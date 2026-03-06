Shaun Goater Leaves Position at Aston Villa as Bermuda Legend Departs Women’s Team After Assistant Coach Role Under Natalia Arroyo

Bermuda legend Shaun Goater is on the hunt for a new role in football after leaving Aston Villa Women. The 56 year old joined the club as assistant coach in August 2024 after departing the same position at Manchester City and was named caretaker manager of Villa in December 2024 after the club sacked head coach Robert Pauw.

Bermuda legend Shaun Goater is on the hunt for a new role in football after leaving Aston Villa Women.

Goater joined the club as assistant coach in August 2024 after departing the same position at Manchester City and he was named caretaker manager of… https://t.co/Uc53iyfDoi — The Royal Gazette (@TheRoyalGazette) March 6, 2026

Villa won three and drew one of the matches when Goater was at the helm, and he expressed a desire to take the job permanently. However, he returned to the assistant position after Spanish coach Natalia Arroyo was hired in January 2025.

Proud of Attacking Set Piece Success

Goater released a statement on social media confirming his time at Villa had drawn to a close. “My time with Aston Villa Women’s Football Club has come to an end. A huge thank you to the players for their hard work, commitment, and dedication. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented group,” Goater said.

He added, “During my time at the club, my role evolved from attacking coach to orchestrating our attacking set pieces. I’m proud that during this period the team ranked second in the league for attacking set piece success behind Manchester City. Thank you to the supporters for the warmth, trust, and belief you showed me.”

Fans Dismayed by Departure

The news was not taken well by fans of the team after Villa released a short statement announcing his departure. Leading fan site Astonvillanews.com said Goater’s exit had not been welcomed by supporters of the club.

Premier League cult hero leaves role at Aston Villa in very abrupt statement https://t.co/sodRikEL0g — The Sun Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) March 4, 2026

There have been increasing calls for Goater to replace Arroyo, especially after Villa’s 7-3 thumping by Tottenham last month. Villa sit ninth in the Women’s Super League and have had an underwhelming season under the Spanish coach.

Aston Villa Women can confirm Women's Assistant Coach, Shaun Goater has departed the club.



We would like to thank Shaun for his commitment and contribution during his time and wish him well for the future 💜 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) March 4, 2026

One Villa fan wrote on X, “Wrong person leaving the club.” Another commented, “Worst decision ever.” Goater stated he cannot wait for his next challenge.

Also read: Aston Villa’s Lucia Kendall Justifies Sarina Wiegman Backing After England Women Latest as Midfielder Impresses in 6-1 Win Over Ukraine

