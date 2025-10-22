Arsenal
Vjosa Kaba – Shkodran Mustafi Wife, her Family and more
Vjosa Kaba is a Real Estate agent and she is famous for being the wife of German defender Shkodran Mustafi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Vjosa has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned Real Estate agent. However, she started her career as a model and received massive fame through her work. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.
Mustafi is currently playing with La Liga club Levante, however, a few years back he was a starter at Arsenal. We are interested in learning more about the personal lives of the star German defender Shkodran Mustafi rather than discussing his recent struggles at Arsenal.
Vjosa Kaba Childhood and Family
Vjosa was born in Albania. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. Some sources indicate she has a younger sister, but the boss lady has not revealed anything.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Shkodran Mustafi.
Vjosa Kaba Education
Vjosa went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Albanian beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college.
Vjosa Kaba career
Vjosa is a Real Estate agent based out of Levante, Spain. The Albanian beauty gave up her career in modelling after her marriage to Mustafi and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love. Real Estate has been the top business option for celebrities and she has found many projects with the help of her hubby.
Vjosa was a professional model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.
Vjosa Kaba Net Worth
Vjosa hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi relationship
Mustafi and Vjosa Kaba were wed in a private ceremony in Gostivar, Macedonia in July 2016 and have been together since then. There were about 350 family members and close friends present even though the wedding was kept a secret. We are not pretty sure how they met. Their marriage ceremony took place amid their friends and it was a memorable event for the couple.
But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi Children
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi are parents of two kids. On July 19, 2017, they gave birth to a girl they called Noemi Mustafi. Vjosa gave birth to Amar Mustafi, the son of Shkodran Mustafi, on January 25, 2018.
Vjosa Kaba Social media
Vjosa has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days. Kaba also shares stories frequently. There are some reels on her feed as well.
(Photo) Gabriel Martinelli’s Hilarious Attempt at Viktor Gyokeres’ Celebration During Atletico Madrid Game Has Fans in Splits
Arsenal’s 4-0 destruction of Atletico Madrid gave fans plenty to celebrate, but Gabriel Martinelli stole the show with his comically bad attempt at recreating Viktor Gyokeres’ iconic mask celebration after the Swedish striker broke his eight-match goal drought with a second-half brace.
Gabriel Martinelli’s Failed Recreation Goes Viral
The photo captures the moment perfectly—Gyokeres had just scored his second goal in three minutes, and as teammates mobbed him in celebration, Martinelli decided to join in on recreating the striker’s famous “Bane mask” gesture.
While Gabriel Magalhaes covered his eyes instead of his mouth, Martinelli took it to another level of comedy gold by covering his entire face with both hands flat across his eyes.
It’s hilariously wrong. Gyokeres’ celebration involves clasping his hands together over his mouth in a distinctive mask shape. Martinelli’s version looks more like someone shielding their eyes from the sun or playing an intense game of peek-a-boo. The Brazilian winger’s attempt was so off the mark that it sent Arsenal fans into hysterics on social media.
Squad Chemistry on Full Display
What makes the moment even better is the context. Gyokeres had endured nine matches without finding the net, with pressure mounting on Arsenal’s big summer signing to justify his price tag. When he finally scored twice against elite European opposition, his teammates’ joy was genuine and uninhibited.
Martinelli’s botched celebration wasn’t taking the piss out of Gyokeres—it was pure relief and happiness that the Swede had rediscovered his shooting boots. The fact that multiple Arsenal players felt comfortable enough to mock the celebration in their own ways speaks to the dressing room atmosphere Mikel Arteta has built.
Arsenal supporters loved seeing this side of their team. Title challenges require not just talent and tactics but genuine bonds between players. When your winger is celebrating your striker’s drought-ending goals by hilariously butchering his signature move, it shows a squad that’s tight-knit and enjoying their football.
The image quickly spread across social media platforms. Here are some of the reactions to it:
For Gyokeres, seeing two teammates recreate his celebration—albeit terribly—must have felt like the ultimate acceptance into Arsenal’s squad. He responded to the love by grabbing his brace and finally silencing critics who questioned whether he could deliver in English football’s biggest matches.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres Ends Drought as Gunners Demolish Simeone’s Side
Arsenal tore Atletico Madrid apart with a second-half masterclass at the Emirates, scoring four times in 13 minutes to maintain their perfect Champions League record. Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres (twice) condemned Diego Simeone to his heaviest European defeat as Arsenal secured their 100th Champions League victory in emphatic fashion.
The Standout Performers:
Viktor Gyokeres – 9/10 Eight matches without scoring is an eternity for a striker bought to lead the line. Both goals were scrappy—bundling in from close range after Gabriel’s header dropped kindly, then reacting fastest to another set-piece scramble.
These weren’t the clinical finishes Arsenal fans crave, but strikers don’t care about aesthetics when ending droughts. His hold-up play tired Atletico’s centre-backs, creating gaps for Saka and Martinelli to exploit. The weight visibly lifted when his first goal went in.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 9/10 Obliterated Jose Gimenez to meet Rice’s free-kick, powering a header that gave Oblak no chance. His timing on set pieces is supernatural—always finding space in congested penalty areas.
Contributed a second headed assist for Gyokeres’ late goal, again attacking the ball with ferocity that defenders can’t match. Defensively impeccable, marshalling Arsenal’s backline to another clean sheet while dealing with Atletico’s physical forwards comfortably.
Bukayo Saka – 8.5/10 Rinsed David Hancko so frequently the Spanish international will have nightmares for weeks. Every Arsenal attack funneled through Saka’s wing, where his combination of pace, skill, and decision-making proved unstoppable.
Hit the bar, forced saves, and constantly manufactured dangerous positions. The only reason this isn’t a perfect 10 is the lack of direct goal involvement, though his influence touched everything Arsenal created going forward.
Declan Rice – 8.5/10 His set-piece delivery has become weaponized. The free-kick for Gabriel’s opener had perfect weight and trajectory, landing exactly where defenders couldn’t reach.
Supplied another dangerous ball that led to Gyokeres’ second. Controlled midfield with ease, intercepting passes and launching Arsenal attacks with his expansive range. Atletico’s midfield couldn’t get near him.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8/10 The kid is special. Burst through Atletico’s midfield like they weren’t there, laying the ball perfectly for Martinelli’s finish. His defensive positioning impressed more than his attacking—reading danger early and snuffing out threats before they developed. Made one mistake getting caught high up the pitch but recovered with maturity. Calafiori should be worried.
Other Notable Performances:
Gabriel Martinelli – 8/10 Took Lewis-Skelly’s pass superbly, curling his finish beyond Oblak with conviction. That’s the Martinelli Arsenal have been waiting to see consistently—direct, decisive, and clinical.
Had another effort chalked off for tight offside earlier but kept hunting opportunities. His pace stretches defenses vertically, creating room for others even when he doesn’t score.
Eberechi Eze – 8/10 Smashed the crossbar inside five minutes with a deflected strike that deserved better. His movement between lines caused Atletico constant problems, dropping deep to collect then spinning away from markers. Still adjusting to being Arsenal’s creative hub without Odegaard, but his technical security under pressure is excellent. Faded before being hooked after 72 minutes.
Martin Zubimendi – 8/10 Mopped up everything in midfield, positioning himself perfectly to intercept passes and shield the backline. Big-game performances are becoming routine for him—the occasion never seems too large. His tactical discipline allowed Rice to push forward more aggressively. Withdrawn at 4-0 with the job done completely.
David Raya – 6/10 Nearly gifted Atletico a goal by charging outside his area unnecessarily in the first half, showing the occasional rashness that creeps into his game.
David Raya with the save pic.twitter.com/PHcBDzFgSj— Josh (@SeanSteady1) October 21, 2025
Made a sharp save from Conor Gallagher late on to preserve the clean sheet, displaying the concentration required when barely tested. Otherwise a spectator for long periods.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Linked well with Saka down the right without reaching the heights of recent performances. Solid defensively when tested but couldn’t impose himself offensively as much as usual. Still contributed to another clean sheet with intelligent positioning.
William Saliba – 7/10 Handled Atletico’s physicality effortlessly, though gave away several needless fouls. His recovery pace bailed Arsenal out on the rare occasions Atletico threatened behind. Comfortable evening for Arsenal’s defensive rock.
Substitutes:
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5/10 Replaced Eze with 18 minutes left and showed glimpses of his talent without significantly impacting proceedings. The game was already won.
Christian Norgaard – 6/10 Came on for Zubimendi to close out the match. Did his job without fuss.
Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Replaced Gabriel to give him a breather while maintaining defensive solidity. Arsenal’s depth allowing such substitutions at 4-0 demonstrates their squad strength.
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 4-0 Drubbing of Atletico Madrid
Arsenal demolished Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid with a stunning second-half display at the Emirates, scoring four times in 13 devastating minutes to maintain their perfect Champions League record. The Gunners secured their 100th Champions League victory in style, joining PSG and Inter Milan on nine points from three matches.
Lewis-Skelly’s Masterclass Raises Questions Over Calafiori’s Starting Spot
Myles Lewis-Skelly delivered the performance that will haunt Riccardo Calafiori’s sleep. The 19-year-old academy graduate was sensational at left-back, producing a mazy run through Atletico’s midfield that created Gabriel Martinelli’s goal—the pick of Arsenal’s four strikes. His energy, defensive discipline, and attacking threat looked levels above what Calafiori has offered in recent weeks.
MYLES LEWIS SKELLY YOU ARE A LEGEND— George (@George_Zur) October 21, 2025
MARTINELLI WHAT A FINISH pic.twitter.com/cWhbxBDSJG
The Italian’s tendency to push high and leave space behind has become exploitable against quality opponents. Lewis-Skelly’s intelligence to know when to advance and when to hold position showcased maturity beyond his years. He won duels consistently, recovered possession in dangerous areas, and never looked overawed by the occasion. With Arsenal’s defensive record so pristine this season, Arteta may struggle to justify dropping the teenager when everyone is fit.
Death, Taxes and a Gabriel Header
Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring with another towering header from a Declan Rice set piece, continuing his remarkable record as Arsenal’s most reliable aerial threat. The Brazilian has now scored 22 goals for Arsenal, with the vast majority coming from defensive situations where his physical dominance is unmatched.
What makes Gabriel’s heading ability so devastating is the combination of timing, power, and positioning. Atletico’s defenders had no answer when Rice whipped in the delivery, with Gabriel attacking the ball with intent that left Jan Oblak stranded.
His consistency in these moments has become Arsenal’s ultimate Plan B when opponents sit deep. You can set your watch by it—give Arsenal a set piece in a tight game, and Gabriel will find a way to make the difference.
Arteta’s Gamble on Martinelli Delivering Dividends
Gabriel Martinelli silenced doubters who questioned why Arsenal didn’t cash in on him during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian’s powerful finish from Lewis-Skelly’s assist demonstrated exactly why Mikel Arteta resisted approaches from clubs willing to pay significant money for his services.
Martinelli’s directness terrifies defenders when he’s confident, and Tuesday night showed a player rediscovering the form that made him unplayable two seasons ago. His willingness to run in behind, take on defenders one-on-one, and finish emphatically gave Arsenal a dimension they’d been missing.
While his overall play still needs refinement, moments like this justify Arteta’s faith in keeping him rather than gambling on an unknown replacement who might need time to adapt to English football.
