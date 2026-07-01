Scott Phelan Overhauls Everton Women Squad With Six Players Departing at Month End

Scott Phelan has wasted little time implementing significant squad changes following his permanent appointment as Everton Women manager. Six players including Katja Snoeijs, Emily Ramsey, Toni Payne, Kenzie Weir, Melissa Lawley and Elise Stenevik will depart upon contract expiry at month end, with loan returnee Laila Harbert also heading back to Arsenal.

The departures represent wholesale change from Phelan’s interim period when he stabilised the club’s league position. The manager clearly identified squad refresh as essential rather than simply maintaining existing arrangements. These exits suggest genuine rebuild philosophy rather than cosmetic adjustments.

Experienced Personnel Depart After Meaningful Contributions

Snoeijs arrives in 2022 established herself through consistent performances including crucial Merseyside derby moments.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Everton have confirmed the departures of Katja Snoeijs, Emily Ramsey, Toni Payne, Kenzie Weir, Melissa Lawley and Elise Stenevik following the expiry of their contracts at the end of the month.



Laila Harbert has also returned to Arsenal after her loan spell.✍️ pic.twitter.com/jwCOupc1ej — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 26, 2026

Ramsey developed into a respected goalkeeper union partner alongside Courtney Brosnan while Payne brought pace and work rate after joining from Sevilla. Lawley provided experienced depth after switching from Liverpool while Stenevik offered defensive consistency since 2022.

Katja Snoeijs, Emily Ramsey, Toni Payne, Kenzie Weir, Melissa Lawley and Elise Stenevik will leave Everton upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of this month.



Laila Harbert has also returned to Arsenal following the conclusion of her loan spell with the Club.



Everyone… pic.twitter.com/frIeE0jPGt — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) June 26, 2026

The departures represent genuine squad building blocks rather than peripheral players. Phelan clearly identifies reinvention as necessary despite their contributions, suggesting ambitious recruitment plans ahead.

💙 Once a Blue, always a Blue. pic.twitter.com/dGutgBFCEH — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) June 26, 2026

Rebuild Signals Genuine Competitive Ambition

Phelan’s swift action demonstrates decisive leadership distinguishing strategic planning from reactive management. Rather than incrementally adjusting, he implements comprehensive squad regeneration suggesting confidence in identifying superior alternatives. That boldness carries genuine risk requiring accountability for recruitment decisions.

This overhaul feels genuinely transformative rather than tinkering. Phelan removes established personnel to construct new foundations, a high-wire approach requiring genuine coaching conviction about replacement quality. Success validates boldness while failure exposes recklessness. The stakes feel appropriately elevated for genuine competitive progress.

Also read: Constance Picaud Signing Provides West Ham Women Defensive Foundation Under Rita Guarino’s Rebuild