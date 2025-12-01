Brentford
Saman Ghoddos – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Saman Ghoddos is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a striker for the UAE Pro League club Kalba and for the Iran national team, and here in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Saman Ghoddos, born on September 6, 1993, is a professional footballer known for his versatility on the field. He currently plays for Brentford, a Premier League club, as an attacking midfielder, striker, or winger. Ghoddos has made a significant impact in his career, both at the club level and internationally representing Iran.
With his skills and contributions on the field, Ghoddos continues to leave his mark in the world of football. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Saman Ghoddos Networth and Salary
Saman Ghoddos’ total net worth, including his assets and endorsements, is estimated to be around $2 million. Throughout his career, Ghoddos has earned substantial income from his professional football contracts and sponsorship deals. While specific details of his financial status are not publicly available, considering his achievements and market value, it is reasonable to assume that his net worth has reached the million-dollar mark.
Saman Ghoddos Club Career
Ghoddos started his career in Sweden with Ostersunds FK. He demonstrated his ability to score goals by scoring 10 league goals in the 2016 campaign, including the first top-flight goal for Ostersunds FK on his Allsvenskan debut. His performances caught the attention of teams like Hertha Berlin and Ajax, showcasing his talent and potential.
Ghoddos transferred to Amiens SC of the French Ligue 1 in 2018. By scoring in his professional debut, he made an immediate impression and became the first Iranian player to compete in Ligue 1. His move to SD Huesca was marred by controversy, though, and as a result, FIFA suspended him and fined him.
Ghoddos moved from Amiens to Brentford in September 2020 on a one-year loan. His ability to score important goals and his skill on the pitch immediately made him an indispensable member of the team. In January 2021, his loan agreement became a permanent one, securing his position in the Brentford team.
Brentford’s May 2021 promotion to the Premier League, which ended the team’s 74-year drought from the top division, was made possible in large part by Ghoddos. His effect at the top level of English football was furthered by his August 2021 Premier League debut and his October 2021 goal against Burnley, which was his first in the league. He left Brentford at the end of the 2022/23 season as a Free agent. Saman joined the Ittihad Kalba on a free transfer before the 2024 season.
Saman Ghoddos International Career
Ghoddos, who was born in Sweden to Iranian parents, began his career with the Swedish national team. But in June 2017, Ghoddos changed his mind and chose to ally himself with Iran. He was able to represent his parents’ native nation on a global scale because of this choice.
Ghoddos has represented Iran in various tournaments. He featured prominently in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he made appearances in all three group-stage matches. Ghoddos’ skill, versatility, and ability to score goals make him a valuable asset for both Brentford and the Iranian national team.
Saman Ghoddos Family
Saman Ghoddos was raised in Malmö, Sweden, where he discovered his love for football. He is of Iranian descent because both of his parents are from the Ahvaz region of Iran, where they were both born. His identity and cultural upbringing have been significantly shaped by his family’s ancestry.
Saman Ghoddos Girlfriend
There is no information online regarding Saman Ghoddos’ current dating status or girlfriend. It’s likely that he doesn’t currently have a public connection or that he likes to keep his personal life secret. Ghoddos may put his career as a professional athlete ahead of keeping his personal life low-key.
Saman Ghoddos Sponsors and Endorsements
Saman Ghoddos has a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike, the renowned American sportswear supplier. As part of the agreement, he represents and promotes the brand, prominently sporting the Nike Mercurial Vapour line of football boots. Nike, known for its commitment to top athletes, has recognized Ghoddos’ talent and potential, establishing a partnership that not only supports his sporting endeavours but also enhances his image as a professional footballer.
Saman Ghoddos Cars and Tattoos
Saman Ghoddos, who owns a premium Porsche, is renowned for having taste in fine autos. Ghoddos’ personal preferences and his position as a professional football player are reflected in the Porsche brand’s association with style, performance, and refinement. Ghoddos has decided without getting any tattoos in order to accept his natural skin.
Read More:
Brentford
Mads Bech Sørensen – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mads Bech Sørensen is a Danish professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Danish Superliga club Midtjylland and captains the same team. and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Mads Bech Sørensen famously called Mads Bech joined the Dutch club Groningen on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in January 2023. He is considered one of the most talented young defenders in Denmark.
He has been a regular member of the Danish national team since 2018 and has been named to several UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup squads. He is expected to continue to play at the highest level for many years to come. Let us get to know more about the Danish player in the following paragraphs.
Mads Bech Sørensen’s Net Worth and Salary
Mads is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £500k. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £150, ,000 per year playing for Midtjylland. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He has scored 6 goals in 67 matches for the club.
Mads Bech Sørensen Club Career
Mads began his career with Ostbirk IF and later moved to AC Horsens in 2011 where he was promoted to the senior team in 2015. He made his professional debut for the club against HB Koge on 3 May 2015 and the match resulted in a 1-1 draw. He signed a two-year contract extension with the club on 9 June 2015.
He joined Brentford on 31 July 2017 for an undisclosed transfer fee on a four-year deal. He made his debut against Southend United on 14 August 2018 and the match ended in a 4-2 victory. He was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon in 2020 until the end of the 2019/20 season.
He came back to the club and became a regular player of the club in the 2021/22 season and the following season he was loaned out to Nice for a season. He appeared in 2 friendly matches of the club but failed to make an official debut which made him return back to Brentford in January 2023. He was loaned out to the Dutch club Groningen in January 2023 until the end of the season. He moved to the Midtjylland club after the 2023 season.
Mads Bech Sørensen International Career
Mads represented Denmark’s youth teams at the national level. He was included in the U18 team of Denmark and was named the captain of the side. He made 2 appearances for the side in September 2016 and scored a goal against Belarus U18. He was included in the U19 team where he made 13 appearances.
He was a part of the U21 team which reached the finals in the 2021 U21 European Championship qualifying matches. He received his first call-up to the senior team for the 2022/23 Nations League matches in June 2022 and later was cut from the final 26-man selection.
Mads Bech Sørensen Family
Mads was born on 7 January 1999 in Horsens, Denmark. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.
Mads Bech Sørensen’s Girlfriend
Mads is currently dating Astrid Nikolajsen. It was evident from the photos the player shared on his social media account. There are no further details available. The couple are yet to get married and they don’t have a child.
Mads Bech Sørensen Sponsors and Endorsements
The Centre-Back has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Mads Bech Sørensen Cars and Tattoos
Mads has not been spotted driving a car but it is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out with his family and friends. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Keane William Lewis-Potter, a forward for Brentford in the Premier League, is a professional footballer from England and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Keane William Lewis-Potter is a rising star in English football, known for his impressive skills as a forward for Premier League club Brentford. Born on January 10, 2001, in Hull, England, Lewis-Potter started his football career at the youth academy of his hometown club, Hull City.
In 2019, Lewis-Potter made his senior debut for Hull City in a League Cup match against Tranmere Rovers. He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in the club and was awarded a new long-term contract.
Keane Lewis-Potter Net Worth and Salary
Despite possessing great potential, the player in question has yet to fully display their abilities on the field, leaving their true talents largely unrecognized by the world. As of 2026, it is estimated that the player’s net worth falls within the range of $1 million to $5 million, indicating that they have still achieved a certain level of success despite not reaching their full potential as a player.
As of now, Keane Lewis-Potter is valued between €13.7M and €22.9M. His most recent transfer was in 2022 when Brentford acquired him from Hull City for €19M. He earns $2 million every year.
Keane Lewis-Potter Club Career
Keane Lewis-Potter began his senior career with Hull City in January 2019, making his debut as a substitute in an FA Cup matches against Millwall. In March of the same year, he went on loan to Bradford (Park Avenue) for the rest of the season.
It wasn’t until November 2019 that Lewis-Potter made his league debut for Hull City, coming on as an 89th-minute substitute in a 1-0 home loss to West Bromwich Albion. The following month, he scored his first professional goal in a match against Barnsley.
In January 2021, Lewis-Potter signed a new contract with Hull City that would keep him with the club until the summer of 2023. He had a stellar 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals to help Hull City secure the League One title, and was awarded three players of the season awards by the club in May 2022.
In July 2022, Keane Lewis-Potter signed with Premier League club Brentford on a six-year contract for an undisclosed fee, marking a significant step forward in his career.
Keane Lewis-Potter International Career
March 2022 saw Keane Lewis-Potter receive his first international call-up, joining the England under-21 squad for the upcoming 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification matches. His debut came in a match against Albania, during which he was brought on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Noni Madueke. This was a significant achievement for Lewis-Potter and a testament to his growing reputation as a talented player.
Keane Lewis-Potter Family
Despite facing challenges in supporting their son’s football career, Keane Lewis-Potter’s parents persisted and played a crucial role in his success. Although details of his family remain unknown, their unwavering support underscores the significant impact that parental encouragement can have on athletes’ progression. The dedication of both families highlights the crucial role that familial support plays in an athlete’s journey toward achieving success.
Keane Lewis-Potter Girlfriend/Wife
According to sightings captured by paparazzi and media reports, the player appears to be involved in a romantic relationship with a woman named Lauren Douglas, who is described as being beautiful. The two have been seen together on multiple occasions, suggesting that their relationship is ongoing.
Keane Lewis-Potter Sponsors and Endorsement
Keane Lewis-Potter has not yet used his social media platforms to endorse any products, but as he continues to showcase his skills on the field and grow in popularity, he may attract potential sponsors. His potential and dedication to the sport make him an attractive option for companies looking for athletes to promote their products, so endorsements may be in his future.
Keane Lewis-Potter Cars and Tattoos
Keane Lewis-Potter has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis has not inked his skin yet. The youngster might have bought a car, but he has not shared details about them.
Read More:
Aston Villa
Lewis Grabban – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Grabban is an English professional football player who plays as a forward for the former Saudi professional league club Al-Ahli and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Lewis James Grabban famously called Lewis Grabban joined the Saudi professional club Al-Ahli in 2022. Lewis is a talented and experienced striker who has had a successful career in professional football. His ability to score goals consistently and his hardworking attitude make him a valuable player for any team he plays for, and his leadership skills and experience have helped him become a role model for younger players.
Grabban is known for his ability to score goals from various positions and is often praised for his intelligent movement and finishing ability. He is also a hardworking player who is willing to track back and help out defensively. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Grabban’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis Grabban is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €2 million by Transfermarkt. He earned a salary of £1.5 million per year playing for Al-Ahli. Lewis Grabban is not playing football and he might have invested his earnings in ventures.
Lewis Grabban Club Career
Grabban started his youth career at Crystal Palace and played for several years in the academy before moving on to play for the youth teams of Millwall and AFC Bournemouth. In 2008, he made his professional debut for Bournemouth and played for the club for three seasons, making over 80 appearances and scoring 35 goals.
In 2011, Grabban joined Rotherham United on loan, where he made an instant impact, scoring four goals in his first six appearances for the club. He returned to Bournemouth the following season and continued to be a key player for the club, scoring 13 goals in 39 appearances.
In 2014, Grabban was signed by Norwich City for a fee of around £3m. He made 28 appearances for the club in his first season and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League. Grabban continued to play for Norwich in the Premier League, but struggled to make an impact and was loaned out to Reading and Sunderland in subsequent seasons.
In 2018, Grabban signed for Nottingham Forest, where he has been a key player for the club ever since. In his first season, he scored 16 goals in 43 appearances, and in the 2019-20 season, he scored 20 goals in 45 appearances. Grabban has continued to be a top scorer for Forest, with his ability to score goals consistently making him a valuable player for the team.
Grabban inherited the captain’s armband for Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 season, and after a slow start, he started scoring consistently under new coach Steve Cooper. Grabban finished the season with 13 goals in 34 appearances and acted as a mentor to younger players during his injury. As club captain, he lifted the playoff trophy as Forest was promoted to the Premier League. His contract with Forest expired, and he turned down the offer of a new one. He joined Al-Ahli on a one-year deal in August 2022.
Lewis Grabban Family
Lewis Grabban was born on 12 January 1988 in Croydon, England. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His grandparents were Jamaican Windrush migrants. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Lewis Grabban’s Girlfriend
Lewis Grabban prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the Forwarder is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating. Also, his age is 35 maybe he might get married and divorced. Since he is not open to the internet information is not available.
Lewis Grabban Sponsors and Endorsements
Lewis Grabban has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Lewis Grabban Cars and Tattoos
Lewis Grabban has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Croydon in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis Grabban has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”