Shocking Viewership Numbers for Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women Revealed, Leaves WSL Concerned
The Women’s Super League is facing a broadcasting crisis after only 71,000 people watched Sky Sports’ coverage of Arsenal versus Chelsea on November 8, fewer than the 57,000 who actually attended the Emirates Stadium.
Just 71,000 Viewers: Arsenal vs Chelsea TV Figures Expose WSL’s Saturday Noon Scheduling Disaster
The shocking figures represent a catastrophic drop from the 732,000 viewers who watched the same fixture last season when it aired free-to-air on BBC during the men’s international break. Sky Sports Main Event averaged just 55,900 viewers, with another 15,100 tuning in via Sky Sports Premier League.
Multiple WSL sources have identified the Saturday noon kick-off as the primary culprit behind the collapse. The timing is particularly concerning given that 49 of the season’s first 66 WSL matches have kicked off at noon or 11:55am, a dramatic shift from the traditional 2pm Sunday slot.
The £65m Sky Deal’s Unintended Consequences
Under Sky’s £65m five-year contract for 118 live matches per season, Sunday noon has been designated as the flagship slot. The broadcaster scrapped Sunday evening kick-offs because they were unpopular with match-going fans and families, despite attracting strong TV audiences that benefited from retaining Premier League viewers.
Saturday lunchtimes present an impossible challenge. Arsenal versus Chelsea competed directly with Tottenham versus Manchester United on TNT Sports (which kicked off 30 minutes earlier), seven EFL matches on Sky, and countless grassroots games nationwide. TNT’s early Saturday Premier League slot regularly attracts over a million viewers, while EFL coverage combines for around 500,000.
The noon slots also clash with junior and grassroots football, alienating a core demographic. Last season’s WSL average was 337,000 on Sky and 682,000 on BBC, achieved largely through later Sunday afternoon and evening kick-offs.
Broader Concerns Beyond Scheduling
The viewership collapse feeds into worries that the WSL hasn’t capitalised on England’s Euro 2025 triumph. Average attendance through six match rounds sits at just 6,500 , a 1% decline year-on-year according to the Women’s Sports Trust. Arsenal account for over one-third of the league’s total ticket sales, masking struggles elsewhere.
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in a mouthwatering Champions League clash between the competition’s only two sides maintaining perfect records after four matches. Both sit on 12 points, with only Bayern’s superior goal difference keeping them top of the 36-team table.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens
Gabriel Magalhaes remains sidelined for one to two months with the thigh injury sustained during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15. Piero Hincapie deputized impressively during Saturday’s 4-1 North London derby demolition and will continue alongside William Saliba at centre-back.
Viktor Gyokeres is another serious doubt after missing the Tottenham fixture with his hamstring problem sustained at Burnley on November 1. Mikel Merino operated successfully as emergency striker against Spurs, providing Leandro Trossard’s assist, and could repeat that role if Gyokeres doesn’t recover in time.
Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus all remain doubtful pending final fitness tests. Riccardo Calafiori recovered from his hip issue to feature against Tottenham and could start at left-back.
Bayern’s Suspension and Injury Issues
Bayern will be without Luis Diaz for Tuesday’s fixture after the former Liverpool winger received a three-match Champions League ban following his red card against Paris Saint-Germain. His absence removes one of Bayern’s most dangerous attacking threats.
Serge Gnabry is expected to return from the knee issue that kept him out of Saturday’s 6-2 thrashing of Freiburg. His availability provides crucial attacking depth given Diaz’s suspension.
Jamal Musiala (ankle) and Alphonso Davies (knee) are definitely ruled out, significantly weakening Bayern’s options. Seventeen-year-old prodigy Lennart Karl could feature after becoming Bayern’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer earlier this season and contributing a goal and assist against Freiburg.
Arsenal’s Emirates Fortress
Arsenal have won 15 consecutive Champions League home matches at the Emirates Stadium during the league phase/group stage format. Their defensive record this season is unprecedented—four matches, four wins, 11 goals scored, zero conceded. Only Bayern’s 14 goals scored keeps them off top spot.
The Gunners demolished Atletico Madrid 4-0 and beat Olympiacos 2-0 at home, showcasing their ability to dominate elite opposition on their own patch. Their 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham on Saturday extended their winning run to 11 victories from their last 12 matches across all competitions.
Bayern’s Unbeaten Streak
Bayern Munich have gone 18 matches unbeaten across all competitions since mid-August, winning 17 of those fixtures. Their only draw came against Union Berlin earlier this month. Vincent Kompany’s side have been ruthless in attack, averaging 2.5 goals per game in the Bundesliga while sitting top of the table.
Their Champions League form has been equally impressive—victories over PSG away and a 5-1 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk at the Allianz Arena demonstrated their attacking firepower. However, they’ve conceded in three of four European matches, suggesting Arsenal’s perfect defensive record could be challenged.
Head-to-Head History
Bayern hold a significant historical advantage, winning eight of 14 competitive meetings compared to Arsenal’s three victories. The most recent encounters favored Bayern—they won on aggregate in 2024 after a 2-2 Emirates draw, having previously knocked Arsenal out in both 2016-17 and 2012-13.
However, those fixtures came during Arsenal’s transitional years. The current iteration under Mikel Arteta represents the strongest Arsenal squad since the Invincibles era, sitting six points clear at the Premier League summit while maintaining their perfect European record.
The Stakes
This fixture could determine who finishes top of the Champions League league phase, securing automatic qualification to the round of 16 while avoiding the playoff round. Arsenal need just four more points from their remaining four matches to guarantee top-eight finish.
For Bayern, victory would maintain their unbeaten run and send a message to European rivals that they remain Germany’s dominant force. Vincent Kompany’s tactical innovations have revitalized a side that looked vulnerable last season, but Arsenal’s home fortress presents their sternest test yet.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 26th, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: TNT Sports 1 (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
Arsenal
“They’re Playing at Full Capacity” – Arsenal Legend Urges Manchester United Women to Strengthen Squad After Recent Collapse
Ian Wright has called on Manchester United Women to make January signings, warning that Marc Skinner’s squad are already “playing at full capacity” and cannot improve much further without reinforcements.
The Arsenal legend’s comments come after United’s alarming recent form. Following an unbeaten start through seven WSL games and three Champions League matches, they’ve lost three of their last four . A shock home defeat to Aston Villa, followed by heavy losses at Manchester City (3-0) and VfL Wolfsburg.
Speaking on the Crossways Podcast with former Lioness Steph Houghton, Wright questioned the owners’ commitment to building a genuine title-challenging squad.
“They’ve done brilliantly Steph, finishing in the top three to get to the Champions League,” Wright said. “But it’s like the owners are just letting them get there, ‘go on, you get there,’ they are not building them up, so once they get there, they can do something. It comes back to how much do they want to see this team succeed? Because they are now playing for me at full capacity.”
Tullis-Joyce Injury Exposes Depth Issues
Wright specifically highlighted goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s fractured eye socket as exposing United’s squad thinness. “When you lose someone like Tullis-Joyce and then you have to put in an inexperienced goalkeeper like that, who you have to say that’s the deep end. You can see now where it’s now starting to be a bit stretched for United.”
His concerns echo those raised earlier this season by Carla Ward, who insisted the club’s board had “let the women’s team down” after United faced Liverpool with just 16 players out of a possible 20 in September due to injuries.
United signed Julia Zigiotti Olme, Fridolina Rolfo and Jess Park last summer, with Park arriving in the swap deal that sent Grace Clinton to Manchester City. However, Wright believes more investment is essential if they harbour genuine Champions League ambitions beyond just qualifying for the competition.
Arsenal
3 Reasons Why Arsenal Will Comfortably Win the Premier League
Arsenal‘s 4-1 demolition of Tottenham extended their lead at the Premier League summit to six points after 12 matches, with Manchester City and Liverpool both dropping points over the weekend. The Gunners’ emphatic victory showcased three qualities that suggest they’ll finally end their 22-year title drought.
Depth Finally Matches Elite Standards
Arsenal fielded Piero Hincapie at centre-back on his full Premier League debut due to Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury, yet didn’t drop defensive standards. Mikel Merino operated as emergency striker with Viktor Gyokeres sidelined, providing the assist for Leandro Trossard’s opener while linking play intelligently. Noni Madueke returned from injury late, immediately creating chances.
This squad depth has been Arsenal’s missing ingredient during previous title challenges. When Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli are all unavailable simultaneously, Arsenal still demolished their biggest rivals 4-1 at the Emirates.
Manchester City and Liverpool cannot claim similar resilience when missing key players—City have dropped points against Bournemouth and Brighton recently, while Liverpool’s narrow squad is already showing cracks.
Set-Piece Dominance Creates Unfair Advantage
Arsenal have scored 15 of their 21 Premier League goals from set pieces this season, a 71% conversion rate unprecedented in competition history. Declan Rice’s corner delivery forced Guglielmo Vicario into multiple saves, while his volleyed effort from Eberechi Eze’s flick nearly opened scoring within three minutes.
Gabriel’s absence removes Arsenal’s most dangerous aerial threat, yet they still controlled Tottenham through sheer variety of set-piece routines. When Arsenal generate 8-10 corners per match and convert 15% of them—double the league average—they essentially guarantee one goal from dead balls alone. Add open-play quality and opponents need perfection to avoid defeat.
Teams that build title victories require multiple routes to goal. Arsenal possess elite set-piece execution, individual brilliance (Eze’s hat-trick), and tactical superiority that overwhelms opponents across 90 minutes.
Psychological Advantage Over Rivals Established
Arsenal sit six points clear with a game in hand over Manchester City, who’ve now lost three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time under Pep Guardiola. Liverpool trail by six points after drawing with Southampton, exposing their inability to break down defensive blocks consistently.
More importantly, Arsenal’s mentality has transformed. Eberechi Eze scored a hat-trick in the North London derby—the first Arsenal player to achieve this since 1978. The confidence flowing through this squad is palpable. They’ve won 11 of their last 12 matches, scoring 33 goals while conceding just eight.
When Arsenal dominated Tottenham 4-1 despite missing five first-team regulars, it sent a message to title rivals: even our rotated squad destroys your best efforts. That psychological blow cannot be understated as the season enters its crucial winter period where fixture congestion separates champions from challengers.
