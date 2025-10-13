Sandro Tonali Girlfriend Juliette Pastore Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Juliette Pastore? Meet The Girlfriend Of Sandro Tonali

Juliette Pastore is famous for being the girlfriend of Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Juliette Pastore is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is only 23 years old. The Italian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Sandro Tonali makes the journey easier and more enjoyable for her.

Sandro Tonali started his professional journey with Brescia Youth. Eventually, his incredible qualities were spotted by AC Milan who signed him in 2020. In June 2023, the Italian joined Newcastle United from AC Milan on a long-term deal. It remains to be seen whether he can hold the consistency. But, we are here to explore more about his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about Juliette Pastore, the stunning girlfriend of Sandro Tonali.

Juliette Pastore Childhood and Family

Juliette’s date of birth is March 24, 2000, and she was born in Italy. Her father’s name is Francesco Pastore, and Chicca Baians is her mother. She also has a younger brother by the name of Filippo Pastore. Juliette’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.

However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own self. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She also maintains a good relationship with her brother, and they often spend time together. We are looking for more information about Juliette’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Sandro Tonali.

Juliette Pastore was born in Italy. (Credit: Instagram)

Juliette Pastore Education

Juliette completed her education in Italy. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.

Juliette Pastore career

Juliette was passionate about fashion and modelling from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a clothing business named Juliette24. Her parents also helped her financially, and her mother is also a partner in the firm. Sources indicate she is a fashion designer who has also done ads for brands like Intimissimi and DoDo Jewels.

She is an entrepreneur. Her brand deliver all types of luxury and comfortable clothes worldwide. Juliette’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.

Juliette is a model. (Credit: Instagram)

Juliette is also a model. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.

Juliette Pastore’s Net Worth

Juliette hasn’t shared her early earnings yet, but it should be higher than $200k every year. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Juliette’s boyfriend, Tonali, got his big breakthrough after signing for AC Milan. His earnings significantly increased after the Newcastle Transfer which was reported to be around €70 million. He signed a seven-year contract with the English club. He was previously earning €1.2 million per year with Milan and now he is set to earn around €7 million per year.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1675821832908288000?s=20

Juliette Pastore and Sandro Tonali’s relationship

Sandro Tonali met his girlfriend in 2019 while he was still playing for Brescia. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Juliette had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the AC Milan job, it was a complete victory for both of them.

Sandro Tonali met his girlfriend in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo meets each other regularly. We don’t know if they have moved together, but we believe it wouldn’t take them long. They haven’t revealed their p[lans for getting married yet, but considering the pace at which their love story is advancing, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news comes.

Juliette Pastore and Sandro Tonali Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers; hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Juliette Pastore Social media

Juliette has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of her own self in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Italian beauty loves spending time on beaches. Juliette Pastore posts modelling pictures and shares her clothing brands as well.

Juliette has a huge fanbase on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

