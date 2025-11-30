Sarina Wiegman’s England Legacy: 50 Wins, Back-to-Back Euros, and Historic Records

50 wins. 2 major trophies. 223 goals scored. 31 clean sheets. These aren’t just stats, they’re proof of a transformation that’s redefined English women’s football.

When Sarina Wiegman took over England in September 2021, nobody quite knew what was coming. Within a year, she delivered the Euros on home soil.

Then came 2023, when she dragged the Lionesses all the way to the World Cup final. Earlier this year in Euro 2025, she did it again, back-to-back European Championships. England went to Switzerland as underdogs, especially after losing to France in their opener. Didn’t matter. Wiegman found a way.

They beat Spain on penalties in the final to make her the first-ever manager—men’s or women’s football, to win consecutive Euros with the same team.

The Most Decorated Manager in English Football History

Her win rate sits at 69.6% across all 69 matches and she’s only lost nine times. She’s reached five consecutive major tournament finals, a record that stands alone across all international football. Nobody else comes close. Not Vicente Del Bosque, not Jill Ellis, not Didied Deschamps. Just Wiegman.

https://twitter.com/Lionesses/status/1995130700840796555

The Fresh Chapter

Even now, entering the 2027 World Cup cycle, she’s still firing. November 29, 2025 saw her notch win number 50 as England demolished China 8-0 at Wembley. Georgia Stanway bagged a hat-trick. The connection, the ruthlessness in finishing, the mentality, it’s all there.

What makes it extraordinary isn’t just winning tournaments. It’s how she’s built a culture. The players speak about her like a mother figure, but when it’s time to work, there’s steel. That balance is rare. That balance is why England keeps finding ways to win when nobody else can.

At 55 years old, Sarina Wiegman has already cemented herself as English football royalty. Two trophies, 50 wins, and counting.

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1994851520031158709

