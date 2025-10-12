Who is Carly Parker? Meet the wife of Scott Parker

Carly Parker is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Scott Parker, the current manager of Premier League club, Burnley.

Parker comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Fulham manager Scott Parker. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carly and Scott Parker Families

Carly was born in 1983 in Sidcup, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She was born to parents Terry and Linda Arter. She is the sister of professional English football player Nicholas Arter. She married Scott Parker at the age of 17 according to many reports.

Scott Parker with his wife Carley Parker enjoying the beach (Daily Mail)

Scott was born on 13th October 1980 in Lambeth, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. Scott Parker met his sweetheart when he was just 16. He was a part of the club West Ham United when he met Carly Arter.

Carly Parker’s husband, Scott Parker

Scott is a former professional player who played as a midfielder and is now the head coach of EFL Championship club AFC Bournemouth. He began his career at Charlton Athletic but was soon loaned to Norwich City before joining Chelsea for a whopping fee of 10 million fees in January 2004. However, he didn’t play for Chelsea much and soon was moved to Newcastle United the following year.

Scott Parker of West Ham celebrates after scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Wigan Athletic at Boleyn Ground on November 27, 2010, in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Parker joined West Ham United in 2007, where he won the FWA Footballer of the year. He was then signed by Tottenham Hotspur and joined Fulham in 2013. He would play 119 league matches for the club before retiring.

After his retirement, Parker returned to Tottenham Hotspur, coaching the under-18 squad. In February 2019, he was appointed caretaker manager of Fulham before being appointed as a permanent one in Summer.

Scott Parker manager of Fulham, Joe Bryan and Bobby Decordova-Reid of Fulham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Parker did a reasonably good job in his first season as he guided Fulham to promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs. However, in the next season, they got relegated, and Parker left the club by mutual consent.

Soon Parker was appointed as the head coach of AFC Bournemouth. He signed a three-year contract with the club after guiding the club to 13 points for a possible 15. He has led the club to five wins in five matches.

Scott Parker has 99 wins as a manager. He is the manager of EPL team, Burnley. In 2024, he was the manager of Club Brugge, a Belgian professional football club. Scott Parker has 99 wins from 231 matches with an overall win record of 42%.

Scott Parker, Manager of AFC Bournemouth talks to the media. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Carly and Scott Parker Kids

Carly and Scott have been married for over 20 years. They met initially when Scott was playing for Carlton’s team in 1996, and after being together for four years, they got married in 2000 in an intimate wedding joined by only close friends and family members.

Carly Parker spending some time with her husband Scott at the beaches (Daily Mail)

They are now together through thick and thin and have four children together: Frankie Parer, Murphy Parker, Sonny and Rafa. The family enjoys their free time on vacations and, notably, beaches.

Carly Parker Profession, Career, Net Worth

Carly Parker does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.

Carly Parker is known for being the wife of former Fulham manager Scott Parker (Daily Mail)

However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Scott has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx and this includes his earnings. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They both have maintained distance from social media and have not shared their personal details to the public.

