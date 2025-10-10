Sam Matterface – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more

Howard Webb is an English former professional football referee who primarily officiated the premier league matches and international matches, and here in this article, we will see Howard Webb’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.

Howard Melton Webb famously known as Howard Webb was officiating Premier League matches since 2003 and also officiating FIFA matches since 2005. He retired from refereeing in 2014 and in his period, he has officiated about 567 official matches. Let’s get to know about the former referee later in this blog.

Howard Webb Net Worth and Salary

The former English referee is said to be having a net worth of around $5 million. Webb’s primary source of income was through his refereeing career. He is certainly a famous referee and personality in England. Howard Webb is the Chief Refereeing Officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), but his income is not revealed. Howard Webb might have his own ventures as well, but there is no information about the same. He is one of the finest referees of Fifa World Cup and EPL as well.

Apart from refereeing, Howard has also earned by serving as an analyst, and is currently the Chief Refereeing Officer at PGMOL. His salary details from when he served in the premier league are not available right now. But certainly, he might have earned much with his seniority in the field, and will currently be pocketing a decent paycheck.

Howard Webb Refereeing Career

Howard began his career by refereeing the local league in 1989. In 1993, Howard was promoted to the Northern Counties East League as an assistant referee but became a referee two years later. In 1998, Howard got promoted as a Football League assistant referee and again in a year’s time, got the chance to become a referee which he didn’t deny.

Howard was added to FIFA’s international referees’ list in 2005 and since then, he was allowed to officiate football’s high-profile matches including UEFA Champions League matches and FIFA World Cup matches.

Howard Melton Webb gestures during the Round of 16 football match between Brazil and Chile. (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Webb’s first appearance as a referee in the top tier football was when Fulham faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. He has officiated many important matches including the 2005 Community Shield final, 2006 FA Cup final, 2007 Football league cup final, 2009 FA Cup final and many.

Apart from club football, Howard has also officiated International football matches. His first international match as a referee was when Portugal faced Ireland in 2005. He then officiated his first champions league match in 2006 and went on to officiate the Champions League final in 2010 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

He was also a part of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2014 FIFA World Cup officiating a total of 6 world cup matches in his career and has also officiated 3 matches in the 2012 UEFA Euros. He was also appointed to officiate in the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.

English referee Howard Webb was a part of 2010 FIFA World Cup. (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Howard Webb Early Life

Howard Webb was born on 14 July 1971 in Yorkshire to the couple Billy Webb and Sylvia. Howard’s father Billy was an official referee for almost 35 years. Following in his dad’s footsteps, Howard started his career as a referee when he was just 18 years. He studied at the Brinsworth Comprehensive School.

Howard Webb Wife – Bibiana Steinhaus

Howard married Bibiana Steinhaus in March 2021. Bibiana is a German Bundesliga referee and the couple hopes to lead a pleasant life ahead. Howard was previously married to Kay Webb but unfortunately ended their relationship in 2016. He has three children Holly, Jack and Lucy Webb with his Ex-wife.

Howard Webb Other Jobs

Before becoming a full-time referee, Howard served as a police officer in the South Yorkshire Police Department. He then left the job to focus completely on refereeing. After retiring from refereeing, Howard took up the role of Technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Board in 2014.

He then switched jobs by joining BT Sports as an analyst, and also became the director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Later in 2017, he resigned from the post and became the Manager of Video Assistant Referee Operations for Major League Soccer. In 2022, it was announced that Howard would be a chief refereeing officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

Howard Webb has a net worth of $4.2 million. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

After retiring from active refereeing in 2014, Howard Webb transitioned into a role as a technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), where he contributed to the development and training of referees in the English game.

Howard Webb Controversies

The most controversial moment of Howard was in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when the Netherlands faced Spain in the final. Netherlands player Nigel de Jong landed a karate-like kick in the chest of Xabi Alonso but escaped a red card for the foul. Many rumours were there saying that Howard was biased over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United which led the former Liverpool striker Ryan Babel to post a meme with Howard in a Man United jersey on his social media account.

Read more: