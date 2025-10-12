Bournemouth
Who is Carly Parker? Meet the wife of Scott Parker
Carly Parker is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Scott Parker, the current manager of Premier League club, Burnley.
Parker comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Fulham manager Scott Parker. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carly and Scott Parker Families
Carly was born in 1983 in Sidcup, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She was born to parents Terry and Linda Arter. She is the sister of professional English football player Nicholas Arter. She married Scott Parker at the age of 17 according to many reports.
Scott was born on 13th October 1980 in Lambeth, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. Scott Parker met his sweetheart when he was just 16. He was a part of the club West Ham United when he met Carly Arter.
Carly Parker’s husband, Scott Parker
Scott is a former professional player who played as a midfielder and is now the head coach of EFL Championship club AFC Bournemouth. He began his career at Charlton Athletic but was soon loaned to Norwich City before joining Chelsea for a whopping fee of 10 million fees in January 2004. However, he didn’t play for Chelsea much and soon was moved to Newcastle United the following year.
Parker joined West Ham United in 2007, where he won the FWA Footballer of the year. He was then signed by Tottenham Hotspur and joined Fulham in 2013. He would play 119 league matches for the club before retiring.
After his retirement, Parker returned to Tottenham Hotspur, coaching the under-18 squad. In February 2019, he was appointed caretaker manager of Fulham before being appointed as a permanent one in Summer.
Parker did a reasonably good job in his first season as he guided Fulham to promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs. However, in the next season, they got relegated, and Parker left the club by mutual consent.
Soon Parker was appointed as the head coach of AFC Bournemouth. He signed a three-year contract with the club after guiding the club to 13 points for a possible 15. He has led the club to five wins in five matches.
Scott Parker has 99 wins as a manager. He is the manager of EPL team, Burnley. In 2024, he was the manager of Club Brugge, a Belgian professional football club. Scott Parker has 99 wins from 231 matches with an overall win record of 42%.
Carly and Scott Parker Kids
Carly and Scott have been married for over 20 years. They met initially when Scott was playing for Carlton’s team in 1996, and after being together for four years, they got married in 2000 in an intimate wedding joined by only close friends and family members.
They are now together through thick and thin and have four children together: Frankie Parer, Murphy Parker, Sonny and Rafa. The family enjoys their free time on vacations and, notably, beaches.
Carly Parker Profession, Career, Net Worth
Carly Parker does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Scott has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx and this includes his earnings. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They both have maintained distance from social media and have not shared their personal details to the public.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Bournemouth
Meet Eddie Howe’s wonderful wife, Vicki Howe
Howe comes from England, and She is known for being the partner of the Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe.
When Eddie Howe was asked once whether he would take the summer break away from Newcastle management responsibilities, he said,
“I will definitely get a holiday. My wife and kids will demand that of me,”
“But how present I am on that holiday, well, that’s a different question…”
Toons fans should thank Vicki Howe for being such an understanding wife.
Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe Families
Vicki Howe was born in 1977 in England. However, she leads a private life as not much is known about her family, but she has a younger brother. Eddie Howe was born on 29 November 1977 in Amersham, England. His father, Donald Howe, was a professional English football player and not much is known about his mother. There is also no information about her graduation.
Vicki Howe’s husband, Eddie Howe Career
Eddie Howe is known for being one of the longest-serving managers in the Premier League and a rising talent in the managerial world. Howe started his playing career as a defender in AFC Bournemouth. He spent around eight years with the club. Howe retired from the professional game in 2007. He started his managerial duties with the Bournemouth side, which was facing relegation to the Conference National.
Eddie was the youngest manager in the Football league, and under his guidance, the club survived relegation during his first season in charge. He further took the club to the top division of England football and was named Football League Manager of the Decade in 2015.
He became the manager of Newcastle United in 2021. His time at Bournemouth, where he produced and profitably sold players, was characterised by his dedication to developing new talent and business savvy. Howe’s accomplishments include helping Newcastle United earn a Premier League berth, making it to the EFL Cup final, and finishing in the top four in the Premier League.
Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe Kids
There is not much known about how they met and got married, but they have three children. In 2011, their first son Harry Frankie Jay Howe, was born, and after a few years, they welcomed their second child, Rocky Howe, In 2019 their third son was born and he was named Theo. All three sons of the couple have been interested in football.
Vicki Howe Profession, Career, Net Worth
Vicki is a full-time homemaker who completed her education in the United Kingdom. They have a total net worth of $5.5 million, and nothing is known about her other incomes. Howe is not very active on Social Media, and She deactivated her Instagram profile. Vicki Howe also manages business of her husband and her earnings should be higher.
Read More on Football:
Arsenal
Forget Odegaard, Mikel Arteta Must Sign This High-Flying Premier League Attacker and Move Eze Centrally
Antoine Semenyo has emerged as the Premier League’s most in-form attacker, with six goals and three assists in seven matches making him impossible to ignore. Arsenal should target the Bournemouth forward and shift Eberechi Eze into Martin Odegaard’s central role.
Semenyo’s Extraordinary Numbers
Bournemouth have scored 11 goals overall this season, with Semenyo involved in 81.8% of them – the highest proportion of any player for any team. His brace against Liverpool on opening day and double against Fulham on October 3rd demonstrate his consistency at the highest level.
At Bournemouth, he has not simply adapted to the top flight – he has emerged as one of its most compelling forces. The 25-year-old Ghanaian international combines pace, power, and clinical finishing that Arsenal desperately need on the right wing.
Read More: Revealed: Arsenal Did Not Give Contract Extension to David Raya, Only His Salary Has Been Increased
The Tactical Solution
Signing Semenyo would allow Arteta to deploy Eze centrally, where his creativity and technical ability could flourish in Odegaard’s position. This tactical shift addresses Arsenal‘s over-reliance on the Norwegian captain while maximizing Eze’s playmaking skills in a more influential role.
Semenyo operates primarily from the right flank, cutting inside onto his left foot to devastating effect. His direct running and goal threat would provide the width Arsenal need while Eze orchestrates play centrally.
The Financial Reality
Bournemouth have set a £100m price tag after Semenyo signed a new five-year deal in July, keeping him at the club until 2030. Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring the situation, but Bournemouth’s strengthened negotiating position makes this an expensive proposition.
However, Semenyo’s current form suggests he could be worth the investment, providing Arsenal with a genuine game-changer on the right wing while unlocking Eze’s full potential centrally.
Read More: Fabrizio Romano Confirms One Player Who Will Leave Arsenal in the Next Transfer Window
Arsenal
3 Reasons Why Arsenal Should Sign This €40 Million Star If They Get a Chance
Antoine Semenyo’s explosive form for Bournemouth has made him one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attackers, with his latest display against Fulham demonstrating exactly why Arsenal should pursue his signature.
Premier League’s Most Productive Player Since May
Semenyo has been directly involved in more goals than any other Premier League player since the end of May 2025, registering eight goals and four assists during this period. These 12 goal contributions surpass every established star in England’s top flight, including Arsenal’s own attackers.
His two-goal performance against Fulham on October 3 took his 2025/26 season tally to six goals and three assists in just seven Premier League appearances. This exceptional productivity rate demonstrates his ability to deliver consistent attacking output that Arsenal desperately need, particularly with Viktor Gyökeres struggling for goals.
Read More: Víctor Valdepeñas to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Antoine Semenyo’s Game-Changing Individual Brilliance
Semenyo’s stunning solo goal against Fulham showcased the individual quality that separates good players from elite talents. His ability to create something from nothing provides the X-factor Arsenal require when breaking down defensive opponents.
The Ghanaian international also assisted Justin Kluivert’s winner before scoring a late third goal himself to complete Bournemouth‘s comeback from 1-0 down. His match-winning contributions in crucial moments demonstrate the mental strength and technical ability needed for Arsenal’s title ambitions.
Proven Premier League Adaptation
Unlike expensive foreign imports requiring adjustment periods, Semenyo has already mastered Premier League football’s unique demands. His physicality, pace, and tactical understanding mean he could contribute immediately to Arsenal’s first team without lengthy adaptation processes.
At 25 years old, Semenyo enters his prime years while offering significant resale value. His current productivity suggests Arsenal could sign an established Premier League performer capable of elevating their attacking options to championship-winning levels.
Semenyo’s combination of proven production, game-changing ability, and Premier League experience makes him an ideal Arsenal target if opportunity arises.
Read More: “This Guy Is A Freak” – €60 million Star’s Line-Breaking Masterclass Against West Ham Proves His Value to Arsenal, Fans React
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”