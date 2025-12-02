Barcelona
Sergi Roberto Wife Coral Simanovich Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Coral Simanovich is famous for being the wife of Barcelona star Sergi Roberto. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coral is a very ambitious and determined woman. She has led a wonderful life relying on good ethics and values. Even though she found Sergi Roberto by luck, we believe they were destined to meet that way. They have been together for a long time and have formed a solid bond. She is an entrepreneur and owns a jewelery company.
Sergi Roberto is a La Masia graduate and went on to become a vital player for FC Barcelona. He is a very well known and respected star in the city and has helped the team in difficult situations in the past. However, we believe you’re not here to know about the career of Roberto, but you are more interested in his love life. Many fans don’t know that he is married to stunning beauty.
Well, we have gathered everything there is to know about Coral Simanovich. Read this article until the end to learn the age, net worth, career, kids, and family of the wife of Sergi Roberto.
Coral Simanovich Childhood and Family
Coral was born on May 16, 1992. Even though she was born in New York, United States, she spent most of her childhood and early life in Israel, that’s why she has Israeli nationality. Her father’s name is Ronny Simanovich, and her mother is Pnina Rosenblum. Her father had a second marriage and has two children from the other relationship. Coral has four siblings- two sisters and one stepbrother, and one step-sister. We believe she had a comfortable childhood and her parents did their best to raise her.
Coral Simanovich Education
Coral completed her high school education at a local institution. After completing high school, she went to the Shenkar College of Design and Engineering, a top-tier Israeli fashion college. She has a fashion design degree from a reputed college. She was a very ambitious and hard-working student from the beginning. She knew what she had to do to achieve her dream and just kept working towards her goal.
Coral Simanovich career
Coral joined the Israeli defence forces when she was 18 years of age. This shows the determination and strength of the character of the beautiful lady. She was conscripted to the Israel Defence Forces. However, she didn’t let her dream of becoming a model die. She started taking action while still in the defence force.
Coral became a professional model after leaving the defence forces. She has worked with several high profile brands and has appeared on famous Magazine covers. She has the edge over other models in the industry due to her strong character and alluring looks.
Later in her modelling career, Coral decided to start her own company. She ended up creating a clothing brand named Coral Simanovich Brand. She is also a co-owner of the jewellery brand NoCo. She has experienced a lot of ups and downs in her entrepreneurial journey. But she never gave up and took her brand to heights.
Coral Simanovich Net Worth
Coral’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But we believe she has accumulated a large sum over the years from her successful modelling and business earnings. She has a significant net worth. We are still investigating to find the exact number and will update the article once we get new data.
Coral Simanovich and Sergi Roberto’s relationship
Sergi Roberto met with his wife in 2014. Real Betis defender Bartra’s wife Melissa Jimenez introduced the pair. The moment they saw each other, they fell in love. They exchanged numbers at their first meeting. Soon, they started talking and found many interesting facts about each other.
Their relationship got even more robust with time. After some time, they moved to Barcelona and became a support system for each other. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has won the test of time. Finally, in 2018, they tied the knot in Tel Aviv. Apart from friends and family, Roberto’s teammates, including Sergio Busquets, Rafinha and Jordi Alba, attended the wedding.
Coral Simanovich and Sergi Roberto Children
The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kaia Roberto Simanovich, in 2019. Their second kid, son Dylan was born in 2021. The couple were also blessed with twins in 2024. They have named the twins, May and Luca.
Coral Simanovich Social media
Coral has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Luke Shaw became public. She currently has 824k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child on Instagram. She also likes travelling and has travelled to many places, including Ibiza, Paris, Sydney and New York. Coral is the founder of Noco Jewelery. She also uses her Instagram page to promote her gold and diamond products.
Barcelona
Who Is Elena Galera? Meet The Girlfriend Of Sergio Busquets
Elena Galera is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona superstar Sergio Busquets. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Elena has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Sergio Busquets for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Spanish beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions.
Sergio Busquets has developed himself into a top-class midfielder over the years. The Spaniard formed the successful midfield trio of Barcelona partnering with Xavi and Andres Iniesta. He has helped the Catalan team win many major titles.
At the age of 35, Busquets is still performing at a high level. His career is really intriguing, but we have decided to focus more on the life of his partner. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Sergio Busquets.
Elena Galera Childhood and Family
Elena was born on September 5, 1990, in Sant Quirze del Valles, Barcelona, Spain, making her nationality Spanish. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Busquets and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what their jobs are. Our report suggests that she has a younger sister named Raquel, with who she has maintained a healthy relationship.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Mariana’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Sergio Busquets.
Elena Galera Education
Elena went to a local high school in Spain. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Elena Galera career
Elena used to be a nursing assistant. However, we believe she is not working anymore as she transformed into a full-time mother after the birth of their children. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family.
Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Elena is also an excellent partner.
Often she visits Camp Nou to support Busquets. The Spanish footballer deals with failures in day-to-day life, and Elena ensures that he retains a better mood when he gets home.
Elena Galera Net Worth
Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth.
But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Elena’s boyfriend, Sergio Busquets, accumulates a considerable amount of money through his Barcelona contract. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Elena Galera and Sergio Busquets relationship
Sergio Busquets and Elena are long term love birds as they met in 2013. The Spanish midfielder was in a relationship at that time so he couldn’t approach Elena. But a few months later, when he broke up with former girlfriend Vanessa Aguilera, Busquets started dating Elena.
The duo hasn’t shared how their love story began. But as Busquets was one of the most famous footballers in the town, we believe it wasn’t pretty tricky for Elena to find the love of her life. The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. They haven’t yet tied the knot, but the special news could arrive soon.
Elena Galera and Sergio Busquets Children
The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son, Enzo Busquets, was born in 2016. Elena gave birth to their second son, Levi Busquets, in 2018. The couple loves spending quality time with their children. Their third son Romeo was born in September 2024.
Elena Galera Social media
Elena is very popular on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in alluring attires. She also shares snaps from her fitness training. Elena’s profile is packed with beautiful images of her children and boyfriend. Elena is a model and she travels between Barcelona and Miami. Her handle has posts of her boyfriend, kids, and other spots. She has 800k followers and a verified handle.
AC Milan
Best Number 8 Football Players of All Time
The number eight shirt is worn by box-to-box midfielders with a sharp eye for goal and here we learn about the top 10 best number 8 football players of all time.
The number 8 soccer shirt isn’t as well-known as the numbers 7 (wings or second strikers), 9 (centre striker), or 10 (goalkeeper) (playmaker). However, everybody who wears this shirt has a significant role to play in the game. These midfielders are eager to create scoring opportunities for the club. Other soccer players have worn the number 8 shirt in positions other than the midfield.
10. Marco Tardelli
During his tenure with Juventus, the former midfielder is one of the few players in history to have won every major European title as well as everything there is in Italy. In addition, Marco Tardelli led Italy to victory in the 1982 World Cup. Tardelli, one of the most decorated players in football history, began his career with Pisa in Serie C and subsequently moved to Como in Serie B before joining Juventus in 1975.
Before joining Internazionale in 1985, he spent most of his career with the Turin club, collecting several titles. Tardelli is largely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in history. Tardelli was a versatile midfielder who could play in a variety of positions. He was a hard-tackling midfielder who was also technically skilled.
9. Juninho Pernambucano
Juninho was a fantastic playmaker who went on to become one of Olympique Lyon’s all-time greats, giving countless assists and scoring over 100 goals throughout his career. He was hailed as the most stylish player of his team.
Juninho’s arrival rejuvenated the Lyon team, which had never won a domestic title previously. Juninho would go on to lead his team to seven straight Ligue 1 victories. He was chosen to the Ligue 1 team of the year three times and earned the player of the year award once.
8. Ian Wright
Ian Wright is a television personality and former soccer player. Following his playing career, he became heavily involved in soccer-related media. He is presently a BBC Sports and ITV commentator.
During his career, he played for Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham, Celtic, Burnley, and Nottingham Forest. He was able to win the Premier League while at Arsenal.
His finishing ferocity, quickness, and agility have made him a household name. Wright is Arsenal’s second-highest goal scorer and Crystal Palace’s third.
Wright scored nine goals in 33 appearances for England at the international level.
7. Gennaro Gattuso
On the field, the no-nonsense, uncompromising former AC Milan midfielder was an utter menace. His all-action, tough-tackling approach made him a fan favourite at San Siro. Gattuso was clearly identifiable by his number eight. In the mid-2000s, he was a vital player of the Rossoneri squad, which was very successful.
6. Hristo Stoichkov
Hristo was a productive forward, earning him the nickname El Pistolero (The Gunslinger), but he was also a fiery player, earning him the moniker “The Dagger.” Hristo competed in the FIFA World Cup for Bulgaria in 1994. Despite his team’s fourth-place result, he was awarded the World Cup Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the tournament and the World Cup Bronze Ball for being the tournament’s third-best player.
Hristo earned the European Golden Shoe in 1990 as the highest scorer in Europe while playing for CSKA Sofia. He became a member of the Barcelona club that won four straight La Liga titles after arriving later in 1990. He presently works as a football analyst for TUDN.
5. Steven Gerrard
For many years, the ex-England star was the soul of his childhood club, Liverpool. While wearing his legendary number 8 shirt, the great Reds bestrode the Anfield turf. During his tenure at Liverpool, Gerrard was an inspirational captain who scored many key goals. Despite the fact that he did not win any league titles, he was able to lead his side to a UEFA Champions League victory in 2005.
4. Lothar Matthaus
Lothar Matthaus is regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time, having participated in five FIFA World Cups with Mexico’s Rafael Marquez. In 1990, Matthaus guided West Germany to World Cup victory. In his club career, he has represented Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan.
In 1990, he was voted European Player of the Year, and in 1991, he won the inaugural FIFA Player of the Year title. At the age of 38, he even received the German Footballer of the Year award in 1999. That only goes to demonstrate how reliable a performer he was on stage.
Matthaus is known for his marauding runs from midfield when his exceptional control and acceleration leave opponents for dead. The German legend has exceptional positional awareness, vision, and the ability to smash the ball into the back of the net from any distance. He was also a fantastic tackler and an all-around midfielder.
3. Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos is a World Cup champion and one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has been Real Madrid’s number eight for over a decade. Before joining Real Madrid in 2014 and wearing the number 8, he won the World Cup with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.
Toni Kroos is a deep-lying playmaker who has led Real Madrid’s attacking squads for the past seven or eight seasons. Kroos, unlike many of the other players on this list, does not wow football fans with his ability, but he is the team’s beating heart, connecting the defensive line to the attack and beginning build-up play.
2. Frank Lampard
The Chelsea icon is widely regarded as one of the best English midfielders of all time. When he played for the Blues and England, the all-action goal-scoring box-to-box midfielder was known for wearing the number 8 shirt. Lampard has exceptional skill and vision, which enabled him to assist and score several goals throughout his illustrious career.
1. Andres Iniesta
The former Barcelona midfielder was one of the finest number 8 players in contemporary history. For rival defenders and midfielders alike, the twinkle-toed ex-Spanish international was a nightmare to face. His dribbling skill and penchant for always finding a way out of tight circumstances made him one of football’s most dangerous opponents.
He established a deadly midfield triangle with Xavi Hernández and Sergio Busquets that helped Barcelona win several La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and UEFA Champions League trophies. Andres also demonstrated his knack for scoring crucial goals. Take, for example, a crucial goal that helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Not to mention his two goals in the 4-0 thrashing of fellow finalists in the 2012 Euro final in Italy. He has been one of the best footballers in history. Iniesta was the greatest player of Spain during his days.
Barcelona
Aitana Bonmati Injury Update: What Happened and How Long is the 3-Time Ballon d’Or Winner Set to be Out For?
Aitana Bonmati has been ruled out of Spain’s Nations League final second leg against Germany on Tuesday after breaking her leg in training on Sunday morning.
The Barcelona midfielder and three-time Ballon d’Or winner fractured her left fibula after falling awkwardly during a session at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas.
Tests conducted by Spain’s medical services confirmed the diagnosis, with the 27-year-old returning to Barcelona to begin her recovery period.
Aitana Bonmati Breaks Leg in Training: Three-Time Ballon d’Or Winner Ruled Out of Spain vs Germany Nations League Final
“Aitana Bonmati finished the morning session in pain after a bad landing in an accidental action,” the Spanish Football Federation statement read. “She has been diagnosed with a fracture in her left fibula. The player will return to Barcelona and rejoin her club to begin her recovery period.”
Timing Couldn’t Be Worse
The injury comes at a crucial moment for holders Spain, who host Germany on Tuesday after the first leg finished goalless. Bonmati’s absence robs Spain of their most influential midfielder for a fixture that will determine who advances to the Nations League finals.
No timeline has been provided for Bonmati’s return, though fibula fractures typically require 6-12 weeks recovery depending on severity. That could potentially rule her out until February, threatening Barcelona’s Champions League campaign and Spain’s preparations for upcoming internationals.
A Year of Physical Struggles
The broken leg caps a challenging 2025 for Bonmati despite her on-field excellence. She was on the losing side of July’s Euros final against England, playing the full 90 minutes despite being discharged from hospital just days before the tournament began after suffering viral meningitis.
Bonmati was awarded player of the tournament but missed her penalty in the shootout that saw England retain their European crown. The meningitis scare raised concerns about her wellbeing, and now this training ground accident adds another significant setback.
Barcelona’s Midfield Dilemma
Barcelona will be sweating over the timeframe. They’re chasing another Champions League title and currently lead La Liga, making Bonmati’s creativity and control absolutely vital to their ambitions. Her absence forces coach Pere Romeu to reshape his midfield at a critical stage of the season.
Also read: The 18-Year-Old Aston Villa Star Who Could Solve England’s Long-Standing Left-Back Problem
