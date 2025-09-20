Dragon Feeds
Who Is Sasha Attwood? Meet the girlfriend of Jack Grealish
Sasha Attwood is the amazing girlfriend of Jack Grealish. The pair knows each other from a very young age and they have been the best couple since their school days. As a matter of fact, they went to the same school. It’s uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But, the duo has enjoyed each other’s company for many years. They seem to be a happy couple. They have a child – Mila Rose.
Sasha is on track to building a successful career in the modelling industry. She has already received the opportunity to do collaborations with major brands. However, she loves to keep her love life secret from the public eye. Sasha supports Jack Grealish throughout his matches. She also has a YouTube channel where she shares interesting vlogs and content. Sasha has been a crush for many and she has a huge fanbase as well.
Jack has developed himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League. His performance in the last few seasons with Aston Villa has turned heads around. The emphatic spell convinced Manchester City to splash £100m from the previous summer to secure his signature. He is yet to achieve the heights with Citizens, but his global fame has enlarged in the last few years. Many fans worldwide keep a regular track of the forward; however, very few know that he is currently in a relationship with Sasha. So today, we will unfold many facts about the early life, education and professional career of the beautiful English model. Read the article until the end to find more.
Sasha Attwood Childhood and Family
Sasha was brought into the world on February 17, 1996, by her English parents. We have tried tracking her family details. But it seems the English beauty doesn’t want to surface too much about her private life in public. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother either. It’s still uncertain whether she has a sibling or not. We’d continue our hunt to gather more information. So stay tuned!
Sasha Attwood Education
Sasha enrolled in the St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull, where she found her love of life. But, we didn’t get any information on whether she attended university after that or went straight away to pursue her modelling dream.
Sasha Attwood career
Sasha started her modelling journey very early. The young model gained fame rapidly and attracted the eyes of big modelling houses. She has also worked with Boohoo and House of Fraser. However, it seems modelling isn’t the only category she is passionate about. Sasha also has an excellent social media presence and maintains a YouTube channel with 43.5K subscribers. She posts videos about her daily life; she also makes vlogs sometimes. Check her YouTube channel here.
Sasha has a net worth of around $200K-250K. The chunk of her earnings comes from her modelling career. She has gained a healthy amount of followers on Instagram and YouTube. She could be earning from her career as an influencer too. We certainly weren’t able to confirm the fact.
Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish relationship
Sasha and Jack started seeing each other when they were just 16. As said earlier, they went to the same school, so the St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School was the place that initiated the love story. Soon they found the bond and started going out in public places.
However, their relationship has also undergone some problematic phases. Sasha and Jack decided to take a break from the relationship in 2020. They were separated for months. Even though the reason for the separation is still unknown, we can undoubtedly say that the couple was heartbroken by the event. However, they couldn’t stay away from each other much longer. They got back together and have remained inseparable since.
Sasha Attwood Social Media
Sasha’s Instagram is full of pictures of herself. Being a model, it’s understandable that she likes to showcase her beautiful face to the world. However, she has maintained online secrecy regarding her relationship with Jack. She hasn’t shared any pictures or updates about her relationship. Her YouTube is full of vlogs and sneak peeks of her exciting, day to day life. But, even there she hasn’t shown anything about her love life. She is already in the glamorous world, but it’s evident that she wants to keep her family and love life away from the media attention from her online activity.
Ashley Young Wife Nicky Pike – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Nicky Pike? Meet The Wife Of Ashley Young
Nicky Pike is famous for being the wife of England footballer Ashley Young. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nicky has an optimistic approach to life. That’s why despite being cheated out several times, she has been loyal to Ashley Young for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the English beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been together in their thicks and thins.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. After 9 wonderful years at Manchester United, Ashley Young broke the partnership in 2020. He developed himself into a top full-back in the league while playing for the Red Devils.
He also led the team to 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup and 1 Europa League triumph. He also won 1 Premier League and 2 English Super Cups. He is set to join the Premier League club Everton on a short-term deal.
Nicky Pike Childhood and Family
Nicky was born in 1985, and her nationality is English. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Ashley Young and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.
That’s why there is very little information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what their jobs are. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morals that they taught reflect Nicky’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ashley Young.
Nicky Pike Education
Nicky went to the John Henry Newman School in Stevenage. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Nicky Pike career
Nicky used to be a socialite and an entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what type of business she ran. But, after becoming the mother of three children, she realised that she needed to concentrate more on her family than work, so she converted into a full-time housewife.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are also bigger. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Nicky is also an excellent wife.
She has supported Young in every career decision. The English footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Nicky ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.
Nicky Pike Net Worth
Nicky’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has managed to accumulate this wealth through various means, although specific details about her earnings and past roles are not disclosed publicly. It’s important to note that her net worth is separate from her husband, Ashley Young, who has amassed a considerable amount of money during his playing career, ensuring a luxurious life for their family.
Nicky Pike and Ashley Young relationship
Ashley Young and Nicky Pike are long-term love birds. Their love story started while they were in high school. It began with a friendship, and soon they were pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics. Realising they have very similar interests, they decided to take the relationship forward.
Despite having a solid bond with Mariana, Ashley Young couldn’t stay loyal to one woman. For similar reasons, he had to cancel his wedding for the first time in 2011. He was seen partying with several girls a few days later after withdrawing his thoroughly planned £200,000 wedding. Four months after the incident, Nicky and Young were again reunited.
Nicky Pike and Ashley Young Children
The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son, Tyler Young, was born in 2006. Nicky gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Ellearna Young, in 2011. The duo was blessed with another son in 2018.
Nicky Pike Social media
Nicky is not a social media person. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around to the idea of sharing images of private moments.
Eberechi Eze Wife Naima Corbin: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Status
Eberechi Eze, Arsenal’s new £67.5 million signing, has captured attention not only for his exceptional performances on the pitch but also for his personal life. The England international married his long-time partner Naima Corbin in June 2025, marking a significant milestone in his life away from football. This was their third wedding in three years.
Born on June 29, 1998, in Greenwich, London, Eze represents a new generation of English players who balance professional success with strong family values, having recently completed his dream return to Arsenal after hijacking Tottenham’s move.
Eberechi Eze: Personal Life and Family Background
Eze was born to Nigerian parents in Greenwich, London, giving him dual heritage that connects him to both English and Nigerian football traditions. His upbringing in South London shaped his character and provided the foundation for his eventual rise to professional football, including a stint in Arsenal’s academy system before his release.
The Arsenal star maintains strong ties to his Nigerian roots while representing England at international level. His parents immigrated from Nigeria and settled in London, where they raised Eberechi and his siblings. This multicultural background has influenced Eze’s perspective on life and football, contributing to his mature approach both on and off the pitch.
Eze is a practicing Christian, and his faith plays a significant role in his life. He often references his beliefs in interviews and social media posts, crediting his success to divine guidance and hard work. His family values remain central to his identity, with regular posts showing his appreciation for his parents’ sacrifices throughout his non-league journey to Premier League stardom.
Club Career Journey
Eze’s professional journey began in Arsenal’s academy system before being released, leading to a remarkable path through non-league football that makes his £67.5 million return even more extraordinary. After spells at Millwall, Fulham and Reading’s youth systems, his breakthrough came at Queens Park Rangers, where he made his professional debut in 2016.
His performances at QPR attracted Crystal Palace’s attention, leading to a £16 million transfer in August 2020. Despite suffering a serious Achilles injury in 2021 that kept him out for eight months, Eze returned stronger and established himself as one of the Premier League’s most creative players, culminating in scoring the winning goal in Crystal Palace’s historic first FA Cup final victory in 2025.
His exceptional form attracted Arsenal’s attention, with the Gunners hijacking Tottenham’s move to secure his signature for £67.5 million in August 2025. The attacking midfielder’s versatility and technical ability have made him Arsenal’s marquee signing, capable of playing across the front line and in central midfield, wearing the iconic number 10 jersey.
Eberechi Eze Wife: Naima Corbin
Eberechi Eze married Naima Corbin in an intimate ceremony in London during June 2025, just months before his record-breaking transfer to Arsenal. The couple had maintained a relatively private relationship before their marriage, with Naima preferring to stay away from the public spotlight despite her husband’s growing fame and his historic FA Cup final heroics.
Naima Corbin has been a constant source of support throughout Eze’s career, particularly during his challenging recovery period from the Achilles injury that threatened to derail his progress. Sources close to the couple describe their relationship as built on mutual respect and shared values, with both prioritizing family and personal growth through Eze’s remarkable journey from non-league to Premier League stardom.
The wedding ceremony was described as an elegant affair, attended by close family members and friends from both the football world and their personal circles. The couple chose to keep the celebration intimate, reflecting their preference for privacy in their personal lives even as Eze’s profile continued to rise with his Crystal Palace performances. But reports have also stated that the one in June 2025, was the third wedding ceremony in as many years.
While Naima maintains a low profile on social media, she occasionally appears in Eze’s Instagram posts, particularly during family celebrations and significant milestones.
Her background and profession have been kept private, demonstrating the couple’s commitment to maintaining boundaries between their public and personal lives, especially as Eze prepares for his new chapter at Arsenal. It is worth noting that Corbin has a nursing degree.
Career Achievements and Recognition
Eze’s rise from Arsenal academy reject to the club’s £67.5 million marquee signing represents one of modern football’s most inspiring stories. His technical ability, creativity, and work ethic have earned praise from coaches and teammates throughout his career. His performances for Crystal Palace, including the historic FA Cup final winning goal, attracted interest from several top-tier clubs before Arsenal secured his signature.
The attacking midfielder’s versatility allows him to operate effectively in multiple positions, making him valuable for both club and country. His ability to create chances, score spectacular goals, and provide assists has made him indispensable, now donning Arsenal’s famous number 10 shirt as he looks to help the Gunners in their title pursuit.
FAQs About Eberechi Eze’s Personal Life
Is Eberechi Eze married? Yes, Eberechi Eze married Naima Corbin in June 2025.
Who is Eberechi Eze’s wife? His wife is Naima Corbin, whom he married in an intimate London ceremony.
What club does Eberechi Eze play for? He currently plays for Arsenal FC, having joined from Crystal Palace in August 2025 for £67.5 million.
How old is Eberechi Eze? He is 27 years old, born on June 29, 1998.
What number does Eze wear at Arsenal? He wears the number 10 jersey at Arsenal.
Does Eberechi Eze have children? There is no publicly confirmed information about Eze having children.
The Arsenal star continues to balance his rising profile in football with a commitment to privacy in his personal life, supported by his wife Naima as he pursues his career ambitions in his dream return to north London.
Arsenal
Who is the girlfriend of Rob Holding?
Paige Almendariz is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Colorado Rapids Rob Holding. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Paige has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. How good it would be to have a partner that loves football in the same way as you do. Well, Rob Holding is a lucky person because his girlfriend is a footballer. The couple has suffered some ups and downs in their relationship, but their bond being stronger than the barriers, they survived heartbreak.
Rob Holding has been with the Gunners since 2016. After helping the team win 2 FA Cup titles, he has developed himself into a crucial member of the squad. The hard-working English star is not only excelling in his professional life, but his love life has also turned back on track.
In this article, we are going to share many interesting facts about his relationship. Specifically, we will focus on the life of Paige Almendariz, the stunning girlfriend Of Rob Holding. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Paige Almendariz Childhood and Family
Paige was born on October 19, 1997, in West Sacramento, California, making her a citizen of America. Her mother, Joy Almendariz, divorced her father when she was little. Her mother raised her with the help of her stepfather. We currently don’t know the occupation of her parents. She has four siblings – a twin sister named Macy and three other sisters, Brittney, Greta and Collette.
Brittney and Macy are currently professional dancers with the Sacramento Ballet. Paige publicly talked about her interest in ballet when she was growing up. She also said that she would have become a ballerina if she hadn’t become a footballer.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Paige’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend Of Rob Holding.
Paige Almendariz Education
Paige went to a local high school in California. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at the University of Nevada to study communication.
Paige Almendariz career
Paige is a budding football talent. She developed natural qualities which helped her get into the sport. She is currently playing as a left-back for UNLV. She is very skilful, and she often showcases her freestyle activities through her Instagram channel. The American beauty has the ability to perform from both flanks, and she operates in midfield as well.
While growing up, Paige was into dancing. She developed a deep affection for the art form with her sisters and wanted to become Ballerina. Her two sisters had taken up the role, but Paige decided to become a footballer.
Paige Almendariz Net Worth
Paige’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total net worth. Wd believes she earns significant sums from professional contracts, brand endorsement and sponsorship deals.
She uses her social media channel to promote products that maintain the cash flow. Paige’s husband, Rob Holding, accumulated a considerable amount of money from his Arsenal contract. So the duo’s added income allows them to lead a luxurious lifestyle.
Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding relationship
Rob Holding met his girlfriend, Paige, first in 2018. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. In 2022, Rob Holding and Paige ended their relationship. There were reports of the couple getting united in 2025, but there was no official information.
As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. However, they got separated a few months later for unknown reasons. But they couldn’t stay away for long. In 2021, the duo revealed through Instagram that they were together again. It remains to be seen whether they defeat the test of time.
Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They patched up one year back, and it would take some time before everything came to normal. Hence, they might take some time before welcoming a child.
Paige Almendariz Social media
Paige has a large follower base on Instagram. She mostly shares images in her training attire. She also does brand promotions using her channel. Paige also has photos with her boyfriend.
Who is the Girlfriend of Rob Holding in 2025?
Rob Holding is dating a footballer from Iceland. He is in an open relationship with Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir. The couple have been traveling together and they share their pictures on Instagram as well.
FAQs about Paige Almendariz
|When did Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding get married?
|They are yet to get married.
|What is Paige Almendariz doing now?
|She is a Footballer.
|How old is Paige Almendariz?
|She is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Paige Almendariz?
|She is American.
|What is Paige Almendariz’s net worth?
|Her net worth is unknown.
