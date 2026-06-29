Women's Football News
Shamrock Rovers Women Relocate Training Base to Technological University Dublin Campus
Shamrock Rovers women have relocated from Roadstone training ground to Technological University Dublin’s Tallaght campus, marking their most significant infrastructure development since returning to the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division in 2023.
The senior squad, Under-23s and Under-17s will now utilise TUD’s facilities throughout the week while maintaining Tallaght Stadium as their home ground.
The partnership provides access to state-of-the-art gymnasium facilities, video analysis equipment and dedicated sports hub resources. The move represents a shared commitment between both organisations to provide female athletes with elite development environments supporting excellence both on and off the pitch.
Strategic Partnership Combines Football and Education
CEO Robbie Hedderman described the relocation as a significant advancement in women’s football commitment, emphasising the collaboration creates a best-in-class environment for player development. Shamrock Rovers contribute elite football structures, coaching pathways and player development expertise while TUD provides academic resources and student-athlete support infrastructure.
The partnership extends beyond current facilities, with both organisations committing to continued investment in developing resources as women’s football demands evolve. This creates sustainable models supporting long-term growth rather than temporary arrangements.
Pathway Combines Elite Performance With Educational Opportunity
The move enables talented players to access elite football development alongside educational advancement, creating comprehensive development pathways. TUD’s Tallaght campus location provides convenient access while maintaining proximity to Tallaght Stadium operations.
This partnership feels genuinely transformative for Irish women’s football infrastructure. Rather than treating female athletes as afterthoughts, Shamrock Rovers and TUD create purposeful environments combining performance excellence with educational support. That holistic approach should accelerate player development significantly.
Also read: Brighton Confirm Perry Northeast Departure From Girls Academy Role After Seven-Year Spell
Women's Football News
Sabrina D’Angelo Returns Home: Aston Villa Goalkeeper Snubs Contract Extension to Join AFC Toronto
Canadian international goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo has signed a pre-contract with AFC Toronto, leaving Aston Villa Women after two seasons to return home to Canada’s Northern Super League.
The 33-year-old turned down Aston Villa’s contract extension offer, with the deal officially taking effect on July 1 and D’Angelo eligible for selection from July 20 when the NSL transfer window opens.
It’s a bold, selfless decision from D’Angelo and one that deserves enormous respect. Turning down a WSL contract to help build a fledgling league at home, rather than chasing bigger paydays abroad, says everything about her character. Canada’s women’s football scene is in safe hands with leaders like her prioritising legacy over personal gain.
Decade Abroad Comes to an End
D’Angelo returns to Canada after over a decade playing professionally in North America and Europe, having previously won two NWSL Shields and an NWSL Championship with North Carolina Courage, where she was named 2016 Championship MVP after making three saves in a penalty shootout.
She then spent four years with Swedish club Vittsjö GIK before joining Arsenal, where she won back-to-back FA Women’s League Cups, before signing for Villa in July 2024.
At Aston Villa, D’Angelo was battling for minutes with England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, who returned to England last year after a stint at Barcelona. Despite the competition, she remained Villa’s number one throughout the 2024-25 campaign, featuring in every single match. The fact that Villa offered an extension speaks volumes about the impression she left at B6 — walking away from that shows genuine conviction.
World Cup and Olympics in Sight
The homecoming move carries significant strategic purpose beyond sentiment. Helping Canada qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is a priority for D’Angelo, with playing regular competitive football at AFC Toronto central to maintaining her Canada squad place ahead of those tournaments.
D’Angelo becomes the sixth player with senior Canada caps on Toronto’s roster this season, joining Kaylee Hunter, Zoe Burns, Sarah Stratigakis, Victoria Pickett and Samantha Chang. Toronto currently sit fifth in the NSL with nine points from seven games and will be hoping D’Angelo’s experience proves the difference in their push for a playoff spot.
Also read: Scott Phelan Named Permanent Everton Women Head Coach After Successful Interim Period Climbing Table
Brighton
Brighton Women Sign Emilie Joramo and Close In on Lia Wälti as WSL Ambitions Take Shape
Brighton Women have confirmed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Emilie Joramo on a free transfer from Hammarby, with the 24-year-old joining on July 1 when her contract expires.
The announcement arrived alongside reports that Switzerland captain Lia Wälti has already undergone a medical ahead of a move from Juventus, suggesting Dario Vidošić is building something genuinely exciting on the south coast.
This is exactly the kind of double statement that separates clubs with real aspirations from those merely treading water in the WSL. Pairing an exciting 24-year-old with 130-plus international caps worth of leadership in Wälti would be a masterstroke from Brighton, and Vidošić deserves enormous credit for the clarity of his recruitment vision.
Who Is Emilie Joramo?
Joramo arrives having made 85 appearances across three seasons at Hammarby, establishing herself as one of Scandinavia’s most dynamic midfielders. Before that, the Norwegian started her career with Rosenborg, earning Young Player of the Year recognition in the Toppserien as a teenager in 2020 before earning three senior international caps for Norway.
During her time in Stockholm, she contributed to Hammarby reaching the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup final and challenging for the Damallsvenskan title. Vidošić described her as a “good ball-winner, comfortable bursting through midfield and with a good range of passing” a profile that fits Brighton’s press-heavy system perfectly.
Wälti Medical Signals Imminent Second Arrival
While Joramo represents Brighton’s long-term thinking, Wälti would deliver immediate elite quality. The 33-year-old Switzerland captain left Arsenal after seven years in September 2025 to join Juventus but has spent just one season in Italy, with The Athletic reporting she was keen to return to the WSL.
Wälti won the WSL, the Champions League and two League Cups with Arsenal before moving to Turin, where she won the Supercoppa Italiana and Serie A Women’s Cup.
Brighton reached their first-ever FA Cup final last season before losing to Manchester City, and adding a midfielder of Wälti’s calibre alongside Joramo would signal genuine title ambitions rather than simply consolidating their top-four presence.
Also read: Wolves Women Sign Jasmine Matthews From Burnley as First Professional Era Recruit
Arsenal
Georgia Stanway Receives MBE From King Ahead of Arsenal Transfer From Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway has been awarded an MBE from the King at Windsor Castle for services to Association Football, receiving the honour just days before completing her move to Arsenal.
The 27-year-old midfielder will join the Gunners on a free transfer from Bayern Munich when her contract expires at the start of July, representing a major addition to Arsenal’s midfield reshape.
Stanway’s recognition reflects her significant contributions to English football during a four year period that saw her help England win the 2022 and 2025 European Championships alongside reaching the 2023 World Cup final. The midfielder arrives at Arsenal as one of the women’s game’s highest profile players with extensive international experience.
Arsenal’s Midfield Succession Planning
The signing makes clear strategic sense for Arsenal at multiple levels. Stanway arrives at peak playing age, brings elite level experience and offers tactical versatility that modern midfields require. While primarily a box-to-box midfielder, she can also operate as a number ten or wide forward, providing flexibility across the middle and final third.
Her arrival provides important context for Kim Little’s future. The Arsenal captain recently signed a new deal but turns 35 soon, making careful minute management logical. Stanway fits clear succession planning rather than simply providing depth options.
Midfield Transformation Takes Shape
Arsenal’s midfield appears set for significant transformation with Geraldine Reuteler also expected to join. The potential reshaping around Reuteler, Mariona Caldentey and Stanway represents an excellent window for the Gunners, adding quality and experience alongside different tactical profiles.
The additions reflect a structured approach to midfield development rather than reactive recruitment.
Also read: Georgia Stanway Gives Update on Future, Post Bayern Munich Amidst Arsenal Rumours as England Midfielder Says She is Very Close to Announcing New Club
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