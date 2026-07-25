Sunderland
Sunderland Secure Finland International Sanni Franssi From London City Lionesses on Season Long Loan
Sunderland have completed the loan signing of Finland international forward Sanni Franssi from London City Lionesses for the 2026-27 campaign, adding experienced attacking depth to their squad. The 31-year-old striker arrives following established elite-level experience accumulated across multiple European leagues, bringing genuine championship-winning pedigree through previous title successes with PK-35 Vantaa, Juventus, and Fortuna Hjørring.
Franssi brings substantial international recognition through 101 Finland caps alongside seven international goals, positioning her within striking distance of her nation’s top 10 all-time appearance holders with just eight caps remaining before achieving that distinction. Her proven ability to compete across multiple elite European environments suggests genuine resilience combined with adaptability across varying tactical systems and competitive cultures.
Experienced Striker Attracted by Ambitious Project Vision
Franssi expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding Sunderland’s project, specifically highlighting the club’s ambition as decisive factor influencing her commitment to the loan arrangement. Her language suggests authentic belief in Sunderland’s competitive trajectory while acknowledging the step-by-step approach required during establishment phases, indicating realistic perspective regarding development timelines.
The forward’s emphasis upon everything feeling right suggests genuine interpersonal comfort alongside tactical alignment, suggesting she identified positive cultural environment transcending purely competitive considerations.
Sunderland Continue Strategic Summer Recruitment Drive
Franssi becomes Sunderland’s fifth summer signing, representing continued squad reinforcement supporting their championship campaign ambitions. Rather than pursuing youth-focused recruitment exclusively, they balance emerging talent with experienced performers capable of immediate competitive contribution while providing leadership within squad structures.
This loan arrangement feels strategically intelligent for Sunderland. Franssi provides proven elite-level experience without permanent financial commitment, enabling squad evaluation during competitive campaign while maintaining roster flexibility regarding alternative options. Her vast continental experience combined with demonstrated championship-winning mentality suggests immediate impact capability while offering mentorship value within squad environments.
Also read: Sheffield United Sign Ireland Forward Lucy Quinn From Birmingham City on Free Transfer as Experienced Striker Arrives
Crystal Palace
Sunderland Sign Wales International Elise Hughes From Crystal Palace on Two Year Deal
Sunderland Women have completed the signing of Wales international striker Elise Hughes from Crystal Palace on a two year contract. The 25 year old arrives after impressing during Palace’s WSL2 promotion campaign where she played all 22 matches establishing herself as a consistent goalscoring threat.
Hughes claimed the Championship Golden Boot during 2023-24 when she helped Palace secure top flight promotion. Her previous season with Charlton Athletic saw her finish as the club’s leading scorer before joining Palace. She brings genuine pedigree at second tier level combined with senior international experience after representing Wales at Euro 2025.
Proven Championship Credentials Strengthen Attack
Head Coach Mel Reay praised Hughes as a proven goalscorer at this level bringing valuable domestic and international experience. Reay specifically highlighted her work rate, quality and character as excellent fit for their developing environment. The striker’s combination of goal contribution and team commitment appealed directly to Sunderland’s recruitment philosophy.
Hughes expressed genuine excitement about joining Sunderland, describing the move as huge moment for her career. She acknowledged the club’s ambition and history while committing to contributing goals and assists. Her language suggests authentic buy-in rather than temporary arrangement.
Direct Goalscorer Addresses Key Tactical Need
Sunderland clearly identified attacking reinforcement as priority following their WSL2 second tier status. Hughes represents genuine upgrade on their current options, bringing proven ability at the exact level they operate. Her Championship Golden Boot demonstrates consistency at domestic level rather than speculation about potential.
Hughes feels like smart, targeted recruitment rather than speculative signing. She arrives with proven track record at their level, reducing adaptation risk while providing immediate quality. Sunderland appear building pragmatically around genuine capabilities rather than aspirational possibilities.
Also read: Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal
Sunderland
Sunderland Midfielder Katie Kitching Signs New Two Year Contract With Lady Black Cats
Sunderland have secured midfielder Katie Kitching on a new two year contract as the club prepares for an exciting new chapter under Bay Collective majority ownership. The New Zealand international has established herself as a key player in the Wearsiders’ midfield since joining from London City Lionesses in summer 2023.
Kitching has made 77 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland, scoring 17 goals and providing consistent quality in the middle of the pitch. The 27 year old’s performances have made her integral to the club’s plans moving forward, prompting the organisation to move quickly to retain her services ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Kitching Excited About Club’s Direction
The midfielder expressed delight at committing her future to Sunderland, highlighting her enjoyment during her time at the Stadium of Light. Kitching acknowledged the exciting period ahead for the club under new ownership and expressed eagerness to begin the upcoming campaign.
Her contract extension represents continuity in Sunderland’s midfield as the organisation looks to build on recent progress and establish themselves as competitive challengers in the Women’s Super League 2.
Club Retains Core Squad
Sunderland have now secured one of 10 senior players on contracts for next season, with ongoing negotiations continuing with Jess Brown and Eleanor Dale. The club have also handed professional terms to five academy graduates who will compete for senior opportunities during the 2026-27 campaign.
The retention of experienced players like Kitching provides a stable foundation as Sunderland navigate their transition under new ownership structures and pursue ambitions in the second tier.
Also read: Tottenham Women Forward Lenna Gunning-Williams Undergoes Major Neurosurgery as Club Shows Support for 21 Year Old Striker
Sunderland
An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges
Izzy Atkinson will be out for the remainder of the season in a devastating blow for Sunderland Women. The Republic of Ireland international had already fought her way back from one long spell on the sidelines and returned with sharpness and confidence before this latest setback ended her campaign prematurely.
Atkinson had worked incredibly hard to get herself back on the pitch and made an immediate impact upon her return. She scored the winner against Ipswich in December in what felt like a fairytale comeback moment, but now faces another lengthy rehabilitation period.
Started Season in Electric Form
Atkinson began the WSL2 campaign in electric form during Sunderland’s 4-0 win over Sheffield United on the opening weekend. Her goal that afternoon was taken with composure and set the tone for what many hoped would be a breakout season for the talented winger.
Her energy on the left side of the pitch gave Sunderland a constant outlet, with her dribbling ability opening up space for teammates. She looked like a player ready to take the league by storm before picking up an injury early in the campaign that forced her out for months.
Team Missed Her Spark and Energy
The team missed her spark during those months out with Sunderland, struggling to break opponents down in several matches. Atkinson’s absence was felt not just in chances she creates but in the way she forces defenders to react to her presence on the pitch.
Her December return and winning goal against Ipswich felt like the beginning of a new chapter, but this latest injury has cruelly cut short her season. Sunderland fans have spoken about how much they enjoy watching her play and how they cannot wait to see her back in red and white. The road to recovery will not be easy, but she has already shown resilience to overcome setbacks and has support of teammates, coaches, and the entire fanbase.
Also read: Arsenal Legend Confirmed for Soccer Aid Debut as Scotland Icon Joins World XI Alongside USWNT Star Ali Krieger in May Charity Match
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