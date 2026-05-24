Shekiera Martinez Joins Tottenham From West Ham on Long Term Deal After Stunning WSL Breakthrough

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on May 22, 2026 that Germany international Shekiera Martinez has joined from West Ham United on a long-term contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.

We are delighted to announce that Shekiera Martinez will join us from West Ham United this summer ✍️



🔗 https://t.co/c6X15MzZgr pic.twitter.com/3uWPPeKAd4 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) May 22, 2026

The 24-year-old forward replaces the void left by Bethany England’s departure and arrives having scored 16 goals across two WSL campaigns. Martin Ho moved quickly and decisively for a player multiple clubs coveted throughout the spring window.

The Numbers Speak Loudly

Martinez scored 10 goals in just 12 league appearances during her debut WSL half-season with West Ham after arriving from SC Freiburg in January 2025. That conversion rate is extraordinary. She followed up with six goals this season including a bicycle kick against Manchester United that became one of the campaign’s defining moments.

Tottenham head coach Martin Ho on Shekiera Martinez 🗣️:

"She has already shown, both in Germany and here in the WSL, that she can impact games at a high level, and what excites us most is the level she can still reach."https://t.co/PufCrK8j6O pic.twitter.com/fkczsaP8Ed — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 22, 2026

Those performances earned her a first Germany senior call-up in October 2025 for the Nations League Finals against Spain. Any doubts about her readiness for elite club football disappeared months ago.

Martin Ho’s Most Important Signing

Tottenham finished fifth this season missing out on European qualification for a third consecutive year. Strengthening the forward line represented the most urgent summer priority. Martinez brings pace, physical presence and intelligent penalty area movement that Spurs desperately lacked last season. Ho reportedly believes she can develop significantly further under structured coaching and disciplined tactical preparation. He should be right. At 24, she is entering the most productive period of any striker’s career.

SPURS WOMEN: Shekiera Martinez will join Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United this summer.



The 24-year-old Germany international has signed a long-term contract with the club, and will become a Spurs player upon the opening of the summer transfer window next month.



Shekiera… pic.twitter.com/jiRkeifIVC — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) May 22, 2026

Eintracht Frankfurt to WSL Star

Martinez came through Eintracht Frankfurt’s academy making over 100 appearances for the German club before joining West Ham in 2024. That foundation instilled technical discipline and tactical understanding beyond her years. Tottenham are not signing a project player.

West Ham United can confirm that Shekiera Martinez has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer.



Everyone at the Club would like to thank Shekiera for her contribution in Claret and Blue and wish her every success for the future. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 22, 2026

They are signing a proven goal scorer ready for top four football immediately. Spurs supporters should be genuinely excited.

Also read: Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers