Shamrock Rovers women have relocated from Roadstone training ground to Technological University Dublin’s Tallaght campus, marking their most significant infrastructure development since returning to the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division in 2023.

Shamrock Rovers Women Relocate Training Base to Technological University Dublin Campus. [Images via shamrockrovers.ie]

The senior squad, Under-23s and Under-17s will now utilise TUD’s facilities throughout the week while maintaining Tallaght Stadium as their home ground.

We are delighted to announce the next chapter in our relationship with Technological University Dublin through a strengthened strategic partnership that will see the Tallaght Campus of TU Dublin become the home of Shamrock Rovers Women’s Football



🔗 https://t.co/ljxRWRDaFi pic.twitter.com/2MWkMakTDn — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) June 29, 2026

The partnership provides access to state-of-the-art gymnasium facilities, video analysis equipment and dedicated sports hub resources. The move represents a shared commitment between both organisations to provide female athletes with elite development environments supporting excellence both on and off the pitch.

Strategic Partnership Combines Football and Education

CEO Robbie Hedderman described the relocation as a significant advancement in women’s football commitment, emphasising the collaboration creates a best-in-class environment for player development. Shamrock Rovers contribute elite football structures, coaching pathways and player development expertise while TUD provides academic resources and student-athlete support infrastructure.

[Images via shamrockrovers.ie]

The partnership extends beyond current facilities, with both organisations committing to continued investment in developing resources as women’s football demands evolve. This creates sustainable models supporting long-term growth rather than temporary arrangements.

Pathway Combines Elite Performance With Educational Opportunity

The move enables talented players to access elite football development alongside educational advancement, creating comprehensive development pathways. TUD’s Tallaght campus location provides convenient access while maintaining proximity to Tallaght Stadium operations.

☀️⚽️ Our Summer Camps will commence soon.



See the selection of dates and venues in the graphic.



Register here https://t.co/G2yAXlXgLu pic.twitter.com/3gvCYcAEr6 — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) June 28, 2026

This partnership feels genuinely transformative for Irish women’s football infrastructure. Rather than treating female athletes as afterthoughts, Shamrock Rovers and TUD create purposeful environments combining performance excellence with educational support. That holistic approach should accelerate player development significantly.

🗣️ ''We had a really good second half, I thought there was loads of chances, obviously we just need to be more clinical'' pic.twitter.com/YtRp9LKtW3 — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) June 28, 2026

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