AC Milan
Sandro Tonali Girlfriend Juliette Pastore Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Juliette Pastore? Meet The Girlfriend Of Sandro Tonali
Juliette Pastore is famous for being the girlfriend of Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Juliette Pastore is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is only 23 years old. The Italian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Sandro Tonali makes the journey easier and more enjoyable for her.
Sandro Tonali started his professional journey with Brescia Youth. Eventually, his incredible qualities were spotted by AC Milan who signed him in 2020. In June 2023, the Italian joined Newcastle United from AC Milan on a long-term deal. It remains to be seen whether he can hold the consistency. But, we are here to explore more about his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about Juliette Pastore, the stunning girlfriend of Sandro Tonali.
Juliette Pastore Childhood and Family
Juliette’s date of birth is March 24, 2000, and she was born in Italy. Her father’s name is Francesco Pastore, and Chicca Baians is her mother. She also has a younger brother by the name of Filippo Pastore. Juliette’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.
However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own self. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She also maintains a good relationship with her brother, and they often spend time together. We are looking for more information about Juliette’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Sandro Tonali.
Juliette Pastore Education
Juliette completed her education in Italy. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.
Juliette Pastore career
Juliette was passionate about fashion and modelling from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a clothing business named Juliette24. Her parents also helped her financially, and her mother is also a partner in the firm. Sources indicate she is a fashion designer who has also done ads for brands like Intimissimi and DoDo Jewels.
She is an entrepreneur. Her brand deliver all types of luxury and comfortable clothes worldwide. Juliette’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.
Juliette is also a model. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.
Juliette Pastore’s Net Worth
Juliette hasn’t shared her early earnings yet, but it should be higher than $200k every year. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Juliette’s boyfriend, Tonali, got his big breakthrough after signing for AC Milan. His earnings significantly increased after the Newcastle Transfer which was reported to be around €70 million. He signed a seven-year contract with the English club. He was previously earning €1.2 million per year with Milan and now he is set to earn around €7 million per year.
Juliette Pastore and Sandro Tonali’s relationship
Sandro Tonali met his girlfriend in 2019 while he was still playing for Brescia. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Juliette had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the AC Milan job, it was a complete victory for both of them.
Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo meets each other regularly. We don’t know if they have moved together, but we believe it wouldn’t take them long. They haven’t revealed their p[lans for getting married yet, but considering the pace at which their love story is advancing, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news comes.
Juliette Pastore and Sandro Tonali Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers; hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.
Juliette Pastore Social media
Juliette has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of her own self in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Italian beauty loves spending time on beaches. Juliette Pastore posts modelling pictures and shares her clothing brands as well.
Read More:
AC Milan
Who is Ellis Stam? Meet the wife of Jaap Stam
Ellis Stam is a writer and make-up artist and is mainly known for being the wife of the former manager of FC Cincinnati, Jaap Stam. Here is everything about the couple in our latest article.
Ellis comes from the Netherlands, and she is known for being the partner of former Ajax and Manchester United player Jaap Stam. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Ellis and Jaap Stam Families
Ellis was born in 1978. She is 48 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. She met Jaap Stam when she was 16.
Jakob Stam aka Jaap was born on 17 July 1972 in Kampen, Netherlands to father Gerrit and mother Anna Stam. It has not been known whether he is the only child in the family.
Ellis Stam’s husband, Jaap Stam
Jakob Stam aka Jaap is a former professional player. He is regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. He is the former manager of FC Cincinnati. Jaap Stam has 67 appearances for the Netherlands football team and he scored 3 goals in his stint.
Stam has played for several European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Lazio, Milan and Ajax, before retiring in October 2007. He has won several club trophies and several personal awards, including being voted as the best defender in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 UEFA Champions League.
He has also represented the Netherlands in 67 internationals and was in their squads for three UEFA European Championships and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.
After retiring as a player, Stam became an assistant coach in 2009 for PEC Zwolle and then went to Penn on a three-year contract with Ajax in 2013 as an assistant coach.
Jaap made his managerial debut with Reading in 2016 for a two-year contract but left the club soon and then went on to join Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati of Major League Soccer on 21 st May 2020. But he was quickly dismissed due to the club’s poor performance.
Ellis and Jaap Stam Kids
Jaap met his wife Ellis when he was 16 years old. They met during school and have been together since then. After several years of dating, they married in 1997, which family and close friends attended. However, their marriage date has not been revealed.
The couple is blessed with two daughters and twin sons, Jake, Thomas, Megan and Lisa. Thomas is a professional football player. After retirement, he became a coach. He enjoys his time with his family and children.
Ellis Stam Profession, Career, Net Worth
Ellis is a writer as she has written a few and is also a professional make-up artist. She has been the pillar of strength for Jaap through his ups and downs.
She has an Instagram account that has many pictures related to make-up. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Jaap has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of matches and updates them in stories as well.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
AC Milan
Andrea Pirlo Girlfriend Valentina Baldini Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Valentina Baldini is famous for being the girlfriend of Italian legend Andrea Pirlo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Valentina is a stunning woman. Coming from a humble Italian family she has written her own destiny with hard work and dedication. Well, we have to say Andrea Pirlo is a lucky man! However, it’s also true luck works for those people who are truly hardworking and fight for their dream. We have to say Pirlo has done more than that. He is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Furthermore, he is an influential figure in Italian football for his contribution to the national team. Even though only this article wouldn’t be enough to cover Pirlo’s career, today we are only focusing on the lady that has won the heart of the former Juventus star. So follow along to learn everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Andrea Pirlo.
Valentina Baldini Childhood and Family
Valentina is not the typical WAG. She doesn’t share much information on the internet. That’s why we have faced many challenges to gather information about her. We know that she was born on July 15. However, we don’t have any knowledge about her birth year. But, we believe she is most likely of the same age as Pirlo (45 years). Valentina hasn’t disclosed any information about her mother and father. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling.
Valentina Baldini Education
Valentina graduated from a local high school in her hometown. We currently don’t know whether she enrolled in a University programme after that. She spent most of her childhood in Italy. So our guess is that she completed her educational journey in her own country.
Valentina Baldini career
Valentina works as a Real Estate agent. She currently has a stable income and has multiple ventures as well. She hasn’t shared any information about her firm. But we believe she started her professional journey from the bottom of the table and gradually rose to the top due to her efforts and dedication.
Valentina Baldini Net Worth
Valentina’s net worth is currently under review. As we don’t know anything about her earnings, we are unsure about her total worth. She has been in the real estate business for quite some time now and has made a name for herself. That’s why we believe she earns a handsome amount of money. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t confirm the claim. It is hard to predict the net worth of Valentina Baldini.
Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo relationship
Andrea Pirlo met with his girlfriend Valentina at his golf club. They noticed each other while playing. We currently don’t know who approached first. But they knew from the very beginning that they had something in common. The duo soon fell in love and started dating in 2013. However, things went very wrong for Pirlo as he already had a family.
Pirlo was married to his long time love Deborah Roversi, and they already had two children at that time. That’s why the relationship with Valentina became a threat to his marriage. Later he took a divorce ending the 13-year-old union. Fans were stunned to learn the news as Pirlo had an excellent relationship with his wife. Many criticise Valentina for their break-up.
Well, Pirlo isn’t the only one that ditched the previous relationship. Valentina was also married to Richard Grande Stevens, who is the son of one of thе Juventus owners. She also ended her relationship to move in with Pirlo.
Andrea Pirlo is currently happily staying with his girlfriend, Valentina. They have formed a bond over the years, and it seems the couple are enjoying each other’s company. It remains to be seen when they tie the knot but considering the current situation; it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pirlo pop up the big question soon.
Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo Children
Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo have two sons together. Their names are Leonardo and Tommaso Pirlo. Both were born on the same day (July 7, 2017), as they are twins. Pirlo also has two children from his previous relationship. He takes care of his kids and lives a happy life with Valentina Baldini.
Valentina Baldini Social media
Valentina is not active on social media. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. However, Pirlo sometimes posts pictures of Valentina on his own Instagram account.
Read More
AC Milan
Is Christian Pulisic’ New Girlfriend the Reason Behind his On-Field Performances?
Alexa Melton is the girlfriend of Christian Pulisic. Fans say she is the reason for his incredible performances.
Christian Pulisic’s performance has been on the rise in this year’s Serie A. Netizens say the reason for the footballer’s performance is his girlfriend, but one cannot count out the talent the player has. Christian Pulisic is in a relationship with Alexa Melton, a pro golfer and influencer. He is known as the Captain America of football for his incredible skills.
Alexa Melton is Christian Pulisic’s Lucky Charm
Alexa Melton is Christian Pulisic’s new girlfriend and the lady luck has helped the footballer up his game. The couple has been dating since the summer of 2024, and their relationship was revealed by Pulisic himself in a documentary series.
Christian Pulisic is playing his third season for AC Milan this year and the star player has already scored 4 goals from 5 matches with phenomenal performances. Pulisic’s success rate is huge in this year’s Serie A and it is fair enough to say the footballer is getting back into his groove with his new girlfriend’s support.
Another viral video of Christian Pulisic and Alexa Melton was shared on TikTok by Alexa Melton where she was seen cooking delicious veggies and wings with cheese. As soon as it went viral, netizens found this as the reason for Christian Pulisic’s rise in Serie A.
Christian Pulisic has already won three CONCACAF Nations League titles. He also won multiple trophies with Chelsea, but the star American footballer would like to win a title for his new club, AC Milan Serie A.
Who is Christian Pulisic’s Girlfriend? – About Alexa Melton
Alexa Melton, the girlfriend of Christian Pulisic is a professional golfer who also represented the USA at the U.S. Open last year. She is also a TikTok celebrity with more than 50,000 followers. They began dating in June 2024. Pulisic was spotted with Alexa Melton in last year’s U.S. Women’s Open. He shared his story in one of his docuseries episodes stating “I slid in her DMs, as they call it.”
When Alexa Melton was asked about their relationship, she shared a beautiful story. “I got the DM and I was like, ‘’Who is this dude with 8 million followers and why is he DMing me?”. She continued, saying, “I scrolled through his Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s a big-time soccer player!’‘‘
Alexa Melton has 120k followers on Instagram. She is an avid Instagram user and posts stuff regularly. Alexa Melton posts pictures of her with Christian Pulisic and friends. She also takes pictures while playing golf.
Read More
- Michaela Ireland – Patrick Bamford girlfriend, Career, Net Worth and Family
- 3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make For the Upcoming West Ham United Clash
- Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?
- Evan Ferguson – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Home » Teams » Newcastle United »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”