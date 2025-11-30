World Football News
Sarina Wiegman’s England Legacy: 50 Wins, Back-to-Back Euros, and Historic Records
50 wins. 2 major trophies. 223 goals scored. 31 clean sheets. These aren’t just stats, they’re proof of a transformation that’s redefined English women’s football.
When Sarina Wiegman took over England in September 2021, nobody quite knew what was coming. Within a year, she delivered the Euros on home soil.
Then came 2023, when she dragged the Lionesses all the way to the World Cup final. Earlier this year in Euro 2025, she did it again, back-to-back European Championships. England went to Switzerland as underdogs, especially after losing to France in their opener. Didn’t matter. Wiegman found a way.
They beat Spain on penalties in the final to make her the first-ever manager—men’s or women’s football, to win consecutive Euros with the same team.
The Most Decorated Manager in English Football History
Her win rate sits at 69.6% across all 69 matches and she’s only lost nine times. She’s reached five consecutive major tournament finals, a record that stands alone across all international football. Nobody else comes close. Not Vicente Del Bosque, not Jill Ellis, not Didied Deschamps. Just Wiegman.
The Fresh Chapter
Even now, entering the 2027 World Cup cycle, she’s still firing. November 29, 2025 saw her notch win number 50 as England demolished China 8-0 at Wembley. Georgia Stanway bagged a hat-trick. The connection, the ruthlessness in finishing, the mentality, it’s all there.
What makes it extraordinary isn’t just winning tournaments. It’s how she’s built a culture. The players speak about her like a mother figure, but when it’s time to work, there’s steel. That balance is rare. That balance is why England keeps finding ways to win when nobody else can.
At 55 years old, Sarina Wiegman has already cemented herself as English football royalty. Two trophies, 50 wins, and counting.
Ruesha Littlejohn Breaks Silence on “WWE-Style Takedown” of Hannah Cain as Carla Ward Condemns “Disgusting” Abuse
Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has admitted regret after being shown a straight red card for violently throwing Leicester City‘s Hannah Cain to the ground during Crystal Palace’s League Cup clash on Sunday.
The 35-year-old faces an extended ban from the FA beyond the typical three-match suspension for violent conduct, with a disciplinary hearing outcome expected within days.
The Incident That Sparked Outrage
The flashpoint occurred when Leicester’s Olivia McLoughlin tangled with Crystal Palace’s Annabel Blanchard, prompting Cain to step between the pair. Littlejohn intervened with a shove to Cain, who responded by pushing the Ireland midfielder in the back.
Littlejohn reacted furiously, appearing to grab Cain around her head before executing what social media users described as a “WWE-style takedown” on the Leicester player.
Despite the red card, Crystal Palace held on for a 3-0 victory. Littlejohn submitted her response to the FA’s charge of violent conduct yesterday and now awaits the disciplinary panel’s verdict.
Ruesha Littlejohn Addresses the Incident With Regret
Speaking at Friday’s Republic of Ireland press conference, Littlejohn addressed the incident directly. “Obviously, I regret letting my emotions spill over on the pitch. I’m quite an emotional person and player. That’s not who I want to be on the pitch, so I will learn from it and move forward.”
The veteran midfielder declined to elaborate further, stating: “I’ve been working with my team and hopefully it’s all dealt with properly and it’s fairly dealt with, but I can’t say too much on that right now. I don’t want to harm the process.”
Littlejohn acknowledged receiving significant support since the incident, expressing gratitude for being “surrounded by good people” on international duty.
Ward Blasts “Disgraceful” Social Media Abuse
Ireland manager Carla Ward launched a passionate defence of her player, condemning the torrent of online abuse directed at Littlejohn. “She’s a human being. She’s someone’s daughter and sister. It’s not okay. I look at Ruesha, and it’s not just because I’ve got a long-standing relationship with her. Some of the stuff I’ve seen this week has been disgusting.”
Ward criticized social media platforms for failing to curb abuse, insisting they must “do better” as the situation grows “worse and worse.” Her comments followed England midfielder Keira Walsh revealing that the majority of WSL players have experienced online abuse.
The 18-Year-Old Aston Villa Star Who Could Solve England’s Long-Standing Left-Back Problem
Rachel Maltby has emerged as a potential solution to one of the Lionesses’ most persistent problems. that is England’s lack of natural left-back options.
The 18-year-old Aston Villa defender has become a regular starter at left wing-back this season despite only making her senior debut in April. Her rapid progression has caught the attention of those within the England set-up, with Sarina Wiegman already handing opportunities to several Young Lionesses this month including Villa teammate Lucia Kendall.
From Boys’ Football to Villa Breakthrough
Born in Northamptonshire, Maltby played for Long Buckby’s boys’ team from under-six level before transitioning to girls’ football when Villa’s men’s team scout spotted her playing for Rushden & Diamonds. She initially played as a winger or striker before England U17s coach Natalie Henderson converted her into a left-back.
That positional switch proved crucial. Maltby played a key role in the Young Lionesses reaching the U17 Euros final and World Cup semi-finals last year, before helping secure qualification for next year’s U20 World Cup via this summer’s U19 Euros.
Natalia Arroyo’s Trust Paying Dividends
Villa boss Natalia Arroyo has a track record of developing young talent, and she’s shown real faith in Maltby. “She takes the time to understand you as a person,” the teenager explains. “She takes the time to speak to us and kind of understand us a little bit more as people, off the pitch and on the pitch.”
Maltby made her debut in Villa’s stunning 5-2 win over Arsenal in April, just weeks before the Gunners beat Barcelona to win the Champions League. After her first full pre-season with the senior squad, she’s now competing with Switzerland international Noelle Maritz for the starting spot.
The Casparij Comparison
Maltby shares similarities with Manchester City’s Kerstin Casparij in her positional awareness and efficiency covering ground. Her athleticism allows her to get up and down the pitch with ease, while her previous experience as an attacking player shines through in the final third.
With just 11 senior games under her belt, Maltby admits she’s still adapting to the defensive demands and physicality of senior football. But her commitment to learning, she’d watch back Maz Pacheco and Paula Tomas when not playing last season, suggests she’ll continue improving rapidly.
Freya Godfrey Thought England Call-Up Was Spam: “I Don’t Answer Numbers I Don’t Know”
London City Lionesses midfielder Freya Godfrey nearly missed the phone call that changed her life after ignoring Sarina Wiegman’s initial attempt to inform her of a maiden England call-up.
The 20-year-old was driving to visit her brother at university when the England manager rang, prompting Godfrey to dismiss it as spam before a follow-up text clarified the caller’s identity.
The Moment Everything Changed
Godfrey describes herself as cautious with unknown numbers, routinely ignoring calls from contacts not saved in her phone. When Wiegman’s text arrived, identifying herself, Godfrey immediately called back and struggled to find appropriate words beyond repeated expressions of gratitude. The conversation confirmed her selection for England’s final fixtures of 2025 against China at Wembley on Saturday and Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.
Journey From Arsenal Academy to International Recognition
The attacking midfielder joined Arsenal’s academy at 12 and progressed through England’s youth system from Under-15s upward. However, her path to senior recognition has been complicated by persistent injury problems affecting different parts of her body across recent seasons. Most recently sidelined until October, Godfrey credits the setbacks with teaching her personal strength and perseverance during lengthy rehabilitation periods with various medical staff.
Recent Form Catches Wiegman’s Attention
Godfrey has impressed since returning to action, scoring twice in London City’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham earlier this month while earning player-of-the-match honours. She has started four of five WSL matches this season, accumulating 299 minutes despite the Lionesses’ busy summer recruitment drive that brought 16 new players to the club. Her permanent move from Arsenal followed a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.
Leadership Experience and Development
Godfrey captained England’s Under-19s, an experience she believes proved crucial for her maturation and readiness to step up to Under-23 level. She worked under Emma Coates across multiple youth age groups, benefiting from an environment deliberately designed to mirror senior international setup as closely as possible to ease eventual transitions.
Wiegman praised Godfrey’s return from injury, noting she brings something different to the squad and appeared flabbergasted but excited when receiving the news. The England boss encouraged her simply to enjoy herself and demonstrate her capabilities during the upcoming camp at St George’s Park.
