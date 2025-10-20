Barcelona
Alexandra Dulauroy – Samuel Umtiti Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more
Alexandra Dulauroy is a Real Estate agent and she is famous for being the former girlfriend of Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned Real Estate agent. However, she started her career as a model and received massive fame through her work. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.
Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016. Even though the French defender was a regular in the initial few years of his Barca career, he lost his spot owing to injuries and some devastating performances. The Frenchman’s Barcelona career seems over, but he has won the most prestigious trophy in football, the World Cup, which might be enough to remind everyone how good he was.
Alexandra Dulauroy Childhood and Family
Alexandra was born in Lyon, France, but she has Colombian roots. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. There is also no information about her date of birth.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new.
Alexandra Dulauroy Education
Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The French beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college. She was always interested in modelling and did photoshoots with top models.
Alexandra Dulauroy career
Alexandra is a Real Estate agent based out of Rhone-Alpes, France. The French beauty gave up her career in modelling after her breakup with Umtiti and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love.
Alexandra was a professional bikini model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several bikini modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.
Alexandra Dulauroy Net Worth
Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.
Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti relationship
Samuel Umtiti was in a relationship with Alexandra between 2016 and 2017. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they wanted to spend time together. However, only after a few months into the relationship, they broke up and got separated from each other without any drama.
The duo didn’t welcome any children during the tenure of their relationship. They were close for a few months and bringing a child that early might not be a good decision and it proved to be right. Alexandra has welcomed a son recently with her current partner. They live a happy life in France and enjoy their work.
Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti Children
Alexandra Dulauroy Social media
Alexandra doesn’t have a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and current husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days. She is active on the platform and shares her beautiful moments .
Read More:
Barcelona
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Wife Daniela Jehle Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Daniela Jehle is famous for being the wife of FC Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Daniela’s life has been through a lot of ups and downs. But she has found the love of her life with whom she wants to spend the rest of her life. She is the kind of woman who is very optimistic and joyous. She travels a lot. After becoming a mother, her responsibilities have increased, but she seems to be enjoying her parenthood a lot. Ter Stegen is one of the best keepers in the world and his incredible abilities aren’t a secret to the fans. His career and life have been a subject of massive scrutiny from the Spanish media as he is one of the senior players at Barcelona. However, his better half has managed to avoid the spotlight. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her. But, don’t worry today, we will reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
Daniela Jehle Childhood and Family
Daniela came to the earth on December 18, 1989, holding the hands of her father, Lucas and her mother, Dagmar. Even though her parents were together during her birth, they were separated when Daniela was very little. She also has two sisters, Katherine and Stephanie, and a brother named Timo. It might have been challenging in the initial years to take care of all the children all by herself. Well, it seems Daniela’s mother got into a relationship with a different person after her separation. Daniela has a step-sister named Lynne from her mother’s second marriage.
Growing up without a father’s love is complex, and we can only imagine what Daniela and her siblings have gone through. However, the experiences have moulded her into the person we know today. Her caring nature could suggest that she took good care of her brothers and sisters. All the siblings are very close until today and Daniela posts pictures of them on her Instagram page.
Daniela Jehle Education
After completing high school graduation, Daniela went to Spain to study Architecture. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact name of her university. She went to San Diego, California, for further studies. At that time, her love story with Ter Stegen grew stronger, and she chose to move to Spain with the love of her life. Daniela Jehle also pursued a career in architecture and she has built a name for herself.
Daniela Jehle career
Daniela is an Architect by profession. After moving to Barcelona with Ter Stegen, she started her job. She hasn’t disclosed yet where she is currently working. We are uncertain whether she owns her own firm. Daniela’s strong will and determination have helped her climb the corporate ladder early on in her career. She is professionally stable and earns a handsome amount of money.
Daniela Jehle Net Worth
Daniela’s net worth is currently under review. Her earnings mainly come from her successful architecture career. She hasn’t yet disclosed the exact amount. But we are still investigating and plan to fetch the data soon. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful wife of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
Daniela Jehle husband Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen started his journey with Borussia Mönchengladbach. After getting his breakthrough with the German team, he attracted Barcelona, who signed him in 2014. The journey from there has been filled with ups and downs. He won the 2015 Champions League with the Blaugrana and developed himself as one of the best keepers in the world. In the next 4-5 years, he has been one of the prominent stars of the Catalan team. The team is going through a significant restructuring. But Ter Stegen has remained loyal.
Daniela Jehle and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen relationship
Ter Stegen met with his wife while still playing at Borussia Mönchengladbach. We are unsure how they met. But, Daniela is also from the same city. So they might have found each other pretty quickly. They started dating in 2011. The couple has remained close to each other since then.
Marc proposed to her wife in 2016. Of course, she said yes. They waited until the following year to get married. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony On July 8, 2017. Their family and close friends were the prominent guests of the evening.
Daniela Jehle and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Children
Daniela and Marc welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ben, on December 28, 2019. The duo has performed the role of responsible parents. From their Instagram activities, it’s clear that the couple likes to spend quality time with their child, and they often take the time to spend family time together. You can see the adorable picture of the child on Daniela’s Instagram account. They keep sharing their memories on Instagram.
Daniela Jehle Social media
Daniela has gained popularity on Instagram. She currently has a large fanbase of 484k followers. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her husband and son. She likes to take good care of her body, and that’s why she exercises regularly, which can be seen from her social media activities. Daniela Jehle’s Instagram posts are filled with her works and site pictures. She also shares stories of her husband and family.
Read More:
AC Milan
Who Is Helena Seger? Meet the wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
In this article, let us see about Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his wife Helena Seger.
Helena Seger Biography
Helena Seger is the stunning wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Most of the wives of football superstars aren’t very professionally active; however, the ferocious Swedish lady doesn’t come under that category. She started working at the age of 13, and even before the arrival of Zlatan in her life, she was financially stable. After meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, her popularity grew.
A successful entrepreneur and real estate businesswoman, Helena decided not to live depending only on his husband. Even though the AC Milan striker has a self-possessive public image, the same status doesn’t apply to his relationship with Helena. In contrast, the Swedish lady has made him even stronger over the years.
Helena Seger husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of this generation. What he has achieved in the last few years is quite emphatic. After spending four years at PSG, he spent short spells with United and LA Galaxy before returning to San Siro. AC Milan struggled to compete with other Milan giants – Juventus and Inter when the Swedish star joined them. But, in only two years, the 40-year-old rubbed off his winning mentality on the team and made the Rossoneri even stronger.
Zlatan struggled in the first half of the season due to an injury. However, the former Barcelona man returned in solid fashion by bagging eight goals and two assists in 14 appearances. Going quite hard at the age of 40, Ibra didn’t have a comfortable childhood. Born in a poverty-stricken family, his parents struggled to put food on the table.
But, he worked incredibly hard to earn success. That is why he might have found a connection between him and Helena. It seems there is no weak mentality in their family. However, today we will discover how their relationship started and what Heleana is up to these days.
Helena Seger’s Husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Career
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a retired Swedish professional footballer who played as a striker. With 34 titles in his career, he is one of the most decorated players in history and is considered one of the best attackers of all time. Ibrahimovic has scored in each of the last four decades and has almost 570 career goals, including more than 500 club goals. He has accumulated 123 caps and 62 goals while playing for Sweden at different levels. Ibrahimovic has received the Guldbollen (the Golden Ball) a record 12 times and has frequently been selected for the UEFA Team of the Year and FIFA FIFPro World XI.
Helena Seger Childhood and Family
Helena was brought into the world on August 25, 1970, by her Swedish parents. Her parents, Margareta and Ingemar, were able to raise Helena in a manner that she wouldn’t fear anything in her way to success. Helena also has a younger sister named Karin and a younger brother named Henrik.
Helena completed her education at local institutions. She has a college degree in Pattern design, fabric embroidery, and economics. Helena started working at a very young age. So, she was studying as well as working at the same time. It shows the dedication of a Swedish girl who had big ambitions and wasn’t afraid of anything.
Helena Seger career
Helena started working with Gul & Bla at the age of 13. She began rising the corporate ladder and spent successful stints at JC, Rabbit, Replay, and Diesel. She started her venture in the sales and marketing sector with Bonner and later worked with Corona and Hooch, FlyMe. Currently, her worth is around $160 million. Her bank account already had a handsome amount of money even before he met Zlatan. So, the Swedish football star’s fame and financial strength didn’t make any difference for Helena.
Helena moved to Italy with Zlatan when he signed for Juventus. Therefore, she had to leave all her contracts and professional career in Sweden. But that didn’t stop her from growing her career in business. She started a real estate firm in Italy, and currently, she mostly spends her time managing the real estate business.
Helena Seger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s relationship
Helena met with Zlatan back in 2002. However, after the initial meetups, the Swedish woman didn’t give much attention to the AC Milan star for his arrogant behaviour. But we all know how stubborn Ibra is. He made a considerable amount of effort to change Helena’s perspective and finally managed to win her heart. The duo has kept their private life pretty secret. They haven’t shared any information about their marriage to date. Therefore, we couldn’t get the exact date when they tied the knot. But from the likes of it, their relationship has only grown stronger over the years.
Helena and Zlatan welcomed their first son Maximilian On September 22, 2006. The pair was blessed with another son named Vincent on March 6, 2008. Helena and her sons have been seen supporting Zlatan from the stands several times during Sweden’s matches.
Helena Seger Social media
Helena is quite secretive about her personal life and doesn’t have any account on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. From the looks of it, she certainly doesn’t enjoy excessive stardom and public interest. The duo likes to spend their leisure time with their children. There is no official account on Helena Seger’s name. There is no account on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s following list as well. She loves being an introverted lady.
Read More:
Arsenal
Hector Bellerin Girlfriend Jasmine Muller Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Jasmine Muller is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish footballer Hector Bellerin. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jasmine has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model, an Instagram star and a YouTube vlogger. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Jasmine and Real Betis full-back Hector Bellerin. The couple have been a beautiful pair and support each other.
Since joining Ajax in 2021, Jasmine has developed himself into a reliable player, eventually winning the trust and respect of the manager. He currently plays as a right-back. He is really good at making runs down the flank.
His career is also pretty interesting, however many fans don’t know about his intriguing love life. In this article, we will discuss all the exciting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Hector Bellerin. So follow along!
Jasmine Muller Childhood and Family
Jasmine was born on September 26, 1998, in England, making her nationality English. Despite having a large online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Hector Bellerin.
Jasmine Muller Education
Jasmine went to a local high school in England. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find out whether she went to college.
Jasmine Muller career
Jasmine is a professional model. She started pretty early and, through hard work, made it to the top. Initially, she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a reasonable amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She is also a member of the beauty and fashion channel NAYVA.
Jasmine’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares attractive images of herself in different attires. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Jasmine Muller Net Worth
Jasmine has a net worth of $1 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. She could even earn a handsome figure if she starts brand promotion through her social channels.
Jasmine Muller and Hector Bellerin relationship
Hector Bellerin met with his girlfriend in late 2020. We are not pretty sure how they met. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly, but they kept their relationship secret for a long time. Finally, they revealed that they were dating in March 2021.
The couple has remained inseparable since then, and with time their relationship has gotten even stronger.
Jasmine Muller and Hector Bellerin Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are young and remain active in their respective careers. That’s why welcoming a child at this point can cause them problems. However, they have enough time to make the big decision. They have adopted a dog and take care of their pet. Hector Bellerin calls his dog as his boy.
Jasmine Muller Social media
Jasmine has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 94k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares pictures of herself. Jasmine Miller posts stories whenever she travels and attends matches as well. Muller is very active on social media, but she doesn’t share her personal details.
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”