commentator for the show Dancing on Ice. Also in June 2020, ITV announced that Matterface would be a leading commentator for football for the 2020-2021 season. He is also the chief commentator for the Talksport radio station. Sam Matterface also worked on the ITV skating competition Dancing on Ice from 2018 to 2024, and this was a turning point in his career.
Sam Matterface Early Life
Sam was born on 21 April 1978 in Kent, England. He was raised by his parents till his teenage years. Sam never revealed any details concerning his parents or siblings and it still remains to be unknown. He graduated from the Coopers School with a major in sports and English in Chislehurst in 1996.
Sam Matterface Wife – Stef Matterface
Previously, Sam married the TV presenter Natalie Sawyer. They both met at Sky Sports and following happy times, they got engaged in front of the workers of SkySports in 2009. They have a son together named Matterface Sawyer born in 2012. The couple got divorced in 2014.
In 2016, Sam got married to Stef Matterface and has been spending more than 6 happy years together with her. They both were blessed with a son in 2017, and later they named him Herbert Paul Matterface.
Sam Matterface Iconic Commentary moment
Sam was commentating live and went completely mad in 2012 when Sergio Aguero‘s late goal led to Man City beating Queen Park Rangers which helped them to win the Premier League. It would arguably be his most memorable moment – that, and being in the commentary box for England’s semi-final win in the UEFA Euros 2020.
FAQs about Sam Matterface
|What is the net worth of Sam Matterface?
|The net worth of Sam Matterface is 500 Thousand dollars.
|Does Sam Matterface still work for Talksport?
|Yes, Sam Matterface works for both TalkSport.
|How old is Sam Matterface?
|He is 42 years old.
|Is Sam Matterface English?
|Yes, Sam Matterface is from England.
Andy Goldstein – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more
Andy Goldstein currently works as a TV presenter and as a radio broadcaster for British media channels and also has worked for many famous programs and in this blog, we will see about Andy Goldstein’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more.
Andrew ‘Andy’ Goldstein famously called Andy Goldstein currently works for TalkSport and also has hosted Soccer AM. Goldstein did not just stop with soccer but has also extended and presented the Eurosports National Snooker Tournament. Let’s see more about the English broadcaster’s profile in the coming passages. He also hosts the podcast, “21 Mins to Go.”
Andy Goldstein Net Worth and Salary
Andy is one of the most influential people in the media and currently has a net worth of $6 million as estimated by Apumone. The British broadcaster is said to be in the field for more than 2 decades now and there is no doubt that his net worth is high.
Andy’s salary as a broadcaster and a TV presenter is reported at around $1.5 million. Goldstein still has many years till which he can push himself and earn and is certain that he will end his media career without reaching a net worth of double-digit million figures.
Andy Goldstein Professional Career
Andy is currently hosting The Sports bar show which runs on TalkSport from Monday to Thursday every week. In 2006, Andy presented the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany for UKTV G2 media. He replaced Tim Lovejoy to become the main host for the show Soccer AM. But within a year, due to certain reasons, Soccer AM’s All-Stars show was shut down.
Andy worked with Sky Sports and presented many events coverage including Premier League Snooker, 9-ball pool, 10-pin bowling Weber Cup. Apart from broadcasting, Goldstein also showed interest in acting and played a major role in the Big Brother Series in 2004.
Andy Goldstein Personal Life
Andy was born on 11 June 1973 in London, England. The parental details of Andy and his childhood details are not revealed as of today. Andy’s parents certainly raised him so well that he gets the credit for his success right now. He has been a huge Manchester United supporter since his childhood.
In 2024, Andy was up against Ralf Souquet in the U.S. Open Pool Championship tournament. Being a wildcard amateur contestant, he lost the game by a margin of 0-9. Andy Goldstein participated Florida Pool Open 2025 and he played against Earl Strickland in the first round. He lost the match, but was praised for his fight.
Andy Goldstein Wife – Caroline
Andy got married to Caroline and was leading a happy life together. They have 2 children together. Seems like Caroline prefers to stay away from the media and there have been no details available about her. Later, much news has been spreading stating that Andy lost Caroline in 2020, and now he is a single father to 2 kids.
Andy Goldstein Controversies
In 2006, Andy jokingly reported that the Talksport DJ and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy had passed away so was not available for that day’s show hearing this people started sending condolences and even started laying flowers at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.
Also once Goldstein said that the Twitter account of Rio Ferdinand was fake and the call of Rio to the show to prove that it was his account made him apologize for that.
Andy Goldstein Cars
Andy Goldstein with his decent net worth and salary seems to possess some fancy cars and have a luxurious lifestyle. He has posted a long review article about his bad experience with his 2019 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan.
Howard Webb – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more
Howard Webb is an English former professional football referee who primarily officiated the premier league matches and international matches, and here in this article, we will see Howard Webb’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.
Howard Melton Webb famously known as Howard Webb was officiating Premier League matches since 2003 and also officiating FIFA matches since 2005. He retired from refereeing in 2014 and in his period, he has officiated about 567 official matches. Let’s get to know about the former referee later in this blog.
Howard Webb Net Worth and Salary
The former English referee is said to be having a net worth of around $5 million. Webb’s primary source of income was through his refereeing career. He is certainly a famous referee and personality in England. Howard Webb is the Chief Refereeing Officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), but his income is not revealed. Howard Webb might have his own ventures as well, but there is no information about the same. He is one of the finest referees of Fifa World Cup and EPL as well.
Apart from refereeing, Howard has also earned by serving as an analyst, and is currently the Chief Refereeing Officer at PGMOL. His salary details from when he served in the premier league are not available right now. But certainly, he might have earned much with his seniority in the field, and will currently be pocketing a decent paycheck.
Howard Webb Refereeing Career
Howard began his career by refereeing the local league in 1989. In 1993, Howard was promoted to the Northern Counties East League as an assistant referee but became a referee two years later. In 1998, Howard got promoted as a Football League assistant referee and again in a year’s time, got the chance to become a referee which he didn’t deny.
Howard was added to FIFA’s international referees’ list in 2005 and since then, he was allowed to officiate football’s high-profile matches including UEFA Champions League matches and FIFA World Cup matches.
Webb’s first appearance as a referee in the top tier football was when Fulham faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. He has officiated many important matches including the 2005 Community Shield final, 2006 FA Cup final, 2007 Football league cup final, 2009 FA Cup final and many.
Apart from club football, Howard has also officiated International football matches. His first international match as a referee was when Portugal faced Ireland in 2005. He then officiated his first champions league match in 2006 and went on to officiate the Champions League final in 2010 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.
He was also a part of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2014 FIFA World Cup officiating a total of 6 world cup matches in his career and has also officiated 3 matches in the 2012 UEFA Euros. He was also appointed to officiate in the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.
Howard Webb Early Life
Howard Webb was born on 14 July 1971 in Yorkshire to the couple Billy Webb and Sylvia. Howard’s father Billy was an official referee for almost 35 years. Following in his dad’s footsteps, Howard started his career as a referee when he was just 18 years. He studied at the Brinsworth Comprehensive School.
Howard Webb Wife – Bibiana Steinhaus
Howard married Bibiana Steinhaus in March 2021. Bibiana is a German Bundesliga referee and the couple hopes to lead a pleasant life ahead. Howard was previously married to Kay Webb but unfortunately ended their relationship in 2016. He has three children Holly, Jack and Lucy Webb with his Ex-wife.
Howard Webb Other Jobs
Before becoming a full-time referee, Howard served as a police officer in the South Yorkshire Police Department. He then left the job to focus completely on refereeing. After retiring from refereeing, Howard took up the role of Technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Board in 2014.
He then switched jobs by joining BT Sports as an analyst, and also became the director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Later in 2017, he resigned from the post and became the Manager of Video Assistant Referee Operations for Major League Soccer. In 2022, it was announced that Howard would be a chief refereeing officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.
After retiring from active refereeing in 2014, Howard Webb transitioned into a role as a technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), where he contributed to the development and training of referees in the English game.
Howard Webb Controversies
The most controversial moment of Howard was in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when the Netherlands faced Spain in the final. Netherlands player Nigel de Jong landed a karate-like kick in the chest of Xabi Alonso but escaped a red card for the foul. Many rumours were there saying that Howard was biased over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United which led the former Liverpool striker Ryan Babel to post a meme with Howard in a Man United jersey on his social media account.
Who is the Girlfriend of Philip Billing?
Philip Billing is a Danish professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for Danish Superliga Club Midtjylland and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Philip Anyanwu Billing famously called Philip Billing joined the club from Huddersfield Town in 2019. He is a regular player for the team and he wants to shine as a player with his hard work. He has been signed by the Midtjylland team for the 2025 season where he will play as a midfielder.
He has represented the Denmark football team at the national level. The player is at the peak of his career and hopes to reach more heights and let us know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Philip Billing Net Worth and Salary
Philip has been making most of his income through footballing. The player has an estimated net worth of 13 Million Pounds as of 2026 as per reports. The market value of the player is valued by Transfermarkt at 26 million pounds in 2026.
The player is said to earn a reported salary of £2.5 million pounds from the club and this seems to be a good salary from the Championship side.
Philip Billing Club Career
Philip played in the youth academies of Jerne IF and Esberj before joining Huddersfield Town’s youth academy in 2013. Within a year of joining the club, he got promoted to the senior squad at the club at age of 18. He signed a four-year professional contract with the club in 2013. He made his club debut as a substitute against Leicester City which resulted in a 2-0 loss on 26 April 2014.
The player got his first start for the club against Reading in November 2015. He scored his first goal for the club against Nottingham Forest and it was scored from 30-yard from the post. He scored his second goal from a volley from 32-yards out in a match against Cardiff City in November 2016 which ended in a 3-2 loss.
He signed a contract extension with the club in March 2016. The 2016/17 season proved to be a breakout season for the midfielder. He managed to score 2 goals in his 24 games in all competitions and he was named the youth player of the season in Huddersfield. His goal against Cardiff City was voted as the goal of the season.
On 29 July 2019, he signed a long-term deal with AFC Bournemouth for a reported transfer fee of 15 million pounds. He had a great start to the club as he was chosen as the club’s player of the month in August 2019. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL cup fixture against Luton Town and ended the match in a 4-0 win.
He scored his first premier league goal against Aston Villa in a 2-1 win in February. He managed to score 8 goals in the 2020/21 Championship league season and it is currently the most goals scored by him in a season.
Philip Billing International Career
Philip has represented the U19 and U21 teams of Denmark before playing for the senior team of the country. He got his first cap for the U21 side against the Faroe Islands in the 2019 European Championship qualifying match on 31 August 2017 which ended in a 3-0 win.
He received his first call-up in March 2019 to represent the Denmark national team in friendly matches. He made his debut for the country against the Faroe Islands in October 2020 and the match resulted in a 4-0 win.
Philip Billing Family and Early Life
Philip was born on 11 June 1996 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The player’s father is from Nigeria and his mom is from Denmark. He went through a lot of racial abuse at a young age and had the strong heart to overcome it to become a professional footballer.
Philip Billing Girlfriend
Philip is focused completely on footballing and was never seen dating a person in the Country. He is currently single as per reports and he is not dating anyone as of now.
Philip Billing Sponsors and Endorsements
Philip has a Puma as his primary boots sponsor. As per the sponsorship deal, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays and endorses the company’s product on his social media account.
Philip Billing Cars and Tattoos
Philip is down to Earth and has been seen many times using the metro transport system which proves that he is a humble guy. As per reports, he has a good collection of cars which he rarely uses to roam around. The player has good tattoos on both his arms and on his left leg. He is one of the richest athletes and has an exclusive collection of cars in his garage.
