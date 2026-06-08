Sarina Wiegman’s England Face Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium as Lionesses Chase Brazil 2027 Qualification Against Odds

Sarina Wiegman will take England Women to Everton’s brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night knowing her side’s World Cup destiny is no longer in their own hands.

We face Ukraine tomorrow night in our next @FIFAWWC qualifying game 🏟️



Read our match preview below ⤵️ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 8, 2026

England face Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier that should be straightforward, but the context is anything but comfortable. Spain’s demolition of the Lionesses 4-0 in Majorca on Friday has left England needing miracles elsewhere.

Getting ready for matchday at Hill Dickinson Stadium. 💪🦁



Back the @Lionesses against Ukraine tomorrow night (8pm kick-off)! Tickets on sale now.



🔗 https://t.co/isccxt90nq pic.twitter.com/RsPUrSkh17 — Hill Dickinson Stadium (@EvertonStadium) June 8, 2026

Both nations sit on 12 points from five games in Group 3, but Spain’s superior head-to-head record means England cannot qualify automatically for Brazil 2027 if they fail to close the gap. They will instead face two rounds of playoffs. That is a significant step backwards for a team that has won back-to-back European Championships under Wiegman’s leadership.

Tomorrow night’s stage is looking amazing in the sun! 🤩



We face Ukraine tomorrow night at the Hill Dickinson stadium, get your tickets to join us 🏟️ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 8, 2026

The Dutch manager admits she is hoping Iceland can produce a shock against Spain at the same time as England’s match. But she will not let her players focus on Reykjavik. That is the right approach. England thrashed Ukraine 6-1 when they last met in March, and another comfortable victory is entirely expected. The problem is it may not be enough anyway.

Training complete. Ready to go again. 👊 pic.twitter.com/wlqhIE8jIW — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 8, 2026

The Stadium Factor

Hill Dickinson is a stunning 52,769 capacity venue. This will be the first time any England team plays there. Wiegman called it exciting to bring her side to Liverpool, a football city with genuine pedigree.

The Brutal Reality

England’s loss to Spain was comprehensive and exposed real weaknesses. Against Ukraine, they need to respond with purpose and intensity, then hope for help elsewhere.

"Yeah, of course that hurts" 💔



Sarina Wiegman reflects on a tough night for England as Spain dominated their World Cup qualifier to leapfrog the Lionesses into top spot in the group. pic.twitter.com/qi78dW8xgr — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 5, 2026

The Waiting Game

Wiegman’s team controls what they can control. But the margin for error has vanished entirely.

Sarina Wiegman and Lauren Hemp are live now on the official England app 🗣️



Click below to watch ⤵️ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 8, 2026

Also read: Lauren James Wins Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season After Stunning Strike Against Arsenal in Champions League Quarter-Final