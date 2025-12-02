Who Is Elena Galera? Meet The Girlfriend Of Sergio Busquets

Elena Galera is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona superstar Sergio Busquets. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Elena has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Sergio Busquets for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Spanish beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions.

Sergio Busquets has developed himself into a top-class midfielder over the years. The Spaniard formed the successful midfield trio of Barcelona partnering with Xavi and Andres Iniesta. He has helped the Catalan team win many major titles.

At the age of 35, Busquets is still performing at a high level. His career is really intriguing, but we have decided to focus more on the life of his partner. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Sergio Busquets.

Elena Galera Childhood and Family

Elena was born on September 5, 1990, in Sant Quirze del Valles, Barcelona, Spain, making her nationality Spanish. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Busquets and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.

That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what their jobs are. Our report suggests that she has a younger sister named Raquel, with who she has maintained a healthy relationship.

Elena Galera was born in Barcelona, Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Mariana’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Sergio Busquets.

Elena Galera Education

Elena went to a local high school in Spain. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.

Elena Galera career

Elena used to be a nursing assistant. However, we believe she is not working anymore as she transformed into a full-time mother after the birth of their children. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family.

Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Elena is also an excellent partner.

Elena Galera regularly trains her body. (Credit: Instagram)

Often she visits Camp Nou to support Busquets. The Spanish footballer deals with failures in day-to-day life, and Elena ensures that he retains a better mood when he gets home.

Elena Galera Net Worth

Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth.

But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Elena’s boyfriend, Sergio Busquets, accumulates a considerable amount of money through his Barcelona contract. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.

Elena Galera and Sergio Busquets relationship

Sergio Busquets and Elena are long term love birds as they met in 2013. The Spanish midfielder was in a relationship at that time so he couldn’t approach Elena. But a few months later, when he broke up with former girlfriend Vanessa Aguilera, Busquets started dating Elena.

Sergio Busquets met with his girlfriend in 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

The duo hasn’t shared how their love story began. But as Busquets was one of the most famous footballers in the town, we believe it wasn’t pretty tricky for Elena to find the love of her life. The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.

As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. They haven’t yet tied the knot, but the special news could arrive soon.

Elena Galera and Sergio Busquets Children

The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son, Enzo Busquets, was born in 2016. Elena gave birth to their second son, Levi Busquets, in 2018. The couple loves spending quality time with their children. Their third son Romeo was born in September 2024.

Sergio Busquets with his wife and kids. (Credit: Instagram)

Elena Galera Social media

Elena is very popular on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in alluring attires. She also shares snaps from her fitness training. Elena’s profile is packed with beautiful images of her children and boyfriend. Elena is a model and she travels between Barcelona and Miami. Her handle has posts of her boyfriend, kids, and other spots. She has 800k followers and a verified handle.

