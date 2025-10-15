Yaiza – Saul Niguez Girlfriend, her Family and more

Yaiza is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish footballer Saul Niguez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Yaiza is a pretty secretive person, but a woman with a golden heart. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Saul Niguez is a complete mystery too. Her boyfriend plays for Flamengo, a club that competes in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, in Brazil . Their relationship has been maintained as a secret over the years. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning girlfriend of Saul Niguez. Stay tuned to learn more about her.

After providing some top-class performance for Atletico Madrid, Saul Niguez was tracked down by Chelsea who signed him on loan in 2021. Since then the journey has been full of ups and downs for the Spaniard. He has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel in recent months.

Despite having instability in his performance, he always had the love and support of his girlfriend. In this article, we are going to discuss everything about their love story in detail. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Yaiza Childhood and Family

Yaiza’s date of birth is May 2, 1994. The Spanish beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.

The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend of Saul Niguez.

Yaiza was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Yaiza Education

Yaiza hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in Spain, we believe she went to a local high school. We are unsure whether she went for further studies or enrolled in college. Our information suggests that she moved in with Saul Niguez at an early age. So, we believe she has skipped university.

Yaiza Career

Yaiza’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple recently welcomed a child; hence the Spanish beauty spends most of her time with her newborn at home. She also manages household chores.

Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Saul spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Yaiza doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.

Yaiza’s current role is under review. (Credit: sunshineditions.tumblr.com)

Yaiza Net Worth

Yaiza hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. As she doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Saul, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Yaiza often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Yaiza and Saul Niguez relationship

Saul Niguez met his girlfriend in early 2015. He was playing for Atletico Madrid at that time, but he wasn’t a big star of the team. Despite his stardom, Yaiza was attracted to the Spanish star. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates. They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets.

Saul Niguez met with his girlfriend in early 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite career pressure, Saul’s love story was advancing at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.

Yaiza and Saul Niguez Children

Saul and his girlfriend have one child together. The duo welcomed their newborn daughter, Africa Niguez. The duo was overjoyed with parenthood and remains committed to provide a comfortable life to their daughter.

Saul Niguez with his wife and child. (Credit: Atletico Madrid)

Yaiza Social media

Yaiza is not excessively obsessed with Social media. She doesn’t have any accounts on major social media platforms. She rather enjoys peaceful outings with her boyfriend and daughter. Saul sometimes posts her photos on his Instagram feed. An account named Yaiza is available , but it’s her fan page. There is no official account on the name of Yaiza.

Read More: