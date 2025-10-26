Silje Solskjaer is the wife of football player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Here is everything about the couple.

Silje comes from Norway, and she is known for being the long-time partner of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In this article, let us explore about their relationship.

Silje Solksjaer and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Families

Silje was born in 1974 in Kristiansund, Norway. She keeps a shallow profile, so nothing much has been disclosed about her parents. No information has been shared in interviews as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his wife Silje Solskjaer. (Credits: Instagram)

Ole Gunnar was born on 26 February 1973 in Kristiansund, Norway, to his father Oyvind, a Gerco-Roman wrestling champion, and his mother, Brita Solskjaer. He started local football at the age of seven.

Silje Solskjaer husband Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole started of professional footballing career at 17 years old in 1990. He participated in the Otta Cup and scored 17 goals in six matches. He wanted to become Wrestler just like his father.

He was a Liverpool fan as a child and, by 1993, had completed one year of compulsory service in Norway’s military. In fact, this was when he had a bumpy spell with his then-girlfriend, Silje.

Ole joined Manchester United as a manager in 2018 and left the club in 2021. (Credits: Instagram)

Ole joined Manchester United in July 1996 for a transfer fee of $2 million and was known by the fans as “Baby Faced Assassin” He played 366 times for United and scored 126 goals for the club. He also played for the Norway senior men’s football team.

Gunnar scored the last-minute winning goal against Bayern Munich and played a pivotal role in United winning the Treble in 1999. He announced his retirement from football in 2007.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is a Manchester United legend. (Credits: Instagram)

Solskjaer did some coaching role at Manchester United, but In late 2018 he was appointed as the caretaker manager taking over from Jose Mourinho for the rest of the 2018-2019 season. He left the role by mutual consent on November 20 Silije and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Kids.

Silje and Ole Gunnar Solskjær Kids

They have been together for almost 17 years and have led a happy and healthy relationship. They tied the knot in Florida, the USA, in 2004.

Silje Solskjaer and Ole have three kids together. Their eldest son, Noah Solskjaer, was born in June 2000 before the couple tied the knot. He currently plays football for Kristiansund as a midfielder. Silje Solskjaer doesn’t have social media and we couldn’t track photos of their kids. She loves being an introverted girl.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Silje Solskjaer’s children with Ronaldo. (Credits: Instagram)

The couple had their first and only daughter, Karna Solskjaer, in 2003. She is currently plying her trade for Manchester United Women’s football team.

Their second son, Elijah Solskjaer, was born in 2008. Unfortunately, not much is known about him, and given he is still very young, it might take a few years for him to get into the public spotlight.

Silje Solskjaer Profession, Career, Net Worth

Silje keeps a low profile and is not very active on social media. But this much is known that she was a footballer but retired from it at a very young age. So she doesn’t have any social media.

Silje Solskjaer with her husband.(Credits: Manchester United)

Her net worth is not known yet, but the couple has a combined net worth of more than $10 million. She doesn’t have an income, but her husband is earning from Beşiktaş as the head coach of the club.

