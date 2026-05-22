Sara Agrez Set to Join Liverpool Women on Free Transfer From FC Köln This Summer as First New Signing

Liverpool Women have moved quickly in the transfer market, securing their first summer signing with the arrival of Slovenia international Sara Agrez on a free transfer from FC Köln. The centre-back will officially join the Reds on July 1 after spending two-and-a-half years in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

BREAKING: Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign defender Sara Agrez upon the expiry of her contract with Cologne ✍️ pic.twitter.com/4J1pil1ASO — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 21, 2026

Agrez arrives as an experienced defensive addition to Gareth Taylor’s squad. The 28-year-old has over 50 caps for her country and has spent the last seven years building her career in Germany, with previous spells at both Turbine Potsdam and Wolfsburg before joining Köln.

Liverpool FC have announced the signing of Sara Agrež. The Slovenian centre-back will join the Reds on a free transfer from 1. FC Köln this summer. pic.twitter.com/p5CgTzJWi0 — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) May 21, 2026

She started 23 of the club’s 26 league games this season, demonstrating the kind of consistency and fitness that Liverpool will be counting on as they look to improve on their second-place finish.

A Reliable Presence at the Back

Agrez’s availability on a free transfer is a coup for Liverpool, particularly given the departures they have confirmed already this summer. Gemma Bonner and Gemma Evans have both left the club, leaving significant gaps in the defensive unit.

🚨 NEW SIGNING🚨

Agrez – 25 year old – CB!

Signs upon the expiry of her contract at Cologne.



She started 23 of Cologne's 26 league games in 2025-26 & is a Slovenia international.



Welcome to the Reds

Sara Agrez ❤️🙌🚩 pic.twitter.com/FERcfZg15e — Liverpool FC Women Supporters Club (@LFCWSC) May 21, 2026

Agrez brings that much-needed experience and solidity to help bridge that loss. She was a regular starter for Köln this season, so she comes with rhythm and match sharpness rather than as a project.

Liverpool’s Summer Rebuild Continues

The capture of Agrez represents the beginning of what will be a busy period for Liverpool. Gareth Taylor has already overseen some difficult goodbyes with two club stalwarts departing. Bringing in a player with international pedigree and Bundesliga experience shows the club are thinking seriously about improving their position next season.

🇸🇮Slovenian international defender Sara Agrez has signed for Barclays Women’s Super League club Liverpool FC after leaving Frauen-Bundesliga side 1. FC Köln at the end of her contract in June.

The 25-year-old centre-back will officially join the Reds on July 1st.✍️ pic.twitter.com/DF8WSm4HGE — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 21, 2026

Building for the Challenge Ahead

Liverpool finished seventh this season after a difficult campaign. The arrival of Agrez signals intent to compete more seriously, and her experience in one of Europe’s top leagues should help the side’s defensive organisation considerably.

Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign