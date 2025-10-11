Arsenal
Serge Gnabry Ex Girlfriend Sandra Jerze Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Sandra Jerze is famous for being the ex girlfriend of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sandra Jerze entered the modelling industry at a young age and with the help of her incredible skill sets, she rose to fame. Even though her career can look straightforward, her love life isn’t much like that. She started dating Serge Gnabry in 2020. The German forward was on a scintillating form at that time scoring in important matches for Bayern Munich. Their relationship didn’t last for years as the couple separated in 2022. Jerze has been in a rel with the model Jacqueline Rene.
He even scored some amazing goals against former rivals Chelsea and Tottenham and won the hearts of Arsenal fans. He has come a long way and now is being considered as one of the star players in the German league. However, his love story with Sandra Jerzewas short-lived. The duo got separated for a bizarre reason. The situation reached a point where the German police had to intervene.
We will know everything about the incident later on in this article. Not only that, we have put together everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Serge Gnabry here. So follow along!
Sandra Jerze Childhood and Family
On December 9, 1997, Sandra was born in Zurich, Switzerland, making her a Swiss. However, she is of Ethiopian descent. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-girlfriend of Serge Gnabry.
Sandra Jerze Education
Sandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class and impressed everyone with her skills. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that as she has not updated anything about her alma mater. She had big ambitions about her modelling career from an early age, so she might have entered the glamour world soon after completing high school. However, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.
Sandra Jerze’s career
Sandra started modelling at a young age and she used to click pictures in different locations. She has worked with many famous photographers, including Steve Gripp, and she has also appeared on the front page of grand magazines, including TWELV. Her flawless catwalk and charming personality attracted the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. Brand Model Management and Kult Models represent her.
Sandra has appeared in music videos also. She had a significant role in the song Phänomena’s music video by Pietro Lombardi. You can check the video here.
Maria is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly.
Sandra Jerze Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is €500,000 – €1 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and spends a lot, but her lucrative wages cover her needs and wants.
Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry’s relationship
Serge Gnabry met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2020. We currently don’t know how, when or where they met. But they instantly clicked right after their first meeting. After exchanging numbers, they started to talk and fell in love. They were impressed by their counterpart’s personalities and wanted to take the relationship further. However, they managed to keep their relationship private in the early stages. In July 2020, Sandra revealed their love story by sharing their photo on social media. However, things started to degrade in January 2021, when Sandra told Gnabry that she was pregnant. But, the German star was confused about whether the child was his. Finally, the police had to intervene, forcing Sandra to leave Gnabry’s house. They hadn’t talked since then. Well, who could have thought a beautiful relationship would end up like this! However, Sandra still has scope to exp[lain the scenario to the German forward.
Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry Children
Sandra claims to have the baby of Gnabry inside her. However, the German forward doesn’t believe his girlfriend. There is a misunderstanding between them, and nothing is clear to the point. However, we have kept a tab on the situation and will update the article if anything new comes up.
Sandra Jerze Social media
Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She has 31.4k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
Read More:
Arsenal
Not Bukayo Saka – These 3 Arsenal Players Will Help England Win the World Cup
While Bukayo Saka remains England’s established star, three Arsenal teammates are emerging as crucial components of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans through their exceptional 2025/26 performances.
Read More: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – AI Predicts Who Will Be on Top After Next 5 Games
Declan Rice – England’s Midfield General
Declan Rice was named Arsenal’s Player of the Season for 2024/25 after recording career-best numbers with nine goals and 10 assists across 52 appearances. His form has continued into the current campaign, scoring against his former club West Ham in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory on October 4.
The 26-year-old midfielder dominates England’s engine room, providing defensive stability while contributing offensively. His leadership qualities and big-game experience make him indispensable to Tuchel’s World Cup ambitions. Rice featured in England’s September 6 World Cup qualifier against Andorra, where Arsenal provided four starters.
Read More: Why Steven Gerrard Is Wrong About ‘This’ Declan Rice Claim
Eberechi Eze – Creative Spark
Eberechi Eze has established himself as a regular England international following his summer move to Arsenal. His involvement in Rice’s goal against West Ham, where his shot was parried into Rice’s path, demonstrated his creative influence.
Tuchel recalled Eze for October’s international fixtures against Wales and Latvia, recognizing his ability to unlock defensive opponents. His technical quality and vision provide England with attacking unpredictability that could prove vital during tournament knockout stages.
Read More: Ranking Arsenal’s 5 previous London signings: Sol Campbell, Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice
Noni Madueke – Pace and Directness
Noni Madueke’s Arsenal performances have elevated his England credentials significantly. The winger started England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra on September 6, showcasing the trust Tuchel places in his abilities.
His pace and direct running offer England tactical variety down the flanks. Madueke’s continued development at Arsenal has made him a genuine option for tournament football, providing competition for established wingers while bringing fresh energy to England’s attacking setup.
These three Arsenal players combine experience, creativity, and athleticism that could transform England from perennial underachievers into genuine World Cup contenders under Tuchel’s guidance.
Read More: Revealed: Arsenal Did Not Give Contract Extension to David Raya, Only His Salary Has Been Increased
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Liverpool – AI Predicts Who Will Be on Top After Next 5 Games
Arsenal will resume Premier League action on October 18, 2025, facing Fulham, followed by matches against Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Tottenham, and Chelsea over the next five fixtures. These games include crucial London derbies and important away tests that will challenge Arsenal’s consistency and depth.
Liverpool’s upcoming matches from October 18 include Manchester United, Brentford, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest. Their schedule features two high-stakes clashes with United and City, but Liverpool enter this period with mixed recent form, including some key losses and defensive lapses that have raised questions about their stability.
Read More: Forget Odegaard, Mikel Arteta Must Sign This High-Flying Premier League Attacker and Move Eze Centrally
Arsenal have the recent form advantage
Recent form analysis paints a contrasting picture: Arsenal have shown solid performance, with a balanced defense and effective goal scoring, while Liverpool’s results have been inconsistent, marked by multiple losses in high-profile fixtures domestically and in Europe. This dip in form weakens Liverpool’s edge despite their experienced squad.
Given Liverpool’s struggles and Arsenal’s steady improvement, AI models and statistical data suggest Arsenal could edge ahead after these five games if they capitalize on home advantage and maintain defensive discipline. Liverpool’s tough away fixtures and current instability may see them drop points, allowing Arsenal to close the gap at the top of the table.
In summary, while Liverpool remain a top contender, Arsenal’s recent consistency paired with Liverpool’s shaky form shifts predictions in Arsenal’s favor to be on top after these next five games starting October 18, 2025.
Verdict: Arsenal might edge out Liverpool and stay on top
Read More: Not William Saliba or Gabriel – This Arsenal Defender Will Be the Deciding Factor in the Title Race
Arsenal
Not William Saliba or Gabriel – This Arsenal Defender Will Be the Deciding Factor in the Title Race
Jack Wilshere has identified an Arsenal defender as the crucial element in the Gunners’ title challenge, claiming the Dutch defender’s versatility and quality could prove decisive in their pursuit of the Premier League trophy – and it’s not William Saliba or Gabriel.
Read More: Are Arsenal About to Make a Grave Transfer Error with this £45 Million Star?
Jack Wilshere’s Bold Claim
The former Arsenal midfielder recently declared Jurrien Timber the “key” to Arsenal’s championship hopes following his impressive performances during the 2025/26 campaign. Speaking about the Dutch defender, Wilshere stated on talkSport: “Apart from goalkeeper and striker, I genuinely believe he could play in any position on the pitch.”
Wilshere emphasized Timber’s exceptional qualities, adding that his technical ability and tactical intelligence make him Arsenal’s most versatile defensive asset. This extraordinary versatility provides Mikel Arteta with tactical flexibility unavailable through Saliba or Gabriel, whose excellence remains confined to central defensive positions.
Read More: Rice vs. Caicedo vs. Rodri: 3 Reasons Why the Arsenal Midfielder Is the Best in the League
Jurrien Timber’s Current Season Impact
Timber has been integral to Arsenal’s strong start to the 2025/26 campaign, providing defensive solidity and attacking contributions. Him winning a penalty against West Ham demonstrated his importance in crucial moments, while his consistent performances have made him indispensable to Arteta’s system.
During the 2024/25 season, Timber accumulated 48 appearances across all competitions, featuring in 30 Premier League matches and 13 Champions League fixtures. He scored his first Arsenal goal against Manchester United in December 2024 and netted his first Champions League goal during the 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven in March 2025.
His defensive masterclass against Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League quarter-final, where he neutralized Vinícius Júnior’s attacking threat, showcased his ability to perform against elite opposition.
Why Jurrien Timber Changes Everything
His ability to seamlessly transition between right-back, left-back, and central defense allows Arsenal to adapt formations mid-game without substitutions. This tactical fluidity creates matchup problems for opponents unable to exploit positional weaknesses when Timber switches roles.
Against top-six rivals, Timber’s defensive intelligence and composure under pressure have proven invaluable. His recent performances suggest he’s reaching the world-class level Arsenal need from all defensive positions to sustain title challenges over grueling 38-game campaigns.
Wilshere’s assessment recognizes that while Saliba and Gabriel provide defensive excellence, Timber’s versatility offers the tactical adaptability separating championship winners from nearly-men.
Also Read: Why Steven Gerrard Is Wrong About ‘This’ Declan Rice Claim
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”