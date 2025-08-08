He’d Be Santi Cazorla’s Heir: 3 Reasons Why This £68 Million Maestro Will Take Premier League by Storm

Arsenal remain locked in advanced negotiations for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, with reports suggesting a €60 million package could secure the England international’s signature.

Despite his £68 million release clause expiring in just two weeks, the Gunners are confident of reaching an agreement for a player who embodies everything Santi Cazorla brought to North London.

Technical Brilliance That Mirrors Santi Cazorla’s Magic

Eze’s two-footed ability and press resistance make him the natural successor to Arsenal’s beloved Spanish magician. Like Cazorla, the 27-year-old can receive the ball in tight spaces and create something from nothing.

Santi Cazorla during his time at Arsenal

His 14 goals and 11 assists last season for Palace demonstrate his capacity to influence games from deep positions, exactly what Arteta craves in his tactical system.

Versatility Arsenal Desperately Need

The England international has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months with Mikel Arteta’s side currently locked in advanced negotiations.

Eze’s ability to operate as a left-winger, attacking midfielder, or even false nine provides Arteta with tactical flexibility Cazorla once offered. His seamless transitions between positions would add unpredictability to Arsenal’s sometimes rigid attacking patterns.

Premier League Proven Quality

Unlike many big-money signings requiring adaptation periods, Eze has already mastered Premier League intensity. His 68 appearances over two seasons showcase remarkable consistency for a creative player. Arsenal will submit a bid once Fabio Vieira’s sale to Stuttgart progresses, suggesting the financial framework is nearly complete.

Eberechi Eze (Via GOAL.com)

Eze represents more than just a signing – he’s Arsenal’s chance to recapture the technical sophistication that made Cazorla irreplaceable. In a league increasingly dominated by physicality, securing a player of Eze’s technical mastery could prove transformational for Arteta’s title ambitions.

