Everton
Scott Phelan Overhauls Everton Women Squad With Six Players Departing at Month End
Scott Phelan has wasted little time implementing significant squad changes following his permanent appointment as Everton Women manager. Six players including Katja Snoeijs, Emily Ramsey, Toni Payne, Kenzie Weir, Melissa Lawley and Elise Stenevik will depart upon contract expiry at month end, with loan returnee Laila Harbert also heading back to Arsenal.
The departures represent wholesale change from Phelan’s interim period when he stabilised the club’s league position. The manager clearly identified squad refresh as essential rather than simply maintaining existing arrangements. These exits suggest genuine rebuild philosophy rather than cosmetic adjustments.
Experienced Personnel Depart After Meaningful Contributions
Snoeijs arrives in 2022 established herself through consistent performances including crucial Merseyside derby moments.
Ramsey developed into a respected goalkeeper union partner alongside Courtney Brosnan while Payne brought pace and work rate after joining from Sevilla. Lawley provided experienced depth after switching from Liverpool while Stenevik offered defensive consistency since 2022.
The departures represent genuine squad building blocks rather than peripheral players. Phelan clearly identifies reinvention as necessary despite their contributions, suggesting ambitious recruitment plans ahead.
Rebuild Signals Genuine Competitive Ambition
Phelan’s swift action demonstrates decisive leadership distinguishing strategic planning from reactive management. Rather than incrementally adjusting, he implements comprehensive squad regeneration suggesting confidence in identifying superior alternatives. That boldness carries genuine risk requiring accountability for recruitment decisions.
This overhaul feels genuinely transformative rather than tinkering. Phelan removes established personnel to construct new foundations, a high-wire approach requiring genuine coaching conviction about replacement quality. Success validates boldness while failure exposes recklessness. The stakes feel appropriately elevated for genuine competitive progress.
Also read: Constance Picaud Signing Provides West Ham Women Defensive Foundation Under Rita Guarino’s Rebuild
Everton
Everton Confirm Hamburger SV as Pre-Season Double-Header Opponent on August 1st
Everton have announced Hamburger SV as their opponents for a German double-header during pre-season preparations. Both the men’s and women’s squads will travel to the Volksparkstadion on Saturday 1 August, with Scott Phelan’s Everton Women facing HSV-Frauen at 1.30pm CEST before David Moyes’ men take on the Bundesliga hosts at 5pm.
The confirmation completes Everton’s fully mapped pre-season schedule after earlier fixtures against Dundee, Bolton Wanderers, Stoke City and VfB Stuttgart were already locked in alongside a Newcastle United friendly at Murrayfield. The Hamburg trip provides a rare opportunity for travelling supporters to follow both Everton teams on foreign soil during the same weekend.
Cultural Significance of Hamburg Visit
The club has highlighted the trip’s broader appeal beyond football, pointing to Hamburg’s shared port heritage with Liverpool and the Beatles connection that runs through both cities. Hamburg will host a Bongo’s Bingo evening on Friday 31 July, pairing former player appearances with the atmosphere of a German beer hall for supporters heading to the fixture.
The social dimension of the trip adds value to what is traditionally viewed as a pre-season preparation period, creating an opportunity for supporters to experience both cultural elements and competitive football.
Complete Pre-Season Framework Established
Everton’s confirmed schedule now spans from mid-July through mid-August, concluding before the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday 22 August. The full fixture list provides adequate preparation time for both squads ahead of competitive fixtures resuming.
Ticket details for the Hamburg trip are expected shortly, with pre-season fixtures to be live-streamed where broadcasting rights and territorial restrictions allow.
Also read: Alexia Putellas Set to Decide Next Club This Week as NWSL Sides Push London City Lionesses for Barcelona Legend
Everton
Scott Phelan Named Permanent Everton Women Head Coach After Successful Interim Period Climbing Table
Scott Phelan has been appointed permanent head coach of Everton Women following an impressive interim spell that saw the Blues climb the table with an exciting, free-flowing style of play. The appointment comes after Phelan oversaw a significant turnaround in the team’s performance and trajectory during his temporary role.
Phelan, who joined Everton as a youth player at age eight, expressed pride at securing the permanent position. The manager detailed his journey through the club’s academy system and outlined ambitions to continue driving progress across the women’s department during his first extended interview in the role.
Phelan Brings Fresh Philosophy to Blues
The appointment represents continuity following the successful period where Phelan’s approach energised players, staff and supporters alike. His emphasis on attacking football and creative expression contrasted with previous tactical approaches, establishing a new identity for Everton Women moving forward.
The squad responded positively to his methods, demonstrating improved performances and results that justified the interim arrangement becoming a permanent fixture. Phelan’s ability to establish rapport with the playing group during his temporary spell proved instrumental in convincing the club hierarchy to offer him the full-time contract.
Long Term Vision Established
Having progressed through Everton’s youth system, Phelan brings deep understanding of the club’s philosophy and culture. His appointment signals the club’s commitment to building a sustainable project with a manager embedded in the organisation’s long term planning.
The Blues will now look to build on recent improvements during pre-season preparation as they target higher league positions in the coming campaign under Phelan’s leadership.
Also read: Everton WFC Sack Manager After Three and Half Years as Scott Phelan Named Interim Boss for Remainder of Season
Everton
Everton Generated Around £250,000 After Hosting England Women World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine at New Stadium
Everton landed approximately £250,000 after hosting the England Women team for their World Cup qualifying victory over Ukraine last week at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Former Toffees chief executive Keith Wyness revealed the financial windfall to Football Insider, emphasising that revenue generation was not the primary motivation behind staging the fixture.
The Lionesses secured a commanding 3-0 victory in front of just over 26,000 supporters, bouncing back impressively after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Spain the previous week. Wyness acknowledged the crowd attendance as disappointing but stressed that hosting major events remains crucial for the club’s long term strategy.
Stadium Visibility Takes Priority Over Immediate Revenue
Wyness made clear that while the financial return was modest, the real benefit for Everton centres on raising the profile of their new venue as a multi purpose entertainment destination. The former CEO believes hosting diverse events beyond matchday fixtures will generate significant opportunities down the line.
“It’s not really a big money earner, but it’s all about stadium usage and getting as many things in there as possible,” Wyness explained. The Toffees are planning to introduce concerts from 2027 onwards, with every event treated as a valuable learning experience for staff operating the facility.
Club Eyes Women’s Football Hub Status
Wyness suggested Everton could become a northern hub for women’s football given the Hill Dickinson Stadium’s location away from London’s dominance. He praised the venue’s design and acoustics while acknowledging there remains room for improvement in event management and revenue generation as the club gains experience hosting external events.
The former chief believes Everton will eventually unlock significantly greater financial returns as they refine operations at their impressive new home.
Also read: Sarina Wiegman’s England Face Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium as Lionesses Chase Brazil 2027 Qualification Against Odds
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