Celtic FC
Saoirse Noonan Attracting Elite Interest From England Scotland Spain Italy and America
Celtic forward Saoirse Noonan has become one of the summer transfer window’s hottest commodities with multiple elite clubs monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation.
The Republic of Ireland international is attracting serious interest from the Women’s Super League, WSL2, NWSL, Serie A and the Belgian Women’s Super League ahead of her potential departure from Parkhead. Her contract with Celtic expires summer 2027 but speculation suggests she could depart this window.
The Versatility Factor Driving Interest
Noonan’s genuine tactical flexibility makes her invaluable in modern women’s football. She operates equally effectively as a central striker, deeper creative presence or drifting winger.
That adaptability attracts elite coaches across multiple leagues seeking attacking depth without compromising their systems. She scored six goals in eleven matches for Shelbourne before Durham and has continued impressing across three different countries. Few players offer such positional intelligence combined with international experience.
Celtic’s Difficult Rebuild Reality
Celtic sit fifth in the Scottish Women’s Premier League after a disappointing season following their 2023-24 title triumph with 26 wins. Grant Scott’s squad faces significant summer restructuring as players attract European and American attention.
However, they still contest the Scottish Cup Final against Rangers at Hampden Park on May 31, offering final silverware opportunity.
The Uncomfortable Truth
Selling Noonan would represent poor squad management. Celtic invested heavily in her arrival from Durham and now face losing a player at her peak just eighteen months later.
The club’s inability to maintain title winning standards suggests deeper structural issues money cannot fix. Noonan departing confirms Celtic’s decline from authentic challengers to selling club status. That transition happened faster than anyone anticipated at Glasgow.
Also read: Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Laura Blindkilde Brown Named in England Squad After Historic Manchester City WSL Title Win
Celtic FC
Celtic Sign Manchester City Duo on Loan Until End of Season as Pair Seek Regular First Team Football
Celtic have completed the double signing of Tara O’Hanlon and Poppy Pritchard on loan deals from Manchester City until the end of the season. The Ghirls announced the news via their official club website this evening as they strengthen their squad for the second half of the SWPL 1 campaign.
England youth international forward Pritchard came through Durham’s academy pathway before featuring for the first team. She joined Manchester City in 2024 and has furthered her development in loan spells with Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Durham.
Scott Reunites With Pritchard
Celtic head coach Grant Scott revealed he has worked with Pritchard previously and is excited to help her develop. “Poppy is a player I’ve worked with in the past and she was a raw, exciting striker back then. I’ve watched her progress over the seasons and she’s another young talent who needs games and consistency, and we’re looking forward to helping her show her qualities here.”
This is smart business from Celtic, bringing in young players hungry for game time who will strengthen their squad without breaking the bank. Both arrivals should make an immediate impact in Scotland’s top division.
O’Hanlon Brings International Experience
Defender O’Hanlon is a senior Republic of Ireland international who started with Peamount United before signing for Manchester City in 2024. The youngster spent the first half of this season on loan at Sunderland, gaining valuable Championship experience.
“Tara is another exciting young player who has already gained full international experience. She’s a very athletic prospect who will benefit from regular football, and we’re delighted to add her to the group,” Scott said.
Celtic face Montrose in SWPL 1 on Sunday with both players potentially available for selection as the Ghirls look to strengthen their position in Scotland’s top flight.
Also read: Tottenham Midfielder Returns From West Ham Loan Ahead of Schedule After Making Just 10 Appearances for Struggling Hammers
Bristol Rovers
Fraser Forster – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and for England national football team and here, in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster, born on March 17, 1988, is a professional football player from England who primarily plays as a goalkeeper. Known for his towering height and exceptional shot-stopping abilities, Forster has had a notable career at both the club and international levels.
Off the field, Forster is known for his humble and down-to-earth personality. He has earned respect from fans and teammates alike for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication to his craft. Fraser Forster’s career trajectory and achievements serve as a testament to his talent and commitment as a goalkeeper. With his imposing presence, remarkable shot-stopping abilities, and international experience, he continues to be a valuable asset to his club and country.
Fraser Forster Net Worth and Salary
The English keeper Fraser Forster plays for Tottenham Hotspur FC in the Premier League and now receives a salary of £4,004,000 annually. Forster’s salary has been increased by 10% and this will help the youngster as well. His estimated net worth of £33 million is mostly due to his successful profession. Forster has committed to Tottenham Hotspur for the foreseeable future as evidenced by the fact that his current contract with the team is due to end on June, 2026. Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the goalkeeper would leave the club after his contract ends.
Fraser Forster Club Career
Forster initially signed with the Scottish team on a loan basis in 2010, but his effect was so great that Celtic opted to make the move permanent. Forster had a great deal of success while playing for Celtic, winning several Scottish Premier League championships and receiving praise for his remarkable work in UEFA Champions League and other European events.
Forster moved to the south coast in 2014 when Southampton of the English Premier League were interested in his strong performances. He immediately made himself the Saints’ first-choice keeper by putting on reliable performances and showcasing his shot-stopping skills.
Forster spent time on loan at Celtic while he was at Southampton in order to restore his form and confidence. For the 2019–2020 season, he rejoined the Scottish club and once more showed his remarkable goalkeeping abilities. Forster made a second loan return to Celtic in 2021. Even though an injury ended his loan period early, he never stopped showcasing his talent anytime he was on the pitch.
Forster made his first appearance for Southampton in the 2021/2022 season, helping them secure an 8-0 victory against Newport County in the EFL Cup. He continued to feature in the EFL Cup games until Southampton were eliminated by Chelsea on penalties. Due to injuries, Southampton signed Willy Caballero, but Forster made his Premier League return in December, contributing to wins against West Ham and a draw against Tottenham.
Forster joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer in June 2022 and made his competitive debut in the EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. He later played in the Premier League draw against Brentford and achieved a clean sheet in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth. In February 2023, Forster received more playing time following Lloris’ injury against Manchester City.
Fraser Forster International Career
Forster’s performances earned him a call-up to the England national team, and he made his international debut in 2013. Forster has represented England on several occasions, participating in international tournaments such as the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches tall, he possesses excellent aerial ability and has made numerous crucial saves for his country.
Fraser Forster Family
Fraser Forster was born in Hexham, Northumberland. His father, Brian Clive Forster QC, went on to become a circuit judge. It’s interesting that he prioritised rugby union and cricket before switching to goalkeeping at the age of 13. Forster joined the neighbourhood junior team Stocksfield and eventually the elite Wallsend Boys Club despite early reservations about his size. He had a noticeable growth spurt when he was 15 and later signed with Newcastle United.
Fraser Forster Girlfriend
Fraser keeps a laser-like focus on his football profession, and the public knows very little about his love life or partner. Forster seems to give his professional obligations top priority and invest a lot of time and effort into growing as a custodian. As a result, information regarding his private life, such as his marital status, has not been publicly publicised, underscoring his commitment to his sport.
Fraser Forster Sponsors and Endorsements
Fraser Forster has kept a quiet profile on social media and hasn’t been spotted publicly advocating any one particular business or brand. Forster has opted to concentrate mostly on his football career rather than pursuing extensive commercial relationships, although some players actively participate in sponsorships and endorsements.
Fraser Forster Cars and Tattoos
Fraser Forster is known for his clean-cut appearance, devoid of any visible tattoos. He has not been spotted driving publicly, and there is limited information available regarding his car preferences or ownership. Forster’s focus has primarily been on his football career, dedicating his time and energy to training and matches rather than extravagant displays of personal style or possessions.
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Celtic FC
Charlotte Searle: Brendan Rodgers wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Charlotte Searle is the former travel manager of Liverpool FC, and she is known for being the wife of a Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers.
Searle comes from Leicestershire, and she is known for being the partner of the best football manager of all time, Brendan Rodgers. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic football club won the Scottish Premiership title. He was also the manager of top football clubs all over the world like Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester City. He has led the clubs to many titles in a short time.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Families
Charlotte was born in 1984 in the Merseyside region of North West England. Unfortunately, there is no such information regarding her parents.
Brendan Rodgers was born on 26 January 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. His father Malachi was a painter and decorator and his mother Christina was a volunteer for the Irish charity Trocaire. He also has a younger brother.
Charlotte Searle’s husband, Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is one of the top managers of the Premier League, having managed over 7 clubs in his tenure to date. Rodgers began his career as a defender at Ballymena United and was signed by Reading at 18. But due to a generic knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 20.
Brendan was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as a Youth Manager in 2004. He managed Swansea City in 2010 to promotion to the Premier League, the first Welsh team to do so.
Rodgers led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season in his first year and trebles in his first two seasons. He also led Leicester City to its 2021 FA Cup in its second entire season. After placing third in their Europa League group, Leicester City was demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021–22 season. They advanced to their first-ever European semi-final but fell to Roma, managed by José Mourinho’s former teammate, 2-1 on aggregate.
With seven losses in their first 10 Premier League games of the 2022–23 season, Leicester started off poorly, and Rodgers came under fire from supporters. After a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, he departed the club by mutual consent, expressing confidence in his abilities to keep them in the Premier League.
Later, in June 2023, Rodgers returned to Celtic and signed a three-year contract. Celtic won to start the 2023–24 campaign, but their form quickly started to slip.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Kids
Charlotte started dating Brendan while working for Liverpool FC soon after separating from his wife Susan Rodgers, after 24 years of marriage. Searle also was married for seventeen months before that to Steven Hind. She also has a daughter with her named Lola, who was born in 2013.
Rodgers got engaged to Charlotte in February 2016, and they married in a lavish ceremony on the shores of Scotland’s Loch Lamond at the Loch Lamond Golf Club. They don’t have any children yet. Brendan has two children from his earlier marriage, a son named Anton and a daughter named Mischa.
Charlotte Searle Profession, Career, Net Worth
Charlotte Searle is an English travel coordinator and manager who has worked for Liverpool FC as well. Unfortunately, there is no other information regarding what she is doing at present. There is no information about her salary and earnings. She and Brendan have a net worth of roughly $20 million. They have their own business ventures as well.
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