Scott Phelan Named Permanent Everton Women Head Coach After Successful Interim Period Climbing Table

Scott Phelan has been appointed permanent head coach of Everton Women following an impressive interim spell that saw the Blues climb the table with an exciting, free-flowing style of play. The appointment comes after Phelan oversaw a significant turnaround in the team’s performance and trajectory during his temporary role.

Scott Phelan has been appointed permanent head coach at Everton following a successful interim period in the role! 💼🔵 pic.twitter.com/1Fqe3AUDB1 — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) June 23, 2026

Phelan, who joined Everton as a youth player at age eight, expressed pride at securing the permanent position. The manager detailed his journey through the club’s academy system and outlined ambitions to continue driving progress across the women’s department during his first extended interview in the role.

📍Everton has confirmed the appointment of Scott Phelan as the head coach of the women’s side.



Phelan’s appointment follows a successful spell as caretaker of the team. pic.twitter.com/JrHRickIsP — 𝚁𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚢 𝚂𝚙𝚘𝚝 𝙼𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚊💥 (@iseoluwarachy) June 23, 2026

Phelan Brings Fresh Philosophy to Blues

The appointment represents continuity following the successful period where Phelan’s approach energised players, staff and supporters alike. His emphasis on attacking football and creative expression contrasted with previous tactical approaches, establishing a new identity for Everton Women moving forward.

Youth player ➡️ Academy Coach ➡️ Interim Head Coach ➡️ Permanent Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/M9Z8wSI8V1 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) June 23, 2026

The squad responded positively to his methods, demonstrating improved performances and results that justified the interim arrangement becoming a permanent fixture. Phelan’s ability to establish rapport with the playing group during his temporary spell proved instrumental in convincing the club hierarchy to offer him the full-time contract.

Scott Phelan has been appointed permanent head coach of Everton Women following an interim spell. More on BBC Sport. #efc pic.twitter.com/81xlJUV8LJ — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 23, 2026

Long Term Vision Established

Having progressed through Everton’s youth system, Phelan brings deep understanding of the club’s philosophy and culture. His appointment signals the club’s commitment to building a sustainable project with a manager embedded in the organisation’s long term planning.

⏮️ A successful interim period. pic.twitter.com/EHyjVdJZ2N — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) June 23, 2026

The Blues will now look to build on recent improvements during pre-season preparation as they target higher league positions in the coming campaign under Phelan’s leadership.

🔵 One of our own.



🎬 Watch Scott's first interview as permanent head coach on evertontv! pic.twitter.com/AS4X1kz8G9 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) June 23, 2026

Also read: Everton WFC Sack Manager After Three and Half Years as Scott Phelan Named Interim Boss for Remainder of Season