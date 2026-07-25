Sunderland Secure Finland International Sanni Franssi From London City Lionesses on Season Long Loan

Sunderland have completed the loan signing of Finland international forward Sanni Franssi from London City Lionesses for the 2026-27 campaign, adding experienced attacking depth to their squad. The 31-year-old striker arrives following established elite-level experience accumulated across multiple European leagues, bringing genuine championship-winning pedigree through previous title successes with PK-35 Vantaa, Juventus, and Fortuna Hjørring.

🇫🇮 Sunderland AFC is delighted to announce the signing of Sanni Franssi on a season-long loan from Women's Super League side London City Lionesses.



Welcome to Sunderland, Sanni! 🙌 — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) July 24, 2026

Franssi brings substantial international recognition through 101 Finland caps alongside seven international goals, positioning her within striking distance of her nation’s top 10 all-time appearance holders with just eight caps remaining before achieving that distinction. Her proven ability to compete across multiple elite European environments suggests genuine resilience combined with adaptability across varying tactical systems and competitive cultures.

London City Lionesses can confirm forward Sanni Franssi has joined Women’s Super League Two side Sunderland on a season-long loan.



Everyone at London City wishes Sanni the very best and looks forward to watching her progress in the North East 🩵



🔗 https://t.co/3d255oF2zs pic.twitter.com/2SwQXww3pi — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) July 24, 2026

Experienced Striker Attracted by Ambitious Project Vision

Franssi expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding Sunderland’s project, specifically highlighting the club’s ambition as decisive factor influencing her commitment to the loan arrangement. Her language suggests authentic belief in Sunderland’s competitive trajectory while acknowledging the step-by-step approach required during establishment phases, indicating realistic perspective regarding development timelines.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sunderland Women have signed Finland international striker Sanni Franssi on a season-long loan from London City Lionesses.🇫🇮✍️ pic.twitter.com/Gfje2hLkBx — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 24, 2026

The forward’s emphasis upon everything feeling right suggests genuine interpersonal comfort alongside tactical alignment, suggesting she identified positive cultural environment transcending purely competitive considerations.

Sunderland Continue Strategic Summer Recruitment Drive

Franssi becomes Sunderland’s fifth summer signing, representing continued squad reinforcement supporting their championship campaign ambitions. Rather than pursuing youth-focused recruitment exclusively, they balance emerging talent with experienced performers capable of immediate competitive contribution while providing leadership within squad structures.

Approved by the gaffer 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dDBsHwdEQw — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) July 25, 2026

This loan arrangement feels strategically intelligent for Sunderland. Franssi provides proven elite-level experience without permanent financial commitment, enabling squad evaluation during competitive campaign while maintaining roster flexibility regarding alternative options. Her vast continental experience combined with demonstrated championship-winning mentality suggests immediate impact capability while offering mentorship value within squad environments.

London City Lionesses have announced that Finnish International, Sanni Franssi, has gone to a season long loan to Sunderland.



Sanni joined LCL in 2025 from Real Sociedad,made 23 appearances, scored 2 goals.



We wish her all the best with Sunderland.



📸 London City Lionesses pic.twitter.com/Zp3JfK7QWR — LCL Pride – London City Lionesses Fan Media (@LclPride) July 25, 2026

Also read: Sheffield United Sign Ireland Forward Lucy Quinn From Birmingham City on Free Transfer as Experienced Striker Arrives