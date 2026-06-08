Internationals
Sarina Wiegman’s England Face Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium as Lionesses Chase Brazil 2027 Qualification Against Odds
Sarina Wiegman will take England Women to Everton’s brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night knowing her side’s World Cup destiny is no longer in their own hands.
England face Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier that should be straightforward, but the context is anything but comfortable. Spain’s demolition of the Lionesses 4-0 in Majorca on Friday has left England needing miracles elsewhere.
Both nations sit on 12 points from five games in Group 3, but Spain’s superior head-to-head record means England cannot qualify automatically for Brazil 2027 if they fail to close the gap. They will instead face two rounds of playoffs. That is a significant step backwards for a team that has won back-to-back European Championships under Wiegman’s leadership.
The Dutch manager admits she is hoping Iceland can produce a shock against Spain at the same time as England’s match. But she will not let her players focus on Reykjavik. That is the right approach. England thrashed Ukraine 6-1 when they last met in March, and another comfortable victory is entirely expected. The problem is it may not be enough anyway.
The Stadium Factor
Hill Dickinson is a stunning 52,769 capacity venue. This will be the first time any England team plays there. Wiegman called it exciting to bring her side to Liverpool, a football city with genuine pedigree.
The Brutal Reality
England’s loss to Spain was comprehensive and exposed real weaknesses. Against Ukraine, they need to respond with purpose and intensity, then hope for help elsewhere.
The Waiting Game
Wiegman’s team controls what they can control. But the margin for error has vanished entirely.
Also read: Lauren James Wins Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season After Stunning Strike Against Arsenal in Champions League Quarter-Final
Arsenal Dragon
Mariona Caldentey Stars as Spain Demolish England 4-0 to Reach Top of Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group C
Mariona Caldentey orchestrated Spain’s commanding performance against England with two assists in a 4-0 victory that sent the Spaniards to the top of FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying Group C on goal difference.
The Arsenal midfielder controlled midfield throughout, showing exactly why she has become such a crucial player for both club and country.
Spain’s first two goals came directly from Mariona’s creativity. Patricia Guijarro and Alexia Putellas benefited from her precision in the final third, setting the tone for a dominant display. Putellas added a second after half-time before Claudia Pina sealed a comprehensive win on home soil. The scoreline flatters Spain’s dominance. England never got close to the intensity required to compete at this level.
England’s Arsenal contingent did their individual jobs without being able to change the match. Lotte Wubben-Moy operated for 84 minutes in defence, Alessia Russo played the full 90 up front, and Chloe Kelly appeared off the bench.
All performed professionally, but Spain’s midfield control meant England were constantly chasing the game. The Lionesses remain level on points with Spain but behind on goal difference, which is a precarious position when qualification is on the line.
The Mariona Factor
Arsenal have genuinely improved their midfielder depth with Caldentey. She did not just assist goals. She dictated tempo and created space for teammates through intelligent positioning and movement.
Bigger Picture
England’s defeat means they cannot afford another slip-up. They still have matches to play and can reclaim top spot, but this result stings because it was preventable.
Arsenal’s international representation showed quality in their individual performances. But as a team, England lacked the coherence to trouble a Spain side operating at a high level.
Also read: Arsenal Confirm 15 Released Players Including McCabe, Mead and Pelova as Summer Exodus Takes Shape
Arsenal Dragon
Taylor Hinds Withdraws from England Squad With Ankle Injury as Lionesses Battle Defensive Crisis Before World Cup Qualifiers
Taylor Hinds has withdrawn from the England squad due to an ankle injury sustained last week, adding to Sarina Wiegman’s mounting injury problems ahead of critical World Cup qualifying matches against Spain and Ukraine.
The Arsenal defender will not recover in time for the international window, forcing the Lionesses to manage without one of their important defensive options.
Wiegman decided against calling up a replacement, choosing instead to work with the remaining 24 players in camp at St George’s Park. It is a gamble that suggests she has faith in the squad depth available, but it also signals that England are stretched for defensive resources heading into matches they genuinely need to win.
The injury list is growing problematic. Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is already ruled out. Captain Leah Williamson was unable to report for duty. Goalkeeper Khiara Keating is operating under concussion protocols and will miss at least one fixture.
That is three significant absences in crucial positions. Hinds’ withdrawal adds a fourth to that list, creating a defensive vulnerability that England cannot afford against quality opposition.
The Qualifying Picture Remains Favourable
England sit top of their group after four matches and will secure automatic qualification for Brazil 2027 if they maintain that position. Both fixtures are winnable. Spain in Palma is a tough test, but not insurmountable. Ukraine at Everton should be manageable. But with injuries mounting, there is no room for complacency.
Wiegman’s Dilemma
The decision not to call a replacement suggests the coach believes her remaining defenders can handle what is coming. It also suggests she is confident England will not need emergency cover. That confidence might prove well-founded, but it is a risk nonetheless.
England needs to navigate this without slipping up. The path to Brazil remains clear, but the injuries are making it more treacherous.
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Internationals
Khiara Keating Called Into England Squad as Roebuck Injury Opens World Cup Qualifying Door
Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating received a late call-up into Sarina Wiegman’s England squad on May 27 following Ellie Roebuck’s withdrawal with a shoulder injury.
The 21-year-old joins the 25-player group reporting to St George’s Park next week ahead of crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifying matches against Spain in Palma on June 5 and Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on June 9. England top their group after four rounds and need results from both games to confirm automatic qualification.
A Career-Defining Opportunity for Keating
Keating has one senior England cap from the Homecoming Series defeat to Brazil last autumn. She won Euro 2025 with the Lionesses but did not feature during the tournament, watching from the bench as history was made. This call-up arrives at the perfect moment.
She has just played in the FA Cup Final for Manchester City against Brighton at Wembley and starts next season as City’s number one goalkeeper for their Champions League campaign. Her development trajectory is exceptional and Wiegman clearly values her long-term potential. The World Cup qualifiers could deliver her second and third senior caps in situations that genuinely matter.
Roebuck’s Setback Demands Attention
Ellie Roebuck will receive treatment at Aston Villa, which suggests the shoulder injury is serious enough to require specialist management. This is not a minor knock.
Roebuck has been England’s most consistent goalkeeper for three years and her absence disrupts the squad hierarchy entering a critical qualification window.
Spain First, Ukraine Second
England face Spain in Palma on June 5, a genuinely difficult opener against the current world and European runners-up who England beat in the Euro 2025 final.
Ukraine four days later represents a more manageable challenge. Win both and automatic World Cup qualification is secured. That is the target. Nothing less is acceptable for this generation of Lionesses.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
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