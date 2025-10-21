Google News
Sean Longstaff – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Sean Longstaff is a professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Newcastle United in the English Premier League
Sean Longstaff is a professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Newcastle United in the English Premier League. Born on October 30, 1997, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Longstaff has emerged as an exciting young talent in English football. He has not represented the national football team for England, but the youngster is upbeat about his senior team debut.
He began his football journey at Newcastle United’s youth academy, progressing through the ranks and making his first-team debut in August 2018. Longstaff has impressed with his maturity and intelligence on the pitch, making him a promising prospect for the future. With his continued development and growth, Longstaff has the potential to become a key player for both Newcastle United and potentially the England national team.
Sean Longstaff Net Worth and Salary
Sean Longstaff is a highly regarded football player who has achieved notable financial success throughout his career. His net worth is estimated to be $5 million, attributed to various factors, including his professional contracts, endorsements, and investments. He has secured lucrative deals for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and endorsements and sponsorships with renowned brands. His talent, dedication, and contributions on the field have earned him recognition and respect from fans and peers alike. As of now, he plays for the Leeds United club. He will earn £12m for the next four years along with add-ons.
Sean Longstaff Club Career
Sean Longstaff is a prominent figure in Newcastle United’s midfield, having made his first-team debut in August 2018. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Longstaff joined the club’s youth academy at a young age and quickly showed his potential. Despite enduring some injury setbacks, Longstaff’s impact on the team has been notable.
He has demonstrated maturity beyond his years and his contributions have helped Newcastle United in their quest for success. As his career progresses, there is anticipation surrounding Longstaff’s development and future prospects, as he has the potential to become a key player not only for Newcastle United but also for the English football scene as a whole. The youngster has joined the Leeds United club for the 2025 season.
Sean Longstaff International Career
Sean Longstaff has not made any appearances for the senior England national team, but has showcased his abilities in youth international competitions. He has featured prominently for the England U20 and U21 teams, drawing attention and recognition for his potential as an international player. Given his talent and consistent performances, there is a possibility for Longstaff to earn a call-up to the senior national team in the future. It is important to refer to official sources and news outlets for the most up-to-date information on Longstaff’s international career.
Sean Longstaff Family
Sean Longstaff is from a football-oriented family with strong ties to the sport. His older brother, Matthew Longstaff, is also a professional footballer who has played for Newcastle United. Their father, David Longstaff, is a former professional ice hockey player who enjoyed a successful career in the sport. The Longstaff family’s passion for sports, particularly football and ice hockey, has played a significant role in shaping Sean’s career.
Their support, guidance, and shared love for the game have undoubtedly influenced his development as a player. While specific details about Sean Longstaff’s family life and personal relationships may not be widely available, it is evident that his family’s involvement in sports has contributed to his footballing journey.
Sean Longstaff Girlfriend
As of 2023, the player has maintained his personal life undisclosed. However, it is also known that the player is not currently committed to anyone. He works hard and stays focused on his career.
Sean Longstaff Sponsors and Endorsements
Sean Longstaff is currently without any known sponsorship agreements or public endorsements. It is possible that Longstaff’s focus lies primarily on his on-field performance and development as a footballer rather than pursuing commercial endorsements. It is worth noting that sponsorship agreements and endorsements can change over time, and further updates or announcements may provide insight into Longstaff’s future partnerships.
Sean Longstaff Cars and Tattoos
Sean Longstaff’s car collection is not available, but it is possible that he has a penchant for fine automobiles. He has denied having any tattoos, but there is no substantiated evidence to either confirm or refute his statement. It is difficult to definitively comment on the presence or absence of tattoos on Sean Longstaff’s body without reliable sources or an official confirmation. It is important to respect his privacy and refrain from speculating without reliable sources or official confirmation.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden, born on October 23, 2002, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a wing-back. He was on loan from Aston Villa at EFL Championship club Plymouth Argyle. Kesler-Hayden has also captained the Aston Villa youth team to victory in the FA Youth Cup. As of 2026, he is a part of the EFL Championship where he plays as a right-wing-back for the Coventry City.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden has shown promise and versatility in his performances, and his loan spells have provided valuable experience for his development as a professional footballer.
Kaine Hayden’s Net Worth and Salary
Kaine Hayden, a gifted footballer who plays as a versatile wing-back and defensive player, gets an excellent weekly wage of £4,000, or £3.5 million annually. With a £3 million net worth, Kaine has achieved success in the business because of his talent and commitment. His faith and confidence in his abilities are reflected in his current contract, which is slated to end on June 30, 2026. Additionally, his market value is a respectable €1.50 million.
Kaine Hayden Club Career
On January 8, 2021, Kesler-Hayden made his senior debut for Aston Villa against Liverpool in an FA Cup third-round game. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its first-team players and staff, Villa was forced to deploy a young team. Despite Villa’s 4-1 defeat, Kesler-Hayden’s performance was praised.
Kesler-Hayden led the Aston Villa U18 team to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool U18 in the FA Youth Cup final in May 2021. He later signed five-year professional contracts with Aston Villa in July 2021, joining a number of other academy youngsters.
During the 2021–2022 season, Kesler-Hayden spent time on loan at Swindon Town and Milton Keynes Dons. He made his professional league debut with Swindon Town, scored his first goal as a professional, and was named the team’s Young Player of the Season. After a productive loan at Milton Keynes Dons, Kesler-Hayden signed a loan agreement with Huddersfield Town in August 2022. Kesler-Hayden was picked up by Aston Villa in January 2023 after being on loan to Huddersfield Town. In June 2023, he then made a season-long loan to Plymouth Argyle. In 2025, he signed a £3.5 million with the Coventry City.
Kaine Hayden International Career
Kesler-Hayden has represented England at the U19 and U20 levels. He made his debut for the England U20s in September 2021 during a 6-1 victory over Romania U20s.
Kaine Hayden Family
The talented footballer Kaine Hayden was born on October 23, 2002, in Birmingham, England. Although specifics regarding his parents and siblings are kept private, it is clear that their steadfast support was crucial to Kaine’s growth and pursuit of a football career. He has advanced and developed into the gifted athlete he is today thanks to the support and confidence of the Hayden family.
Kaine Hayden’s Girlfriend
The player is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career, he might be secretly dating someone. We don’t have any information about his dating life.
Kaine Hayden Sponsors and Endorsements
Kaine Hayden has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Kaine Hayden Cars and Tattoos
The skilled football player Kaine Hayden has elaborate tattoos on his left hand that give him a unique edge on the pitch. Kaine is focused on displaying his skill and commitment in the game, not on the specifics of his automobile. He attracts spectators’ attention with his eye-catching tattoos and superb abilities, making an impact on and off the pitch.
Mason Holgate is a talented English footballer who has established himself as a key player for Everton. He joined the club in 2015 and has since become a versatile defender capable of playing in multiple positions.
Holgate’s impressive tackling and ball-playing skills have made him a valuable asset to the team. He has also represented England at the U21 level and is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in English football.
Mason Holgate Net Worth and Salary
Mason Holgate, the talented defender earns a lucrative salary. His salary has reduced for the new club and it is not revealed. This level of success has resulted in a net worth of £12 million for the footballer.
Holgate’s performances on the pitch have consistently impressed fans and pundits alike, and his market value has continued to increase in recent years, making him one of the most valuable players in the Everton squad.
Mason Holgate Club Career
Mason Holgate began his football journey at the age of nine when he joined the academy at Barnsley Football Club. Holgate spent his formative years progressing through the youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2014. He quickly made his first-team debut during the 2014-15 season and was named the club’s Young Player of the Year after impressing in his debut season.
The young defender’s performances caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, and in 2015, he signed with Everton for an undisclosed fee. Holgate made his Premier League debut for the Toffees in 2016 and has since become a key player for the team, featuring regularly in the centre-back position. His impressive displays have also earned him a call-up to the England Under-21s squad, where he has shown his potential to become a future star for his country.
In 2018, Holgate was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion, where he made five league appearances. He returned to Everton the following season and played a crucial role in the team’s solid defensive displays. In the 2019-20 season, Holgate made 32 league appearances for Everton and scored his first Premier League goal in a 2-1 away win against Leicester City.
Holgate’s leadership qualities and maturity on the pitch have also been recognized by Everton, and he was named captain for a home game against Leeds United. The young defender continues to develop and improve his game, and his impressive performances have made him a fan favourite at Goodison Park. With his talent, potential, and determination, Mason Holgate is undoubtedly a player to watch out for in the future. He is now. part of the for Qatar Stars League club where he plies his trade for the Al-Gharafa team.
Mason Holgate International Career
Mason Holgate, the English footballer, has Jamaican ancestry through his grandparents and is eligible to represent both England and Jamaica at the international level. He proved his skills as the starting right-back for England under-21 during the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in June 2017. While he has expressed openness to playing for Jamaica, he has also voiced his desire to be called up for England.
In March 2021, it was reported that Holgate would be called up to the Jamaica national team as part of a strategy by the Jamaican Football Federation to recruit English players and enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
Mason Holgate Family
Mason Holgate was born in Doncaster, United Kingdom, to his father Tony Holgate, and his mother (name unknown). He was the second child and first son in his family, growing up with his older sister Tayler. The family is believed to be close-knit and Mason has often expressed his gratitude for their support throughout his career.
Mason Holgate Girlfriend
There is no evidence to suggest that Mason Holgate has a girlfriend at present. It appears that he is currently focused on his football career, which is his top priority. As a professional athlete, he may have limited time for his personal life and relationships.
Mason Holgate Sponsorship and Endorsement
As of 2023, Mason Holgate wears Nike apparel during his matches, although he is not currently under a formal sponsorship contract. Nonetheless, he has shown a willingness to collaborate with Nike on social media by sharing pictures and videos of himself wearing their gear. Unlike some other players who prioritize their sponsorship deals for financial gain, Holgate is solely focused on his on-field performance and has not actively sought out any major endorsement opportunities.
Mason Holgate Cars and Tattoos
Mason Holgate has yet to get any tattoos, indicating that he may have no interest in permanently marking his skin. While there is no information available about his cars, it is possible that he has a notable collection in his garage that he has not shared publicly. Holgate’s private life remains relatively unknown, as he maintains a low-profile outside of his professional football career. He is a rich man and should have a couple of cars in his garage.
Reece James Girlfriend Mia McClenaghan Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Mia McClenaghan is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Reece James. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Reece James has earned a lot of success in the last few seasons. Currently a crucial member of the Chelsea squad, Reece’s fan following massively increased. The media keeps a close tab on his career and life. He also plays for the England national football team as a right-back. However, his love life has remained unknown to many fans. So, here we will be discussed about his love life here.
He is currently dating an English beauty named Mia McClenaghan who is studying Law in London. She is a model and vlogger according to reports. In this article, we will share everything there is to know about the stunning girlfriend of Reece James. So follow along!
Mia McClenaghan Childhood and Family
Mia was born on November 11, 1999. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother.
Tracking their identity and occupation has been challenging for us, but we know that her parents did everything in their power to ensure a comfortable upbringing for Mia. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether Bouchra has any siblings. We are investigating the matter. So stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend Of Reece James.
Mia McClenaghan Education
Mia went to a local high school in her home town. After completing high school studies, she enrolled in a law institution in London, where she is currently staying. We couldn’t fetch the institution’s name due to the lack of information. However, from what we know, she was a studious girl and had big ambitions for her career from childhood.
Mia McClenaghan career
Mia is a breakout model. Due to her alluring looks, perfect figure and charming personality, she has earned some excellent projects lately. She always had a passion for modelling. That’s why when she got her first chance, she was pretty delighted. Her journey has just started, and she has a long way to go. But she can make it big in the industry if she relies on her skills and continuously puts in the hard work.
Mia is currently a law student. She is yet to graduate from her college. When she gets her bachelor’s degree, it’ll be up to her whether she wants to pursue a career in law or follow her dream to become a model. Still only 22, she has a lot of time to decide her career.
Mia McClenaghan Net Worth
Mia’s net worth is currently under review. She is currently a student and doesn’t earn any stipend from her college. However, she has done some modelling projects lately, which may have made her considerable money. But as she hasn’t disclosed anything about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her total worth.
Reece James has become a top player in his position; hence Chelsea are currently paying a significant amount to keep him at the club. His current wages are €400,000 per year, and he has a net worth of €1 Million. His earnings alone are enough to ensure a luxurious life for the duo.
Mia McClenaghan and Reece James relationship
Reece James met with his girlfriend in early 2020. The duo hasn’t shared much about their love life on public media. Hence we are not sure where and how they met. But, In a short span, they have created a strong bond, which shows the strength of their relationship.
The duo doesn’t share many photos on their social media channel. They might not want to attract excessive attention to their relationship. They are very young and currently in the initial phase of their career hence they face a lot of difficulties to spend time together.
Due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether Mia has moved in with Reece. Whatever the case may be, the pair are madly in love. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the test of time.
Mia McClenaghan and Reece James Children
The duo doesn’t have any children. They are pretty young and very active in their respective fields. Welcoming children this age can create many problems for them, hence they might want to take some time before making such a big decision.
Mia McClenaghan Social media
Mia is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 30k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. However, she doesn’t stay active on the social channel.. She barely posts pictures of herself and has posted only 30 photos until now. It seems the English beauty isn’t a big fan of social media. Mia doesn’t share her boyfriend pictures frequently. Whenever the couple go on trips, we can spot some stories.
